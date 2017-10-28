Walgreens Boots Alliance Looks Very Cheap Here

Photo credit

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) has been a very weak performer over the past couple of years. A lengthy consolidation gave way a few weeks ago to a massive, sharp selloff, but after what I’d consider a fairly upbeat Q4 report, the stock seems to be accelerating again to the downside. Given the fact that it is trading near its lows and decent guidance for next year, WBA looks like a cheap entry into the world of healthcare.

Why is the stock so weak? After all, that's a pretty ugly chart and it is getting uglier. In my view, it shouldn't be, because Q4 showed some signs of progress, and with the Rite Aid deal coming through into fiscal 2018, WBA stands to see some meaningful growth.

Total sales were up 5.3% on a reported basis and up 6.4% on a currency-neutral basis. The Retail Pharmacy USA business saw 7.5% total sales growth in a very strong showing that led the way for WBA’s consolidated results. Specifically, the pharmacy business continues to be terrific and came in with a 12.6% sales gain in Q4, more than offsetting a weak performance from the retail portion of the business, which posted a nearly 4% decline in revenue. WBA continues to see high volumes in prescriptions and that is a longer-term tailwind that should drive results for years to come. I’m disappointed by the weakness in the retail operation, but it is comparatively very small and thus the impact is relatively tame.

The other two segments - Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale - are collectively much smaller than the core Retail Pharmacy USA business and both experienced much weaker Q4s. The international business saw sales decline more than three percent and the wholesale business saw only a fractional gain. The good news is that WBA’s most important business is the US pharmacy segment and it is flying, with WBA doubling down on it with the Rite Aid store acquisitions.

Speaking of Rite Aid, WBA reckons it will pick up just over 1,900 stores with inventory and three distribution centers for $4.375B and that the transfers will be complete in the spring of 2018. That’s an enormous addition to WBA’s store base, and while Rite Aid hasn’t exactly been a superstar performer, WBA will be able to eventually achieve some pretty significant synergies with the additional stores. The guidance for synergies was pretty long term, so it may take a while, but the acquisition of these stores should fuel longer-term growth in both sales and margins as the synergies are finally realized.

To me, the very strong, sustained performance of the US pharmacy business and the addition of the Rite Aid stores look like enough to fuel revenue growth for a long time to come. The buyback, which I haven’t yet mentioned, will provide a small but meaningful tailwind to EPS growth in excess of the dollar profit growth the business is able to produce. Margins remain a sore spot for WBA as the retail business struggles but overall I think the combination of sales growth and the buyback should be plenty to justify some multiple expansion from here.

Profit growth is going to be muted in fiscal 2018 as the Rite Aid deal closes and significant costs are incurred. But longer term, the synergies gained should be highly accretive and the continued tailwind from the pharmacy business should help keep revenue on track as well. Analysts have mid-single-digit revenue growth in the coming years, which certainly sounds reasonable to me given what we’ve discussed. The buyback and some margin relief should put EPS growth in the low-double-digit range going forward, but as I said, fiscal 2018 will not see those kinds of numbers. The Rite Aid deal is going to be expensive and messy - because all acquisitions are that way - but beyond 2018, it looks pretty favorable.

The stock is only going for 12 times this year’s earnings, and given that its longer-run EPS growth rate should be very close to that level, its normal run rate PEG is only about 1. That’s very cheap and the path to multiple expansion looks pretty clear. I think investors have reacted pessimistically to WBA’s outlook and I’m not sure why. WBA isn’t perfect by any means but it is much better than a multiple of 12. Once investors understand the potential of the Rite Aid stores and we get the costs of the deal out of the way, I see WBA back into the $80s to start with.

