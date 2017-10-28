Market Volatility Bulletin: Equities Storm Higher After Earnings, But VIX Maintains Itchy Trigger Finger

And then there were two: we review Mr. Eric Basmajian's widely read pieces on SA relating to misconceptions about the Fed "printing money."

Tech was on fire for Friday, boosting both megacaps' share prices as well as the S&P after earnings release.

Stocks leapt higher Friday following strong earnings and economic data releases. The initial GDP growth figure came in at 3% compared to the 2.5% that was expected.

The tech sector (XLK) led the way, as tech giants Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) all posted higher-than-expected earnings.

Treasury yields dipped, as markets are becoming more confident in the nomination of Jerome Powell, who is generally thought to favor loose monetary policy.

The dollar (UUP) strengthened, particularly against the euro, as markets continued to respond to dovish sentiment from the ECB as well as a declaration of independence from Catalonia.

Shout Out

Today, we feature a two-part discussion by Eric Basmajian which attempts to debunk some misconceptions about the Fed:

The Federal Reserve Has Never Printed 'Money': Part I

The Federal Reserve Has Never Printed 'Money': Part II

In part one, Mr. Basmajian puts forth the argument that "printing money" is an incorrect understanding of what the Fed’s open market operations are accomplishing. To support this, he provides the following screenshot from a Fed webpage, directly stating that the Fed does not print money:

As Mr. Basmajian points out, a better way to understand what the Fed is doing is that it is creating reserves. In the author’s words:

Reserves are not money. Reserves are held by banking institutions and only become money accessible to the public after a bank decides to loan out the money or purchase financial assets, both of which have occurred in small amounts relative to the trillions of excess reserves held by banks.

This may seem like an insignificant distinction, but Mr. Basmajian argues that the misunderstanding has actually been a significant contributor to inaccurate assumptions about inflation and dollar depreciation:

The fact that neither a decline in the value of the dollar nor an increase in the inflation has materialized has puzzled investors and economists alike and has consensus opinion perpetually believing that inflation is right around the corner.

One reason provided by the author for why the creation of reserves is not increasing the money supply is that “weakening demand for loans” has led to a continually declining money multiplier:

For the sake of space, we will hold off on further describing the arguments put forth by Mr. Basmajian, but we definitely encourage readers to have a look at them. As we mentioned, the difference between creating reserves and printing money may seem insignificant, but it actually has pretty important implications.

In the same vein, we would be interested to hear if any of our readers have examples of similar misconceptions that have ended up negatively impacting their trading/investing strategies. If so, we would love to hear about them in the comments section.

Thoughts on Volatility

Thursday’s action in spot VIX saw a lot of tug that saw a recovery toward the day’s close. We were very interested to see whether a bounce would occur around the 10.50 region; suffice it to say that was not the result of the day:

Interactive Brokers

The M1-M2 has definitely not done much to steepen with over a week into Nov.’s position as the front-month contract:

It interested us in Friday’s premarket session that while the ES was pressing back up near all-time highs, the M1-M2 spread was not quite so interested in relenting higher into a state of deeper contango. Our view was that traders of the November contract see further unruliness in the near future and are not willing to bid the debit very high. Friday’s afternoon action has certainly challenged that view, as the spread is now pointing back toward moribund volatility. We’ll have more on this issue perhaps over the weekend.

Yesterday atom&humber shared a link with readers for research by Artemis Capital, specifically referencing the October ’17 piece entitled "Volatility and the Alchemy of Risk." We would classify the research as arguing from the long-vol side, and there are several interesting points made. We would strongly encourage those who participate in vol strategies from the short end to consider reading the paper.

One note on that: Often, we as readers insulate ourselves from good opposing points by considering ways in which we do not agree with the writer, essentially dismissing dissention on tenuous grounds. We believe that if you are long(short) vol, you owe it to yourself to understand the arguments from the other side as well as possible. A few weeks ago, we featured the work of Bill Valentine, who argued why short vol is not a "crowded trade". We would suggest you also read the other side of the volatility argument.

Implied vols on organic ATM dialed down at the weekly and monthly expiries, but held tight for the quarterly. Weekly vols tend to track recent realized volatility better, or notch higher when there is a large figure coming up. For instance, on Thursday, we had upcoming GDP data for Friday morning, as well as earnings from Google and Amazon, and so a higher reading was warranted. Now that these events have passed, it is perhaps sensible that weekly vol was driven lower.

Indeed we saw a foreshadow of this in yesterday’s steep weekly vol smile, taken with the ES at 2,560 (read down the implied vol column):

A .9 vol-point increase for just a 10-point drop on a weekly contract is fairly substantial. For that matter, the current readings are not much different in this respect.

The monthly vol reading definitely took a beating, unable to maintain an "8"-handle for long. Given the expiration, the monthly ES ATM contract is perhaps most similar to VIX, though VIX is composed as a basket with a variety of maturities, always set to a weighted 30-day reading. ATM is trading almost 300 basis points below the VIX.

The quarterly contract is what interests us from a long standpoint at present. Still, if the monthly or weekly plummets while the quarterly holds firm, that would alter relative value substantially.

Conclusion

