Baidu After Q3 - The Market's Reaction Doesn't Make Much Sense

The quarter was very strong and there was nothing scary or particularly weak in the management's guidance.

Strength On All Fronts; Guidance Not A Negative

I was reading Baidu's (BIDU) earnings release and I was (and still am) surprised by how so many positives were being totally ignored while only the apparently "disappointing" revenue guidance has led to a 7%-8% decline. I think Baidu delivered a very strong quarter that confirmed the company's renewed momentum and my bullish thesis.

Let's give a look at some key highlights from Q3.

Revenue was up 28% YoY, an exceptional growth rate that makes the 1% miss on estimates absolutely irrelevant. Everything was strong on the front of sales, both the core business and iQiyi.

Active online marketing customers grew more than 3% QoQ to 486,000 from 470,000 in Q2 and confirmed that the AI-enhanced offering is becoming increasingly appealing to marketing customers. Moreover, the company is showing its great ability to improve monetization, as revenue per customer rose by an outstanding 31%. Investors shouldn’t be focused on YoY numbers when it comes to active online marketing customers or revenue per customer. Baidu’s core offerings have been improved by the recent implementation of AI and only a comparison on a sequential basis can let us understand the underlying trend at the moment. It’s evident that after the decline of the last few years (worsened by the new regulations on online advertising), the trend is positive again:

Source: Author's Elaboration

Revenue per online customer has risen at an outstanding pace (+31%), confirming a solid uptrend:

Source: Author's Elaboration; data in RMB

The company's profitability is expanding extremely fast, with adj. operating profit growing 73% YoY.

The only negative in a sea of positives was the relatively disappointing revenue guidance for Q4, as the management expects $3.34B to $3.52B vs. consensus of $3.73B. This translates into a 22%-29% YoY growth, a respectable growth number for sure, and not very far from the company’s performance in Q3.

I understood that analysts, after some quarters of skepticism (when we were accumulating the stock hands down), started to become excited and started to forecast random growth numbers that ended up being imprecise, but the lower-than-expected guidance is really the only thing that can justify the sell-off. I really don’t see why we should care about revenue growing “only” 26% when the positive momentum is now clear and when it’s clear that the company’s ability to increase profitability has been underestimated. Moreover, we should consider the fact that revenue for Q4 will not include Baidu Takeout delivery, and the normalized forecast shows a very different scenario.

Let’s see again what the management said during the earnings call conference:

Excluding disposed businesses, such as mobile games and Baidu Deliveries, we expect our revenue in the fourth quarter to grow between 28% to 34%. […] iQIYI has been a robust driver of Baidu's revenue growth, historically. Year-to-date, it has been consistently growing over 50% year-over-year each quarter. We expect this to slow down to less than 40% in the fourth quarter, thus excluding revenues from iQIYI and disposed businesses, we're expecting Baidu revenues in the fourth quarter to grow between 25% to 34% year-on-year, and this compares to 26% year-over-year in the third quarter.

Using normalized numbers, the only important metrics as the Takeout delivery business has been sold, the company is expected to accelerate further from the current growth rates.

Well, there was a bit of inconsistency as the bottom end of the guidance changed while the management was talking, but taking the “negative” one, the mid-point of the guidance would still suggest that the revenue is going to accelerate from the current rates.

More Developments In AI

Although the majority of projects are still in their infancy, Baidu’s efforts in AI are expanding at a pretty high rate. After all, it couldn’t be different, as the company invests around 30% of its revenues to strengthen its mobile, feed, and AI.

Besides the investments in areas such as Mobile Baidu and iQiyi, Baidu is working to develop AI-based platforms in the voice assist and autonomous driving markets. The company continues to work on DuerOS, as they think that “voice and natural language interface will become the future universal gateway to the digital world”. They also don’t see these projects as something that will bear fruits in many years. Baidu’s management sees a huge opportunity in this market and mentions some forecasts by IDC, which expects that 27% of homes and 51% of cars will be voice-powered by 2020.

The management also gave us an update on the overall state of their projects in autonomous driving, mentioning a significant growth in the number of partners in the ecosystem:

Apollo 1.5 has been very positively received by our partners and developers. Overall, in Q3, the number of Apollo ecosystem partners has grown from 54 to 74 with more OEMs, component and solution providers as well as startups joining the Apollo ecosystem. We reached strategic agreements with OEMs such BAIC Group; King Long, one of China's largest bus manufacturers and Chery and Jianghuai for commercial L3 productions in 2018 for buses and 2019 for cars as well as L4 production by 2021.

I am not one of those investors who gets excited by any company expected to be the “next big disruptor”. But with Baidu, I can’t stress enough how much growth optionality there is around AI. There is both a clear current trend in the core business where AI is helping drive usage and monetization and a set of potential new sources of revenue such as autonomous driving, voice recognition and several others that may further boost growth in the long term.

IQiyi’s Slowing Growth And Road To Profitability

With content costs rising 76% to RMB 3.9 billion ($586 million) and now representing 16.6% of total revenues, compared to 12.1% in the corresponding period of 2016, it’s necessary to share some thoughts on iQiyi.

IQiyi has been a drag on profits for years and I have often shared my view that the division is still far from reaching profitability due to the strong competitive pressures and the investments in content needed to make the service appealing to customers. IQiyi competes with many similar services from other Chinese companies, such as Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) Youku Tudou; Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (TCTZD), which has its own video platform; LeTV.com, controlled by LeEco; and Mgtv.com, the online streaming site of the leading TV broadcaster Hunan Broadcasting System. Baidu and Tencent are the current leaders in terms of subscribers and subscription revenue, but all the aforementioned companies are trying to take a slice of the growing Chinese online video market and are accepting significant losses to sustain their investments in content acquisition. I can't blame them for that. The Chinese online video market is growing very fast and is expected to continue to grow at a 30% CAGR between 2017 and 2020 (Technavio) and will surely continue to grow at a much higher pace compared to the online video market in the western world, thanks to the lower penetration of Internet.

I don’t expect investments in content to soften in the near future, as they are needed to build the necessary scale and make the offerings appealing enough. I have often shared this view and there was a passage of the earnings call where the management clearly confirmed that investments will continue at a high pace:

And just a few more points on iQIYI, I think, we need to recognize the business model of online video. Now, if you look at in the U.S., there's basically two type of models, and one type of model is, basically you're just a distributor, right? You license content that's already well known. You pay for a heavy content costs, and what you're doing is, you're just trying arbitrage and trying deliver on your platform. That's one model, and we've seen that over the last few years; people who license already very top brands and so forth, and the margin is very, very low. The other type of business we're seeing, and we're seeing this as the one that's more successful is companies, they're able to leverage and bridge those with deep entertainment knowledge and technology, and those are the type of companies that can actually self-produce content that become top hits. So at the end of the day, that business model is basically trying to be an IP powerhouse. Once you can make top hits, you can get a lot of memberships, attract a lot of people. Now, when you have that scale, that base, then you also prove to the entertainment industry that you really understand entertainment, other people will want to license their content to you, and all of a sudden you have that inertia of both user scale and also that partnership. And by having that kind of creative, innovative leverage, then you can continue to make and more content. So this is kind of the path that we're seeing with iQIYI. So I believe, in online video, it's important to understand that business model. Those that actually can create great content while being a great technology company can continue to get more and more content, whether it's through self-production or through signing with a strategic partner, because they trust you, they know that you understand entertainment, I think that's where iQIYI is positioned. And I think, that's where our strategic advantage is.

Baidu wants to be the Netflix of China and aims to reach a high scale and a portfolio of IP and valuable content that will allow it to reach the market power and “inertia” the management talked about. This means that we can’t expect such a fast and aggressive improvement in margins, although it’s obvious that losses in the division will continue to decline over time and help overall profitability.

Conclusion

With such a strong improvement in margins and another confirmation of renewed momentum in the core business, I think that results from Q3 confirm the bullish case. I really don’t think the recent dip in the stock price makes sense as there is no fundamental deterioration nor a significant deceleration that could make Thursday’s price too high. I confirm my previous valuation of the stock and I still see around 30% upside (Price target: $301) from the current levels based on the positive scenario of my SOTP valuation.

