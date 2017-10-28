Why We Just Bought This 8% Yielding Diversified REIT

Investment Thesis

Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) is one of the cheapest REITs on the market today, and we see a fundamental case for 12% compounded returns from this point.

Introduction

CLNS was formed in a tumultuous time through the merger of three companies, NorthStar Asset Management, NorthStar Real Estate Finance, and Colony Capital. The move was designed to unlock the value of NorthStar Real Estate Finance which was then trading at a substantial discount to its NAV. One of the key facets of the transaction was the termination of the iron grip onerous management contract that NorthStar Real Estate Finance had with NorthStar Asset Management. Following the merger, management was internalized and all interests nicely aligned. However, the new company was about as complex as it gets and Wall Street is still trying to figure out where this really fits. While it does, we have a good company being offered at a wonderful price. Let us explain our stance.

The Business

CLNS is an internalized REIT with holdings in healthcare, industrial, office and hospitality segments. The healthcare segment has exposure to medical office buildings, senior housing, skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and hospitals. CLNS also has a large "other" segment where it owns real estate debt and dabbles in pretty much anything related to real estate. In addition, it manages a massive $40 billion plus portfolio on behalf of its clients.

Source: CLNS presentation

The merger has resulted in at least the fixed income market giving it credit, and since then, CLNS has been able to redeem the preferred shares issued by the pre-merger NorthStar Real Estate Finance and issue new ones at a cheaper interest rate.

Management

The boards of the former two NorthStar companies that went into the merger could possibly win the award (tied) for the worst governing boards of this decade. In addition to crazy executive compensation, they also had massive conflicts of interest and a management contract that was incredibly draining on company resources. The merger fixed that through the ousting of those executives (although one will remain on permanently) and creating a much better shareholder-friendly structure.

Valuation

CLNS trades at about 8X 2018 AFFO and yields a giant 8.5%. That makes it one of the cheapest diversified REITs with the average of that sector trading at about 13X 2018 AFFO. We tried to arrive at a NAV for CLNS, but the complexity of breaking down multiple segments into the CLNS ownership and non-controlling interests became incredibly complex and we were not confident enough in our work to present it here. Instead we approached it from a leverage stand point and finding a comparable peer. To us, W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was the closest peer with a diversified real estate portfolio and an investment management business.

CLNS Financial Debt To EBITDA (Annual) data by YCharts

Currently, CLNS uses less leverage than WPC. Going forward, this will be even more in favor of CLNS as the refinancing of the preferreds pushes this ratio lower, and we and the company expect it to be closer to 6.0X.

So CLNS is using similar to lower leverage as WPC and has a portfolio that is about as diversified by property type. Hence, all other things being equal, both should trade at the same multiple of AFFO. But they do not. WPC trades at close to 15X next year's AFFO while CLNS is a whole 7 multiples lower. CLNS's management is aware of the discrepancy as well and is hoping to close the gap by improving communications on its portfolio and demonstrating its performance to Wall Street.

The way things stand, we don't think CLNS will ever trade up to a WPC multiple of 15. However, a 7X multiple is too big a discount for what we consider a good diversified portfolio with shareholder-friendly management. We think fair value for CLNS is in the 10-12X range and management is putting money where its mouth is with year-to-date 12.9 million shares repurchased for $168 million.

Areas for growth

The size of CLNS is quite impressive, and with $56 billion being managed, it definitely has the right economies of scale. Based on Q2-2017 comments, it appears that CLNS will look to develop a bigger global footprint and specifically expand in Europe where the management believes bigger opportunities lie. An acquisition of NorthStar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE), which we wrote about recently, might also be in the cards.

Conclusion

While we see the superiority of WPC's long-standing record and flawless execution, we believe it is close to the underlying value of its assets and the multiple is getting close to fair. CLNS on the other hand has a lot to prove, but that also creates the opportunity for substantial upside. We think this will take 2-3 years, but we are given a big 8.5% yield to wait. With the dividend being a sub-75% payout of what we think CLNS's AFFO should be in 2018, we see no reason why it would be under any threat. NOI increases, dividends and multiple expansion should result in a 12% compounded return from this point over the next few years in our opinion.

On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate CLNS a Strong Buy and at 7.5.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Seeking Alpha has changed its policies. Previously "following" someone required a ritualistic commitment and an offering of not less than 4 oxen or 3 breeding horses. Now all it takes is one click! If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLNS, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.