Preparing For A Financial Crisis: Thinking About The Risk Of Being 'Wrong And Alone'

We discuss the virtues of cash and our concept of vulnerability as a measure of steps that we take to reduce exposure to risk over time.

In our view, this financial cycle cannot end well, though we have no particular insight as to how long it will persist.

A number of articles have been written recently that outline the case for a financial crisis (this morning William Koldus wrote an article entitled “Be Prepared for a Crash” (see here), citing work by GMO, John Hussman, et al). I agree with Koldus, GMO and Hussman that this financial cycle cannot end well, given current valuations, high debt levels, unwinding of QE, etc. (For more about this, see here). Specific asset classes, especially US equities, today are vulnerable.

However, it is nearly impossible to determine the precise timing for the arrival of a crisis. As Keynes stated: “Financial markets can remain irrational for far longer than any of us can remain solvent.” Arguably, they already have. However, there are steps that can be taken incrementally over time to prepare for this event.

For example, recently, I reduced exposure to US equities, given my belief that US equities are overvalued (for more about US equity valuations, see here) and a desire to lock-in previous gains. I have allocated the proceeds from the sale to non-US equities (weighted toward emerging market equities) and cash.

NON-US EQUITIES are attractive, given valuations and the lag in financial cycles outside of the US.

CASH holdings reflect my belief that asset class valuations are expensive virtually across-the-board (with the exception of non-US equities). I do not mind the potential cash "drag," given my view that currently risk is skewed to the downside.

My investment horizons are relatively long and I am not overly concerned about what other investors are doing. In short, I have the freedom to do what I think makes sense.

However, if I am a firm acting on behalf of my clients, the picture likely appears quite different. I may be reluctant to hold cash. If the US equity market continues to rise for another six to twelve months or so, the decision to hold cash may look imprudent, especially when compared with other fully invested firms that (at least at that particular moment in time) are performing better. In my view, this is the unfortunate reality of managing money for clients today.

The risk of being “wrong and alone” is often referred to as business risk. As the global financial crisis was evolving in July 2007, Chuck Prince, at the time CEO at Citigroup, stated: “When the music stops, in terms of liquidity, things will be complicated. But as long as the music is playing, you’ve got to get up and dance. We’re still dancing.” In Prince’s view, if Citigroup reduced its exposure to subprime, MBS, etc., it risked losing clients, employees as well as, potentially, its franchise. So he continued to dance as the music played until Citigroup fell off the cliff, with Prince losing his job in the meantime (four months after making the statement).

The tendency of market participants to herd is much more pronounced in finance than in other economic sectors, given that asset valuations do not have a unified foundation (use value) and so are much more subject to behavioral drivers, including group-think. As I have noted elsewhere, these tendencies intensify as access to credit was eased during the 1980s. Positive feedbacks between credit creation and asset prices further intensify these cycles (see here). The tendency for investors to herd has a long and storied history in financial markets that does not appear likely to disappear any time soon.

Ironically, the fear of being “wrong and alone” also denies firms and their clients the opportunity to be “right and alone," especially as markets move ever closer to the edge of the cliff. Is there anything that can be done? In my view, we can assess when markets are vulnerable and make incremental decisions based on that assessment. In my view, it is impossible to precisely time when to exit, but it is not unreasonable to determine when markets are susceptible to reversal. For example, my decision to reduce US equity exposure in favor of exposure to non-US and a cash reserve reflects my recognition that US equities are vulnerable to a potentially sharp decline. And cash provides a very nice refuge when markets are vulnerable, virtually every asset class appears expensive, and especially given current macro imbalances.

This decision may introduce business risk to firms that choose to act on behalf of their clients. Is that a risk worth pursuing? In my view today, it is indeed prudent, though not without potential risk. When compared with the "dancing while the music is playing" scenario, our view is that moving to reduce risk over time once markets are vulnerable makes very good sense, especially given that doing so will lock in gains. All of us remember that the US equity market has not once, but twice lost 40% of its value since 2000.

We are firm in our belief that this financial cycle cannot end well; trees do not grow to the sky. We just do not know when. As one wise investor stated: "I would rather lose half my clients than lose half the value of their assets." Is it possible to avoid both?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.