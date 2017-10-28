Did Nike Come Up With A Winning Plan?

Nike (NKE) held its 2017 investor day earlier in the week which basically encompassed a resetting of expectations as well as a clearly defined strategy for the company to grow over the next several years.

Typically, an investor day is a pretty unsung event, but when Kobe Bryant is your guest speaker, it is hard for the event to not garner any notoriety. Nike seems to have come to grips with its recent missteps, and as a result, it looks like the strategy will reset a bit. Overall, I think Nike’s new plan will be great for generating long-term brand and shareholder value, but I think it will cost Nike some revenue in the near term. Overall, I believe the upward momentum in the stock price is a bit overdone given the near-term headwinds, and I would wait to enter the name below $50.

Let’s take a look at how Nike ended up in need of a strategic reset, what I like about the new strategy, what’s probably a bit overblown, and why I am not excited to buy shares at current prices.

What The Heck Happened At Nike?

Nike’s problem started with its proclamation for $50 billion in revenue by 2020. Nike declared this target in late 2015 when the business was firing on all cylinders, and the brand seemed to have unconstrained demand for its premium footwear products. According to respected sneaker journalist Nick DePaula, this is when the mentality shifted internally. Nike became obsessed with its $50 billion revenue target, and it started producing massive amounts of its high-selling Jordan product and increasing prices to boot. What Nike discovered was that it did not have the unlimited demand it assumed.

Concurrently, adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) refocused, hired some of Nike’s top designers, and scored several hits with its re-release of the Stan Smith and Superstar shoes, as well as the brand new Ultra Boost and NMD. These hits carried significant brand cache and helped adidas grow its footwear and clothing businesses.

The broader retail backdrop has not helped. Bankruptcies have plagued the retail industry, and the company has also seen poor performance from historically strong partners like Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), Foot Locker (FL), and Finish Line (FINL) in North America. Many retailers are discounting to clear excess inventory, creating challenges for every incumbent player.

Exclusivity, Marketplace Control, And Demand Generation Are Huge Positives

The primary strategic change that Nike announced was its return to exclusivity and marketplace control. Nike used to be a master of controlling supply, which drove excess demand for its premium/highest demand products that led to trickle down demand for its less popular products. I saw Nike do this successfully with its Jordan Brand retro products for about 10 years. Nearly every launch sold out on Saturday morning, so getting the pair of Jordans you wanted felt like winning the prize of a great contest. Since you were unlikely to get the most popular model, you would happily settle for whatever semi-popular model you could get. This was an amazing business strategy which adidas is now successfully deploying in its footwear lines.

Although the premium product doesn’t represent all sales dollars, I do believe it drives brand cache and the value of secondary products. Nike seems to understand this dynamic, and as a result, the company announced that it will focus on interesting on-demand technology that will allow consumers to do unique things like buy LeBron James’ latest shoes the night he wears them on the court and that night only. LeBron can cycle through upwards of 70 colors in a certain season, and I believe this model will create demand for small quantities of shoes that carry with them a great sense of authenticity.

Nike will also manage channel inventory better, which ultimately means that we will see lower production levels of in-demand footwear to improve full-price sell-through. This could actually lead to lower sales in North America for Nike, as well as at retail partners like Foot Locker, but I also believe it will improve margins for everyone participating in the channel.

Additionally, Nike announced its intention to significantly reduce its retail partner footprint – consistent with its goal to improve customer intimacy and demand generation. Among the partners highlighted were Nordstrom (JWN) for the women’s business along with Foot Locker for the sneakerhead business. I think Nike acknowledges that some of its retail partners have a great ability to generate demand to certain demographics, and as a result, Nike will not try to compete as hard against them as it may have under the “$50 billion plan.” Further, I think these select partners will be disciplined with pricing, which will help Nike maintain its strong brand perception and hit its 65% full-price sell-through target.

Speed to market will also be key as Nike helps reduce the amount of time between factory orders and outputs. This should allow Nike to better response to changes in demand and run with a leaner working capital profile.

New Tech Is Nice, But Being Cool Is Better

Nike spent a significant time talking about innovation – the Nike React cushion, ZoomX, and adaptive lacing. In fact, Nike mentioned innovation 103 times throughout the call. This is great, and of course, we all love companies that innovate. However, innovation has little to do with Nike’s current glut of product in North America, nor would innovation help when retro became the trend in 2016 and Nike didn’t tap its archive of classic silhouettes to steal share from the Stan Smith or Superstar.

In my view, Nike has had a difficult time generating demand recently. Many of its styles look tired and lack creativity, and the company has failed to recapture the mass appeal of the Roshe run, which paved the way for such blockbusters as the Ultra Boost and NMD.

Nike also spent a lot of time boasting about its celebrity endorsers, but some question whether this is the right strategy to win the current generation. As sneaker analyst Chris Burns pointed out to me, adidas is doing a better job of connecting with the new generation of influencers. It understands that not every kid dreams of being like Mike given the AAU system that funnels kids towards professionalism at a young age. Nike’s strategy of paying significant dollars for celebrity endorsers may simply not be able to boost demand to the same degree that adidas is capable of increasing demand, given the current environment.

Why I’m Not Buying – Now

Overall, Nike is a brand that I love, and a stock that I have owned many times throughout my investing career. However, I believe shares traded higher based on faulty expectations of a rapid turnaround. Given the lack of the right product, I think Nike is going to post poor results in the calendar fourth quarter due to the glut of North American inventory and the tough comparison of the “SpaceJam XI” Jordan product that dropped in the fourth quarter.

Overall, I think shares currently look at bit expensive when considering that CY18 will be a reset. I believe shares could look interesting below $50, and I think the equity will be able to grow the fair value from its current fair value of $54 at a 7-10% clip annually for at least the next five years. However, the near term looks troubled, and I believe revenue will actually have to fall in North America before it can increase at a higher margin profile. This will weigh on revenue growth for at least FY19, and I do not believe most investors understand this dynamic.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL, FINL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.