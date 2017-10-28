Essendant's (ESND) CEO Ric Phillips on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ:ESND)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 26, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Ric Phillips - President and CEO

Janet Zelenka - SVP and CFO

Analysts

Dan Binder - Jefferies

Chris McGinnis - Sidoti & Company

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Andrea, and good morning, everyone. With me are Ric Phillips, Essendant's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Janet Zelenka, Chief Financial Officer. Yesterday, after the market closed, we issued our earnings release and presentation. Both are available on our website at investors.essendant.com.

Before I turn the call over to Ric, let me remind you that today's call will contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Any events or results could differ materially from those discussed today. Information concerning these risks and the factors that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements information we provide today can be found in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The SEC filings are also available on our website as are reconciliations to any non-GAAP measures discussed on today's call.

Ric Phillips

Thank you, Tim [ph]. Good morning, everyone, and thanks to all of you for joining us. As reflected in yesterday's press release, the Board has elected me President and CEO of Essendant and to the Essendant Board of Directors. I'm pleased to join you today for the first time in this capacity, and I'm excited about the opportunity to lead the Essendant team.

On our second quarter call, I noted that we expected the significant headwinds in our industry to persist. We also noted our expectation of sales declines across the second half of the year, with resulting impact on earnings. Our third quarter results reflect those expectations.

To be clear, these results are not satisfactory to us, and we are acting with urgency to drive sustainable earnings growth in the years ahead. Over the last three months, I worked with our senior leadership team and our board to identify the key strategic drivers necessary to build upon our transformation including plans to reduce our costs. We are committed to improving the financial performance of this business, and we have outlined a set of clear priorities that we can execute on, and that will deliver significant economic value over the next two to three years.

Before I get into the details on our strategic drivers moving forward, I'll first provide a recap of our third quarter performance. Following my remarks, I'll pass the call over to Janet to provide additional detail.

Starting with our third quarter results. Overall, we continued to make good progress advancing our initiatives in the third quarter. Although, the impact of our actions was not sufficient to offset the significant sales headwinds we're experiencing in 2017. Third quarter net sales declined 5.5% or $98.5 million versus last year. Sales declines in our national accounts channel, which is comprised of Office Depot and Staples are significantly impacting our sales volume. This channel accounts for roughly 80% of our third quarter sales decline versus last year.

At the beginning of the year, we noted the loss of our first call position with respect to the JanSan business of one of our national accounts. However, more significantly, a national account customer's decision to swiftly move a significant amount of purchase volume to a direct sourcing model this year is a disruption that we did not have a line of sight to it at the beginning of the year. We are moving quickly to rationalize our cost and our capacity in response to this event. I'll say more about that shortly.

Turning to gross profit. Gross profit dollars were down $26.9 million versus the prior year. This decline is largely driven by lower sales volume. Our merchandising initiatives continued to deliver incremental value, although that value is more than offset by the impact of the sales decline. Gross margin rate was down 99 basis points versus prior year, driven by a mix shift in supplier allowances and deleverage of our transportation and distribution network cost associated with the sales volume decline.

Third quarter adjusted earnings per share were $0.03 as compared to $0.57 in the third quarter of last year. Free cash flow in the quarter was approximately $68 million and was driven by continued working capital discipline. Year-to-date free cash flow is now approximately $181 million, which has resulted in debt pay down of approximately $150 million since the beginning of the year.

While our ongoing initiatives are being masked by the sales decline they are progressing. Our merchandising excellence initiatives are on schedule and delivering value in line with our expectations. We are now focused on continuing to build out our preferred supplier program jointly with our partners.

Today, we have named 15 suppliers in 32 categories to participate in the program. The purpose of the program is to focus the efforts and resources of Essendant on growing with our most strategic national brand suppliers. We'll be communicating more details about this program individually to our suppliers over the next 60 days.

Our JanSan distributor channel recovery is also demonstrating solid progress. After several quarters of declining sales, third quarter average daily sales in this channel were up versus prior year almost 1%. The success of our value proposition with JanSan distributors is driving our improved sales trajectory. Our customer satisfaction scores have also improved dramatically over the last two years and are currently at historic highs. We like our prospects in this channel moving forward. As the industry headwinds, we see in our independent office products dealer channel are not as prevalent in the JanSan distributor channel.

Turning to industrial. Our ORS industrial business delivered another solid quarter of mid-single-digit sales growth. Focused execution of our sales initiatives is driving this momentum. Moving on to inventory and cash flow. We continue to exercise working capital discipline, which is leading to significant free cash flow and debt reduction. Third quarter ending inventory is down approximately $47 million from the second quarter, and down approximately $123 million from the beginning of the year. We have achieved this reduction primarily by aligning our purchase volume with our sales volume while continuing to focus on maintaining high customer service levels. Our labor productivity initiative is tracking ahead of target for the year. However, we are not generating the overall distribution network efficiency and cost structure efficiency we expect to generate. And that is a function of the sales volume declines we have experienced in 2017.

As I noted earlier, in response to the declines in our business and persistent industry headwinds, we have been working on a plan for our path forward. As a result of that work, we are sharpening our focus around three strategic drivers. This plan will accelerate our efforts to significantly improve the value of our business over the next two to three years. The key drivers are: one, improving efficiency across our network and reducing our cost base; two, driving sales performance in channels where we're positioned to grow; and three, advancing supplier partnerships that leverage our distribution network and capabilities. Underpinning these drivers are clear opportunities that are within our ability to control and capitalize on. I'll walk you through those opportunities now.

Resetting our cost base and improving our network efficiency in response to the recent sales decline is the largest near-term opportunity in front of us. And it will drive earnings improvement more quickly than any other lever. We plan to improve our cost structure through multiple actions. First, we are taking control of and reengineering our inbound freight model. This project is underway and is expected to reduce cost and improve our distribution center efficiency. We will begin implementing the inbound freight model in Q4. Second, we plan to optimize our distribution network footprint to better align with our sales volume. The goal here is to maintain our high service levels while improving efficiency across our network. We will share more details as the plan unfolds, and any restructuring charges associated with this plan will be announced once finalized. We will begin taking actions in 2018 and expect this portion of our efforts to be implemented over the next couple of years.

Finally, we're making targeted SG&A cost improvements and instituting a zero-based budgeting approach. This process will unfold across the fourth quarter as we develop our detailed operating plans for 2018.

Collectively, these cost-reduction actions are targeted to drive annualized savings in excess of $50 million by 2020. We have launched efforts to achieve these savings and will continue to refine the savings target and provide updates as we develop our detailed plans.

As we reset our cost base, we will also work to advance our second strategic driver, accelerating our performance in sales channels that have more favorable market dynamics and with customers that are well positioned to grow. This includes key independent resellers, our largest customer, W.B. Mason, our e-tail channel, the JanSan distributor channel, our vertical markets channel and our industrial and automotive channels. We have already started aligning resources around these channels to drive future success. The third and final driver of our plan is to develop supplier partnerships that leverage our network and capabilities. With the continued shift to online purchasing, our suppliers are experiencing market changes that result in smaller order sizes, higher fulfillment cost, and increased e-commerce requirements.

We are able to provide valuable distribution services for these suppliers through our nationwide delivery network, drop-ship capabilities and the next-day delivery proposition to 90% of the U.S. Beyond the clear market need, the good news is that we have experience doing this. We've had success with this kind of partnership with our JanSan and technology suppliers, and more recently, we've had success developing these types of partnerships with some of our industrial suppliers. We are adding more resources and focus to this area. Executing against these priorities will improve the value of our business. We will provide more color on the impact in 2018 and beyond on our fourth quarter call.

I'll now turn the call over to Janet, to provide more details on our third quarter financial results and our outlook for the remainder of the year.

Janet Zelenka

Thank you, Ric, and good morning, everyone. My comments this morning will include a discussion of our third quarter results and an update on our outlook for the year.

Yesterday, we reported a third quarter GAAP loss per share of $2.23. This includes a goodwill impairment of $79.5 million, after taxes. The goodwill impairment was triggered by our sales and earnings per share declines and sustained market capitalization declines compared to book value. Our results also included transformation expenses of $6.1 million which, as noted in previous quarters, we view as a long-term investment in our business and continue to exclude from our adjusted earnings per share. Excluding those items, our third quarter adjusted earnings per share were $0.03, a decline of $0.54 from the third quarter of 2016. I will focus on adjusted results for the remainder of my comments.

Third quarter net sales were down 5.5% versus prior year. As Ric noted in his comments, national accounts were the biggest driver of our sales decline in the quarter.

Looking at our sales by product category on Slide 7. Our JanSan product category was down 8% versus prior year, driven by the loss of one of our national account customer's JanSan business at the end of 2016. Technology products were down 6.1%, office products were down 10.2% and furniture category sales were down 10.9%. These three categories were primarily impacted by the decline in the national accounts channels as well as continued softness in the independent dealer channel.

Paper products held steady, up 2.2% over prior year. Automotive products were down 2.2%, primarily due to a shift in timing of our annual automotive fall customer show from third quarter 2016 to the fourth quarter in 2017. This show is a significant annual sales driver for the automotive category, and we expect to see that impact in the fourth quarter of this year. Our industrial product category continues to see steady growth, 3.8% over prior year, as our ORS Industrial business continued to gain momentum.

Turning now to our sales channels. The decline in the national accounts channel drove roughly 80% of our sales decline in the quarter. In addition to the loss of JanSan business with one of our national accounts, we experienced a significant decline with their other national account. This decline was a disruption that we did not anticipate. The independent dealer channel accounted for most of the remainder of the sales decline in the quarter. Secular declines, customer consolidation and acquisition activity all impact sales growth in this channel. Within the independent dealer channel, our vertical markets sales grew 11% over prior year, a sign that end customers continue to value the high-touch customer service provided by our dealers and distributors as well as their broad product portfolio across our wide distribution network.

Gross margin dollars in the quarter declined $26.9 million. Sales volume accounted for roughly 60% of the margin decline. Our merchandising actions delivered value in line with our expectations, but they were more than offset by sales declines and lower supplier allowances driven by a shift in inventory purchase mix across suppliers. Our gross margin rate decreased 99 basis points from the prior year. This was primarily driven by the unfavorable inventory purchase mix shift across suppliers. In addition, our sales decline outpaced our ability to reduce our transportation and distribution network cost. As Ric noted in his outline of the strategic drivers, we plan to quickly act to address the supply chain deleveraging and adjust our costs.

Adjusted operating expenses for the third quarter were unfavorable by $4 million. The increased expenses include higher-variable incentive compensation expense in the third quarter of 2017 versus a reduction in the variable incentive compensation expense in the third quarter of 2016. Adjusted operating expense as a percent of sales increased 115 basis points, largely due to the operating expense rate deleveraging associated with the sales decline.

Turning to the balance sheet and free cash flow on Slide 8. We continue to adjust our inventory in response to lower sales and ended the quarter with inventory levels of $123.2 million below year-end 2016. This contributed to a strong free cash flow of $68.4 million in the third quarter, for a total of $180.5 million year-to-date. As of September 30, our debt balance was $459.3 million, and our remaining availability was over $540 million.

Moving on to our outlook for the year. Our year-to-date sales were down 6.2% in the range of our previous outlook. Given that performance and our expectations that sales headwinds will continue, we project the full year 2017 sales to be in a range of down 6% to down 7.5%. We expect the range of the 2017 sales decline to continue to affect our adjusted diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter.

Expenses associated with the implementation of our transformation initiatives are excluded from this outlook. Given our year-to-date free cash flow performance, we are now projecting free cash flow for 2017 in excess of $100 million, inclusive of the transformation expenses. This full-year outlook of free cash flow accounts for cash flow timing between the third quarter and fourth quarter of this year, largely driven by inventory purchase and accounts payable timing.

As Ric stated, we are not satisfied with our current quarter performance and recognize the need to accelerate our efforts. We are focused on executing on our three strategic drivers: improving efficiency across our distribution network and reducing our cost base; driving sales performance in key channels where we are well positioned to grow; and advancing supplier partnerships that leverage our network and capabilities. We are still finalizing our distribution network optimization plans. We will communicate any potential restructuring charges associated with our plans once finalized. We will also provide our expectations for 2018 on our fourth quarter earnings call early next year. Thank you again. And with that, let's open it up for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Dan Binder of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Dan Binder

Hi, good morning. Thank you. Actually, I have several questions. First, with regard to the structural changes in the industry and things that you can control versus not control. I think some of it's obvious as we move to a lower paper use environment in the office, which impacts a lot of categories. I guess, when you look at the national account business, though, you talked about that direct sourcing shift coming rather unexpectedly. And I guess, I'm curious, we've seen different periods in times where large nationals have gone through this before, and then ultimately have come back and realized that they needed to use wholesale more because of the expectations of their customers. So as you have those conversations with that particular operator, I'm just curious, what is it that's changed in their thinking that's allowing them to do this, and what have you done to try and convince them otherwise?

Ric Phillips

Thanks for the question, Dan. This is Ric Phillips. We don't have a lot of insight into our national account strategies. In terms of how they move forward to your point, I think we have seen ebbs and flows over time, in terms of economics and capacity associated with their network. And we're certainly -- remain ready to respond to that. What we're trying to do to your earlier point of controlling what we can control is ensure that we drive to the most efficient network that we can, given the trends that we're seeing, and what we can try to interpret from those moves going forward.

Dan Binder

And so on that topic, can you just remind us how many warehouses you have across the different businesses today? And where you think that ultimately ends up?

Ric Phillips

Today, we have just over 70 across all of our businesses, including the industrial and automotive parts of the business. And as you know, and as we've talked about, obviously, we constantly look at that network and try to ensure that it's optimized, and we've recently announced changes, for example, in California and the Arizona that we're working on. I don't -- we don't have a number of exactly where we'll end up. We have been working on plans, as Janet mentioned, to ensure that we're as efficient as we can be and will be sharing more details on what those plans look like over time, but we certainly would anticipate that we will be consolidating to get more efficient.

Dan Binder

Do you have a lot of warehouses that are coming up on leases that'll give you that opportunity to rationalize without heavy cash charges? Or do you anticipate the bulk of those changes will require some cash charges, even if you don't have the details around those today?

Janet Zelenka

We do have a fair amount of leases involved with our facilities, so part of the timing and what we're looking at is the sequencing against leases and markets, and our customer service levels are all part of the factors we're doing our deep dive -- due diligence on.

Dan Binder

You talked about the cost savings that you think you can realize by 2020. Often times, we'll hear programs from different companies and on the service, it sounds great. And then ultimately they end up having to spend a lot of money to get them. And then many times, they end up having to reinvest a lot of it to -- just to maintain or advance their position in the market. Given the headwinds that this industry is facing, that you're facing at Essendant, I'm curious, when you look at that cost savings, do you ultimately think the bulk of it has to be reinvested? If not, how much do you think you can ultimately bring to the bottom line?

Ric Phillips

That's a good question, Dan. I think we had described the three different core elements of where we think we can achieve cost savings, and obviously, each of those is different. I characterize both the inbound freight consolidation that we talked about as well as our SG&A cost reduction moves as being things that we are -- that are underway for us. We don't anticipate that we'll need to make a lot of incremental investments or changes in order to act on those. And so we're going to act swiftly. As Janet described, the network moves naturally evolve over a little bit longer period of time and do involve trade-offs and some investments, in some cases, in order to make that happen. But we have -- we feel like we have good line of sight to in excess of the $50 million in cost reduction that we described and we're acting on those opportunities with urgency.

Dan Binder

And when I talk about reinvestment, it's not always just in the operations, it's also -- sometimes it just has to be reallocated towards more aggressive pricing. I think there certainly have been some pricing transparency pressures that have hurt the independences, and then in turn, probably pressured you as well. Do you think that some of that or all of it will have to be reinvested in just more aggressive pricing?

Janet Zelenka

Well, right now we have sized the cost savings, and we are currently doing the deep dive modeling on what the margin implications of the continued secular changes in the industry will be. Possibly might be some of that, that you would see then fall less to the EBIT line, but we're not ready to reveal that yet. But that is something we are well -- we're watching very closely and will continue to monitor.

Dan Binder

Last question and I'll jump back out, I'll get back in the queue. But on the inventory, as a wholesaler, there are fairly high expectations for you to deliver on certain product and assortment in a certain period of time, and -- so as a result cutting inventory kind of has to be done with the scalpel rather than a chainsaw. And I'm just curious when you look at the inventory cuts that you've made, where would you primarily say they have been? And how has it been with -- has it been sort of across-the-board or has it been a lot of thought about certain categories that needed to be addressed more than others?

Janet Zelenka

Dan, this is Janet again. So if you look at the sales decline, I think that gives you a good indication of where the inventory follows. Basically, the sales decline is driving where we make our purchase decisions. And I think, that's the best reflection rather than that there's a targeted area. As you look to facility consolidation, a good look at our assortment strategy, which was also a part of our merchandising initiative to see if there are opportunities on our tail will be something that'll be part of the cost savings that we'll be looking at.

Dan Binder

Great. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Chris McGinnis of Sidoti & Company. Please go ahead.

Chris McGinnis

I guess if we could just start with merchandising initiatives that you've talked about in the past. And do you still expect them to drive that 50 basis points of improvement in 2018, and -- so maybe just talk about -- and is that in conjunction still with the newly announced $50 million reductions?

Janet Zelenka

Chris, this is Janet. So the cost savings are in the cost bucket and not reflective of the merchandising excellence initiative that we've undertaken so far. That basis point that we expected to drop to the gross margin line has not happened due to the sales decline has overpowered the margin rate improvement we have seen. We are pleased with the performance of the merchandising excellence initiative. We have driven the rate savings but the sales decline essentially overpowered that right now. So that's why you're not seeing it hit the gross margin rate.

Chris McGinnis

Sure. Okay. But I mean if -- I guess, if the trends were stable you would've seen a bigger improvement, obviously, in that -- from those initiatives.

Janet Zelenka

Yes, we believe that, that would be the case, yes.

Chris McGinnis

Okay. Can you -- just talking about the strength in the independence. I think you're still running up against one customer with some issues as they go through their portfolio, but how is the strength of the industrial -- or the independence outside of that, across both, I guess, all the businesses?

Ric Phillips

I think as you know, it's different dynamics as you know in the market in each of the businesses. I guess, what I'd say is, we see independents who are absolutely winning and who we expect to be long-term winners, and are growing in each of the different businesses that we're operating in. We're all dealing with some of the headwinds around consolidation, around some of the mix changes that we've talked about. And we know that our independents are certainly seeing those as well. So there are different stories in different businesses, but we see a lot of healthy and growing independents that we're partnered with and that we think will continue to be successful over time.

Janet Zelenka

And I just -- this is Janet. Chris, I just would like to add on that, we pointed out that the vertical markets, which is the underneath -- it's leveraged by the independent resellers, is growing. And we also -- we're encouraged to see that the JanSan distributors which are another segment of independent resellers are returned to growth due to a significant amount of work we did on our service proposition. And I think that indicates that they are understanding our high-touch business service model and see the strategic value of that.

Chris McGinnis

Yes, no, it was nice to hear that JanSan numbers are going to turn positive for you guys, so congrats on that. I guess, just thinking about what's happening within the industry and as the independents get larger. Can you -- maybe just the way you think about it in terms of -- if they get too big to go direct, and how do you help them, I guess, understand that to stay with you is going to be more profitable, I guess, for them. Can you just walk us through any concern on that as that part of the industry consolidates?

Janet Zelenka

Can you clarify what you're asking? I'm not sure I understood what you're asking.

Chris McGinnis

So just as the independents get larger through the industry consolidation as they're starting, is that part of the markets consolidating. As they get bigger, how do you stop them from going direct with suppliers? And maybe just talk about where that -- where those conversations are at this point?

Janet Zelenka

So there are -- we have a lot of the large dealers and distributors, and we're well positioned to help them grow. And they continue to see us to be a valued part of their sourcing portfolio. Several of them have other businesses too and they do, do direct buying. But since that has been a trend we have been in, in a long time, and actually, add a value proposition to the larger dealers that we think is differentiated, that is actually in our favor.

Chris McGinnis

Okay, great. Thank you for taking the questions.

And we have a follow-up question from Dan Binder of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Dan Binder

Great, thanks. Just a couple of follow-ups. There was some press recently that Office Depot has made an acquisition of a large independent. I was just curious, based on that independent, I'm not sure what the sourcing relationship is with you. But would you expect an impact as Depot adopts presumably a more national account type sourcing arrangement?

Ric Phillips

Given the dynamics that we've seen and the consolidation that we've seen, Dan, we do expect continued acquisitions and consolidation, including the nationals likely to accrue over time and we've tried to do our best to sort of account for that in our outlook. But we don't have any specific perspective on any individual acquisitions that have taken place at this time.

Dan Binder

And then on your strategic priorities, you outlined a number of areas that you want to focus on, from partnering with the independents to JanSan. I mean, you talked about, you really kind of went across the board of all your businesses. So I'm not really sure I understand what the highest priority is. Given what's happening in the industry, do you feel like industrial and JanSan should be getting a disproportionate amount of your attention in terms of trying to grow those pieces, so that -- or more aggressively versus the partnering with the independents in light of what's happening in that industry? In other words, just focusing more on the growth areas. And maybe if you could address where your -- where industrial integration is on your priority list? Given that a lot of that is just really done through acquisition. I think it's still not integrated.

Ric Phillips

Yes, so let me take those in turn. I think, there are areas that Janet talked about, where within the channels that we talked about where we're experiencing growth today. We feel like we have good momentum. We want to continue to ensure that, that sustains in the couple of areas that you mentioned. In other places that are outlined, and I point to e-tail, we see favorable opportunities there, and we think we need to add additional focus within our organization to really drive growth there. So it's kind of a different story for probably each of those channels. With respect to industrial, we are seeing a good momentum, as you saw in the third quarter and we are -- feel like we're well positioned in those.

We do not see a need to bring the industrial businesses onto our core platform in a way that we've done in the past with Office and JanSan, in order for them to continue to grow and prosper and be successful. We're certainly working closely together, and as you know, I recently came from the industrial side of the business. So we're working closely together on supplier strategies, on commercial strategies, so that we can leverage the knowledge and capabilities across the organization. So from that standpoint, we're integrating but we don't see a formal platform integration.

Dan Binder

And on that topic of integration. I know, you went through some friction with the JanSan and that's created some disruption in service. Can you just give us an update on where we are with that situation? Is that still an ongoing problem? Have you started to recoup any of those? Any of that business that may have been lost during that period?

Ric Phillips

Yes, we feel that we have that. As you know, as we've talked about previously, that has been a big focus. Not just from a platform standpoint but from the practices, the commercial motion, the care that supports that, all of the processes around that business have been a big focus of the organization for a period of time. And we are seeing positive signs there. You saw recently the move to a slight positive growth in the quarter. One of the really key metrics though that we used as a leading indicator there is our net promoter score, which we track very closely.

And we've seen very significant positive movement in that over the last several months, most recently hitting sort of the highest level that we've seen in those customer scores. So we do feel that -- we can't declare victory, we need to stay focused there and when we're trying hard to do that, but we have seen some positive moves there, and we expect that to continue.

Dan Binder

And the last one for you, on the preferred supplier program. I understand what you're doing, and why you're doing it. I'm just curious, how does that ultimately impact your assortments? Your SKU counts? Customers in this space have been spoiled with wide, wide assortments maybe too much so. And isn't always economical for you to have the breadth of suppliers. So I understand why you're narrowing it. I'm just curious how that may impact the assortments and overall SKU counts?

Ric Phillips

I think we are -- firstly, still absolutely committed to a wide assortment. We think our role as a wholesaler does need to be to help both our suppliers and our customers with a broad assortment. I'd say, at the supplier level, we're trying to work closely with them to optimize what that looks like. In some cases, there are very slow-moving items or there are items that have been replaced with newer offerings that we're trying to work closely with suppliers to make the appropriate changes there. So we're more focused really on how we optimize rather than how we cut. Because we do think that high service levels and providing a broad assortment is a key value that we bring to the marketplace.

Dan Binder

Okay. Thanks.

Ric Phillips

Thank you, everyone, for joining us this morning. As you heard, it's clear that we face significant challenges and that we need to do more to improve our business. Our ongoing initiatives are progressing as planned. But as I stated on our Q2 call, they're simply not enough to offset the industry headwinds that we are experiencing. Now that I've had the opportunity over the last few months to further assess the business, I believe that we have outlined the right strategic drivers that will allow us to stabilize the business and improve enterprise value over time. The team and I are committed to acting with urgency and accelerating the pace of change in our business. Moving forward, we will be focused on executing against the three strategic drivers I detailed earlier. We appreciate your time and interest during the call today, and we look forward to sharing our progress with you in the coming quarters.

