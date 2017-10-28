ConocoPhillips: Bloodsucking Profits

Sometimes the arrival of profits does not represent improvement. ConocoPhillips (COP) may be the latest exhibit in a long line of corporate bloodsucking profits. These profits may be perfectly acceptable accounting. They also literally suck the life out of corporations unless something changes. But when the cash flow declines as profits increase, then the profitability becomes an illusion.

Source: ConocoPhillips Third Quarter 2017, Supplemental Statements

One key clue is a large impairment charge in a previous quarter. As shown above, that more than $6 billion in second quarter 2017 fits the bill nicely. There are plenty more impairment charges over the last two years. It is perfectly legal to have very extremely conservative impairment charge assumptions. The combination with some average or slightly liberal regular reporting assumptions allows a return to profits. Management is proudly waving the profit flag. Yeah!

Investors need to take those impairment charges and spread them over previous years. That gives a far better profitability picture. Some of those charges may better match up with some future quarters. But the accounting game is quite a complex game.

The big result is a huge drop in cash flow from operations from the second quarter to a little over $1 billion. That is about a 40% drop. Management has focused on rightfully paying down debt to $21 billion. By the end of the year, that debt should be under $20 billion. That is definitely solid progress. But cash flow decline lengthens the task of management to bring cash flow in line with the debt.

Cash flow has definitely improved from the year before. A company this size with so many different projects can lower costs simply by selling higher cost projects. No operational improvements are needed. Just as profits can be adjusted, so can costs also be promptly and significantly decreased.

Management claims that this cash flow decrease was due to an acceleration of a pension fund obligation of about $600 million. Notice above that the cash flow statement has an "other" line that nets out to about $542 million. The second-quarter 10-Q shows about $2.5 billion of retirement liabilities plus another $500 million or so that was classified as current. That accelerated funding may be a catch-up payment. It may have been delayed until more cash is available. Asset sales definitely make more cash available. But these kinds of cash use may point to the folly of stock purchases when there are really no profits.

Retirement accounting is very subjective. It starts with an assumption of the profits the pension fund will earn. Like anything else, there are very conservative assumptions and fairly liberal ones. Then there is the average assumed lifespan of the retirees. Some plans are defined contribution plans. So some of these assumptions are minimized. But the company contribution liability can be adjusted in a number of ways. Pension funds can be a profit center in their own right. Pension plans are usually a mixed bag depending upon the level of the executive or union contract obligations. Very little about accounting anymore is black and white. There could easily be more revisions to the pension obligations as the company health returns.

Depending upon how one assumes the cash flow will forecast, the annual cash flow appears to be in the $5 billion to $7 billion range. So cash flow is approaching a reasonable amount for the projected outstanding debt. But this $600 million highlights the fact that there may still be more (and different) obligations to cover in the future besides lowering the long-term debt. Make no mistake, this company was financially stressed. The balance sheet is now in far better shape than it was. But there could be all kinds of obligations coming out of the woodwork as the company returns to good financial health.

Outlook

Source: ConocoPhillips Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Presentation Slides

As shown above, the company is clearly moving in the right direction. The sales to raise cash are clearly decreasing production. The corporate growth rate of production using the newly reduced budget figures also appears to be progressing.

The stock purchase program shows a need to prop up the company stock price. It is not like there are good times and excess profits that can be used to purchase equity. The money to purchase and retire stock is generated by asset sales. That is a liquidation in every sense of the word. The writedowns prove that the company is not reaping a whole lot of profits selling those assets. So purchasing treasury stock makes no sense from an economic viewpoint. It only makes sense from a market perception and investor relations viewpoint. Management is worried about the stock price without some supporting maneuvers.

Management probably would have been better off spinning off the $2 billion in Cenovus (CVE) common stock to shareholders. That would have eliminated the challenges of liquidating such a large holding while at the same time returning something to shareholders. Instead, there is the challenge of liquidating this giant holding combined with the cash used to buy back shares. Management made the whole thing harder on themselves all the way around. Though, they did manage to prop up the stock price in the process.

So investors are at least warned that the stock may stay in the current price range for awhile. Company purchases of stock should keep the price from falling too much. As previously noted, there are some long-term speculative projects that are successfully filling the future production pipeline.

That makes the stock a long-term speculation at best. This stock will probably not do much in the short term until the balance sheet is cleaned up and one-time items like that pension payment disappear. The stock appears to respond well to the asset sales and some other announcements. So it is not a bad trading vehicle. But capital gains are unlikely unless there is a major exploration success for the time being. There is simply too much financial repair work to finish.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.