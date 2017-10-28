Delivering The SmackDown To Q3 Earnings Expectations

Delivering the SmackDown to Q3 Expectations

WWE (NYSE:WWE) delivered an excellent quarter that topped consensus revenue estimates by $13.2 million. Revenue of $186.4 million exceeded my internal estimate of $176.9 million. WWE attributed the strong top line to an increase in TV rights fees, growth in subscription revenue from the WWE Network, and an increase in the number of live events. Adjusted EBITDA of $40.4 million exceeded the high end of guidance, augmented primarily due to the aforementioned increase in revenue in addition to lower original programming costs. The WWE Network averaged 1.52 million paid subs, growth of 4.4% y/y, with the company guiding to 1.47 million average paid subs for Q4. I’m lowering my estimate of 1.5 million average paid subs, in line with the company’s guidance. Management raised the full-year Adjusted OIBDA to a range of $108 million to $112 million, up from $100 million prior.

I am upgrading WWE to a Buy with a $32 price target, noting: 1) Increasing international TV rights agreements as well as contractual TV rights fee increases are a noted positive despite declining domestic ratings. 2) While the company reiterated again this quarter its long-term worldwide goal of 3-4 million paid subscribers, I believe the average paid sub growth rate for the Network will be +/- mid single digits most quarters. This seems to now be an accepted part of the stock’s narrative, given investors’ positive reaction to this quarter’s print. 3) Additional tailwinds may present themselves over the next year as it is increasingly likely in my opinion that Brock Lesnar will re-sign with WWE with the rumored superfight with the UFC’s Jon Jones all but certainly off the table. As I have mentioned previously, Brock is WWE’s highest paid star, and having him remain with the company will likely increase business performance.

4) Ronda Rousey is all but confirmed to be in negotiations with WWE in time for WrestleMania, and while she may originally work one match, the door will probably be open for her to work with WWE in the future. She is a huge wrestling fan and has friends in the company. Given Ronda’s mainstream appeal, she could drive incremental viewers to the WWE product, especially in the female demographic. 5) Rumors have circulated that Anthem Sports & Entertainment is looking to sell Impact Wrestling, and WWE could potentially bid for the promotion. There isn’t much valuable talent on Impact’s roster to the WWE in my opinion, but the tape library has 15 years' worth of content and would be an excellent addition to the WWE Network that may augur incremental subscribers.

For Q3, ending total Network subs were 1.57 million, in line with my estimate. Television rights fees of $64.7 million were higher than my estimate of $63.6 million primarily driven by an increase in rights fees and new TV distribution agreements. My Home Entertainment revenue estimate of $2.2 million and Digital Media revenue estimate of $8.2 million were in line respectively. Live Events revenue of $31.6 million exceeded my forecast of $29.5 million, buoyed by an increase in the number of events in the quarter. Licensing revenue of $11.3 million topped my estimate of $9.6 million, driven primarily by higher sales of mobile video games (i.e. WWE Supercard). My venue merchandise forecast of $5.2 million was in line while my WWEShop revenue estimate of $8.1 million was lower than reported revenue of $7.2 million. WWE Studios revenue of $4.2 million topped my estimate of $3 million while my Corporate and Other revenue of $1.5 million was in line.

For Q4, I estimate 1.47 million average paid subs, resulting in Network revenue of $44.3 million. Television rights fees could be $74.1 million, with Home Entertainment revenue of $3.8 million, and Digital Media revenue of $9.5 million. I project Live Events revenue of $39.4 million. I expect licensing revenue will be $11 million, venue merchandising will be $5 million, and WWEShop revenue will be $14 million. WWE Studios revenue could be $3.5 million with Corporate and Other revenue of $1.4 million for total revenue of $205.9 million. Driven by continued operational leverage from the WWE Network and contractual TV rights escalators, I estimate Adjusted OIBDA will be $33.8 million in Q4, up 64.7% y/y.

A Counter for Every Kind of Takedown

Management noted on the Q3 call it has received 20 new advertisers for the 2018 season for WWE programming, bringing its total advertiser count to around 200. Among the advertisers include names such as Nationwide, Toyota (OTCPK:TOYOF), Cricket, Sprint (NYSE:S), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and Kraft (NASDAQ:KHC). The company noted new sponsorship deals with blue chip companies and gaming partners have led to a 29% increase in global sponsorship revenue year to date. The quality of advertisers is a positive, when ratings have been heading downward. On a brighter note, this isn’t isolated to WWE. In Q3, ratings went down for RAW and SmackDown by 1% respectively, which was less than the -6% primetime cable TV rating decline of the top 25 cable networks.

Given the general unappreciative feeling of WWE programming when it comes to monetizing ads as I’ve mentioned prior, it would be best for WWE to be showing ratings increases as its domestic TV rights deal expires in 2019. But if its ratings hold up and decline less than peers, it may receive a favorable TV rights contract for its next deal in two years. I expect WWE to renew its contract with NBCUniversal, as management admitted on the call it is negotiating with only a small cohort of interested parties. This isn’t too surprising given how the prior TV negotiations went and their lack of interest in WWE. For the moment, I expect any softness in TV ratings to be offset by contractual escalators on rights fees and mid-single-digit Network growth. An interesting point is that despite planned reduction in original programming this quarter, the Network still grew 4.4% y/y in average paid subs. This is even more telling considering that among the original programming produced in the quarter, such as The Mae Young Classic, and SummerSlam, which had a great Main Event in my opinion, as well as wrestling’s top reporter Dave Meltzer, didn’t seem to have that much effect on viewership growth. What this translates to in my opinion is that no matter the quality of shows that WWE produces in most cases, the Network has settled into a pattern of mid-single-digit growth in average paid subs after the first quarter.

Also of note this quarter was the 10.5% increase in Live Events revenue to $31.6 million. This comes despite an 8% decline in North American attendance, offset by an astounding 25% increase in the number of North American events. WWE ran 89 North American shows this quarter, up from 71% y/y despite less fans.

Despite lower TV ratings, WWE is in a good spot due to rights fee increases and new international deals. In spite of less original content and in the views of some even better quality shows, The WWE Network seems to be in a pattern of stable growth. And even with high-single-digit attendance declines, Live Events revenue still manages to increase double digits with more shows ran. All key takeaways for me this quarter when I look at the numbers that bode well for WWE.

I believe WWE will have high-single-digit top line growth for 2017 and mid-single-digit growth in 2018, as continued Network growth and contractual TV rights fees occur, with the leverage of incremental Network subscribers growing OIBDA margins by double digits through 2018. For 2017, I estimate full-year revenue of $795.3 million and Adjusted OIBDA of $110.9 million, and 2018 revenue of $852.7 million with Adjusted OIBDA of $131.9 million. Shares trade at 46.2x 2017 estimated EPS, 75.4x 2017 estimated Free Cash Flow, and 16.7x estimated 2017 Adjusted OIBDA. Assigning a 60x 2017 EPS multiple, a 90x 2017 Free Cash Flow multiple and a 20x 2017 Adjusted OIBDA multiple results in a blended price target of $32, implying 23% upside.

The Beast Still Unleashed, but Likely Not to UFC

One recent benefit to WWE is that arguably its biggest star, Brock Lesnar, is less likely to sign with the UFC next year in my view. A fight with former UFC Lightheavyweight Champion Jon Jones was reportedly in the works, until Jones failed a drug test again, and could receive a four-year suspension. While a negative for fight fans and the UFC, this is a major tailwind for the WWE in my opinion. Lesnar, currently 40, isn’t going to be around forever and likely only about 3-5 years left before he retires in my estimation. As the company’s highest paid star, who the RAW brand is arguably built around and a centerpiece of WrestleMania planning year in and year out, if he were to re-sign with UFC to fight Jon Jones, that could hurt WWE’s business across the board in the short term. Brock could still go to UFC when his contract with WWE expires at the end of summer 2018, but with the Jones fight likely out of the cards, I’m not sure the risk/reward is in his favor, given his relatively light WWE schedule. At this point, I’d put the odds of Brock re-signing with WWE in 2018 at about 70%, and this puts the company in a much better position from a talent perspective in my view with a potential headwind materially reduced.

A Rowdy Debut Likely Coming Soon

Ronda Rousey has pretty much given away the fact that she has been in talks with WWE, and Dave Meltzer has reported the plan is for WWE to bring her in, as she is currently training at the WWE performance center. While she may only come in for one match initially, given Ronda’s fanfare for the wrestling business, her massive popularity and mainstream appeal, in addition to how her friends also wrestle in the WWE making it an easier cultural fit coming in from the UFC, I can’t see how WWE doesn’t explore additional opportunities to work with her. Booking Ronda creatively would be so easy a caveman can do it.

Female Brock Lesnar. That’s all WWE needs to think about. She would only need to wrestle a few times a year to keep her presentation as special. Feature her like a total dominant beast. When she comes in the ring, have Ronda maul her opponent like a rag doll, grab a limb and use her background as a fighter to grab a submission and end the match quicker than it takes to make a cup of coffee. That’s how Ronda got over with the fans as a top draw in UFC, and the “dominant beast who destroys everybody” is straight out of the pro wrestling playbook when you have somebody fans believe in who looks like they can destroy somebody. The increased marketing exposure that Ronda could bring, the arenas full of merchandise she’d likely sell with the female demographic, and Network viewership she would attract make Ronda a no-brainer for WWE to capitalize on. Especially given her age at just 30, in the worked environment of pro wrestling, WWE could potentially be looking at a solid decade of monetization if Ronda signs on as a semi-regular performer and is marketed correctly. Admittedly, that’s looking down the road, but it’s certainly probable.

Making an Impactful Acquisition

Sports Illustrated reported that WWE is the top suitor likely to buy Impact Wrestling, an alternative promotion owned by Anthem Sports & Entertainment, owner of the Fight Network. Impact is “hemorrhaging funds” and SI reports that sources have confirmed Anthem is ready to sell Impact (At the time of SI’s publication, Impact Wrestling had merged with Global Force Wrestling, and the combined entity was branding itself as GFW. That merger has now ended, and Anthem is operating Impact Wrestling on a standalone basis under the same name). WWE has the vast majority of Impact’s historical major stars under contract including AJ Styles, Kurt Angle, Bobby Roode, The Hardyz, etc. Impact’s weekly television show only draws +/- 260,000 viewers most weeks, so there’s not many viewers to win over for the WWE. The only value in my opinion to Impact Wrestling is its content library, dating back to 2002, featuring all the wrestlers I’ve mentioned above. This would be a natural fitting tuck in to the WWE library that could likely save WWE content production expenses over several quarters, boosting margins. WWE paid $4.5 million to buy WCW in the past, and WCW’s content drew way more fans, besting WWE in head-to-head TV ratings. WWE even sent a survey to myself and other WWE Network subscribers which asked if we wanted to see “historic and new” programming for Impact, amongst other promotions.

Realistically, I couldn’t see WWE paying more than in the ballpark of $5-7 million for Impact’s library, should Anthem sell. Anthem recently created a streaming on demand service for Impact at $7.99 per month. As its own television show does such low ratings, I can’t imagine Impact gaining too much traction with the offering. For the first year, assuming Anthem doesn’t sell the company in a year’s time, I think a reasonable number of subscribers would be 25,000-39,000, or roughly 10-15% of Impact’s weekly viewing audience. Given that expenditures Anthem has sunk into launching the SVOD service, a sale may not occur right away, but over the next 1-2 years, I think it’s increasingly likely Impact ends up sold to WWE.

Investment Risks

Being an entertainment-based company, WWE is tied to the health of consumer spending. If the economy faces a downtrend, this may materially impact the company's business. WWE is heavily reliant upon television contract fees for the majority of its revenue. If ratings continue to decline consistently, this could jeopardize WWE's relationship with NBCUniversal and put a substantial revenue stream at risk. WWE has diversified from linear television to incorporate an OTT model via the WWE Network. Should subscriber growth decline, or should investors begin to expect consistent double-digit growth, this could place adverse pressure on the stock. WWE is a business driven by the popularity of its stars. Failure to maintain popular stars such as Brock Lesnar and create new ones may cause viewer interest to decline and negatively impact WWE's business.

Closing Remarks

WWE is in a sweet spot with global sponsors accelerating, new television contracts internationally and existing escalating rights fees augmenting revenue growth despite declining domestic ratings. If ratings hold up relative to competition, its next TV rights contract, which I believe will be renewed with NBC, is likely to continue to include escalation payments which bode well for the company. Network average paid sub growth is likely to continue to trend toward mid-single-digit growth over the long run. WWE appears to have the luxury of investors being satisfied with this, as well as the quality of its original content not really making a difference on Network subscription growth. This is likely to help its margins as it has optionality of choosing which quarters to pull back spend knowing it probably won’t hurt it. The likely retention of Brock Lesnar and possible acquisition of Ronda Rousey, with the latter representing years of possible substantial monetization opportunities, are two major drivers from a talent perspective that may bear fruit for several years to come. And an acquisition of Impact Wrestling, which could down the road serve to help the margin profile of the Network with 15 years of programming that can be added to WWE’s archives for likely little cost, is an additional tailwind to help the company moving forward.

Valuation

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.