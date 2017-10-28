CBRE Acquires Custom Spaces For Tech Consulting

The deal is one of several recent acquisitions by CBRE, as it seeks to build out its offerings specific to dynamic technology companies.

Quick Take

Commercial real estate services giant CBRE (CBG) has announced the completed acquisition of Custom Spaces for an undisclosed amount.

Custom Spaces is a commercial real estate brokerage firm that specializes in advising technology companies on occupancy decisions.

CBRE has been a busy acquirer lately, and with the acquisition, hopes to bolster its value-added services to technology clients.

Target Company

San Francisco-based Custom Spaces was founded in 2011 to work with growing technology startups and help them design the most effective office layouts.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Jenny Haeg, who was previously Vice President at The CAC Group, a commercial real estate broker.

Custom Spaces’ main value-add is to provide startups with examples of workspaces along with connections to the vendors that created the spaces.

Startups tend to like more modern environments and avoid the ‘cubicle farm,' so Custom Spaces' services fit a very specific niche within the technology office space market.

The choice of office space design is important to technology startups, as the amenities offered tend to help attract high-demand technology workers. The market for scarce technology talent is extremely competitive and growing startups, whether newly minted or with multi-billion-dollar valuations, try to do anything they can to attract the employees they need to continue their growth trajectory.

Called ‘Millennial-friendly design,’ there is a new demand for ‘authentic’ solutions to office layout and functionalities, as described in WorkDesign Magazine 2017 Trends forecast.

While it may seem an afterthought to many, office design is a hotbed of varying approaches and CBRE’s acquisition of Custom Spaces aims to keep the firm abreast of current needs from technology companies.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms and CBRE didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a non-material amount.

It appears to be an ‘acqui-hire’ of sorts and probably went for under $5 million in consideration.

Custom Spaces will be folded into CBRE’s Technology Practice and CEO Haeg has joined the firm as Vice Chairman of its Advisory & Transaction Services business with a leadership role in the Technology Practice segment.

As Joe Wallace, Executive Managing Director Bay Area at CBRE, stated in the deal announcement:

Tech companies operate in an incredibly dynamic environment. There are very few real estate advisors who, like Custom Spaces, both understand the unique requirements of the tech sector and can implement related plans quickly at scale. CBRE’s global service offering ensures that Custom Spaces and their clients have access to best-in-class strategy, analytics and real estate execution anywhere in the world.

So, the deal was done to bolster CBRE’s technology practice group in the Bay Area.

CBRE has been busy as an acquirer in recent years, especially in the technology arena where it seeks to differentiate itself by offering technological capabilities in addition to its bread and butter brokerage, management and investor services.

I expect CBRE to expand on the acquisition by either replicating Custom Spaces’ approach to other high tech hot spots in the U.S. or by using new hire Haeg to spearhead identifying other tech-oriented space design firms that CBRE can acquire or partner with.

