GrubHub: $70 Seems Reasonable

This is becoming a trend for GRUB's stock, which has outperformed FB, AMZN, NFLX, and GOOG over the past 12 months.

In case you missed it in the earnings frenzy, online food ordering and delivery platform GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) reported blowout third-quarter earnings. The fourth-quarter guide also came in healthily above expectations. GRUB's stock soared.

This is nothing new for the stock, which is on fire because digital food ordering and delivery is the biggest trend in the QSR space. The stock is up 60% year-to-date and is significantly outperforming market darlings Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) over the past 12 months.

Can this run higher continue? We think so. Although we mistakenly went from bullish to neutral on the stock after it crossed $45 following a stellar Q1 report, we have revised our growth estimates notably higher to account for much more robust market share gains than initially anticipated. Consequently, we now think a reasonable forward 12-month price target on GRUB's stock is $70.

GRUB data by YCharts

To avoid sounding like a broken record, here is a quick synopsis of why the company is experiencing accelerated growth.

Technology has given birth to the era of the at-home economy. Instead of going to malls, you shop online. See Amazon's stock versus Macy's (NYSE:M) stock. Instead of going to the movies, you watch streaming content at home. See Netflix's stock versus AMC's (NYSE:AMC) stock. Instead of going out to eat, you order food in. See GrubHub's stock versus DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) stock.

AMZN data by YCharts NFLX data by YCharts GRUB data by YCharts

The charts say everything. This trend is secular in nature, and it's not going anywhere anytime soon.

The concern with GrubHub then isn't market growth but rather that elevated competition will erode GRUB's benefits in a rapidly growing market. Over the past several quarters though, GRUB has put those competition concerns to rest by going on a buying spree. This year alone, GrubHub has acquired three of its smaller competitors: Foodler, Groupon's (NASDAQ:GRPN) OrderUp, and Yelp's (NYSE:YELP) Eat24.

The expanded GRUB ecosystem has awarded the company robust revenue growth potential and a massive moat against competitors like Postmates, Amazon, Uber (Private:UBER), and now Facebook. The enhanced presence of GRUB in the rapidly growing online food ordering and delivery marketplace has forced us to revise our growth estimates upward.

GRUB's revenues were up 32% last quarter, are up 34% so far in 2017, and are expected to grow about 38% this year. That laps 36% revenue growth last year and 43% the year before. Clearly, this growth story isn't slowing down all that much, and it won't slow down all that much into the foreseeable future because of secular trends pushing forward online food ordering adoption. Consequently, we put revenue growth over the next two years at 35% per year. Margins are currently under pressure, and we see that pressure continuing as GRUB will need to spend big to grow big. Therefore, we think that 35% revenue growth will turn into 30-35% earnings growth over the next two years (32.5% at the midpoint).

GRUB's stock currently trades at 53x fiscal 2017 earnings estimates. A 53x multiple for 32.5% growth is fairly reasonable. It equates to a PEG (P/E divided by growth) profile of about 1.6. The market has a PEG profile of about 1.8 (19.6x 2017 earnings for 11% projected growth). Therefore, GRUB's stock is more attractively valued than the market.

Let's extrapolate this out. From fiscal 2018 to fiscal 2020, growth rates will slow. We think earnings growth in that time frame will look like 25-30% (versus 30-35% for fiscal 2017 to fiscal 2019). Give GRUB stock a market-standard 1.8 PEG profile. That implies a "fair" P/E multiple of about 50x. GRUB's fiscal 2018 earnings should look something like $1.40 (Street sitting at $1.46). A 50x multiple on a $1.40 implies a 12-month forward price target of $70.

We think that is where the stock will trend over the next 12 months. Secular tailwinds remain in place for growth to continue to impress. Plus, this company is a relatively full tax payer that will stand to benefit tremendously if corporate tax rates do fall.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRUB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.