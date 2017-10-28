U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Investors Eye National Vision In 6-IPO Week

In another active week for the IPO market, six companies in six different sectors raised over $2 billion. Boasting strong comp growth, National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was the top performer with a 28% gain as investors put a premium on the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)-proof retailer. The week's other two growth stories, cybersecurity unicorn ForeScout Technologies (FSCT) and antibody biotech Ablynx (Pending:ABLX), were also well received. The other three deals, an MLP, a Brazilian miner, and a mortgage originator all priced below their ranges, the first to do so in a month.

Aftermarket return for IPOs in the past 90 days has taken a hit. While aftermarket return averaged 12% as of October 6, it has since dropped to -8%. We partially attribute this decline to high first day pops, with first day return averaging +20% over the past 90 days. In particular, several recent Asian deals priced above the range and initially traded up, but now trade below issue price.

4Q'17 is shaping up to be a busy quarter for IPOs after the pickup in filing activity over the past two months. The 30 initial filings this October are the most since October 2015 (30 filings). Following 27 filings in September, 56 companies are now in our active pipeline of companies that have filed updates within the past 90 days.

6 IPOs During the Week of October 23rd, 2017 Issuer

Business Deal Size

($mm) Market Cap

at IPO ($mm) Price vs.

midpoint First day

return Return

at 10/27 National Vision Holdings $348 $1,754 +16% +27% +28% Value-focused optical retailer and eye care provider LBO'd by KKR. Ablynx $200 $1,291 0% +29% +17% Developing single domain antibodies derived from llamas for various diseases. ForeScout Technologies $116 $1,000 +5% +16% +16% Provides enterprise security software for network access control. Nexa Resources (Pending:NEXA) $496 $2,133 -18% +9% +9% Leading Brazilian miner of zinc and other metals being spun out of Votorantim. Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) $100 $444 -11% +5% +5% Indiana bank focused on FHA loans and warehouse mortgage financing. BP Midstream Partners LP (Pending:BPMP) $765 $1,886 -10% -4% -2% MLP formed by BP (NYSE:BP) to own pipelines for crude oil and refined products.

National Vision Holdings raised $348 million in an upsized deal that priced above the range at $22. The KKR LBO popped 27% in its first day. The pricing and trading reflect investor demand for the Amazon-proof optical retailer and eye care provider that has generated 62 consecutive quarters of comparable store sales growth.

ForeScout Technologies, an enterprise security software unicorn, raised $116 million in its IPO. After pricing at the high end of the range, the company added momentum to the recent tech rally and traded up 16%. The leading next-generation network control vendor generated 82% of 2016 sales from existing customers, and its high recurring revenue retention likely aided the company's warm reception.

Dutch biotech Ablynx raised $200 million in its US offering, making it the largest biotech IPO of 2017. Listed on the Euronext Brussels since 2007, it is developing single domain antibodies to target a range of hematology, inflammation and infectious disease indications. Biotechs have been the best performing sector year-to-date (+36%), and Ablynx popped 29% before finishing the week up 17%. The company has seen positive results from its lead candidate and formed partnerships with leading pharmas, but its losses are substantial and expected to continue in the near term.

BP Midstream Partners LP priced a $765 million IPO below the range that valued the MLP at roughly $1.8 billion. Despite its well-known parent, the stock broke its issue price on its first day of trading (-4%), following the trend of the three other midstream MLPs to come public this year, which are down -12% on average. At IPO, its yield was 5.8%.

Merchants Bancorp priced below its range at $16 to raise $100 million at a $444 million market value, before trading up slightly on its first day. The company benefits from a low cost structure (27% efficiency ratio in 1H'17) and a long-tenured management team, but its dependence on mortgage origination volume leaves it exposed to cyclicality in mortgage demand.

Brazilian miner Nexa Resources also priced a downsized IPO, raising $496 million; it then traded up 9% on its first day. Nexa offers a play on the recent rise in zinc prices, which increased 56% in 2016 and are up over 30% year-to-date. However, the company has also seen higher operational costs due to environmental and safety regulations.

IPO Pipeline Update

Five companies submitted initial filings this week. BGC Partners' (NASDAQ:BGCP) commercial real estate brokerage Newmark Group (NMRK) filed to raise $600 million. Bluegreen Vacations (BXG), which sells timeshares and resorts, filed to raise $100 million. Payday lender Curo Group Holdings (CURO) aims to raise $100 million. Newly-formed reinsurer Insurance Income Strategies (ILS) filed to raise $58 million. Heart failure biotech scPharmaceuticals (Pending:SCPH) filed to raise $100 million.

This week we added four companies to our Private Company Watchlist. These include top Indonesian e-commerce site Tokopedia (TOKO.RC), Vietnamese online gaming platform VNG (VNG.RC), Chinese financial services platform Lexin (LEX.RC) and Appalachian Basin-focused E&P Ascent Resources (ACNT.RC).

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up 34.1% year-to-date, ahead of the S&P 500, which is up 15.3%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Ferrari (OTC:RACE) and First Data (NYSE:FDC). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 26.5% year-to-date while ACWX is up 21.8%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include ABN AMRO Group (OTCPK:ABNRY) and Covestro (OTCPK:CVXTY).