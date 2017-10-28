Seeking Alpha's Weekly Media, Tech, And Finance News Roundup

|
Includes: ADBE, AMZN, AXP, JPM, MA, PYPL, TWTR, UBER
by: SA Hana Abduljaami

Summary

The weekly news round up covers general media market and business/finance news.

Its purpose is to highlight information relevant to the advertising and marketing environment Seeking Alpha competes in.

This week’s round up, man versus technology.

Common sense isn’t so common, and this is even more evident in the battle between man and technology. Technology will always win where repetition, speed, accuracy and efficiency are required. But for the foreseeable future, man will corner the market on intellect, creativity and common sense.

Data vs. Insight

Commodity Capital vs. Intellectual Capital

Efficient vs. Effective

Other interesting reads from the past week

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

About this article:

Expand
Tagged: , What's New at Seeking Alpha
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here