Go Long, Young Man! Advice To Shorts On Iridium - Satellite Pioneer

Current launches are on schedule to transform Iridium’s unique communications network, and with it, aerospace and maritime navigation.

But technical problems and rocket explosions have delayed launches, exhausted financing and brought out a chorus of short sellers.

Financing, manufacturing, and launching plans for the NEXT satellite generation all fell into place by 2010, with launches beginning in 2017.

This article is one of a series on the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite pioneers. Background and comparison as well as individual profiles are contained in the following companion articles:

Iridium (IRDM) was born in the early days of the cell phone industry – the late 80s, in the research of one of the leading cell phone manufacturers at the time – Motorola. The name was taken from the name of the 77th element in the Periodic Table because engineers initially calculated a need for that number of satellites in LEO for complete global coverage. Further calculations indicated that only 66 were needed – but the name stuck.

Ten years after inception in the early days of cell technology, at system launch, the brick-like satellite phones compared poorly with the new svelte 3G phones available after a decade of furious innovation. In retrospect, Iridium built an engineering marvel that entered the market after a decade of incredible technological advance in telecommunications. After emerging from bankruptcy, the company needed a new market for ongoing business viability – that is the story of today’s Iridium.

The original (and NEXT generation) constellation consists of 66 live satellites circling the earth in Low Earth Orbit at a height of about 485 miles above the earth’s surface. At a speed of about 17,000 mph, each circles the earth every 100 minutes.

By contrast, though, with its two competitors in the LEO space – Orbcomm (ORBC) and Globalstar (GSAT) – the Iridium constellation covers every square inch of the earth. Indeed, the communications network is unique in the industry.

And, by contrast to other LEO constellations, Iridium's was designed to provide for inter-satellite communication – termed “crosslink.” Crosslinked satellites relay messages from one to another and then transmit to the TPN (Teleport Network).

The combination is critically important for coverage of the 71 percent of the earth’s surface that consists of water. Competing LEO constellations use a “bent pipe” protocol – each satellite communicates directly to a ground station – impractical or not cost-effective to build for complete coverage of the ocean's surface or less populated areas of the earth.

These characteristics tailor the network for a variety of uses. Originally designed for business satellite-based telephony, the network has attracted a broad clientele of journalists, explorers, and others who work in areas without cell service, for specifically that purpose, in an area in which it competes with Orbcomm and GEO (geostationary earth orbit) communications provider Inmarsat [LON: ISAT].

All three LEO satellite providers have expanded into M2M (machine to machine), or, in today's parlance, IoT (Internet of Things) applications. Asset tracking – monitoring the movement and critical status of trucks/trailers, automobiles, ships and planes – is the least complex. Monitoring and controlling (SCADA) the operation of miles of remote machinery, infrastructure - such as petroleum pipelines, tsunami warnings, and such - through remote sensors has become a cost-effective solution to staffing. These uses are becoming mainstream, and significant growth is anticipated in the next 5 to 10 years.



The comprehensive worldwide coverage, though, recommends it above competitors for US government, Defense Department, atmospheric sciences, maritime and aerospace applications. The second (NEXT) generation will significantly expand the range of its services in these areas.

Iridium NEXT generation network

In the decade of bringing the Iridium vision to reality, new communications technology came to market and transformed it from analog to broadband; Iridium’s technology was already out of date. Early in the 2000s, thoughts turned to the necessary upgrade to the system. Financing, manufacturing specs, manufacturing in the subsequent decade bring us to the middle of the launch schedule for NEXT. 3 of the 8 planned launches have proceeded without incident as of late October 2017. All 30 of the satellites launched are being tested, moving into place, and ready to replace the 1st generation satellite being decommissioned. The complete constellation is scheduled to go live in Q2 2018.

The NEXT Transformation of Iridium’s Network

The new platform maximizes the distinctive and unique characteristics of the Iridium network – true worldwide coverage and sufficient bandwidth to support high level applications. Backwards compatibility is built in. All current equipment will continue to function as originally designed. But upgraded and new equipment will be needed to take advantage of the new technology.

And, in upgrading its constellation, Iridium will, in essence, create an entirely new and transformational communication platform.

Here are some of the new protocols and applications that have been announced for the NEXT platform, or which have been under development in preparation for it.

Enhanced Current Services

Iridium’s Certus technology will be enhanced to provide a new suite of products to deliver global broadband connectivity for cockpit and passenger communication. Iridium is installed on more than 30,000 business aviation and rotorcraft today. The graphic below identifies the technological features of the new Certus network and various levels of service that will be fleshed out in subsequent application descriptions.

Iridium Pilot Land Station. Full communication suite designed for durability in harsh environments. Email, phone lines, post on FB – broadband services.

Iridium Edge is a cost-effective satellite IoT communications device that can be rapidly deployed and complements terrestrial-based solutions to create worldwide connectivity. Iridium provides global IoT/M2M coverage for the most remote and inaccessible areas of the world.

IoT (Internet of Things)

A consortium of connectivity engineering and manufacturing companies successfully demonstrated Low Power Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN) communication on the network. This can be used for “popup networks” in remote locations, as well as the deployment of thousands of sensors in an area – such as a forest or farming area – to provide comprehensive and detailed information about temperature, humidity, dryness, etc.

Iridium Burst – First one-to-many global data broadcast service – to unlimited number of earth-based devices – for tsunami, weather and traffic alerts.

Aeronautics

Harris Corp.’s ADS-B (automatic dependent surveillance broadcast) provides air traffic controllers every second with precise location and flight data of every aircraft flying around the world. (Current technologies are able to do this only every 15 minutes and simply don’t work over water). In addition to safety, this technology, when fully installed on the world’s aircraft by the 2020s, will increase efficiency by offering aircraft with more flexible, fuel-saving routes.

GEOScan is a light-weight sensor suite installed on the Iridium-NEXT constellation to obtain data for environmental monitoring and climate science through a variety of sensors. The future of geoscience, according to the current consensus among scientists, lies in global and continuous coverage of key measurements – looking at the Earth as a whole, interactive system instead of collecting isolated observations of natural phenomena.

Safety Voice service, which is used for air traffic communications, has been adopted by more than 500 aircraft as of February 2017. The Iridium Safety Voice service provides aircraft operators with an alternative to existing HF radio systems, replacing them with a secure satellite-based option for long-range communications.

The Satellite Time and Location (STL) service has been released as an alternative to traditional GPS systems.

Maritime

Two key milestones along the path to becoming the second recognized provider of Global Maritime Distress Safety System (GMDSS) services have been reached.

Industry

Hitachi Construction Machinery’s Global e-Service has signed a long-term agreement for its customers and their maintenance requirements to be able to access and transfer critical data, key operational information on an universally accessible, reliable network. (BTW, this appears to be a win from Orbcomm).

Competition

Iridium competes with its LEO constellation survivors, as well as a GEO constellation provider – Inmarsat.

Orbcomm’s more limited communications capability restricts it to low volume, low bandwidth M2M/IoT communication largely deployed in asset tracking of truck trailers, airplanes and ships. It has established a leading position in this market. Globalstar also participates in this market with approximately the same volume as Iridium, but able to serve a broader range of such applications.

Satellite telephony comprised the original use of Globalstar and Iridium’s networks. Both still compete, with Iridium’s having more comprehensive coverage, greater reliability and support, although also a higher cost and sometimes poorer voice quality. Inmarsat also provides telephony services and has a good reputation.

Inmarsat evolved out of a European consortium to provide GEO satellite navigation assistance to the maritime industry, later extended to aerospace. In developing and enhancing its portfolio in this area, Iridium is infringing on the turf of the incumbent – and it shows. Although the newest technology is significantly superior in critical ways, success is not guaranteed.

The “Bleeding Edge”

Satellite technology, particularly LEO, continues to exist on the “bleeding edge.” On top of financing, R&D, engineering, and production, technology glitches, rocket explosions and early failure are all par for the course.

Iridium had planned to launch NEXT in 2013. Manufacturing delays pushed the date to 2015. A glitch in a transmitter required disassembling units, updating circuitry and retesting. The first launch was rescheduled for December of 2016.

But the first was postponed once again to January 2017 - due to the September 1, 2016 launch which destroyed Facebook’s satellites which then set back the launch schedule.

SpaceX postponed the 2 nd launch from mid-April to mid-June due to the backlog created by the September explosion.

launch from mid-April to mid-June due to the backlog created by the September explosion. Hurricane Irma postponed the 3rd launch from September 17 launch to October 9.

Fotunately, all 30 satellites were successfully launched, operational upon testing, and moving into orbit to replace their counterparts from the first generation. And, SpaceX, while launching only 8 of 20 scheduled in 2016, has a string of 14 successful launches thus far in 2017. So, there is more hope that the Iridium schedule will not slip further into 2018.

The delays have stretched Iridium’s credit to the limit. The original line of credit of $2.9 billion has been exhausted. Currently, interest payments and investments push cash flow significantly negative.

Yes, but, why 28% Short Interest on the Street?

As far as I can determine, the Street, as articulated in several Seeking Alpha articles from 2016, is that the only appropriate investing posture is negative. If I can summarize the perspective with my response below:

Shorts:

IRDM should be valued as a utility with largely stable revenue.

Long:

Europeans value satellite stocks as utilities, not growth stocks. In large part, this is true, with constant specifications and customer base. But a dramatically new communications network – updating technology by 20 years – creates a much different platform with significantly greater potential.

Shorts:

Although IRDM has seen mid-single-digit revenue growth, this is insufficient to cover the financing of the new constellation.

Long:

True.

Shorts:

The satellite industry is one fraught with delays, technical glitches, collisions, and it is difficult to rely on any timetable.

Long:

True.

Shorts

Management’s schedules in the past have “slipped” and so can’t be relied upon.

Long:

Yes, the initial launch of NEXT has been postponed about 5 for four years. Some, not all, schedule “slips” are under management’s control. But the technology is in place, SpaceX has had 14 successful launches in a row. Any further slippage should be the exception rather than the rule.

Shorts:

Government contracted business (25% of total, the majority with DoD) is vulnerable to DoD’s MUOS GEO satellite constellation which became fully operational in November 2016.

Long:

MUOS is a GEOS constellation which replaces the UHF Follow-On system; both are designed to support the combat soldier with cell phone capabilities. Although DoD relied on the Iridium constellation temporarily during the transition, this is a fraction of Iridium's government business. Even DoD’s communications requirements extend far beyond this. It recently contracted an upgrade to government-owned ground terminals for the NEXT upgrade.

Shorts:

Management’s forecasts of future revenue and profit – growth at 10-14% annually - are not credible.

Long:

When fully operational, the ADS-B application alone will immediately add over $40 million to the top line – a 10% bump. The acceptance of other services, management affirms, will lead to a 30% increase in revenue in 2019. This forecast seems credible based on the new services coming online.

Shorts:

Further delays in deploying the new constellation may seriously impact the financial stability of the company.

Long:

The financing consortium, led by the French government's financing unit - Coface - and 9 commercial lenders has a strong interest in the success of the project. The primary satellite contractor is Thales Alenia of France and Italy.

Shorts:

Even if management’s forecasts are realized, free cash flow will barely cover interest expense on newly acquired debt.

Long:

As CEO Matthew Desch has said, “I can’t wait to stop spending money and start bringing in free cash flow.” It appears that the NEXT platform will provide a solid foundation for growth over the next decade.

IRDM Financials

Valuation/Profitability/Liquidity Ratios

P/E P/S P/B GM NM ROA ROE D/E Quick Short 12.64 2.76 0.68 63.56 25.60 3.23% 8.64% 1.23 5.99 28%

In Millions

Category 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Sales/Revenue 383.52 382.65 408.56 411.38 433.64 COGS (-D&A) 114.22 111.41 116.65 102.83 108.64 D&A 79.11 74.98 70.57 51.83 49.39 Gross Income 190.19 196.26 221.33 256.72 275.61 SG&A Expense 83.11 86.37 96.22 97.59 98.63 Unusual Expense 2.00 -- 2.20 87.04 -- EBIT after Unusual Exp. 105.07 -- 122.91 83.8 -- Interest Expense -- 7.71 5.83 3.29 1.35 Capitalized Int Expense 29.31 -- 62.02 83.10 106.4 Net Income 64.58 62.47 74.95 7.12 111.03 EBITDA 186.18 184.87 195.68 212.68 225.77 Net Operating Cash Flow 174.02 183.05 214.87 217.48 225.20 Free Cash Flow -267.63 -220.50 -226.19 -277.33 -180.49 Long-Term Debt 751.79 1.04B 1.29B 1.52B 1.66B Basic Shares 74.24 76.91 88.08 95.10 95.97 Diluted Shares 78.18 87.51 109.40 95.10 124.88

Per Share

Category 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 EPS Basic 0.85 0.72 0.71 (0.09) 1.00 EPS Diluted 0.83 0.71 0.69 (0.09) 0.89

Digested from MarketWatch Iridium Communications Inc.

Conclusion

A quick look at the generally favorable financials reveals some important information. The interest on NEXT financing is capitalized – thus not impacting earnings, but, combined with capital expenditures, forces free cash flow negative. Another Seeking Alpha author has a more detailed, and positive, perspective on the financials: Iridium Communications: An Undervalued Stock Set To Soar.

The company has a valuable asset in its operational constellation, its technology and customer base.

It is clear that there are concerns – the multi-year delay in updating the constellation has pushed financing to the limit. But lenders and partners have a lot invested in the eventual success of the upgrade. If any modifications are needed, they will be modest at this point. For example, the French government’s private public partnership financing arm, Coface, is the lead lender. A French-Italian corporation - Thales Alenia – serves as primary supplier of the satellites. Clearly, the potential always exists for further schedule disruption. But, at present, existing NEXT satellites are functioning well and SpaceX has had a good run of successful launches.

I believe the Street has overreacted to the ever-present risks in the satellite industry and has not fully appreciated the radically new communications network which will support a dramatically new portfolio of services. Almost immediately upon going live, Iridium will receive a boost of $40 million to the top line. Management predicts a 30% increase in 2019’s revenue. Because the greatest expense of any utility is the construction of the network, once completed, much of the top line will flow to the bottom line to amply cover interest and further to turn cash flow positive.

Right now, the Street responds to earnings as released – which have largely met expectations. The October 9, 2017 successful launch went largely unnoticed.

But I suspect that as the launch schedule progresses, the Street will react more in anticipation with the NEXT constellation going live. So, keep track of the November, January, February, April and June. Watch the flights here!

The most immediate wildcard is the fate of Globalstar. The company has “put all options on the table.” Should the company decide to sell itself to a LEO constellation newcomer with deep pockets, the competitive balance between the two companies would be changed.

Over the next 5 to 10 years, the company may face competition from the newcomers into the LEO satellite service provider space. Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Elon Musk, Boeing (BA), are among those that have expressed interest in providing broadband worldwide through this technology. It sounds so reminiscent of the LEO pioneering generation. The ambitious plans that the newcomers have laid out propose a cost structure in which Iridium’s business would be a drop in the bucket. But none have disclosed business plans which will help understand the impact on Iridium. The specialization of the Iridium constellation may provide a narrow moat.

It seems, at this point, that the Street is underestimating the value of the company both as an investment as well as a potential acquisition target.

Because of the large short interest, there well could be a short squeeze in the offing.

Appendix A

The shares of Iridium are included in the following indexes and ETFs, among others.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Vanguard Telecom Services ETF (VOX)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio ETF (PRFZ)

