Tractor Supply: The Time To Buy Is Now

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has had a rough couple of years. The company’s stratospheric growth track proved to be unsustainable, and the stock, rightfully, has been very weak since investors figured it out. Shares made new lows at $50 earlier this year and appeared to put in a base at that level. The stock rallied into late September, but the Q3 result wasn’t enough to excite the bulls just yet. The thing is that at 16 times next year’s earnings, TSCO looks like it might actually be at a point where value investors can buy it. Permit me to explain.

Significant damage has been done to the stock - obviously - during the downtrend. The stock, as I said, looks to have made a base in the $50/$52 area and that’s critical for the bulls; if that area of support ends up breaking, look out below. I don’t think that will be the case because the bears had three shots at it and couldn’t get the stock to break down.

The stock did rally to the 200DMA in September, only to be rebuffed rather rudely. With the bulls giving up so easily at that point in time, it means the next time TSCO tests the line, it may be a challenge yet again. The 200DMA is still almost $62 as of now, so it will take another 10% or so move to get there from here. The bulls have their work cut out for them to turn this negative momentum around, and while I do see signs of progress, there’s a long way to go.

Of course, as I mentioned above, the problem for all of this time was that TSCO was priced for perfection and didn't deliver. This was my principal source of bearishness in the past couple of years on TSCO; the valuation was always untenable in my view. But with the selloff, that is no longer the case, and I'm finding myself to be bullish.

Moving on to the quarter, revenue came in nicely as TSCO saw a nearly 12% increase on the top line. Comps were up 6.6% against a small decrease in last year’s Q3, the product of very strong traffic. TSCO’s comp gain was due to a 5% traffic increase with the balance coming from average ticket, but I much prefer traffic as a driver of comp sales. Getting people in the door is the single hardest job for a retailer, and TSCO proved in Q3 it is doing a terrific job of it. That bodes very well not only for revenue going forward but also margins.

And speaking of margins, gross margins ticked up a bit in Q3 as higher freight expense was more than offset by strong inventory management. Gross margins generally perform better when comps are higher because the need for promotions is decreased. TSCO didn’t see quite the benefit I would have expected with such a huge comp gain, but higher margins are better in any case.

SG&A costs were up 80bps as a percentage of revenue, more than offsetting the small gain from gross margins. TSCO blamed higher incentive compensation, and while that is painful, it has a silver lining. The reason incentive compensation was higher is because TSCO’s results were stronger than expected, particularly on the top line. That’s a good thing and remember that as incentive targets are reset, they’ll be reset higher to accommodate more recent results. That should keep a lid on incentive compensation going forward unless TSCO continues to produce stellar results, which is a high-class problem to have. Other transitory costs include Petsense acquisition-related expenses so I’m not necessarily concerned about the ugly SG&A number; the causes are explainable and should be fleeting.

TSCO boosted guidance and is trading for just 16 times next year's earnings estimates. Given the potential for some really impressive revenue growth - the combination of comp sales gains and new stores - even a small amount of margin expansion could see the stock into a cycle of multiple expansion. Obviously, margins are in focus right now because they weren’t so hot in Q3, but the potential is there, as I mentioned in the SG&A discussion.

The buyback continues to work its magic as well as the share count is down in the mid-single digits YoY. Analysts have long-term EPS growth at 11% or so, and if we assume a 6% tailwind from the buyback, revenue and margins need only to add 5% combined. Revenue was better than that by a mile in Q3 and indeed for all of 2017, so these targets not only look achievable but also beatable. And given the valuation is already reasonable, that implies there’s some upside potential. TSCO isn’t in the stratospheric growth stage it was a couple of years ago, but the stock has come down too far. If you want to own TSCO, the time to do so is now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TSCO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.