J.C. Penney: Unreliable Guidance

While the plunge today makes another entry very tempting, I am wary of adding to my position given the unreliable guidance by the CEO.

The positive outcome of the acceleration in the inventory liquidation is that the working capital is reduced to a multi-year low but with the clearance sales, the margin is sacrificed.

Share Price Plunge After Guidance For 2017 Revised Downwards

The share price of J.C. Penney (JCP) suffered yet another steep fall today after the management issued a downwards revision in guidance for the current year. Of the five metrics, only SG&A saw an unchanged guidance. The biggest casualty was the adjusted earnings per share which was shaved dramatically to just $0.02 to $0.08 from the earlier estimation which while not impressive was still five to over 30 times above the revised numbers.

(Source: Data from JC Penney, tabulated by ALT Perspective)

Despite the inventory liquidation exercise (a.k.a. clearance sale) during the months of September and October which generated revenue at the expense of margins, comparable store sales for the third quarter will still be expected to increase only 0.6% to 0.8%. In fact, with the comparable store sales for the year tightened to -1% to 0% from -1% to +1%, it signified that the management believed the fourth quarter would perform worse than their initial expectations. In other words, there wouldn't be any turnaround in fortunes this year.

For the third quarter, the cost of goods sold will increase 300 to 320 basis points compared to the same period last year. This is not just because of the decision to accelerate the liquidation of inventory but also the result of a greater sales penetration in major appliances and e-commerce. The fourth quarter is likely to be the same situation, as the management bumped up the COGS estimate for the year to "up 100 to 120 basis points" versus 2016, from just "up 30 to 50 basis points" versus 2016 guided just two months ago.

The major disappointment, in my opinion, is the reduction in the Free Cash Flow projection to $200 million to $300 million, down $100 million from the earlier guidance. Apparently, the reduction in working capital needs as a result of supposedly lower inventory after the series of liquidation exercises was not able to offset the lower profitability to effect a higher operating cash flow. It could also be due to the expectation of higher capital expenditure which would reduce the Free Cash Flow.

Inventory Management Showing Results But When Will It End?

The Days of Inventory Outstanding ("DIO") has historically followed a well-defined seasonal pattern - bottoming in the fourth quarter, picking up in the first, flat-lining in the second, and peaking in the third. In the second quarter of 2017, it is obvious that the trend was broken. During the quarter, the management had intentionally accelerated the inventory liquidation in a majority of the stores the company has intended to close in 2017. As a result, DIO was clearly down in a quarter which in the past would be flat, while the revenue showed an uptick instead of a typical flat quarter. The positive outcome is that the working capital is reduced to a multi-year low but with the clearance sales, the margin is sacrificed.

JCP Days Inventory Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Can We Trust Marvin Again?

While the inventory management exercise is necessary for a reset in the fashion line-up, what really irked investors was the fact that the CEO was terrible at anticipating how long the inventory liquidation would take. In the last quarterly earnings call, the CEO, Marvin Ellison, said (emphasis mine):

"During the quarter, we closed and liquidated inventory in 127 of the 138 stores that were scheduled to close this year. The liquidation of inventory in these stores had a negative impact on margins of approximately 120 basis points, and this was much greater margin dilution than we anticipated. While 120 basis points of margin is significant, it's isolated to Q2 and we see this as a one-time event. In go-forward stores, selling margins were up roughly 140 basis points. So that sends a signal that we don't have a gross margin problem in the company, we had 127 stores liquidate which drove margin down and we didn't forecast those well because we had very limited history."

It seems the CEO would have to blame on their "limited history" again in their next earnings call in explaining why the gross margins headed south as well in the third quarter. Beyond the elaboration on inventory liquidation, I am hoping to hear from the executives the positive impact from the chapter 11 filing by Toys "R" Us on their newly formed toys department. An update on the high-growth Sephora would also be greatly appreciated. Nevertheless, with the track record of the management's guidance, I am now unsure how much to believe of their updates.

(Source: J.C. Penney)

On the contrary, the lowest price target of analysts has pointed out the direction of the share price rather consistently. The number of Hold recommendation has risen from 10 early this year to 17 currently, while the number of Buy calls has fallen from 10 to just 3 presently. It has been often said in jest to do the opposite of what a sell-side report says but perhaps, in the case of J.C. Penney, I should have heeded the advice of the Wall Street analysts. Unfortunately, I have already initiated a position at $3.88 in early September. While the plunge today makes another entry very tempting, I am wary of adding to my position given the unreliable guidance by the CEO.

JCP data by YCharts

JCP Buy Recommendations data by YCharts

