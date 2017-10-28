Will Tax Reform Really Make Apple A $1 Trillion Company?

Assuming no change in the effective tax rate of 25% in the future (under status quo), at current price level Apple is fairly valued.

However, its brand name power and customer loyalty will allow to charge premium prices and continue to earn considerable operating margin and excess returns.

With tax reform being widely discussed in the media, it is not surprising that Apple (AAPL) is in the news with speculations of the largest company in the world by market capitalisation reaching a $1 trillion mark. In this two-part series, I will value Apple first on the basis of no change in the tax legislation (status quo) and then with its enforcement, in order to show where the company currently stands in terms of value and whether the $1trln mark is justifiable.

Status Quo Thesis

Apple is undeniably a great company, with products of great quality, services of great quality, and a cash hoard of great amount. It is, nevertheless, a maturing company, with single-digit low growth in sales of 7% over the last 5-year TTM period (more recently, after a 2% drop in TTM’2016, sales recovered by a meagre of 1% in TTM’2017):

To be fair, it is important to note that the company generates its sales from three sources, which we can broadly categorize as consumer electronics (iPhone and iPad), computers and peripherals (Mac, iWatch, Apple TV, Beats, and accessories), and information services (Apple Store, Apple Pay, AppleCare). However, despite solid 15%-20% growth in the latter category, the two former are by far the major ones, with sales comprising 90% of the total figure.

Given that high revenue portion, it makes sense to spend more time analysing the smartphone segment. And it is troubling to see that the global smartphone market is getting saturated, with estimates of global unit sales in 2016 ranging from -2% (Kantar Worldpanel ComTech) to +5% (Gartner). High saturation in the market creates a two-fold effect:

Declining number of new iPhone users (with 13.7% iOS market share (Gartner, Q1’17) and 65% of Americans, 74% of Europeans, and 72% of urban Chinese already owning a smartphone, there is little room for new customers to opt in); Existing ones being less inclined to upgrade to a new model (lack of substantially new phone features consumers deem important may play a role here). This claim is supported by the fact that 37.6% of iPhone users are using model 6 and a staggering 28.5% still holding on to even older devices, as shown in the figure below (Localytics, September 2017):

While it can be correctly argued that old-phone users might be ripe for an upgrade, it is important to bear in mind another statistic claiming that the smartphone life cycles are lengthening globally and stand at around 20 months (Kantar Worldpanel ComTech):

With all this evidence, I find it hard to believe that we should expect overall annualised sales growth rates beyond 5% for the next five years, especially when taking into account relatively cheap and no less hardware-solid and feature-rich Chinese smartphones running on Android OS; rock-bottom PC sales; and a low sales growth contribution of 10% of the information systems segment.

Valuation

As a result of the aforementioned analysis, the narrative that I will use in valuing Apple is that of a mature company, with slowing single-digit sales growth rate in a saturated smartphone and PC industry. On the brighter side, thanks to the brand name power and customer loyalty the company has created, AAPL is able to charge premium prices (which translates into high operating profit margins) and sustain competitive advantage in terms of product quality and identity as a premium brand (which will help the company to earn excess risk-adjusted profits in the long-term, i.e. ROIC > WACC).

Growth – With Gartner forecasting 0% sales growth in mobile devices in 2017 and a 2% growth in 2018, I find it highly unlikely for AAPL to exhibit growth in its electronics segment in excess of overall market growth for the next 5 years (for this to happen, its iOS market share must increase; yet, largely supported by Samsung and Chinese smartphone manufacturers, Android is not going to let its share go down). As a consequence, my base case assumption for the electronics and computers and peripherals segments is a 1% sales growth; for the information systems segment, it is a healthy 15% growth rate – all this translates into a 3.2% CAGR for the next 5 years. As always, the second half of the 10-year horizon will see this rate linearly adjusted downward to 10-Year Treasury Note rate, which currently stands at 2.39%;

from the R&D-adjusted (i.e. adjusted for capitalisation) income statement provided above, we can see that the aggregate 5-year operating profit margin is 30% - a figure which has been relatively stable over the same period. Consequently, I will use this figure as my target pre-tax adjusted EBIT margin; Reinvestment – the table below provides my usual approach in computing the sales-to-capital ratio, which I use in determining any company’s reinvestment:

Looking at the upper portion of the table, note two things: first, I added capitalised R&D expenses (in consistency with applying R&D depreciation expense in the adjusted income statement above), since I view them as an investment on the part of the company; second, owing to Apple’s cash hoard, I used only short-term marketable securities as an excess cash (cash & equivalents and long-term marketable securities can arguably be viewed as part of operating assets, with the former being used in daily cash needs and the latter for passive – as it is now – or strategic investments).

Since the bottom part of the table is too erratic, I will use the 5-year median value indicated in the upper portion of the table, equal to 1.29.

Given that reinvestments do not end after year 10, we have to make an assumption for that as well. The terminal period reinvestment rate will be computed from the following equation below:

Sustainable growth = ROIC * reinvestment rate

Given an assumed sustainable growth rate during the terminal period equal to 2.39% (10-year Treasury rate) and an ROIC of 12% (which assumes the company will be able to sustain its competitive advantage in the long-term (consistent to the abovementioned narrative of mine) in the form of an excess return of 4% in excess of the terminal period WACC of 8% (global median)), the reinvestment rate can be calculated as:

Reinvestment rate = 2.39% / 12% = 19.92%;

Risk – using market values of equity and debt (the latter computed as the present value annuity of an interest expense plus present value of book value of debt), we have the following WACC table:

Equity Debt Capital Weight in Cost of Capital 88.96% 11.04% 100% Component cost 9.74% 2.39% 8.93%



The equity component was calculated using the risk-free rate of 2.39%, ERP (geographically weighted by sales) of 6.35% and a weighted-average levered bottom-up beta of 1.16. The pre-tax debt component was computed based on the combination of a risk-free rate and the default spread of 0.8% (A. Damodaran, 2017), given the company’s AA1 long-term credit rating (Moody’s, February 2017):

The WACC that I will apply initially is, therefore, 8.93%, linearly adjusted downwards during the last five years to a terminal rate of about 8% – a global median.

Apart from these major assumptions, I have also assumed the following:

Share count of 5,266 million, computed as 5,165 million of common stock outstanding as of July 21, 2017 (10-Q, 2017, p.1) and 100.6mln of RSUs as of July 1, 2017 (10-Q, 2017, p.17);

Marginal tax rate of 25%, given that the effective tax rate has been floating at that level for the last five years and my view that AAPL will be able to sustain it in the future (thanks largely to its tax management strategies) under the status quo assumption (i.e. no changes in the tax legislation);

Value of debt of $115,711 million. It is noteworthy that even though AAPL has a book-value of short- and long-term debt of only $108,339 million as of 2017 third fiscal quarter-end, the company does have off-balance sheet net operating lease commitments (10-Q, 2017, p.18), which I have capitalized by discounting to the present the future minimum net lease payments at 3.19%, as shown above in the calculation of the cost of debt;

Cash adjustment for the trapped cash in the amount of $246bln (latest 10Q, p.30) times the differential tax rates between foreign and domestic ones. To arrive at this differential, I had to impute the effective foreign tax rate. To implement that, I had a look at the domestic and foreign components of the tax provision and the pre-tax earnings provided by the company in its 2016 and 2014 10Ks:

One thing standing out both for the domestic and foreign categories in the table above is the effective tax rate.

For the former, while the statutory rate at the federal level is 35% (with an additional 5% at state level), the effective is a staggering 65% aggregate over the last five years. Even though there can be a number of real reasons for this, I personally see two. First, AAPL may be provisioning some tax repatriation back home even at the currently high tax watermark of 35%-40% (less any foreign taxes paid), as evidenced by the company’s CEO Tim Cook admitting some repatriation could happen during his interview in September last year. Second, during a hearing on May 13, 2013 on “Offshore Profit Shifting and the U.S. Tax Code - Part 2 (Apple Inc.)”, Cook asserted that “in accordance with US Subpart F income rules, Apple Inc. pays taxes to the US Treasury on investment income generated by the assets held by the Irish subsidiaries, including interest earned on their cash” (full event details can be found here and Cook’s personal testimony here). In its core, the essence of the Subpart F regulation is to tax such passive foreign income, whether repatriated or not, as royalty, interest, and dividends. Given $246bln of cash trapped overseas and invested in high-grade securities earnings interest income, these payments are supposedly not miniscule.

Regarding the foreign effective tax rate, it is far below the statutory rate set by the government of Ireland of 12.5%. Apple is rumoured to have been able to clinch an agreement with Ireland upon which certain tax management strategies will allow the company to record this low a tax rate (apparently, this very agreement has been the basis for the last year’s European Commission’s probe into AAPL tax avoidance practices and a $13bln recovery amount levied on the company).

As a result of the foreign effective tax rate being at 4% on aggregate during the last five years, the total cash balance of $261,516mln as of third fiscal quarter-end is to be adjusted downward by the repatriation tax of $76,260mln [$246,000*(35%-4%)].

The table below presents the model output results:

As can be seen, the computed equity value of common stock is almost $831bln, or $157.76 per share, implying that at current price of around $160 AAPL is fairly valued. To reveal more information about the distribution of possible value estimates, I have performed the Monte Carlo analysis, using the following assumptions:

Growth by applying a uniform distribution (equal likelihood of occurrence), with a lower 5-year CAGR value of 2.4% (0% growth in the electronics and computers and peripherals segments) and a higher of 4.0% (2% growth in the same segments);

Margin by applying a triangular distribution, with the likeliest assumption as my base-case of 30% and ±5% deviation for lower and upper boundaries;

Correlation of 0.5 between growth rate and profitability;

Reinvestment by applying a triangular distribution, with the likeliest assumption as my base-case of 1.29, minimum value of 1.1 (lowest during the last 5-year period), and maximum of 1.48 (symmetrical upward deviation);

WACC by applying a normal distribution with a mean of 8.93% (base-case assumption for the transition period) and standard deviation of 0.45%, such that 95% of values fall within a range of 8.03% - 9.83%, with lower bound being a global median.

Since I was making my distribution assumptions around the base case, it is not surprising that the median value of $157.65 per share is very close to the value computed above. The distribution shows us that at current price of around $160 there is almost a 60% chance the Apple stock is overvalued, given my distribution assumptions. Nevertheless, the value gaps between each percentile are very tight, suggesting that the room for value trades is too small at price levels from anywhere in-between $144-$172.

Conclusion

In the first part of the series on Apple valuation, I looked at the status quo scenario under which I assume there is no change in the tax legislation and the company’s effective tax rate being flat out in the future. The result is a median value of $158 per share, “fairly valued” verdict and a tight distribution of possible other values, upon varying assumptions, implying that value has been fully realised at current price levels.

In the second part, I will consider in greater detail what the change in the corporate tax may mean for any company in general and Apple in particular. Specifically, I will re-value Apple using updated tax rates in order to answer the primary question of whether a $1trln mark is achievable.

