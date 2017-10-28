Strong Earnings Amidst Trade Policy Landmines

We are in the midst of another strong earnings season. Positive corporate fundamentals have been in part responsible for the stock market rally. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up over 28% in the past 2 years. This upswing has been supported by both top line (revenue) and bottom line (earnings) growth in the underlying companies.

According to Zacks, full-year S&P 500 index earnings are expected to be up 6.7% on 4.7% higher revenues, both substantially higher than 2016 figures. The consensus forecast for 2018 is an earnings increase of 12.1% on 5% stronger revenue.

And corporate America is winning the expectations game. In 2nd quarter 2017, more companies in the S&P 500 beat analyst earnings/share expectations than at any time since 2004. 80% of the index surprised to the upside.

Even corporate guidance has been moderately positive. This is a break from earnings management tradition. Typically, corporate earnings guidance trends negative prior to earnings announcements... to be followed by a positive "surprise" when actual earnings are announced. Guidance for 4th quarter earnings has actually trended higher over the past 30 days.

Recent history and near-term predictions paint a pretty healthy picture for corporate America. With equity valuations as high as they are, markets are presumably discounting continued good news. The Shiller CAPE ratio stands near 30 - as high as it's been since the dotcom boom.

Key reasons for the continued good health of America's quarterly reports are the decline in the dollar and a resurgence in world trade. CEOs from Dow and Morgan Stanley have identified foreign sales as a key contributor in positive earnings announcements. In fact, major exporters are growing faster than their cohorts in the S&P 500.

The dollar fell 6.4 percent against a basket of major world currencies in the first half of 2017. The cheaper dollar certainly makes American exports more competitive and makes the sales of overseas subsidiaries more valuable. S&P 500 companies derive 44% of their revenues from overseas sales. Export markets are important to equity investors.

The underlying global economy is healthy. In April, the World Trade Organization forecast global GDP growth of 3.6% for 2017, with all but a handful of members expecting increased GDP. Importantly, global trade has picked up considerably after a falloff during the great recession. The WTO forecast that global trade would increase 2.4% in 2017.

There are troubling underlying signs, however. Trade growth is healthy, but it is now lagging overall economic growth. Historically, the volume of world merchandise trade has tended to grow about 1.5 times faster than world output. Since the financial crisis, the ratio of trade growth to GDP growth has fallen to around 1:1.

World trade is affected by many factors. Recently, populist movements have criticized many of the multilateral deals that have opened doors for the world's exporters. Brexit threatens to raise tariff barriers to trade between the EU and Great Britain. The Trump administration has adopted a host of scatterbrained negotiating positions on NAFTA and with China that may derail trade with major partners.

NAFTA needs to be updated as it is nearly a quarter century old. But US negotiators are demanding that the agreement be renegotiated every 5 years If adopted, this idea would necessitate perpetual negotiation. Moreover, Trump's reps are demanding minimum US content on jointly produced goods. Even the US Chamber of Commerce and the Motor Equipment Manufacturers Association have opposed these positions as job-killing ideas.

This past summer, The US Trade Office launched an "investigation" into China's trade practices, the result of which could be the erection of unilateral punitive tariffs. There are problems with Chinese economic behavior and the theft of intellectual property is chief among them. America would be better advised to use the World Trade Organization to advocate its position. Unilateral tariffs on steel and other commodities will solve nothing. A spate of ad hoc actions by the WTO's largest member runs the risk of unraveling the organization and its benefits to American exporters.

Candidate Trump repeatedly declared that China was a currency manipulator. Well... yes it was... but in a direction favorable to American exporters. China's central bank has been intervening recently to PROP UP the value of its currency. If it stopped, the trade-weighted value of the dollar would have risen and this would have reduced the fine profit results we've seen this year.

It's no secret that American stocks enjoy rich valuations by just about any measure. Right now, corporate America is delivering. Yet there are forces in Washington DC and abroad that threaten to dismantle the global trade architecture. Specifically, populist threats of the Trump administration have the potential to sabotage our relationships with major trading partners.

Our stock market may not be priced for perfection, but it is priced for good performance. A disruption in trade would be a very big monkey wrench to throw into the works.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.