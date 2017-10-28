Justifying A Double In TrustCo Bank's Stock

We like the bank’s focus on traditional lending and conservative balance sheet management which has enabled the company to consistently improve.

We highlight trends and offer discourse on what we are seeing in several critical metrics which justify a bullish stance on the stock.

TrustCo has just reported earnings and the Street is bidding the name up today, and shares have doubled since we initiated coverage.

TrustCo Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:TRST) has just reported earnings and the Street was bidding the name up following the report. To start the year, we said we would reassess the name under $8, and when we did, we told you to buy the name in May when it dipped to under $7.50. Now the stock has pushed above $9.00 for the first time in almost a decade. Truly an impressive run. We have now doubled from when we first covered the name in depth, where we argued you could trust in this regional bank.

We stood firm on a buy call back when shares were yielding over 5%. We asked simply: "how often do you find a safe 5% yield?" Well, we no longer have that hefty a yield, but we still have a respectable 3% yield with room for capital appreciation. In this article, we will discuss what is ahead for the bank and describe why the trends in key metrics are bullish for the name.

Top line growth

The name keeps chugging along steadily here, thanks to continued loan growth and improving asset quality. The company reported a top line beat against consensus estimates, and even surpassed our own more bullish estimates, continuing slow and steady growth in this critical metric:

Figure 1. TrustCo Bank Third Quarter Revenues Over The Last Three Years

Source: SEC Filings

This follows a Q3 2016, which saw the first top-line miss out of the company in ages. The company has reliably grown its top line, and with the present quarter’s revenues of $44.03 million, the company rang in 6.4% growth in this metric year over year. This is a slightly accelerated pace compared to the historic rate of 3-4% annual increases, so this is a major victory and helps justify the run up in share prices. In addition, the revenue number surpassed our estimates by $0.28 million, as we were expecting $43.75 million in revenues. TrustCo has been reliable and continues to surpass our expectations with gusto.

Revenue Drivers

Revenues were driven by increased loan activity (which we will discuss below), as well as overall higher returns on assets. The return on average assets and return on average equity came in at 1.02% and 11.06%, respectively. This is a marked improvement compared to 0.90% and 10.05% on these measures last year.

TrustCo registered solid loan growth compared to the prior year, led by an increase in residential mortgages. The continued shift toward loans helped the top line as they drive revenues moreso than the comparatively low yields on cash and the bank's conservative investments. However, those conservative investments should start to deliver versus years prior. This is because the Fed's decision to begin to raise the target federal funds rate will help margins between deposits and loans, and is likely to continue to do so in 2018 assuming there are additional rate increases. The revenue growth helped pull up the bottom line as well.

Bottom line expansion

With the growth in revenues and planned expense savings, the company has been able to expand the bottom line in recent years:

Figure 2. TrustCo Bank Third Quarter Earnings Per Share Over The Last Three Years

Source: SEC Filings

TrustCo's Q3 2017 core net income was up to $12.6 million from $10.9 million in Q3 2016. This is a 15.2% increase in earnings. It was also up strongly from the last few quarters.

This is a solid result and the numbers show earnings per share of $0.13, which beat consensus estimates by a penny. Our expectations were also for $0.12 in earnings, but the top line strength helped drive these earnings higher. While expenses have been well managed, there are still some operating expense issues that remain elevated.

Some of these operating costs remain at elevated levels in response to regulatory requirements which we detailed in the past; however, overall expense control remains a key area of focus for the bank and this is promising for future quarters. The key takeaway here is that total operating expenses increased by $0.47 million compared to Q3 2016. Most of the increases were from compensation and benefits, but there were small declines in several other categories. However, operating margin expanded as the increase in expenses was more than offset by the $2.6 million increase we saw on the top line. Further, this is easily once again covering the dividend of $0.066. However, the top line numbers only demonstrate a portion of this bank’s strengths, as both loans and deposits continue to impress.

Loan and deposit growth

Both loans and deposits are the bread and butter of any bank, but are especially critical for small regional banks such as TrustCo. We are pleased that the bank continues to grow both loans and deposits:

Figure 3. TrustCo Third Quarter Loan And Deposit Totals Over The Last Three Years.

Source: SEC Filings

Conservative, traditional banking is on display here, with growth in loans and deposits. When we cover large banks, which have complicated balance sheets and are in all areas of banking, we always point out that traditional banking is what grows the business. Well, the loan portfolio reached an all-time high. Average loans were up $171 million, or over 4% year over year. Total loans have once again reached an all-time high of $3.58 billion.

Briefly, we want to point out that you should be aware of the types of loans being made. Average residential loans are the primary lending focus for TrustCo Bank. These loans were up $216.4 million or 7.7% versus last year. The banks is stepping up its lending for home ownership, while scaling back its commercial lending. There was actually an $11.2 million decline in average commercial loans. Management has communicated that it believes commercial loans "have become less attractive on a risk adjusted basis." There was a decline in home equity loan balances, which tend to be volatile, but other installment loans (such as auto, credit cards, etc.) remain stable. The key point is that the bank is moving more toward using its deposits for home loans and away from commercial loans. These loans may carry a slightly lower rate attached to them but are also longer standing, longer-term loans, which mean over the course of the loan will lead to higher revenues for the bank.

At the same time, deposits were up to a new record. Most of the gains in deposits came from core deposit accounts. Average core deposits were up $90 million versus Q3 2016, or 3.0%. What is key to note is that these deposits reflect longer-term customer accounts, and so are more stable. On top of that, deposits per branch were up to an average $28.9 million, versus $28.7 million a year ago.

Asset Quality

It is important to note that while we have discussed the impressive growth in these metrics, one critical aspect to consider is the quality of the assets. In lay terms, if the bank is making terrible loans to unqualified borrowers, then loan growth is not a strength. This is one reason we like TrustCo. It is a conservative lender. In addition, its asset quality continues to improve:

Figure 4. TrustCo Bank Non-performing Assets as A Percentage of Total Assets Over The Last Four Years.

Source: SEC Filings

Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets continue to decline over time. In fact, non-performing assets fell by $3.3 million compared to the year-ago quarter. Another important asset quality indicator are the percent of net chargeoffs. These declined as well year over year. Quarterly net chargeoffs were 0.07% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to 0.10% a year ago, a 30% relative improvement. Finally, we want you to be aware that the bank’s efficiency continues to improve.

Efficiency ratio

TrustCo Bank’s efficiency ratio is another reason we remain bullish. In fact, TrustCo is more efficient than many other banks we cover and competes for being the absolute best in the business for this critical metric. It is also more efficient than every major bank we cover. Over the last few years, TrustCo’s efficiency has improved:

Figure 5. TrustCo Third Quarter Efficiency Ratio Over The Last Three Years.

Source: SEC Filings

As a reminder, the efficiency ratio measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue. The strongest banks have an efficiency ratio under 60%, with the ideal being around 50%. Well, TrustCo's efficiency ratio is among the strongest of all regional banks, and it came in at 52.79%. This is a nice improvement from the 54.11% last year, and from 53.33% in the sequential second quarter. We are incredibly pleased with the results as it shows the bank invests money wisely and generates a substantial return.

Take home

Solid revenue growth and focused expense controls combined to produce a solid quarter, in addition to an inspiring first half of 2017. We like the bank’s focus on traditional lending and conservative balance sheet management which has enabled the company to consistently improve on earnings. Loans and deposits continue to grow. Efficiency is improving. Based on the growth and expectations for higher interest rates, we are increasing our 2018 price target to $10.50, up from our prior target of $9.25. This tiny regional bank is a winner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.