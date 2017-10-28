Church & Dwight: Widening The Economic Spread Through Margin Expansion

Underlying free cash is strong, but not so much if we count acquisitions as a part of capex

Church & Dwight (CHD) is a quality company that owns iconic brands such as Arm & Hammer, Trojan, and Orajel. Shares are barely up this year and down by roughly 5% for a one-year period. I think now might be a good time to consider shares while they're taking a breather.

Why Church & Dwight is a quality company

Just because Church & Dwight owns solid brands that are relatively recession-resistant doesn't necessarily make it a great company. Management, as well as management's capital allocation skills, are important - especially for a firm building its business primarily through acquisitions.

I decided to gather some data from the firm's most recent annual report to build the below model (and all others in the article, unless otherwise noted) to illustrate its economic spread, that is, the difference between its return on invested capital, or ROIC, over its weighted average cost of capital, or WACC.

We can immediately notice that Church & Dwight earns impressive ROIC in the double-digits, which indicates the presence of a moat, and more-than-likely a management team with solid capital allocation skills.

I also decided to incorporate another model that compensates for higher equity costs. This is because the cost of equity is very hard to precisely calculate, so I thought it would be helpful to provide a range of more conservative equity costs, as well as their impact on the firm's overall cost of capital.

Church & Dwight earns economic profits even when considering the most conservative of equity costs.

To get an idea of how well-run the firm truly is, as well as sufficient quantitative evidence of an actual moat, we also need to determine if the wide economic profits have been consistent, as well as consider whether or not they will continue. I think this is especially true for companies that grow through acquisitions like Church & Dwight (buying 12 companies in the last 13 fiscal years), in order to make sure management isn't just playing the game of "empire building".

Looking back a decade, not only has the company consistently earned double-digits ROIC (even during the Great Recession), but it's continued to improve this number, largely through margin expansion. This tells me that management has been very good at acquiring firms and successfully integrating them to make Church & Dwight's overall business better, not just bigger.

The equity holder's returns are even more attractive

Next I will examine the company's return on equity, by breaking it down into five analyzable pieces in the below DuPont.

The sequential increases in Church & Dwight's ROE have been driven not only by margin expansion, but also by increased efficiency (as indicated by its improving asset turnover) and modestly increased leverage. Looking at the firm's tax burden also reflects the firm's primarily domestic presence, and if tax reform is around the corner, a lower tax burden would drive Church & Dwight's profits, and therefore ROE, even higher.

A near 23% return on equity is more than acceptable, and will likely trend higher going forward if management continues to intelligently allocate capital and boost margins. Lower taxes would provide a big boost as well.

Underlying free cash flow continues to impress, despite much of it being eaten up by acquisitions

Next I'll analyze the firm's underlying free cash flow, which is exceptional due to the light capital intensity of the business model. I also included free cash flow adjusted to include acquisitions as a part of capital expenditures, since the firm seems to buy something new at least once a year.

Church & Dwight's free cash flow looks lumpier if we include its acquisitions as a part of capex, but even so it tends to turn a decent amount of every sales Dollar into free cash. If times get tough, it could always slow its pace on the acquisitions, which would leave even more cash flow left over. Underlying free cash flow is consistently in the double digits as a percentage of revenues, which attests to the strength of the underlying economics of the overall business.

Earnings quality is also exceptional.

Although free cash flow doesn't always cover net income when including acquisitions over the last five years, it more than covers it when excluding them from capex.

Acquisitions aren't required as a part of maintenance capex, but they do account for much of the firm's growth and strategy. Overall, I'd say that the quality of the firm's earnings is more than sufficient; and combined with its stellar capital allocation metrics, I'll conclude this section by saying that Church & Dwight appears to be an above-average operation, with a competent management team in place that is doing a good job of growing the business by making it better along the way, not just bigger.

Valuations

After making the case for Church & Dwight as a business, I'll look at valuations to see if it also looks attractive as an investment.

CHD shares trade at roughly 25.54 times 2016 earnings, and 23.54 times projected earnings. Analysts expect the company to earn roughly $2.11 per share in fiscal 2018, so that equates to a forward multiple of around 21.42.

To put these relative valuation metrics in contrast, we can look to the five year average multiple, which is about 25.9 times earnings. On this basis, shares look fairly-valued or perhaps slightly-undervalued if earnings estimates are met this year. If we look through a longer time period, the median multiple over the last thirteen years is lower, at roughly 23.03 times earnings, putting shares in the slightly-overvalued to fairly-valued range. I think growth should also be factored in, however.

Church & Dwight's earnings are expected to grow by roughly 8.5% in fiscal 2017 (using management's adjusted earnings-per-share numbers in fiscal 2016 and guidance for full-year fiscal 2017), and by almost 10% from this year to 2018 (using average analyst estimates). Even using conservative discount rates of 10% to 12%, it appears shares are undervalued if the company can continue to churn out 8% to 10% earnings growth, since less growth than that appears to be embedded in the share price at the moment.

Risks

Church & Dwight is a smaller player in a big industry, sporting a market cap of only around $11.42 billion, versus market caps of over $200 billion for Procter & Gamble (PG), almost $162 billion for Unilever (UL), and roughly $62 billion for Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY). As such, it faces intense competition from much larger players with much deeper pockets.

It also gets roughly 35% of sales from its three largest customers, and roughly 24% of its overall sales come from Wal-Mart (WMT) alone. This means that there's some concentration risk here as well.

I think that the company's acquisitive nature also poses some execution risk, but as long as they don't drag down the firm's ROIC and/or significantly damage its balance sheet, it's just something to watch - not necessarily something to be concerned about. There's also the concern that the firm won't be able grow as fast through acquisitions due to inflated prices. If the firm is bidding against say, Procter & Gamble, they may get outbid or have to pay too much to acquire something.

Conclusion

I look forward to purchasing CHD shares early next week to replace a position I previously held in Procter & Gamble. I think Church & Dwight has an exceptional management team and strong business, as well as superior growth prospects. Valuations seem reasonable, and I think shares could even be a little cheap here if earnings continue to grow in the 8% to 10% range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UL, RBGLY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in CHD in the next 72 hours. Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.