Let This CEF Pay You 7.3% On Your Cash

First, they are sitting on excess cash. This could be due to a lack of compelling investment opportunities, staying defensive, or a combination of both.

True portfolio optimization is an idea rather than a concrete reality. Many of us, me included, spend hundreds if not thousands of hours a year researching new stock ideas, buy and sell points, and the right sector exposures. Let me quickly do a little heavy lifting and help out in an area many people are most certainly not optimizing their portfolio: cash management.

As my readers know, I have been fortunate and sold out of several profitable trades this year on the equity (e.g., Whole Foods Market (WFM), Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN), JinkoSolar (JKS)) and debt side (e.g., senior bonds of Memorial Production Partners (MEMP), Legacy Reserves (LGCY), EV Energy Partners (EVEP)).

While I did recycle a portion of the capital into firms such as Newfield Exploration Company (NFX), Ford Motor Company (F), and Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC), over half the proceeds from the aforementioned sales remained on the sidelines looking for a good home. Compounding the issue is the fact I was already above 15% cash in my personal portfolio before selling the positions that hit my price target. Even more problematic is my expectation that I'll continue to be a net seller as long as valuations continue to rise. Though I've had good luck in the past with municipal fund CEFs such as Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NUV) and Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP), they have a few serious flaws relative to what I'd prefer.

The first and second largest holdings in NXP, which are nearly 10% of the fund, mature in December of 2034 and April of 2053, respectively. These bonds will suffer a mathematically certain blood bath if and when long-term rates rise. On top of that, the average coupon is only 2.90% with no floating rate component to theoretically bolster that in the future. These funds can be a worthwhile addition to the right investor's portfolio, but they are poor places to park cash in the short and medium term.

What Does Your Ideal Cash Substitute Look Like?

I know what mine does: high current income, relatively stable asset base and security price, decent liquidity, minimal interest rate risk, and a favorable entry point into whatever the asset is relative to historical averages. Surprisingly, a stable business development company ("BDC") like Monroe Capital Corporation mentioned above achieves most of these objectives. Its stock price has been stable but BDCs have periods of instability sector wide. While Monroe's portfolio is well diversified and avoids more cyclical sectors such as oil and gas and real estate (to its credit), we are still long a single issuer. That's a lot of individual company risk, so putting more than a few percent of a portfolio in it may not be wise.

In my attempt to find the ideal cash substitute within the framework I outlined above, coupled with a significant amount of research into how various high yield asset classes perform throughout times of high volatility and market dislocations, I landed on the Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund (ISD) and the AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF). Let's walk through the reasons why.

Let's See How Close To Perfection We Can Get

Starting with interest rate risk, our high yield instrument needs to have low duration and a higher average coupon. Substantial statistical and academic evidence shows that the higher the starting coupon relative to the benchmark (e.g. U.S. Treasuries), the less the price of the stock or bond falls as rates rise. We also would prefer an average maturity of less than five years as interest rate sensitivity declines substantially as the bond nears maturity since it will pay par.

The average coupon exceeds 8% and the average duration is very low at 2.50 years. This is exactly what we are looking for in these categories. The average maturity of 3.40 years coincides with these figures and promises that the portfolio manager will be able to quickly recycle capital into higher yielding instruments as rates rise. While not as rapid in adjusting as a floating rate portfolio such as Monroe's, it is as close as we are going to get in the high yield space. The 312 holdings also demonstrates a well diversified portfolio with minimal individual bond risk. To be thorough, let's evaluate the allocation to the fund's top two holdings.

We are good in terms of bond diversification, with the top two holdings representing less than 5% of the portfolio. Let's now evaluate the quality of the underlying holdings.

It may not be intuitive, but sector exposure is among the most important characteristic of a high yield bond portfolio. Portfolio managers can game critical statistics by over allocating to sectors the market knows are in trouble; energy would be a great example of this today. Since the credit rating agencies' updates are always lagging reality, moving into these areas before a series of downgrades can move a high yield bond portfolio's yields higher without seemingly increasing credit risk. ISD is solid here with no material energy exposure and the top two sectors, Technology and Healthcare, generally having stronger balance sheets and above average recession durability.

About 60% of the portfolio is BB or higher. For those unfamiliar with high yield, what kind of companies are we talking about?

I am personally very familiar with eight out of the 10 companies listed here. They wouldn't be in this fund if they didn't have their fair share of challenges, but these are generally well established companies with large asset bases. While on this subject, what can we expect in terms of default rates? This quote discussing Moody's research is pulled from Prudential's most recent high yield bond market commentary:

The Moody’s 12-month U.S. speculative grade default rate ended June at 3.8% — down from 4.7% at the end of Q1. While the commodity sectors continue to drive defaults — 11 of the 39 defaults to occur this year have originated from commodity issuers — May was the first month since January 2015 that there were no commodity related defaults. Moody’s default forecast suggests the U.S. default rate will decrease to 3.1% by year-end, with the highest likelihood of defaults emanating from the retail sector. Except for the retail sector, we still expect default rates outside of the energy and basic materials sectors to remain benign through 2018.

With minimal retail and energy exposure, it is likely that ISD will have lower defaults than the ~3% expected for 2018. This is important given ISD does use moderate structural leverage, averaging about 24% of assets both in recent periods and since inception. For a portfolio yielding well over 7% with minimal interest rate risk and a high quality portfolio relative to the sector, I can live with a 1-3% expected default rate annually.

Price Is What You Pay, Value Is What You Get

Last but far from least, we need to make sure our strategic income play/cash substitute is acquired at a favorable price and valuation.

It is easy to ascertain that the fund's net asset base, shares outstanding, and subsequently net asset value have remained stable since mid-2016. The Discount to NAV, however, continues to rise and now stands at -9.35% versus the average range of -8% to -5% and a low of -11%.

As is typical when a CEF is launched, initial excitement and underwriting success results in a modest and very temporary premium to NAV. We see that with the green line exceeding the orange line for the first six months of trading. The NAV has fallen from the mid-$18s per share to the current level of approximately $17 over the last five years. The NAV and share price, however, have been trending higher since the high yield bond collapse of early 2016. The discount to NAV and multi-year track record of premium/discount to NAV data we now have gives us a strong indication of what to expect going forward.

Conclusion

You can perform the same analysis on AWF and other similar high yield bond CEFs via the links cited and the thought process I applied to ISD. AWF's discount to NAV and distribution rate are not quite as compelling as ISD's, but it has zero leverage and consequently lower expense ratios coupled with global diversification. These investments are far from "perfect", but they are an effective tool to obtain high current income from your existing cash position without taking on significant interest rate or loss of principal risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXMT, HMC, CF, POT, RY, MRCC, GST-B, F, GST-A, SBRA, QCP, HCP, OAS, LGCYO, KMI, NFX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author owns senior unsecured bonds issued by Legacy Reserves LP. The author may enter into long or short positions in any part of the capital structure of any of the firms mentioned in this article. The author has bids out on one or more securities mentioned in this article including AWF and ISD. Readers should always conduct their own independent due diligence and not rely upon information or opinions provided by the author.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.