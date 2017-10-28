How Much Can Amazon Make In The PBM Business?

Investment Thesis: To assess the value of the Pharmacy Benefits Manager (NYSEMKT:PBM) business to Amazon (AMZN) we analyzed the margins of the biggest players.

Bloomberg reported today on the shakeout caused by AMZN in the heath-care industry.

AMZN is casting a long shadow over the health-care industry. The prospect of the giant Internet retailer entering the business is beginning to cause far-reaching reverberations for a range of companies, roiling the shares of drugstore chains, drug distributors and pharmacy-benefit managers, and potentially precipitating one of the biggest corporate merger deals this year.

The deal being referenced is of course CVS Health Corporation's (CVS) potential acquisition of Aetna (AET). While CVS and AET motivations may go well beyond the AMZN threat, it is likely that this was preemptive move to develop further scale in the industry.

While AMZN may enter the retail drug store business or even the online drug pharmacy business, its biggest threat has been described as its potential to disrupt the PBM business. We analyzed the numbers from the sector to see what the fuss was about.

The big players.

The PBM business is dominated by a few big players.

The percentages shown are by claims and not dollar values and they are for 2015 and not 2017, but should be suitable for our work today.

Let's talk dollars

We decided to analyze the three biggest players in the system, CVS, Express Scripts (ESRX) & OptumRx run by UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH). Looking at the 2016 annual report for CVS we got that it makes about $4.7 billion in segmental pre-tax operating profit.

Source: CVS 2016 annual report

Considering the corporate overhead and inter segmental eliminations, we would guess that a standalone CVS PBM business would not make more than $4.0 billion of operating pre-tax profit. That is an operating margin of 2.5%.

For comparison, the S&P 500, even with the energy sector dragging it down, has margins that are close to 11%.

What about ESRX?

Source: ESRX 2016 annual report

ESRX does a bit better with $5 billion of operating profit on $97 billion of revenues with a margin close to 5%. Again significantly below the S&P 500 average.

Finally we looked at OptumRx run by UNH.

Source: UNH 2016 annual report

The operating margin for the OptumRx segment was 4.4%, which as a standalone business would likely fall to less than 4%. Considering the rest of the players are small and have nowhere near the economies of scale that these three have, it would be generous to give them the lowest margin of these 3, that of CVS. Based on this evidence we can conclude that the PBMs pre-tax operating profit margin would be around 3.5% on close to $400 billion of revenue or a total of $14 billion.

How soon can AMZN enter?

If you are a deluded person thinking that AMZN is going to turn this segment upside down with the speed of same day shipping, here is some useful information from the CVS 2016 annual report.

That is correct, weighted average life of the contracts is close to 15.5 years. That is the standard industry practice to enter into long contracts. AMZN is going to have to work long and hard to steal market share and pretty much will be guaranteed to make losses for the first 5 years.

A profit timeline

Assuming AMZN can do this same business at half the margins of the sector (1.75%) and can steal 25% market share in 10 years, AMZN can make $1.75 billion annually pre-tax in 10 years. That would best case translate into $1.20 billion after tax. In case you believe this is a game changer, we have bad news for you.

Just for fun we compared, the total US healthcare spending, the total US prescription medication spending to the reduction in PBM profits should AMZN be successful. We also added the 2016 after tax profits of the 4 largest insurers in the country, UNH, AET, Humana (HUM) and Anthem (ANTM) as another comparative (data derived from Y-charts). We were motivated by Kirk Spano's article and discussion below suggesting health insurers are the reason for high healthcare costs. All amounts in billions of dollars.

Enjoy a good belly laugh before you move on to the conclusion.

Conclusion

We continue to be tickled pink by extrapolations not founded in facts or numbers. AMZN's entry into the PBM space will not result in any significant changes to either healthcare spending or to AMZN's profit. In fact wiping all the major insurers after tax profits and all the PBM company profits would decrease healthcare spending by less than 1%. If AMZN does want to enter this space, it really should do so by buying a large player. Going its own way will take too long and likely fail due to the long industry contracts in place. Even should it acquire another player, we really don't see the rationale as AMZN will be becoming more and more like a conglomerate and there is a reason they call it a conglomerate discount and not a conglomerate premium.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial (or healthcare) advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

