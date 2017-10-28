AbbVie: Another Spectacular Quarter From This Dividend Aristocrat

AbbVie's recent price run-up makes it a less compelling investment than it was several months ago, but it could still be a buy for investors needing more healthcare exposure in their investment portfolios.

The company's performance in the quarter was fantastic. Revenues increased by ~9% while adjusted diluted earnings-per-share expanded by ~17%.

AbbVie announced financial performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 on October 27, 2017.

The Dividend Aristocrats - elite dividend stocks with 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases - are known for being highly stable stocks with lower risk and less volatility than the broader stock market.

For a long time, AbbVie (ABBV) was seen as the riskiest Dividend Aristocrat because of its reliance on its flagship drug Humira and the patent cliff that Humira was facing. Investors thought that the expiration of Humira's patent portfolio would be the death of AbbVie.

AbbVie has definitely proved the markets wrong. Humira sales have been growing quarter after quarter, and the company has managed to smartly navigate certain legalities related to the drug's patent portfolio. Altogether, this has led to excellent fundamental performance from this pharmaceutical giant.

Investors' most recent insights into the performance of AbbVie (and Humira) came with the company's third-quarter earnings release, published on October 27. Performance continued to be spectacular and we remain optimistic about the company's future.

This article will analyze AbbVie's third-quarter earnings release in detail and determine whether the stock continues to hold appeal for the long-term, buy-and-hold dividend growth investor.

Business Overview

AbbVie is a research-based biopharmaceutical company with a market capitalization of $148 billion. The company was spun-off from fellow Dividend Aristocrat Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in early 2013 and has since developed a remarkable track record for both robust fundamental performance and exceptional total shareholder returns.

Source: AbbVie 2017 Strategic Update Presentation, slide 4

AbbVie's strong performance continued in the most recent quarter, which is discussed below.

Financial Performance Overview

AbbVie's third-quarter earnings release revealed strong, broad-based growth for this biopharmaceutical giant. The company's fantastic performance begins with its top line.

In the quarter, AbbVie delivered net revenues of $6.995 billion, which represents an 8.8% increase from the prior year's period on a constant-currency basis. The company's continually improving sales trend was largely driven by growing sales in its flagship drug Humira, which generated $4.701 billion of sales in the quarter (67.2% of the company's total). Humira sales increased by 15.8% on a reported basis and 14.8% on an operational (constant-currency) basis.

Anyone who's followed AbbVie for some time will recall that the company traded at a pessimistically low valuation for years due to concerns about Humira's patent cliff. Although the intellectual property protecting this drug began to expire in 2016, the product's sales continue to grow at excellent rates. Humira sales are arguably the single metric that AbbVie shareholders should follow the most closely.

Fortunately, AbbVie's management believes that Humira sales should continue to grow at reasonable rates through 2020. We believe this is a fair assumption, particularly after considering the recent data (~15% growth in the quarter) regarding the drug's sales.

Indeed, AbbVie's management actually increased its Humira sales guidance with the release of its third-quarter earnings. Management was previously forecasting for "greater than" $18 billion in sales by 2020, but Humira is now pacing to achieve that figure in fiscal 2017. AbbVie's management now expects Humira to generate ~$21 billion of sales by 2020, a significant guidance increase.

Source: AbbVie 2017 Strategic Update Presentation, slide 11

Fortunately for AbbVie (and its shareholders), the company also produces a number of up-and-coming drugs that should help to diversify its business model in the years to come. The most important is Imbruvica, which generated sales of $688 million in the third quarter - an increase of 37.3%.

AbbVie's robust top-line performance translated to even better growth on the bottom line. The company reported GAAP diluted earnings-per-share of $1.01 and adjusted diluted earnings-per-share of $1.41. The adjusted figure represents excellent 16.5% growth from the prior year's period.

Perhaps most importantly, AbbVie increased its full-year 2017 guidance upon the release of its third-quarter financial performance. The company now expects 2017 GAAP diluted earnings-per-share in the range of $4.27 to $4.29 and adjusted diluted earnings-per-share in the range of $5.53 to $5.55. At the midpoint of the adjusted figure, AbbVie's bottom line is expected to grow 14.9% from fiscal 2016's print.

All said, it was an excellent quarterly earnings release from this pharmaceutical giant. The next section of this article will discuss whether this large pharmaceutical company continues to appeal to prospective investors after its significant price increase over the last several months.

Valuation & Expected Total Returns

The most stable component of AbbVie's future total returns will be its dividend payment. On October 27, the company hiked its dividend by 11%, with the new quarterly payout of $0.71 per share yielding 3.0% on the company's current stock price of $93.80.

AbbVie should also continue growing its profits at a reasonable rate moving forward, which will propel its stock price upwards as long as its valuation remains reasonably stable. The company is expected to grow its adjusted earnings-per-share by ~15% in fiscal 2017 and 15%-19% in fiscal 2018.

Over the long run, it is possible that AbbVie continues to grow its adjusted earnings-per-share at double-digit rates. However, we prefer to make very conservative total return estimations. We estimate that AbbVie will grow its adjusted earnings-per-share at 8%-10% over full economic cycles, barring any game-changing developments like changes to drug pricing regulations.

Perhaps the most remarkable component of AbbVie's expected return profile is its current valuation. AbbVie is trading at a very cheap valuation multiple considering that it's currently compounding its adjusted earnings-per-share at double-digit rates.

As discussed, AbbVie recently increased its fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings-per-share guidance to $5.53-$5.55. The midpoint of this guidance band ($5.54) combined with the company's current stock price of $93.80 implies a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9x. AbbVie is trading at a discount to the S&P 500's average valuation multiple (~25) despite growing at a much quicker rate.

AbbVie is also cheap relative to other pharmaceutical companies. In the bottom half of the following slide from AbbVie's 2017 Strategic Update, you can see the company's valuation compared to that of its peer group. Note that these valuation multiples use estimates for fiscal 2018 earnings, which is why AbbVie's valuation (13.8 in the slide, 16.9 in our analysis) does not match.

Source: AbbVie 2017 Strategic Update Presentation, slide 67

Paying ~17x earnings for a company with double-digit adjusted earnings-per-share growth is a rarity in today's market. AbbVie's relatively low valuation is inarguably due to its reliance on Humira. As the company diversifies itself over time, it will command a higher valuation multiple from the markets.

Still, valuation expansion is not likely to be a large driver of AbbVie's future total returns. It is possible that its valuation will actually contract in the short-term, particularly if any negative news is published on government interventions in drug pricing. Over the long run, though, the company's total returns will still be satisfactory thanks to:

3.0% dividend yield

6%-8% adjusted earnings-per-share growth over full economic cycles

Which gives investors a reasonably good chance of achieving double-digit total returns even though the company is trading near fair value.

Final Thoughts

AbbVie's third-quarter earnings release delivered solid performance and, importantly, the company updated its 2017 earnings guidance and its long-term guidance for Humira sales.

AbbVie's significant price run-up over the past several months means that the stock is not the bargain that it once was. AbbVie remains a strong hold and perhaps even a buy for investors with a time horizon that is sufficiently long to ignore any short-term price volatility.

