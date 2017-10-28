Pacific Ethanol Earnings Forecast

While PEIX may beat analyst average estimates for Q3, falling ethanol production margins do not support a long position in PEIX at this time

In August, I published private and public articles with a long call on Pacific Ethanol (PEIX). I had purchased PEIX on its deep dip in late-August, then informed my subscribers that I sold it for an average 25% profit before ethanol production margins came crashing down in late September. Part of my long thesis had been that the ethanol production margins, represented by the blue line below, would continue climbing or at least stabilize at a higher level. Nevertheless, ethanol variable production margins have fallen from as high as $0.45/gal in September to $0.28/gal today. I am no longer bullish for PEIX.

I have forecast that PEIX Q3 earnings will beat the average analyst estimates and report $0.09 per share. I have made several assumptions that may or may not come to fruition to achieve these higher earnings, which are discussed below. The valuation metrics that I track for PEIX no longer support a long thesis.

Discussion of Assumptions & Results

Unless PEIX reports $0.23 EPS for Q3, it will continue to have negative trailing twelve month EPS. Moreover, with the decline in ethanol production margins, I believe that it will be difficult for PEIX to meet the current analyst estimates for $0.23 per share in the 4th quarter. PEIX has not had positive full calendar year trailing earnings since 2014. For the 3rd quarter, I assumed that PEIX will earn a one-time inventory adjustment benefit of $3.0 million, as it optimizes inventory following its recent acquisition. This adjustment may not be captured in a line item, but it is one of the reasons that I have forecast a beat of earnings estimates. It is possible that the inventory sell-through benefits could be higher, or they could be worse. PEIX has not yet recorded a tax benefit for the first two quarters (with combined taxable losses over $23 million), so my assumption is that there will be no tax expense for Q3, since any positive income in the first two quarters will have been offset by earlier losses. While many investors will focus on the P/E ratio, I consider PEIX to be more appropriately valued on the basis of its EBITDA and specifically its Enterprise Value / EBITDA ratio. I am forecasting PEIX’s EV/EBITDA ratio to be 8.7 at the current share price. My estimates for 4th quarter EV/EBITDA are higher than 16. In simple terms, the inverse of the EV/EBITDA ratio is a proxy for un-leveraged pre-tax cashflow. An EV/EBITDA ratio of 16 suggests that the enterprise earns an un-leveraged, pre-tax return of 6.25% (1 divided by 16). PEIX has relatively high long-term debt in relation to its trailing EBITDA. This could have the effect of making equity investors less enthusiastic to take long-term risk with PEIX shares. Despite its poor financial metrics, it is easy to build a case that PEIX is fundamentally under-valued. I value PEIX near $0.62/gal of its production capacity, which is less than 1/3 of the cost of a new ethanol plant. Recent acquisitions of ethanol plants have cleared the market near $1.0/gal of capacity, so one might view PEIX as an acquisition target. On the other hand, PEIX’s production fleet is not as state-of-the-art as other firms. It owns some older facilities in the Midwest, and don’t have great economies of scale in their Western U.S. assets. PEIX has a history of under-achieving on its margins (in my estimation), perhaps due to its inferior Western basis for corn purchasing and its aging fleet. It will be interesting to see how this quarter plays out.

Note on Biofuel Mandates

The EPA had issued guidance in that they would modify some pieces of the law that governs the mandates and mechanisms for blending biofuels in the U.S. In mid-October, the EPA reversed course and indicated that they would not propose big modifications to the regulations. The EPA is scheduled to issue the final rule for 2018 biofuel mandates by November 30th. This continues to be a fluid issue.

