Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Celgene's Big Fall, Tesaro VARUBI Approval, TGTX Midstage Success

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Celgene

It has been a disastrous one week for Celgene (CELG) longs. The past week has seen a quarter of shareholder value being knocked off from the biotech major. The sell-off was initially triggered by last week’s announcement that the GED-0301 program is being discontinued. The GED-0301 program was one of the pillars of Celgene’s strategy of diversifying its revenue sources and makes it even more dependent, as we discussed earlier this week in an article, on Ozanimod, which is being developed in multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

The sell-off in Celgene exacerbated on Thursday after the company cut its 2020 sales and earnings guidance, reflecting the impact of the GED-0301 program discontinuation. The biotech major now expects 2020 sales to come in between $19 billion and $20 billion, down from previous guidance of $21 billion. 2020 earnings per share are now expected to be around $12.50, down from previous guidance of over $13.

The downward revision has sparked the worst sell-off in Celgene in almost two decades. Two articles on Seeking Alpha published yesterday discussed Celgene. The first from Nicholas Ward titled Celgene: Sell-off Is Overdone notes that the 35% drop in CELG shares is not merited despite the setback with the GED-0301 program. Ward notes that based on the current price and the lowered guidance figure, the stock trades at an attractive 7.7x estimated earnings. We would back Ward’s analysis and believe that Thursday’s sell-off that pushed CELG below $100 is not justified.

The discontinuation of the GED-0301 program does put pressure on Celgene’s outlook but we do think that Ozanimod has potential to be a blockbuster drug even if it faces competitive pressure in the multiple sclerosis space. As we noted, in the multiple sclerosis space, Ozanimod’s potential to a large extent is dependent upon how the safety data for the Gilenya 0.25mg being tested at the moment pans out. What Gilenya needs is an improved safety profile with the lower dose without having an impact on the efficacy profile. If that fails to happen, we believe that doctors will have a preference for Ozanimod as the drug would not require monitoring heart rate following the first dose. If Ozanimod succeeds in the MS space alone, it would be potentially a $2 billion drug. The drug’s full sales potential is between $4 billion to $6 billion after taking into account its potential in Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

We believe that at current price levels, Celgene has an attractive risk/reward profile, considering the potential of Ozanimod and the CELMoD compounds that we discussed last month.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of TSRO, RHHBY, SHPG, ABBV, TGTX

FDA OKs TESARO's rolapitant for chemo-associated nausea and vomiting

Company: TESARO (NASDAQ: TSRO)

Therapy: rolapitant

Disease: chemo-associated nausea and vomiting

News: TESARO’s VARUBI (rolapitant) IV, in combination with other antiemetic agents, is approved for the prevention of delayed nausea and vomiting in adult patients receiving emetogenic chemotherapy.

Analysis: Sales of the tablet formulation have not been significant, but analysts had been expecting a spike in sales if the IV formulation were to be approved. Therefore the jump in TESARO shares is understandable. Following the surge earlier in the year on hopes of a takeover due to the potential of Zejula, TSRO shares have climbed down significantly. From its February high, the stock is now down some 40% and we believe that this is now an attractive level.

FDA accepts Roche's marketing application for expanded use of Avastin

Company: Roche (OTCQX:OTCQX:RHHBY)

Therapy: Avastin (bevacizumab), in combination with the chemo agents carboplatin and paclitaxel, followed by Avastin alone,

Disease: first-line treatment of women with advanced ovarian cancer.

News: “The FDA accepts for review Roche unit Genentech's supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) seeking approval for Avastin (bevacizumab), in combination with the chemo agents carboplatin and paclitaxel, followed by Avastin alone, for the first-line treatment of women with advanced ovarian cancer. PDUFA date is June 25, 2018.”

Analysis: The acceptance of the sBLA once again highlights the potential of Roche’s oncology pipeline. Roche is one of our favorites in the large cap biopharma space, given the potential of its oncology pipeline as well as of Ocrevus, the multiple sclerosis drug approved earlier in the year. Ocrevus alone could generate peak sales of $4 billion and is by and large shielded from the expected generic competition in the multiple sclerosis space due to its better efficacy profile and pricing.

European Commission OKs expanded use of Shire's Firazyr

Company: Shire plc's (NASDAQ: SHPG)

Therapy: FIRAZYR (icatibant injection)

Disease: acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in pediatric patients at least two years old.

News: “The European Commission approves Shire plc's FIRAZYR (icatibant injection) for the symptomatic treatment of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in pediatric patients at least two years old. The product was approved in Europe in 2008 to treat acute HAE attacks in adults.”

Analysis: The approval once again highlights the strength of Shire’s HAE franchise. The company had strengthened its pipeline in the HAE space back in 2015, with the acquisition of Dyax Corporation. SHPG has had its troubles, as we noted in our coverage of the company, but overall, we like the stock as a long term investment.

AbbVie's risankizumab beats Humira and Stelara in late-stage psoriasis studies; investors unmoved, shares down 5%

Company: AbbVie's (NASDAQ: ABBV)

Therapy: IL-23 inhibitor risankizumab

Disease: moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

News: “Results from three Phase 3 clinical trials showed AbbVie's IL-23 inhibitor risankizumab to be more effective than HUMIRA (adalimumab) and J&J's (NYSE:JNJ) STELARA (ustekinumab) in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.”

All three trials met the co-primary endpoints of at least a 90% improvement in symptoms (PASI 90) and a score of clear/almost clear as measured by a scale called sPGA at week 16 compared to placebo or HUMIRA.

At one year, 56% and 60% of patients treated with risankizumab achieved total skin clearance (PASI 100) compared to 21% and 30% for STELARA.

Analysis: The pullback in AbbVie shares does come as a surprise, given the strong data. AbbVie has been looking to offset the potential loss of sales from Humira biosimilars so the latest data is a positive for the company. The pullback in AbbVie shares could be more due to the negative sentiment on the biotech sector as a whole following the sell-off in Celgene.

TG's ublituximab shows treatment effect in mid-stage MS study; shares off 3% in biotech downdraft

Company: TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX)

Therapy: TG-1101 (ublituximab), a glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody

Disease: relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS)

News: “Interim results from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing TG Therapeutics' TG-1101 (ublituximab), a glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) showed a positive effect. “

Analysis: TG Therapeutics will be entering a crowded space in multiple sclerosis, however, the data released at ECTRIM is positive. Like Roche’s potential blockbuster drug, Ocrevus, ublituximab is also a anti-CD20 mAB. We believe that TG Therapeutics could be an interesting stock to watch in the MS space, however, the data readout is still a long way away. We believe that TG Therapeutics could be more interesting to look at closer to the important catalyst.



Analyst Ratings

Alder Biopharma (ALDR): Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Alder Biopharma with a Buy rating and a $20 price target.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN): Stifel Nicolaus maintained its Buy rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals, with a $159 price target.

Biogen (BIIB): Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Biogen with a Hold rating and $340 price target.

Celgene (CELG): Following the sell-off in its shares on Thursday, Celgene had a couple of analyst actions. However, the sell-off was seen differently by the two analysts. While JMP Securities downgraded CELG to a Market Perform rating, Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares to an Equal Weight rating.

Insider Sales

Ardelyx (ARDX): Ardelyx COO Reginald Seeto sold 10,008 shares at $5.20. Seeto still holds 149,885 shares.

Radius Health (RDUS): Biotech Growth NV, a 10% owner in Radius Health, bought 50,000 shares at $32.85, taking its holding in the company to 5,548,799 shares.

Anika Therapeutics (ANIK): Charles Sherwood, CEO and Director at Anika Therapeutics, sold 3,278 shares at $60.04. Sherwood still holds 132,791 shares in Anika.



Earnings

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) reported that its net loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 was $26.3 million and $76.3 million, or $1.19 per share and $3.65 per share, respectively, compared to a net loss of $21.3 million and $53.3 million, or $1.23 per share and $3.10 per share, respectively, for the same periods in 2016. As of September 30, 2017, the Company had $120.8 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company did not earn any revenue during the quarter.

Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) reported its third quarter revenue at $135.3 million, up from $106.3 million it had reported for the third quarter of the previous year. The company reported net income in the third quarter of 2017 of $50.0 million, or $0.34 per fully diluted share, compared to a net loss of $31.8 million, or $0.23 per share, for the third quarter of 2016.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) reported its worldwide revenue at $5.8 billion in the third quarter are flat year-over- year excluding the impact of foreign exchange and are 1% lower on a reported basis including FX. Its Non-GAAP operating income at $3 billion grew 4% from the prior year. The company’s Non-GAAP net income increased 5% and non-GAAP earnings per share increased 8% year-over- year for the third quarter to $3.27 per

Appendix/Tables:

Analyst Ratings

Company Ticker Analyst Action Rating Target BioMarin Pharmaceuticals BMRN Stifel Nicolaus Maintained Buy $105 Integra LifeSciences IART JP Morgan Downgrade Neutral N/A Voyager Therapeutics VYGR Canaccord Genuity Initiation Buy $35





Secondary Offerings

Company Name Stock Offering Stock Pricing Asterias BioTherapeutics (AST) $10.4 Million $2.60/Share BioTime Inc. (BTX) $25 Million $2.60/Share AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) $205 Million $68.50/Share

