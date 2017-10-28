Suncor: Q3 2017 Earnings Show Surprising Strength And Investor Appeal

On Wednesday, October 25, 2017, Canadian oil and gas giant Suncor Energy (SU) reported its third quarter 2017 earnings results. Overall, this earnings report was very surprising to analysts, as the company beat the consensus operating earnings by more than 46%. There were several other items in the earnings report too that should be quite pleasing to investors in the company. These results also show that there continues to be significant production potential in the Canadian oil sands despite several reports to the contrary over the past few years.

As my long-time readers are undoubtedly well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company’s earnings report before delving into an analysis of those results. This is because these highlights serve to provide background for the remainder of the article as well as provide a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Suncor Energy’s 2017 earnings report:

Suncor reported total funds from operations of $2.472 billion in the third quarter of 2017.

The company reported total cash flow from operating activities of $2.912 billion. This works out to approximately $1.75 per common share.

Suncor achieved total operating earnings of $867 million in the third quarter. This works out to $0.52 per common share, a figure that significantly beat the expectations of analysts.

The company produced an average of 739,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the third quarter of 2017. This is the highest production level that Suncor Energy has ever achieved.

Suncor reported total net earnings of $1.289 billion in the third quarter of 2017. This works out to $0.78 per common share.

As noted in the highlights, Suncor Energy achieved a record level of production in the third quarter of 2017. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, one of the primary drivers of this production level came from the company’s extensive operations in the Canadian oil sands. In the third quarter of 2017, Suncor’s oil sands operations produced an average of 469,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day. This represents an 8.21% increase from the 433,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day that the company’s same operations produced in the third quarter of 2016. There are a few reasons for the increase, one of the most important of which is that Suncor’s upgrader was much more reliable during the third quarter of 2017 than in the third quarter of 2016. This is evident by the fact that, although the upgrader underwent planned maintenance during both quarters, it also required unplanned maintenance due to technical problems during the third quarter of 2016. This unplanned maintenance reduced the company’s production during the third quarter of 2016 compared to the third quarter of 2017. In addition, one of the company’s largest production operations in the Canadian oil sands, Firebag, saw increased production year-over-year due to the company having completed work on the first five-year turnaround cycle of the operation’s central facility.

Since roughly the latter period of 2014, the markets have been plagued by skepticism surrounding the viability of the Canadian oil sands. This is due largely to the comparatively high price of operating in the oil sands versus some other oil plays. However, the same was also true of North American tight oil (“shale” oil) plays and those largely did not experience the same skepticism. Suncor’s third quarter 2017 results show that oil sands operators have been able to make their operations much more efficient in the face of the low oil price environment, just as oil shale operators have. During the quarter, Suncor achieved an average cash operating cost of $21.60 per barrel in the oil sands. In the third quarter of 2016, the company had average cash operating costs of $22.15, so clearly Suncor demonstrated increasing production efficiencies. Although cash operating costs do not include all of the costs of production, Suncor is clearly proving that producing in the Canadian oil sands can indeed be profitable with oil prices at the present level. Also, this may remove some of the doubt that the market has regarding Suncor and other oil sands producers.

As is the case with many large oil companies, Suncor also has a refining operation. This operation also enjoyed considerable success during the third quarter of 2017. During the quarter, the company’s refining operation processed an average of 466,800 barrels of crude oil per day, representing a slight increase over the 465,600 barrels per day average that the same operation processed on average during the prior year quarter. Interestingly, both of these figures are slightly above the designed processing capacity of the company’s refineries, as indicated by the fact that Suncor’s average refinery utilization during both quarters was 101%. This attests to the quality and strength of the company’s refining and marketing equipment and abilities, particularly since Suncor also achieved record wholesale and retail sales figures for refined petroleum products in Canada.

Suncor’s refining operation provides it with a few advantages that a pure exploration and production company does not have. Most notably, the operation serves to provide a hedge against oil price fluctuations. This is due to the way refiners earn their profits. In general, a refinery purchases crude oil from an exploration and production firm, refines it into gasoline, kerosene, and other refined petroleum products, and then sells these refined products. The difference between the market price of crude oil and the market price of these refined petroleum products is known as the crack spread and as the primary way in which refiners make their money. As a general rule, the crack spread widens as oil prices decline and vice versa. Thus, the profits of exploration and production companies and refiners will often move inversely of each other. Therefore, Suncor’s refinery operation helps to stabilize the integrated company’s finances over the long-term.

Prior to the oil price decline during the latter stages of 2014, one of the most appealing things about Suncor Energy was the strong growth potential that the company’s tremendous reserves offered it. As with many other oil and gas companies though, Suncor has somewhat scaled back its growth ambitions. With that said, the company does still continue to pursue some of the growth projects that it initiated several years ago. It aims to bring the two largest of these, Fort Hills and Hebron, into production by the end of the year. Fort Hills is quite likely to meet this goal. This bitumen mine is already 95% complete and Suncor began testing the front end of the mine during the third quarter. The joint venture that is working on the Hebron offshore project likewise appears to be on track to bring that project into a production state by the end of the year. Drilling has already commenced into the 500 million barrel offshore field so investors can expect Suncor’s 21% stake in the project to begin paying off soon.

Suncor Energy appears to offer an interesting opportunity for investors that desire income in addition to growth potential. This is due to the fact that Suncor, like many other large oil companies, pays out a dividend to its shareholders. Suncor currently pays a dividend of C$0.32 ($0.2497) per share per quarter or C$1.28 ($0.9988) annually. As of the time of writing, Suncor trades at a price of $33.56 on the New York Stock Exchange. That gives the company a trailing dividend yield of 2.98%, which is admittedly lower than that of many of its peers but the company’s sizable reserves and long-term growth potential may make up for it. This is also a higher yield than the company has had at numerous points in the past too so given the excellent results that it just posted, it may be an attractive opportunity for a long-term investor.

SU Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Overall, Suncor’s latest earnings results show us that analysts were dead wrong about the company’s potential in the current environment and may even be wrong about the economic viability of the Canadian oil sands in general. In fact, Suncor appears to offer a very appealing for long-term investors and is worth further research.

