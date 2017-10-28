Omega Healthcare: Gimme Some Price Upside With That 8% Dividend Yield

Parts of the the following article were published on our Premium Service, Heard on the REITs, on October 10th, 2017.

Two weeks ago, we wrote an article about Omega Healthcare (OHI) and how despite everyone's enthusiasm about the company (we like it too), we couldn't wrap our heads around a catalyst that would boost the stock price. We understand this is less of a concern for dividend investors who often mention they will buy more when the stock price declines - we have more of a focus on total returns, which means we also look for price appreciation. In fact, we don't mind selling after substantial gains, especially when we hold these positions in a 401K or IRA.

The Company

Omega Healthcare (OHI) is a triple-net, equity REIT that provides financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) located in the US. That is precisely what we like about Omega. Within the spectrum of services that make up senior housing, we believe the sweet spot is in the Skilled Nursing Facility space, where costs are between $4k-$7K per month and 24-hour access to skilled nursing is required. This type of facility differs greatly from a senior housing community with homelike settings and limited services, as well as from the long-term care facilities where tenants aren’t likely to return to independent living. OHI derives 85% of its revenue from SNF facilities.

Omega’s Historical Performance

There is no arguing that Omega has provided shareholders with excellent returns over the years both from an income and total return perspective. Share prices have grown at an average annual rate of 16.4% since 2002.

While total returns have exceeded the peer average over 5,7, and 10 year periods, dividends have increased for 20 consecutive quarters.

So we give them the benefit of the doubt when issues arise around tenants and their ability to pay - as we mention below. However, the uncertainty is still present and ignoring them wouldn’t be prudent as an investor. As the saying goes, past performance is not indicative of future returns.

The Immediate Future Looks Hazy

We have no doubt that OHI will continue to provide shareholders with great returns over the long-term, but we are hesitant about the short-term and highlight a few concerns that we’d like to see resolved before checking in.

Operators in Default

Two of OHI’s operators are facing financial difficulties and we know from the 2Q earnings call that they are about 90 days past due on rent. Management mentioned that both operators continue to sporadically pay rent but from the sound of it, it reminds me of the time I was waiting tables and paying my rent in dollar bills and coins on a daily basis just so my landlord wouldn’t evict me.

Management downplays the situation, saying,

negative news on the reliability of its future rents and the ability to deliver dividend growth to its shareholder is short-sighted and overstate the current challenges their operators are managing daily.

In OHI’s view, such standpoint overlooks the enormous opportunity brought about by the burgeoning senior population with greatly expanded healthcare needs in the next 5 years. Yes, we see that too, and we tend to be long-term investors – but we don’t want to get hammered in the short-term while these things play out. We agree with management that the issues are specific to the operational qualities of these operators and that the long-term industry fundamentals seem sound.

With respect to one of the two operators in arrears, OHI has influenced the operator to implement reforms by way of: replacing the entire executive management team, significant downsizing of both corporate and regional staff, establishing a new disciplined corporate culture (involving replacement of majority of facility level management), rebranding the operator’s corporate identity, revising its mission statement, implementing new business practices, negotiating numerous vendor contracts, and establishing a centralized reform network. OHI has also been involved in repositioning the operator’s portfolio via dispositions or transitioning assets to another operator, and engaging in restructure discussions. That doesn’t sound like the news is overstating current challenges – they sound like major organizational changes. And management mentioned on the call that any further deterioration in rent payments may lead to a review of the value of these capital lease assets.

As for the other operator, OHI has agreed to a tentative amicable restructured plan, where ultimate successful resolution is contingent on the operator’s adequate settlement with other constituents (e.g. labor where there are modest issues and the DOJ, for an ongoing investigation). The second operators’ challenges are specific to tort reform happening in Kentucky and an acceleration of lawsuits, resulting in ongoing settlement discussions. In my experience, one never knows how lawsuits are going to play out.

Together, the total amount in arrears is approximately $21 million. Of this, $ 10 million (attributed to 1 of the 2) is secured by Letters of Credit and personal guarantees. However, the $ 11 million (attributed to the other 1 of the 2) is not.

Further, OHI is confident that the physical assets of these 2 operators, as well as the strong markets in which they operate, will prove viable in the long-term.

We haven’t yet mentioned that several other operators are currently responding to DOJ requests for information on an investigation into improper billing practices.

During the earnings call, we'd like to see some progress towards a resolution for the rent payments in arrears and an update on the results of the DOJ requests, if possible.

Regulatory Uncertainty

Is it fair to say that regulatory and certainty should never be used in the same sentence - Especially with today’s administration and a Congress that can’t seem to get on the same page? So it’s surprising to me that despite the benefits or status quo expected by the SNF space after several bills failed to get support, that the potential risk of regulatory changes are not properly discounted.

OHI is of the mind that congressional legislation adversely impacting Federal Medicaid funding will fail, reflecting the SNF industry's influential advocacy efforts.

The statement comes on the heels of the failure in the lower and upper house to advance the Affordable Care Act repeal bills: Congress’ American Healthcare Act and the Senate’s Better Care Reconciliation Act.

I have a feeling it’s not over.

Slowdown in Investments

OHI’s Growth Strategy consists of continued pursuit of selective investments and accretive transactions; Leveraging its existing operator relationships; Investment primarily in core markets; Maintaining its focus on senior facilities; and Use of credit facilities to make acquisitions and replenish availability with long-term debt and equity issuances. Notice the use of terms like investments, accretive transactions, acquisitions, etc. As investors we like to know that a company is investing capital – provided its earning a return in excess of the cost of capital.

The company did make some recent investments:

$ 133 million for 3 new investments (as of June 2017)$113 million purchase leaseback for 18 UK care homes under 12-year master lease agreement with 2.5% annual escalators$8.6 million purchase lease for 1 North Carolina SNF$11 million mortgage financing (to an existing Omega operator) for 3 Michigan SNFs$48 million for capital renovations (as of June 2017)$200 million for new acquisition in Indiana (as of September 2017). $190 million is for the acquisition of 15 Indiana SNFs, subsequently leased to an existing top operator. A further $ 9.4 million (loaned) is used for the purchase of the leasehold interest with the same operator.

Omega has sold 23 facilities YTD in 1H and will close another 3 in 3Q while evaluating dispositions of $200 million over the next 9-12 months. The historical investment trend is shown below with a noticeable drop in 2017 – even if we annualize the 1Q number. If we add back the Aviv merger in 2015 for $3.9 billion, the 2017 drop looks even more depressed.

Barring a huge investment surprise in the latter half of 2017, the growth we witnessed in Core Revenue in 2015 and 2016 will likely slow after two consecutive years of $8 billion+ investment activity.

The Positives

The strategy is premised on an advantageous market scenario. The growing demand for SNFs (being the preferred post-acute care environment) amidst limited supply presents one advantage, as SNF occupancy is seen to exceed current maximum capacity in <10 years, given the growth rate of the aging population. Another advantage is borne out of Certificate of Need (CON) restrictions by prospectively channeling any increasing future demand to OHI’s existing facilities.

OHI also maintains “individually designed partnerships” with its operators, allowing it to intervene or influence the operator to enact reforms, as deemed appropriate and necessary, in the event that an operator begins to show signs of being unable to meet its own budgeted plan and potentially being unable to meet its commitments to OHI – as we’ve witnessed.

If that fails, there is a certain level of comfort that there is ample diversification across operators so that challenges experienced by one or a few operators can be reasonably managed to have minimal impact on funds from operations. Most operators have strong credit profiles and have provided 3 to 6 month deposits. The most important aspect of OHI’s relationship with operators however, is its function as an oversight committee that receives monthly reports – enabling it to act quickly when issues arise.

The largest operator is Ciena with makes up 10% of revenue followed by Signature and Genesis.

Balance Sheet

OHI is rated BBB- by S&P, Baa3 by Moodys, and BBB- by Fitch. For those of you needing a refresher, that is the lowest investment grade rating for each of the agencies. Moodys last updated its rating on May 2015 with a Stable outlook. While S&P last updated its rating on September 2015 with a Stable outlook.

Debt maturities are well-spaced out and while the chart below might show what seems like a looming debt maturity in 2022 is really distorted by showing that there is $1 billion available in a credit facility that matures in 2022. The current balance is only $233 million.

Leverage has remained rangebound since 2010 but secured debt/EBITDA has declined from 1.3x in 2009 to 0.1x has of 2016. On the other hand, fixed charge coverage has improved markedly from a recent low of 3.1x to 5.1x as of December 2016.

The Negatives

We already mentioned the dip in investment activity. We also see a noticeable decline in rent coverage ratios as well. TTM rent coverage has decreased from 2.4 to 1.69x EBITDARM and 1.33x EBITDAR. Hopefully, the decline seems to have stabilized last quarter - let's hope it continues to improve in 3Q.

Changes in healthcare legislation – although benign thus far, calls for cuts in Federal Medicaid funding that will adversely affect SNF Medicaid rates.

Despite the increasing baby boomer population that will lead to higher demand, occupancy rates have been range bound with a slight downward trend.

In fact, in an article published in the Senior Housing News on November 21st, 2016, S&P reports that SNF operators are dealing with lower reimbursement rates, shorter lengths of stay, and lower occupancy rates (shown above). David Kaplan of S&P says

The number of seniors is growing currently, but I think the big population boom is still a few years away. We don’t see a source of new volume in the near-term – at least, not enough to offset these pressures.

Lastly, regarding Medicare and Medicaid, are expected to grow between 3.5% to 3.8% - good but not great The following was taken directly from the company’s presentation:

Medicare: Growth in alternative payment models expected to continue under new DHHS/CMS leadership, but at a slower pace. Inflationary increases for fee-for-service PPS rates reduced to 1% for the next two years under current RUG classification system. Potential CMS PPS reform commencing in 2018 would eliminate RUG system and use alternative patient characteristics system, effectively reducing payments for therapy services while enhancing payments for complex nursing care and incentivizing lower lengths of stay.

Medicaid: Will likely change federal funding to states from current matching program to capped per capita program; impact currently unknown but long phase-in process likely to minimize state financial burden while eligibility and other potential state reforms enacted. Omega's geographic diversification helps minimize the impact of rate changes in any particular state.

Valuation is the Dilemma

The one thing I pointed out in my previous article is that despite some reservations, valuations are hard to ignore. For value investors with very long horizons, the stock looks really cheap. The P/FFO multiple is more than 20% below its 5-year average Price/AFFO multiple.

Investing before the company releases it's latest results would be purely speculative. We don’t hold it in the portfolio so it would be an initial position. As such, we are going to wait to see what new information will be provided next week. We would be looking for a ramp up in investing activity or a catalyst that will drive occupancy rates higher. If we get that, we might revisit a position.

