Lithium Miners News For The Month Of October 2017

Lithium market news - Sam Jaffe sees lithium-ion battery demand rising from 80 GWh this year to 750 GWh in 2026. That's a staggering ~10 fold increase in 10 years.

Welcome to the October 2017 edition of the lithium miner news. This month we have now seen car companies signing off-take agreements directly with lithium miners to secure lithium supply with the Great Wall Motors (OTCPK:GWLLF) (OTCPK:GWLLY) deal with Pilbara Minerals. This marks a new stage where the car manufacturers are starting to realize the need to lock in their EV metals supply well in advance.

It was another great month for lithium stocks. I first wrote "Lithium Miners Are Booming As Lithium Spot Prices Rise - Which Lithium Companies Should I Buy?" Back then, if you were an early follower of mine, you could have bought SQM for $US19.99, FMC for US$38.16, and Albemarle for US$64.50. Now that was great buying! But don't worry if you have not bought yet, we are still in the first stage of the EV boom with EV market share globally only at ~1%.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During October, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were up 1.5%, and are up 23% over the past year. Of note, lithium cobalt oxide China spot prices were up 0.33% for the month, and 16.91% over the past year. Of interest, China lithium carbonate prices have risen above lithium hydroxide prices.

China Lithium spot price chart 2015 to 2017

Source: Galaxy resources October 2017 presentation

Lithium Carbonate price comparisons

Source: Galaxy resources October 2017 presentation

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

UBS lithium demand forecasts to 2025 - 17% CAGR

My model forecasts ~500ktpa by 2020 (at 6% EVs), and ~1.3mtpa by 2025 (at 20% EVs). The difference is mostly due to UBS forecasting EVs at 2.1% penetration by 2020, and 13.7% by 2025. At least we are getting closer!

Source

Lithium cost of production comparisons

The bar chart below shows the brine projects have cheaper costs of production (with higher start up costs and time to production), and the mineral (spodumene) projects have higher costs of production (with lower start up costs and time to production).

Source: Argosy Minerals October 2017 presentation

Lithium demand forecast to increase by 50ktpa LCE each year to 2020

The lithium industry will most likely need one or two new lithium projects to come online each year to meet surging lithium demand from EVs.

Source:

On October 26, Bloomberg wrote, "Australia’s got a lock on supply of the metal used for EV batteries. Almost 60 percent of supply from planned large projects through about the next five years will be added in Australia, enabling the top supplier of lithium to cement its grip on the market, according to CRU Group. “Australia’s importance has been cemented by off-take deals and equity investments in mines,” Alice Yu, a Hong Kong-based consultant at CRU, said by phone. Backing from major battery manufacturers and auto producers could also see the nation add processing facilities to develop exports of higher-value lithium chemicals, she said."

Lithium growth in supply by country forecast 2017-2022

Source: CRU

Western Australia has become a global lithium growth center

Source: Kidman Resources October 2017 company presentation

Lithium battery and market news

During the month, I came across an excellent graphic which gives a great summary of the various lithium-ion battery types and the various metal compositions. Apologies it is slightly blurry as the source was already this way.

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance

On September 29, Yahoo News reported, "Panasonic [JP:6752](OTCPK:PCRFY) to launch new auto battery line at ex-TV screen plant in Japan, accelerating its battery drive to meet anticipated demand for electric vehicles."

On October 3, Toshiba announced, "Toshiba develops next-generation lithium-ion battery with new anode material.

New battery realizes driving range of electric vehicles boosted to 320km on 6-minute, ultra-rapid recharge, triple that possible with current lithium-ion battery.

New anode material, titanium niobium oxide achieves double the capacity of the anode of current lithium-ion batteries."

“Rather than an incremental improvement, this is a game changing advance that will make a significant difference to the range and performance of EV. We will continue to improve the battery’s performance and aim to put the next-generation SCiB into practical application in fiscal year 2019.”

Very impressive move by Toshiba.

Cathode makers' expansion plans

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Lithium Battery supply chain summary diagram

Source: Galaxy resources October 2017 presentation

On October 13, Investing News released an excellent audio, "Simon Moores: Scaling up Will Be the Biggest Challenge for Lithium." Simon mentions we are now at 20 megafactories on the way. I rate it as a must listen to from one of the very best lithium experts.

On October 17, Investing News reported, "Sam Jaffe: “Lithium ion will be here for the next 10 years. Cairn Energy Research President Sam Jaffe sees lithium-ion battery demand rising from 80 GWh this year to as much as 750 GWh in 2026.” That's a staggering ~10 fold increase in 10 years.

On October 25, The Nikkei Asian Review reported, "Panasonic powers up electric-car battery output in Asia, US. Panasonic, the world's biggest supplier of lithium-ion batteries for cars, will simultaneously increase production in Japan, China and the U.S. as it looks to ride an accelerating global shift to electric vehicles. Investments in additional capacity at all three production bases could reach 100 billion yen ($881 million)."

Lithium miner news



Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

In October, Latercera reported, "Corfo negocia subir a 60% el royalty del litio a Albemarle." Essentially, Chile is proposing a 60% royalty tax on LCE priced over USD 12,000, in exchange for a higher production quota for Albemarle. The current Chilean tiered royalty system peaked at 40% for LCE priced over USD 20,000.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

On October 17, Seeking Alpha reported, "SQM, Chile fail to resolve lithium contract dispute. Chile's state-run development agency Corfo has alleged that SQM has failed to meet contractual obligations in its lithium lease agreement with the government; the company says it has fully complied. Arbitration has been ongoing since mid-2014, and a decision is expected by year's end. Talks to resolve a legal dispute with Chilean authorities have ended without reaching an agreement."

Investors can read the company's September presentation here.

FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

No news this month. There was, however, an interesting article published "FMC : The Global Scramble for Lithium." It basically states the big 3 (ALB, SQM, FMC) are fully valued now, and investors should rotate to some juniors.

Investors should also be aware that FMC has long discussed the idea of selling of their lithium business, perhaps to do a spin off or an IPO.

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466]

On October 27, The West Australian reported, "Tianqi backs WA with $300m Kwinana lithium expansion. The new investment will increase Tianqi’s outlay in WA to more than $860 million, making the group one of the State’s biggest mining-related investors outside of iron ore. Construction of Kwinana’s $400 million first stage began in October last year. The expansion will double the plant’s production of battery-grade lithium hydroxide to 48,000 tonnes a year. The plant’s first stage is tracking towards completion late next year. The plant will tap high-grade spodumene from Tianqi’s 51 per cent-owned mine at Greenbushes, south of Perth. Approvals for the new work are already in place with completion set for the end of 2019."

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460], Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN], Neometals (OTC:RRSSF), [ASX:NMT], International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] (OTCPK:ILHMF)

No news from Gangfeng Lithium.

On October 17, International Lithium announced, "International Lithium provides update on exploration strategy for Mavis Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada."

Neometals released a new company (October 2017) presentation which you can view here. You can view a video on GL/MIN/NMT Mt Marion mine here, and read my article on International Lithium here.

Orocobre [ASX:ORE], [TSX:ORL], (OTCPK:OROCF)

On October 27, Orocobre released an audio of their quarterly activities report which you can access here. The quarter included 2,135 tonnes of LCE delivered (October is looking better at 1,200 tonnes), at a production cost below USD 4,000/t LCE, and an average sales price of USD 11,190/t. The December quarter is expected to be a record with around 4,000 tonnes LCE, and guidance is for 14,000 tonnes for the full (financial) year.

You can read the Orocobre July 2017 investors presentation here or a September video interview with CEO Richard Neville here. You can read more on my latest article on Orocobre here.

Galaxy Resources [ASX:GXY] (OTCPK:GALXF)

On October 10, Mining Business Media reported, "Lepidico [ASX:LPD]:Galaxy Resources joins alliance for L-Max Technology." Certainly a nice endorsement for Lepidico's lithium extraction technology.

During the month, rumors have been running wild that Galaxy had done a deal with Panasonic/Tesla, which were later denied by the company in a statement which stated -

Galaxy is uniquely positioned in the global lithium market and is currently engaged in discussions with a number of parties in the battery supply chain, including Panasonic, as part of its normal business , however these discussions are at this stage informal. The Company is also in confidential discussions with car manufacturers in respect of the long term supply of lithium but these discussions are also at this stage informal.

You can read more here with my article "Will Galaxy Resources Be Next With Some Good News?"

On October 16, Galaxy Resources announced a stellar Q3 activities report that included Mt Catlin operations now on track for 190ktpa spodumene at a reduced cost of production down to USD 320/t. Added to this was improved average pricing to USD 843. The report also gave an update on Sal De Vida and James Bay (where drilling has now finished, FS is advancing). Finally, Galaxy reported cash on hand at 30 September 2017 of A$57.4 million. This building cash pile will help develop James Bay and Sal De Vida. Investors can read the Q3 2017 results earnings call transcript here.

Investors can read more on my article on Galaxy Resources here, a Capital Network video here, and the October 2017 company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2017 - Mt Cattlin and James Bay drill results/resource upgrades. Any 2018 off-take announcements for Mt Cattlin.

H2 2017 - Project financing evaluation and discussions for Sal de Vida (SDV). Off-take discussions for SDV. Early stage development work at SDV has now commenced.

FS for James Bay.

Alliance Mineral Assets Limited ("AMAL") [SP:AMS]/Tawana Resources (subsidiary Lithco) [ASX:TAW]

On October 19, Reuters reported, "Jiangxi Special Electric plans to take stake in Australian lithium miner. Jiangxi, which makes electric vehicles and lithium batteries, said its German division had agreed to pay A$20 million ($15.72 million) for an 11.45-percent stake in Tawana Resources NL."

Investors can read the Tawana September presentation here. Tawana/Alliance has a binding 5-year off-take agreement, and plan to start shipping their spodumene in Q1, 2018.

Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTC:ALTAF)

On October 24, Altura Mining announced:

"Revised ore reserve estimate of 34.2 million tonnes at 1.04% Li2O and 357,000 tonnes of contained Li2O, including 8.1 million tonnes in the Proved category.

Revised Mineral Resource estimate of 44 million tonnes at 1.00% Li2O and 441,000 tonnes of contained Li2O, including 8.5 million tonnes in the Measured category.

Upgrade reduces risks associated with grade control and orebody knowledge with almost 25% of Reserve now in the Proved category.

Project remains firmly on track for commissioning in 1Q 2018 and first sales in 2Q 2018."

Followers of mine are now up ~100% since I wrote Altura Mining "Lithium Miner Altura Mining Is A Bargain" (back at AUD 0.15). Investors can also read a company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2017 - Construction of the mine is ongoing.

Q1 2018 - Production is forecast to commence.

End Q1 2018 - Phase 2 (450ktpa spodumene) expansion study results to be released.

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF)

On September 28, Pilbara Minerals announced, "China's Great Wall Motors company backs Pilgangoora Stage 2 expansion with landmark off-take funding deal and equity investment. Binding terms for off-take agreement for 75,000 tpa of Stage 2 production with ability to secure a further 75,000tpa on provision of Stage 2 debt funding, plus upfront A$28M equity subscription. Over an initial 5-year term, with the ability to extend for up to a further 10 years via two 5-year options. Under the agreed off-take terms, Great Wall has the ability to secure a further 75,000tpa of Stage 2 off-take, for a total off-take volume of 150,000tpa, by providing Pilbara with US$50million of debt financing for its Stage 2 expansion either via a debt or off-take pre-payment facility." Stage 2 is planned to increase Pilbara's total lithium spodumene output as high as 800,000tpa.

On October 26, Pilbara Minerals released their quarterly activities report which you can view here. A key comment was that "Pilgangoora remains on target for first production in Q2 2018."

You can read my previous articles:

The last article was back when the stock was trading at AUD 0.43 or AUD 0.355 for Trend Investing subscribers, meaning a ~100% gain. Also of interest is an August Foster Stockbroking report with a price target of AUD 0.82.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2018 - Commence lithium production.

2018 - Phase 2 (800ktpa spodumene) expansion study results to be released.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG][GR:ADG](OTCPK:AMVMF)

AMG is a Dutch company that produces specialty metals and alloys such as titanium, chromium, ferro-vanadium, antimony, tantalum, niobium, silicon, graphite and soon lithium.

On October 10, Bloomberg reported, "AMG has said the first spodumene line -- in Brazil -- should be operational by mid-2018, with a second following a year later. AMG expects to make a decision on the lithium carbonate conversion plant by the end of this year or early in 2018."

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (OTCQX:LACDF)

On October 23, Lithium Americas announced, "Lithium Americas provides update on the Lithium Nevada Project."

Lithium Americas' stock price has been on a burst lately, perhaps helped by the Chile and SQM dramas.

Followers have received over a 100% gain as you can read here with my article "Lithium Americas Is Looking Good And Is Now Significantly De-Risked" (back at CAD 0.96). Investors can read their September company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - PFS for Lithium Nevada. Further drilling, pond testing & engineering at Cauchari-Olaroz.

2018 - Cauchari-Olaroz plant construction.

2019 - Stage 1 Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production of 25ktpa.

NB: LAC previously sold 50% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project to SQM.

Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR]

On October 3, Kidman Resources released: "Scoping Study for Earl Grey Lithium Project demonstrates robust economics and a solid basis for a Pre-Feasibility Study." Key points were:

"Low strip ratio of 2.3, reducing to 1.9 after pre-strip.

Low technical risk using open pit mining and conventional processing.

Large scale resource provides significant opportunity to expand mine life at potentially higher annual processing rates.

Long mine life should support an investment in downstream refining infrastructure to produce lithium carbonate or hydroxide."

Recent news has included the 50/50 JV with SQM for the Mt Holland Lithium project, and a proposal for a refinery located in WA.

You can view the October 2017 company presentation here, and a Hartley's broker report with a AUD 1.71 price target here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - PFS release expected.

2020 - Commence lithium production.

Nemaska Lithium [TSX:NMX] (OTCQX:NMKEF)

On October 10, Nemaska Lithium announced, "Nemaska Lithium processes Whabouchi concentrate at the Phase 1 plant and provides project financing update." Regarding financing - "We are in the fortunate position to have a number of excellent financing options on the table at the moment and we are currently weighing the merits of each to select the best scenario for our shareholders," Bourassa said. "We expect to be in a position to announce a project financing solution in the near future."

You can read more on my latest article on Nemaska Lithium here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2017 - Updated Feasibility Study.

2017/2018 - Off-take agreements and project financing announcements.

Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] (OTCQX:CRECF)

Last month, Critical Elements announced, "Critical Elements announces positive Feasibility Study with a Pre-Tax NPV 8% of $1.257 B and a Pre-Tax IRR of 48.2% for its Rose Lithium Project."

On October 20, Critical Elements announced, "Critical Elements files NI-43-101 Technical Report for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Feasibility Study."

Highlights of the Feasibility Study, previously reported by Critical Elements on September 6, 2017, are as follows:

Average annual production of 186,327 tonnes of chemical grade lithium concentrate.

Average annual production of 50,205 tonnes of technical grade lithium concentrate.

Average annual production of 429 tonnes of tantalum concentrate.

Expected life of mine of 17 years.

Average operating costs of $66.56 per tonne milled, $458 (US$344) per tonne of concentrate (all concentrate production combined).

Estimated initial capital cost $341.2 million before working capital.

100% equity basis for project.

Average gross margin 63.6%.

After-tax NPV of $726 million (at 8% discount rate), after-tax IRR of 34.9% and price assumption of US$1,500 per tonne technical grade lithium concentrate, US$750 per tonne chemical grade lithium concentrate, US$130 per kg tantalum pentoxide.

Anticipated construction time to start of production of 21 months.

Followers of mine that invested in Critical Elements back in July 2016 after I wrote "Critical Elements - A Lithium Miner With An Exceptional Buying Opportunity", at CAD 0.56 would be sitting on a nice 221% gain.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - Project financing announcements, potential resource upgrade.

H1 2018 - Rose stage 2 Feasibility Study due.

Q1 2020 - Stage 1 production (50ktpa technical grade spodumene + 175ktpa chemical grade spodumene) is expected to begin.

Q1 2022 - Stage 2 production (the 175ktpa chemical grade spodumeme will be converted to 24ktpa lithium carbonate) is expected to begin.

Lithium X [TSXV:LIX] (ROCEF) (OTCQB:LIXXF)

On October 4, Lithium X announced, "Lithium X Acquires 100% control over Diablillos Basin brine with Orocobre agreement. Lithium X is pleased to announce it has successfully completed the consolidation of the Sal De Los Angeles (“SDLA”) project so that it now controls 100% of the mineral titles contained within the brine bearing regions of the Diablillos basin. The consolidation involved the acquisition of 2,700 hectares of claims from Borax Argentina S.A. (“Borax”) replacing the usufruct Lithium rights previously held by the Company over the Borax claims and an agreement to acquire a further 700 hectares currently owned by South American Salars S.A. (“SAS”) for a total consideration of 650,000 common shares of Lithium X, USD $1,000,000 and a 1% Net Revenue Royalty (NRR) over the SDLA project." Note: Orocobre owns Borax Argentina.

You can read my article "Lithium X Has The X Factor", and an investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2017 - PFS for Sal De Los Angeles, and construction of further pilot pond facilities at Sal De Los Angeles.

Q4 2017 - Upgraded mineral resource and reserve statement. FS for Sal De Los Angeles (concentrate). Full scale production facility construction to begin.

Q1 2018 - FS for Sal De Los Angeles (lithium carbonate facility)

Q2 2019 - Sal De Los Angeles - Full scale lithium production to begin at 15,000 tpa.

Bacanora Minerals [TSXV:BCN] [AIM:BCN] (OTC:BCRMF)

On October 20, Bacanora announced: "Environmental approval for Sonora Lithium project." They also gave an update on the PFS progress.

Investors can view the company's October presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4 2017 - Complete their Feasibility Study.

2019/2020 - Plan to commence production ramping to 17,500 tpa, and in stage two 35,000 tpa.

European Metals [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] (OTCPK:MNTCF)

On October 2, European Metals announced, "MOU signed with Czech Government." Lithium mining in the Czech Republic became a heavily politicized issue ahead of the recent election.

Investors can view the company's September presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2017 - Further drilling results. Resource upgrade. Off-take discussions.

April 2018 - Bankable Feasibility Study to be released.

Mid-2018 - Construction to begin.

Early 2019 - Production to commence.

Investors can read my June 2017 article on European Metals here, or view the company's September presentation here.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

No news for the month.

Followers have enjoyed near ~100% gains since my article "Neo Lithium Corp. Has Great Potential", back when the stock was at CAD 1.09.

Investors can read the September 2017 company presentation here, and some company videos here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2017 - Further drill results. Pilot pond evaporation testing.

October 2017 - Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

H1 2018 - Environmental impact assessment report.

Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF)

On October 2, Pure Energy announced: "Positive results from geophysical program at its Terra Cotta Lithium project in Argentina."

On October 11, Pure Energy announced: "Pure Energy Minerals announces MOU with major technology and engineering firms for innovative lithium pilot plant." The main firm being Tenova Advanced Technologies Ltd.

Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)

The chart below shows Lithium Power International with an expanding resource and very high lithium grades, with their 50% share in the Maricunga Salar, Chile. Their PFS study is underway with a targeted release in Q4 2017.

Source

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)



On October 3, 2017, MailChimp reported, "AVZ signs Memorandum of Understanding with Chinese Group for potential investment and off-take. Shanghai Greatpower Industry Co is headquartered in Shanghai with operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (“DRC”). It is an integrated commodity group with a focus on sourcing and producing battery raw materials and products for the China battery sector."

On October 23, AVZ reported, "More good news from AVZ’s Manono." Regarding their Roche Dure pegmatite project, "the initial results support the potential for high value ore, with the average concentration of lithium oxide high and the significant presence of tin confirming the potential for lower cost production."

On October 25, AVZ announced, "AVZ signs 20,000 metre Diamond and RC Drilling Contract. Drilling is planned to commence in December."

You can view the September company presentation here.

Birimian Ltd [ASX:BGS] (OTC:EEYMF)



On October 4, Birimian released their Goulamina Lithium project Pre-Feasibility Study, with five possible development scenarios considered. Their best scenario (scenario 5) came up with a NPV10% of 637.9m, 39% IRR, 412m CapEx, and a 10.3-year mine life.

You can view the company's August 2017 presentation here.

Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (OTC:PLLLY)



On October 11, Piedmont Lithium announced: "Piedmont commences trading in the United States and admitted to Nasdaq international designation. Piedmont's ADRs will trade on the OTC Market as a member of the Nasdaq International Designation under the ticker symbol "PLLLY", with each ADR representing 100 ordinary shares of the Company."

The company expects to have a maiden JORC resource estimate by Q4 2017, and a full North American share listing by Q1 2018. You can view the company's August presentation here, and an excellent September Fosters Stockbrokers report here.

AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS.H] (OTCQB:AISSF)



I have been informed by the company that "AIS Resources will be losing the .H very soon. Upon completion of our current $4M financing the .H will be automatically removed by the exchange (within days) and we will begin drilling in Argentina."

Nano One Materials [TSXV:NNO] (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On October 10, Nano One announced, "Nano One demonstrates lithium carbonate as alternative feedstock for high energy electric vehicle batteries."

Next lithium projects

Source: Lithium Americas September 2017 presentation

Lithium projects by development stage (and showing market cap)

Source: Sayona Mining October 2017 company presentation

Promising lithium juniors

Other promising juniors include Advantage Lithium (OTCQB:AVLIF) [TSXV:AAL], American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB: OTCQB:PNXLF), Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY] (OTC:EEYMF), Dajin Resources [TSXV:DJI] (OTCPK:DJIFF), Enigri (private), Eramet (EN Paris:ERA) (OTCPK:ERMAY), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), LSC Lithium [TSXV:LSC] (OTC:LSSCF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Millennial Lithium Corp [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF), NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB: NRGMF), Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTC:DMNXF), Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF), and Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] (OTCQB:WMLLF).

Global X Lithium ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) - Price = US$38.94

The LIT fund rose for the month of October. The current PE is 35.03

LIT chart - 2011 to October 2017

(Source: Nasdaq)

Investors may also like to read my recent articles:

Conclusion

Lithium prices were up slightly in October 2017, and are up 23% for the past year.

My highlights for October were:

Simon Moores audio - "Scaling up Will Be the Biggest Challenge for Lithium." Simon mentions we are now at 20 megafactories on the way.

Sam Jaffe's comments - "Lithium-ion battery demand rising from 80 GWh this year to 750 GWh in 2026." That's a staggering ~10 fold increase in 10 years.

The Pilbara Minerals deal with China's Great Wall Motors (actually late September).

The massive price gains for many of the promising speculative or junior lithium miners, that were previously extremely undervalued.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Trend Investing

Thanks for reading this article. If you want to go to the next level, sign up for Trend Investing, my Marketplace service. I share my best investing ideas on the latest trends that are going to change the business world. I'd love to have you join our community as we look to take advantage of the hundreds of hours of work we've done to analyze the best opportunities in emerging industries. You can access via here.

My latest Trend Investing articles are:

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYSE:ALB, NYSE:SQM, ASX:ORE, ASX:GXY, ASX:PLS, TSX:LAC, TSXV:LIX, ASX:AJM, TSXV:CRE, ASX:EMH, TSXV:ILC, SXV:NLC, ASX:AVZ, ASX:LPI, ASX:PLL,ASX:SYA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.