Husky's (HUSKF) CEO Rob Peabody on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dan Cuthbertson

Thanks, and good morning. I am here with CEO, Rob Peabody; CFO, Jon McKenzie; COO, Rob Symonds; and other members of our senior executive team. We will discuss our third quarter results and then take your questions.

Forward-looking information will be provided in today’s call. Risk factors and assumptions are included in this morning's news release on our website and in our annual filings on SEDAR and EDGAR. All figures are in Canadian dollars and before royalties unless otherwise stated. Please contact our Investor Relations team directly if you have specific modeling questions.

Rob will now begin this call.

Rob Peabody

Thanks Dan. Good morning, everyone and thanks for joining us today.

It’s been an active quarter with several highlights. And I'll touch on a few. We agreed to acquire the Superior Refinery in the United States Midwest. In Indonesia, first production was achieved as a BD project. We received regulatory approval for two previously sanctioned Lloyd thermal projects. We saw record production at Tucker, Sunrise and Liwan, and we realized record throughputs from the downstream segment.

Stepping back for a moment, we are continuing to invest in our high quality portfolio in order to lower costs and increase margin capture across the business. Over the past six quarters we have steadily increased funds from operations against the backdrop of a similar business environment. The structural changes that we put in place are fundamentally improving the cash generating ability of our asset base.

For example, since the beginning of last year we have sold about 35,000 BOEs per day of higher cost legacy production in Western Canada. This production had an average operating cost of about CAD17.60 per BOE.

At the same time we've added more than 45,000 barrels per day of new oil production across our thermal business. Those barrels by comparison have an average unit operating costs below CAD$10.

The result has been a reduction in our year-over-year upstream operation cost from CAD15.5 cents to CAD14.12 per barrel today. This along with a higher contribution from the Asia-Pacific region is helping drive higher upstream margins with operating netbacks up about 48% over the third quarter of 2016.

We are also continuing to match our upstream heavy oil growth with increasing heavy oil processing capacity. Our recent agreement to acquire the Superior Refinery in Wisconsin has checked several boxes.

First, it will increase our total upgrading and refining capacity to about 395,000 barrels per day including 190,000 barrels per day of heavy oil processing. This will further reduce our exposure to heavy oil differentials, and of course, help meet rising heavy oil production as we move forward.

Second, it will contribute to increasing earnings and funds from operations from day one. In total, we expect free cash flow to increase by about $500 million over the five year plan we set out at our Investor Day in May.

This deal also links our heavy oil production at Lloyd directly to the U.S. Midwest to our pipeline terminal at Hardisty. It takes advantage of our existing U.S. product marketing operations and increases our storage capacity and it expands the scale of our core asphalt business better positioning us to take advantage of growing demand across North America.

Now turning to our operations, along the integrated Corridor production from thermal projects including Lloyd, Tucker and Sunrise has grown 14% year-over-year to 118,000 barrels per day.

At Tucker, production is at the highest level yet at around 24,000 barrels per day. And is on its way to our target of 30,000 barrels per day next year. As it ramps up, we will continue to see an improving SOR, which is currently running around 3.5.

Operating costs also continue to trend lower at Tucker. They were $8.97 per barrel in 3Q. It was also a good quarter for the downstream, initiatives undertaken to improve reliability contributed to a record U.S. refinery utilization, of 99%.

At the same time we saw improving margins, the reasons for this are twofold. We saw stronger crack spreads related to supply disruptions and weather and we're starting to see the benefits of our integrated planning. We've been increasingly focused on responding quickly and capturing market opportunities in order to increase profitability.

Moving to our offshore business, we saw record production volume at the Liwan gas project during the quarter. Gross sales averaged 344 million cubic feet per day plus 15,500 barrels per day of liquids. This production contributed to an overall average netback in the Asia-Pacific region of CAD$61.81 per boe.

Meanwhile, a gas sales agreement has been reached for the 29-1 field. The agreement provides for pricing that is about 90% of what we currently received at the other two fields at Liwan. We continue to work towards getting all final approvals in place and we expect the board to be in a position to consider green lighting this project later this year. Production from the third field will be tied directly into the existing subsea infrastructure at Liwan providing for additional efficiencies.

In Indonesia, we began commercial gas sales from the liquids rich BD project in the Madura Strait combined with the ongoing production from offshore China, BD is moving us closer to increasing our net daily production from the Asia-Pacific region to about 44,500 barrels per day today. That's where we are today to about 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent in 2021.

Our BD gas sales gave us a realized price of CAD$9.39 per mcf in the third quarter. We also started lifting liquids in the past couple of weeks. Net sales in October are about 19 million cubic feet per day of gas and about 1500 barrels per day of liquids. Once ramped up, we expect full gas sales raised to be 40 million cubic feet per day, net to Husky with 2400 barrels per day in associated liquids.

To sum up, investments in our large inventory of low cost projects are improving our cost structure, driving down our breakeven and generating increased funds from operations, all while we still grow production and throughputs.

Over the past 12 months, our lowest cost production from our thermal and Asia Pacific operations has grown 20%. Funds from operations have increased over 40% and we generated over CAD$1 billion in free cash flow. We will be providing further updates to our plans in early December during our 2018 guidance conference call.

Jon will now give an update on how we're tracking against our 2017 guidance and also run us through our financial performance from this past quarter.

Jon McKenzie

Great. Thanks Rob. And welcome everybody.

So despite the sale of about 2000 barrels per day of production as part of our Western Canadian asset disposition program, which was not included in our original guidance, annual production is still on track to land within our expected range of $320,000 to $335,000 boe per day. This is due to strong performance in the Atlantic region and our resource plays in Western Canada, combined with lower than expected declines in non-thermal heavy oil production.

In terms of where we stand year-to-date, funds from operations at CAD$2.3 billion, more than what we realized over the entire year in 2016 with free cash flow of more than CAD$792 million over the first nine months of 2017. Funds from operations are on track with the estimate we provided at the Investor Day last May and year-to-date free cash flow has already exceeded our annual projection.

We are further lowering our 2017 capital spending guidance by an additional $300 million to the range of CAD$2.2 billion to CAD$2.3 billion. Now this doesn’t include the pending acquisition of Superior Refinery for about CAD$435 million plus closing adjustments.

Since last December our total capital budget has come down by CAD$400 million. Half of this reduction is due to an improvement in our capital efficiency of about 10% across the business over our original forecast.

Even with this reduction in spending we have expanded the scope of our planned work for the rest of the year. This includes accelerating our Rush Lake 2 with first oil now anticipated in the first quarter of 2019.

We're moving up the timetable for two Atlantic in-fill wells and Rob will provide some details on that in a moment. Against this backdrop, our operating costs have been improving. You will recall, we guided to overall op costs of CAD$14 to CAD$15 per barrel in 2017. We expect to come in at the low range or low end of this range with year-to-date operating cost now averaging CAD$14.17 per boe.

Looking at our results for the last quarter, net earnings and adjusted net earnings are CAD$136 million. The adjusted net earnings were up CAD$10 million from last quarter and a loss of CAD 100 million a year ago.

Upstream production was 318,000 BOE per day, up from 301,000 BOE per day in Q3 2016. This is in large part due to increased production from our thermal and Asia-Pacific operations. It also factors in however turnarounds at the SeaRose and Terra Nova FPSOs during the quarter, seasonal maintenance at Tucker, Sunrise and Lloyd thermal projects and the impact of dispositions since the end of the third quarter of last year, representing about 7,000 BOE per day.

Total Upstream operating netbacks were CAD 23 and 0.25 per barrel. And this compares to CAD 15 and 0.70 per barrel in the year ago period. As Rob mentioned, the improvement in our netbacks is in part indicative of the changes that we've made to our underlying asset base.

In the Downstream, throughputs averaged 374,000 barrels per day up from to 320,000 barrels per day a year ago. Asphalt margins were CAD 21.77 per barrel and we continue to like the outlook for North American - the North American asphalt business and are looking forward to growing our market share through the acquisition of the Superior refinery.

At the Lloyd Upgrader we saw strong synthetic crude prices of CAD 60.43 per barrel. Margins were CAD 12.32 per barrel compared to CAD 0.17 in the year ago period reflecting the tightening of the heavy oil differentials on a year-over-year basis. This was offset by stronger heavy oil realizations in the upstream.

Chicago 3:2:1 crack spread averaged $19.30 per barrel compared to $14.29 per barrel in the third quarter of 2016. Our average realized U.S. refining margins were $13.38 per barrel which included a pre-tax FIFO adjustment gain of $1.74 per barrel. At our Investor Day last May we talked about the value being captured through our integrated value chains.

Our heavy oil barrels after making their way through the Lloyd complex realized that full value chain operating netback of CAD 37.83 in the quarter. That's more than CAD 15 per barrel in additional margin as a result of being integrated versus selling at the wellhead.

I’d point out that this information along with our guidance table and corporate presentation is regularly updated on our website. You can see our progress against the targets of our latest five-year plan which has been – which we set out at our Investor Day in May.

Meanwhile record throughputs and widening our margins have led to though an overall downstream EBITDA of CAD 393 million an increase of 68% over Q3 2016. Across the business, funds from operations were CAD 891 million. Funds from operations have steadily increased over the past six quarters. And this is the fifth consecutive quarter of delivering positive free cash flow, which came in at CAD 380 million.

Meanwhile net debt at the end of the quarter was just below CAD 3.0 million – billion, sorry. Following the closing of the Superior refinery acquisition, we expect net debt to be about 1 times debt to funds from operations. In addition, we retired $300 million maturing bond issue in the quarter.

In terms of liquidity we have 2.5 billion in cash and 4.1 billion of unused credit facilities. Rob Symonds will now provide details on the third quarter operations.

Rob Symonds

Thanks Jon.

I will start with the Integrated Corridor. Overall thermal production from Lloyd, Tucker and Sunrise was 117,700 barrels a day in the quarter. Compared with the 103,600 at this time last year. At Lloyd thermal production averaged 76,400 barrels a day. This takes into account some routine maintenance that occurred over the summer. At Rush Lake 2 we're currently drilling 12 well pairs, construction of the central processing facility about 50% complete.

We're moving this project a lot faster than expected and now plan to bring it online in the first quarter of 2019 That's a quarter earlier than the timeline we set out in Investor Day. Our next year thermal project is on deck site clearing has commenced that Dee Valley and we will begin at Spruce Lake North, and Spruce Lake Central in the coming months.

Combined with Rush Lake 2 these projects will add another 40,000 barrels a day of capacity when they come on line in 2019 and 2020. At Tucker average production for the quarter was 21,100 barrels a day. Current production is around 24,000 barrels a day the highest to date.

We finished drilling of the new 15 well pairs with stemming expected to begin by the end of the year. And we're closing on our target of 30,000 barrels a day which we will achieve by the end of 2018.

Turning now to Sunrise. Production averaged 40,500 barrels a day in the quarter up from 38,300 in Q2. We began steaming the next 14 well pairs early in the quarter. The entire work for these additional wells and the associated redirection of steam during their initial product phase resulted in the original 55 well pairs holding flat for much of August and September.

They've since returned to the growth trajectory. The original 55 well pairs currently averaging just over 800 barrels a day. And now within our target range of 800 to 900 barrels a day.

We expect this average production rate to continue to increase over the coming years. Month to date production at Sunrise is about 44,300 barrels a day. We've now started production of 10 new well pairs and we expect the remaining four to be on production by the end of the fourth quarter.

Looking next to resource play business, we continue to focus on larger and more material resource plays in Western Canada. In the Wilrich formation we now have nine wells on line as part of our 16 well program this year at Ansell and Kakwa. Since starting our program in Ansell last January, we have been able to realize very good capital efficiencies at the drill bit.

Our drilling times have been reduced by 30% to about 15 days per well which in turn cut our drilling costs by 22% to CAD$1.8 million per well. In the Montney, we are continuing our work in the Wembley and Karr areas.

We've drilled two liquid rich gas from Wembley but first is now on production. It's producing at the restricted rate at about 717 BOEs per day and it's performance is inline with our pre drill estimates. And at Karr we have drilled two oil wells, production has just started on the first well and the second will be tied in later this quarter.

In the Downstream as we bring on more thermal production from Lloyd, Tucker and Sunrise we are growing the Downstream portion of our integrated Corridor by increasing our heavy oil processing capacity in the United States. At Lima and Toledo and after the transaction closes at Superior, at Lima the crude oil flexibility project to increase the heavy capacity from the current 10,000 barrels a day, 40,000 barrels a day is continuing in line with our growing processing capacity. We saw very strong throughput this quarter with record utilization at both Lima and Toledo.

Our U.S. refinery throughput grow about 25 – 256,000 barrels a day compared to 245,000 barrels a day last quarter and 214,000 barrels a day a year ago. Overall U.S. capacity utilization is running about 99% reflecting improved reliability at both Lima and Toledo. Lima throughputs were 108% of nameplate capacity this past quarter.

Lloyd Upgrader, we achieved capacity utilization of 95% on the heels of a successful turnaround in the second quarter. Throughputs at the Upgrader averaged 77,000 barrels a day with 58,000 barrels a day of synthetic crude oil being produced

In the midstream segment, partnership is continuing to build out the LLD direct pipeline, which runs from Midway to Hardisty. This is 100,000 barrel a day expansion it will take cold Lake blend directly to Hardisty. It will come online next year.

We’re also looking to complete the north leg of the Saskatchewan gatherings system and that work is expected to be wrapped up in 2020. The work lines up at the start up of the next tranche of the sanctioned Lloyd thermal project.

Turning to our offshore business and starting with Asia. As stated earlier gross gas sales at Liwan averaged 344 million standard cubic feet per day over the quarter with Husky net of 169 million standard cubic feet per day. This increase is in line what seems to be a building consensus, toward more constructive view of gas demand fundamentals in China.

The average realized sales price at Liwan was CAD13.05 per MCF which contributed to an overall Asia-Pacific netback of CAD61.81 per barrel of oil equivalent. Meanwhile I’ll remind you that the production Sharing Contract in Wenchang will come to an end in mid-November.

Our 40% share of oil production here averaged about 6,000 barrels a day during the third quarter. This has been an excellent asset and a great example of Husky and our long-term partner CNOOC together to achieve results.

Net to Husky, Wenchang has produced more than 65 million barrels and generated CAD2.2 billion in funds from operations over the 15-year contract. There are no abandonment or reclamation cost associated with the expiration of this PSC have been funded during the course of operations.

Moving to Indonesia, gross production at the BD project was about 38 million standard cubic feet per day in the quarter, 15.3 net to Husky. As we continue to ramp up to full sales gas. With BD up and running we’ll now focused on bringing on the next stage of our development in the Madura Strait.

The combined MDA-MBH field continues to advance. We now have a signed contract for the floating production unit. Plans are underway to begin drilling seven production wells during the first half of 2018.

Moving now to the other half of our actual business, the Atlantic, preparations are underway to begin construction of the concrete gravity structure that will be used for the West White Rose Project. I was out in Newfoundland two weeks ago and was really impressed by the progress being made at this very early stage.

We've signed engineering, fabrication, and installation contracts related to the topside and platform and work is moving on all other fronts as well, which include marine and subsea infrastructure.

Platform will be installed and connected to the SeaRose through subsea tieback. Project is scheduled to start up in 2022, peak production with 75,000 barrels a day in 2025 which will be from 52,500 barrels a day net to Husky.

In regards to our ongoing Atlantic operations, the second White Rose extension, we completed in oil well that we expect to ramp up the net peak production for 4500 barrels per day due drilling at installation efficiencies realized on this project, we came in ahead of schedule and about 40% under budget.

As a result, we’ve been able to get an early start of the drilling in the next two infill wells. The first of these, the main White Rose field was originally scheduled for first oil in early 2018, but has been moved up to fourth quarter of this year, second infill well at North Amethyst with first production now expected in early 2018.

Combined net peak production for these well are anticipated to reach 8800 barrels a day once fully ramped up. This ongoing infill program is part of our plan to maintain production in the Atlantic region and the Northwest White Rose in 2022.

Thank you. And now, I’ll turn the call back to the operator, so we can take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Thank you. Our first analyst question is from Phil Gresh of JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Phil Gresh

First question here just on the capital spending reduction, you talked about some of the efficiencies. Just curious how would think about carrying this forward to the future years obviously from your Analyst Day there as a step up expected in 2018, but I'm just wondering if some of the underlying drivers would be potentially sustainable?

Jon McKenzie

I think the short answer to that question is, yes, we think we're seeing some improvements. A lot of these are driven through productivity enhancement. So if we look at you know versus our original guidance for the year that was about 2.6 to 2.7, we’re we're down now about $400 million.

And if you look at that we think about 250 million of that is really efficiency -- which -- and I would really stress the productivity improvements and the capital efficiency that we're seeing. And you know about 150 of that has been just deferred, although we have actually added scope as well at the margin to enhance next year's results.

So I think we would like -- we are looking to see those efficiency gains move forward and hopefully as we get into next year, we'll look again at our -- what we think are real sustaining level of capital is, but I think this has the potential to move it down.

Phil Gresh

That was just going to be my next question. I mean the 1.8 to 2.0 that you talked about for the Analyst Day for sustaining; I mean -- I guess it feels like some amount of that 15 might be something you could carry forward?

Jon McKenzie

Correct. Phil, this is Jon McKenzie. And I think you're right, it would prudent to move some of that forward. One of the things we are -- we're looking at Phil and we're just recalibrating right now is what 2018 is going to look like and we'll be able to give guidance in early December but for modeling purposes it wouldn't be imprudent to carry some of that on a percentage basis forward through the capital plan.

Phil Gresh

And then I'll be the master of the obvious and ask the next question just around dividend, I mean you've had a couple of quarters this year of positive earnings. I think that was one of the factors you're looking for and the oil price seems to be a little bit better. So just latest thoughts there? Thanks.

Rob Peabody

I think I mean again I'll go with the script. I've had a chance to rehearse this once or twice. You know first thing obviously this is a board decision and we've been pretty clear about the criteria the board is looking at on an ongoing basis in order to establish the dividend, our role as the leadership team of the company is really to prepare the company to be in a position to pay a dividend and I think we’ve done a reasonable job, and really that’s all about just continuing to bring our cost structure down and lowering our breakeven as we said out at the Investor Day and we feel we're still on track with the programs that we set out at the Investor Day. I think the next time there's a full board meeting and a chance to consider this is in February.

Operator

Our next question comes from Neil Mehta of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Neil Mehta

Just wanted to follow up on some of the commentary on the thermal projects, it just can be a key driver of production growth here. So can you just route through again sort of where you stand at Rush Lake 2 to Dee Valley and Spruce Lake in terms of execution, it sounds like Rush Lake is actually tracking a little bit ahead of schedule. So what's driving that?

Rob Symonds

Yes, Rush Lake is about 50% complete at the site and we started drilling the wells and we have indeed accelerated our expected startup from the middle of 2019 -- first quarter of 2019. I think what you're seeing here is some of the things that Rob highlighted while capital costs are coming down. We're getting really good productivity on both sides. This is a process where these guys really know how to do this.

We’re been building the same plant many times and as a result we're seeing those improved efficiencies that's been reflected in our acceleration. Dee Valley is up next in the construction sequence. We started site clearing there. Now the two Spruces will begin right after that and then construction crews will roll in behind that, we might certainly saying there is any acceleration on those two, but we continue to see the kind of performance they may move forward a little bit as well once we get there.

Rob Peabody

I had the chance to visit Rush Lake 2 site about a month ago and it was just – I’ve never seen such an organized site. It really shows what happens when you could do something seven times in a row, I mean literally right down to where they place all the equipment on site to construct the facility. They know exactly where each piece goes at any given moment to achieve the maximum productivity. So if you ever have a chance to get up there and look at it it's quite an amazing thing to see.

Neil Mehta

The follow up on the dividend, so – as CapEx has been trending lower, looks like refining margins in oil prices have firmed up here. Can you just talk about how you think about share repurchases versus dividend growth potentially as this share repurchases could provide a little bit more flexibility recognizing they have their limitations given the liquidity of Husky to begin with but any thoughts there?

Rob Peabody

Our priority right now Neil is really around the dividend and we don't look at that to the exclusion of share repurchases. But I think the way we think about share repurchases is really -- those are really allocated to windfalls where we look at dividends being more structural part of the way we capitalized this company.

So you know we've said all along we recognize that dividends are important to our shareholders. And the board considers that every quarter and we would anticipate at some point you will see the reintroduction of the dividend share repurchases. We also look at it -- we also have to consider the flow that we have in the public market and how that plays into the long term liquidity of our share base. So both are always under consideration but the priority right now is with our dividend.

Neil Mehta

Last question for me is just around the acquisition of Superior. Can you just talk about that fits strategically into the go forward for the company as you think about that downstream business. What about that asset that did you feel was most advantaged including potentially that the high Canadian crude access and do you see the potential to do incremental downstream deals in the future in North America?

Rob Peabody

This is Rob. I just - I think strategically it is -- I -- it was a replacement for something we outlined at Investor Day you know which was -- was actually building the HLR to the asphalt refinery in Lloydminster. This opportunity became available which largely achieve the same purpose but actually would generate funds right from the start. And so as I outlined the script it kind of achieved the same strategic purpose but at the same time over the next five years that is added about $500 million of free cash flow to the plan relative to the other investment.

The other thing that made it attractive is frankly you know through the next five years we see -- there being more likelihood of a differential kind of rising relative to one -- number of pipeline projects, hopefully are on stream in the early part of the next decade. So having it now was even more valuable you know having it in the future from a control the heavy light sort of differential sort of issue.

So that made it quite attractive to do that now as well. So -- you could say it was right on strategy it was a little opportunistic in that when - we didn't know what would be available a year ago, but when it became available it was clear it was a very good substitute for that project in the medium term -- near medium term.

Jon McKenzie

I will just follow-on to your question Neil but in Lloydminster -- if you look at sort of the molecular basis as well as the logistics channel this is a really nice fit for us. So today we produce about a 150,000 barrels of Cold Lake and lake Blend that is an ideal feedstock for this refinery.

We won pipeline infrastructure from our facility in Lloyd down to Hardisty and then it's a straight shot on Albridge to this refinery. And that front end of the refinery has a lot of storage capability. So if we do get into a world where we do start to see some cutbacks on Albridge we've got the ability to manage that those through the stores that we've got. So it's really nice fit strategically it's a really nice fit molecularly and we really like the logistics channels.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tom Callaghan of RBC. Please go ahead.

Greg Pardy

It's actually Greg Pardy standing in for Tom. Just a couple of questions, so just on Madura, could you lay out what the you know the ramp up to full rates is and then still in Asia. But switching gears a little bit on 29/1 just to be sure than is pricing kind of consistent with Liwan. Thanks very much guys.

Jon McKenzie

Greg, just on the ramp up, so you know we are ramping up we're doing about 40 million cubic feet today as a joint venture.

Greg Pardy

Yes.

Jon McKenzie

On our way to 100. So you know really the denominations are starting to pick up and we think that that’s on track to reach you know full rates. It maybe a little bit after a year end but it'll be not that far afterwards, so it's really tracking as we would have expected. And as Rob mentioned, we're starting to move liquids in October.

So we're quite pleased with the way that's developing and we do expect denominations to continue to increase forward. As you mentioned that's kind of sort of $7 gas, CAD$9 the economics of that are pretty robust and then we get sort of global prices for the liquids associated with that.

On 29/1 you're quite right. We did agree on the gas purchase contract in Q3 and we telegraphed that as part of I think our discussions last year as we were developing this project. The gas price is about 10% less than what you see with 3-1. So if you think of gas pricing being today about 13.50 and you reduced that by 10%. You are going to be very close to the gas price for 29/1.

Operator

Our next question comes from Paul Cheng of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Paul Cheng

Several questions. On the M&A funds, Rob just curious that do you think in the upstream that beat us today still more in faith off the seller or you start to see that shift?

Rob Peabody

So just in terms of you know I think there are – I think I'd answer that just by saying there are a number of assets out there that wouldn’t normally be on the market. And in times when there was let's say distress overall in the markets so we're seeing more good quality assets on the market when prices that are not in overinflated I guess is what I would say.

Paul Cheng

Because that you've been reshuffling your portfolio you has been more of a seller and until now in tune with the superior now of course that's on downstream. So should we assume that over the next couple of years, if there's any M&A activity from you guys you would be more of a buyer than the seller.

Rob Peabody

I think the answer is we're getting quite close to the end of things that we were interested in selling which I think we've said before as well. So certainly with the RAM River sale or almost sale, hopefully we will close this quarter that largely brings to close our Western Canada sales program. So I think you're right in saying. To the extent we'll do anything in M&A, its probably more on the buy side now.

Paul Cheng

And on the BP, two joint ventures Sunrise and Toledo. What is a longer-term plan both operationally as well as from the ownership structure. We should expect on it is just status quo nothing change and stay where they are?

Rob Peabody

Well, we're still very -- we're very happy with the way Sunrise is progressing now and were very happy with the way Toledo is performing. And BPs are harder in both of those and BP has been an excellent partner to work with over the last number of years. So yes, it’s a a good partner that it both assets are working well for us. So we're pretty complete with the status as far.

Paul Cheng

Just curious because I mean we have seen a number of actually most of the major oil companies are exiting on the Canadian oil. Sands, so I'm just wondering to have you guys talked to your partner in here, how much is the commitment that they have on the Canadian oil Sands and also that given the refinery exposure whether Toledo has really a strategic or core properties for them?

Rob Peabody

Well, I guess number one, I'd say you're probably talking to the wrong person. I think those are really questions for BP. In terms of any specific discussion we are having with BP. We don't really comment on those one way or another.

Paul Cheng

Two final questions for me. One in terms of the pipeline availability, what you have today given your oil production outlook by 2019 or 2020 will you still have sufficient pipeline pick up a contract one that you have or that you may end up that when it starts shipping oil program.

Rob Peabody

So I guess, the answer is I think is we have a portfolio pipeline commitments to the various lines but leave Western Canada and we feel we're well covered through to the end of the decade.

Paul Cheng

And final one on refining side with the upcoming IMO 2020 move. Is there any plan to launch CapEx investment program and in your refining that you guys have in mind.

Rob Peabody

This is the bunker fuel sulfur spec range isn’t and yes, we looked at that, we don’t believe we have any need of significant investment in order to meet that regulation. And we think we're pretty well-positioned actually to deal with that. Bob, did you wanted just add.

Rob Peabody

No. We have a very strong position in our asphalt business. So we feel confident we're in a good position.

Rob Peabody

Asphalt is a good place to put a lot of sulfur.

Operator

This concludes the analysts Q&A portion of today's call. We will now take questions from members of the media. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jeff Lewis of The Globe and Mail. Please go ahead.

Jeff Lewis

Just a question on M&A and what you're seeing in the market. You alluded to it a bit there earlier, but can you just comment on the type of assets you are seeing on the market. You mentioned that some of these assets aren't the type of properties that would attract some of premium valuations or anything like that. Are those typically sort of you know with high associated liabilities tied to them?

Rob Peabody

No, what I was just getting at was that actually on balance we're seeing assets that you normally don't see on the market in kind of what you could call really good times. So there's companies that are repositioning their portfolios more aggressively. And what we're seeing is some higher quality assets out there. So you know that was the point I was trying to make. Sorry.

Jeff Lewis

No, the misunderstanding could have been mine. Just how are you thinking though about you know as you look at getting -- you've been sort of repositioning the portfolio for a few years. As you think about sort of your Western Canadian conventional legacy assets are those when you've been disposing of those is that sort of are liability is a big issue in terms of you're looking to get those off the books?

Rob Peabody

I would say that this is really a portfolio reorganization to allow us to focus on where we see our long term future and that's what's been going on. The only thing I would add on the whole liability side of it is one of the things we're very careful about when we sell assets in Western Canada is to ensure the credit worthiness of whoever we're selling them to. And of course the Alberta government also has a role there because they actually do some of their own checks on that transfer of assets.

So it's not a case of you know moving assets to people that are don't have that kind of credit and the balance sheet in order to deal with any ongoing obligations they're all ultimately down the road.

Of course most of the people who buy them are planning to invest in them because they become sort of core assets of that company.

Jeff Lewis

Is the concern there because the properties revert back to the seller if the purchaser for whatever reason - is financially insolvent?

Rob Peabody

Well that's the reason why we always just make sure that whoever we're selling them to is a credit worthy person.

Operator

Our next question comes from Geoff Morgan of Financial Post. Please go ahead.

Geoff Morgan

Thanks for taking my question. I've got a clarification and then a question I thought I heard earlier in the call that the next time the board would have a chance to have a deeper conversation about reinstating the dividend was February. Do I have that right, is -- that the timeline to expect dividend potentially reinstated?

Rob Peabody

Yes, that's the Board meeting associated with 4Q results for everything is reviewed in 4Q and they will review as it is normal in those regular board meetings the dividend policies.

Geoff Morgan

And then secondly I had a question about the asphalt refinery. I wanted to ask about timelines whether or not the company would come back for that. I know that you bought the refinery in Ohio in this quarter but do you have any plans to revisit this asphalt refinery in Lloydminster. And if so when would you do that and what would cause you to reconsider an investment decision there?

Rob Peabody

Yes, I mean just to kind of restate kind of what we've been saying about this is that first this is deferral of the original asphalt project. I think we're really deferring sort of the timeline around thinking about it again towards the latter part of this decade.

We are going to continue to grow our heavy oil production, so while this addition at Superior will see us through sort of the next three years to four years and keep us in balanced in terms of heavy oil production and heavy oil processing at about that time we're going to have to be looking again at what the right approach is to managing that – the differential exposure.

Geoff Morgan

And so when you say the latter part of this decade do you mean kind of 2019, 2020, or decade in 10 years from now?

Rob Peabody

No, I mean more around – as you said around 2019, 2020.

Operator

This concludes time allocated for - questions on today's call. I will now turn the call back over to Mr. Rob Peabody for any closing comments.

Rob Peabody

Thanks very much for your questions. To sum up, a lot was accomplished in the last quarter. We remain on track with the strategy and targets we set out at our Investor Day last May and continue to realize improved funds from operations and free cash flow. A reminder that our next call will be on December 4 when we will provide a further operational update, and set out our production and capital spending guidance for 2018. Thanks again for joining us today.

