You Have 10 Years Left To Retire: John And Lisa Retirement Series - Part 2

In the end, we will show how to earn 6% income with less risk.

We will compare and analyze the outcomes from four different options.

Previously, we had presented a retirement planning case study on our hypothetical couple - John and Lisa – who had 10 years left to retire.

In our previous article that we wrote on our hypothetical couple - John and Lisa - we tried to demonstrate how they could retire in 10 years starting with modest savings of $300,000. The article was very well received, and there were many interesting comments.

In that article, we had suggested that the couple withdraw 6% income from their portfolio during their age from 62-70 years, and subsequently, their withdrawal rate will reduce drastically due to second social security commencing at age 70. As expected, many folks had objections to the thought of 6% income being too high for retirees. First, we suggested this withdrawal rate only for a period of 8 years to allow Lisa’s social security to compound to the highest payout possible. Secondly, we think 6% income is quite feasible with at least 2% growth. At worst, there may not be any growth in some years.

Some information about the major assumptions made in the previous article:

John and Lisa started the retirement planning at 50 years of age. Their current household gross income was $125,000 a year.

They planned to retire in 10 years at 60 years of age.

They started with a savings capital of $300,000 at 50 years. By saving aggressively and with some reasonable growth projections, their capital would grow to $1 million by the time they are 60 years old.

They planned to pay off their house mortgage by the time they retire. They would not carry any debt into retirement.

Their post-retirement expenses were $75,000 after taking into account the inflation and additional medical premiums. Please see the previous article on how they determined this amount.

In this article, we will consider few additional options and scenarios and compare them:

What if John & Lisa both started withdrawing their social security at 62 (the earliest eligibility age). We will assume that each one of them gets $1,500 a month or $18,000 a year.

In the second scenario, they both start withdrawing social security at full eligibility age of 66 years and 10 months (for simplicity sake, we will assume SS withdrawals starting at 67 years of age). We will see how they fill the gap from age 62-66. Since they waited until 67 years, each would get 44% higher amount, which turns out to be $25,920 a year.

We will compare the results with our previous article, where John started withdrawing SS at 62, while Lisa waited until 70 years.

In all the above 4 scenarios, we will assume 7% constant return on their portfolio, not too high not too low. If we assume a higher rate of return, all of the scenarios perform well. However, it will be prudent to assume no higher than 7% constant return.

In each of the above, we will assume that Social Security gets COLA adjustments of 1.5% each year. However, we are assuming an inflation rate of 2.5% each year.

In the end, we will lay out a strategy how to earn 6% income with at least 2% growth at any age, including during retirement. We will try to demonstrate how it is less risky a strategy than S&P 500 while drawing a constant income.

Scenario - 1:

Assumptions:

John & Lisa retire at 60 years of age. Their total savings are $1 million at this stage.

They expect a return of 7% per year on their savings.

Both John & Lisa will start withdrawing social security at 62 (the earliest eligibility age). They each will receive $1,500 a month or $18,000 a year.

Social security COLA adjustment is at a constant rate of 1.5%.

The below table shows their expenses and savings balances for each year from age 60 to age 80.

Scenario - 2:

Assumptions:

John & Lisa retire at 60 years of age. Their total savings are $1 million at this stage.

They expect a return of 7% per year on their savings.

Both John & Lisa will start withdrawing social security at full retirement age of 66 years and 10 months. For simplicity sake, we will show SS withdrawals at age beginning 67. Since they waited until 67, their SS gets a bump of 44%, and they each will receive $25,920 a year.

Social security COLA adjustment is at a constant rate of 1.5%.

The below table shows their expenses and savings balances for each year from age 60 to age 80.

Scenario - 3:

Assumptions:

John & Lisa retire at 60 years of age. Their total savings are $1 million at this stage.

They expect a return of 7% per year on their savings.

Both John & Lisa plan to wait until 70 years of age to allow the SS to grow . Since they waited until 70, their SS gets a bump of 76% compared to age 62, and they each will receive $31,680 a year.

The below table shows their expenses and savings balances for each year from age 60 to age 80.

Scenario - original:

Assumptions:

This is similar to what we had presented in our previous article in this series.

They expect a return of 7% per year on their savings.

John decides to start withdrawing the SS payments at age 62, while Lisa will wait until the age of 70 to allow the SS to grow . John would receive $18,000 a year, starting age 62, while Lisa would get $31680 starting age 70.

The below table shows their expenses and savings balances for each year from age 60 to age 95.

Comparing the four scenarios:

The common factors in all four scenarios:

Constant return of 7% on balance of savings.

SS COLA adjustments at 1.5% a year, after the start of withdrawals.

The inflation rate of 2.5% every year.

Starting spending expense of $75,000 a year at age 60, adjusted for inflation every year.

Beginning balance at age 60 Ending balance at age 70 Ending balance at age 80 Ending balance at age 95 Scenario 1 (start both SS at 62) $1 million 1,177,888 1,355,350 1,215,674 Scenario 2 (start both SS at 67) $1 million 942,646 1,110,072 1,011,056 Scenario 3 (start both SS at 70) $1 million 758,882 894,352 732,321 Scenario - original (start SS-1 at 62, SS-2 at 70) $1 million 968,385 1124,851 973,998

We can observe the following outcomes:

The best outcome comes with the scenario-1 when both John and Lisa start withdrawing their SS at the earliest eligibility date of 62. The reason is that more of their savings are left to grow for longer periods. Caution: This will be true only when they invest wisely and are able to get a constant return of 7% per year. If they were to get a lower return, say 4% or even 5%, this calculation would no longer hold true.

In an ideal situation, their expenses should grow only at the official COLA rate. In all of the above scenarios, if they could get a constant return of 8% every year, their money would never deplete.

If they manage to get only 6% constant return (instead of 7%), in all of the above scenarios, they will likely deplete their savings by the age of 94-95, or they will need to cut down the expenses. That is a little scary because the last thing they want is to worry about money in their 90s. So, it becomes even more important that their savings are invested wisely and generating a minimum of 7% return.

How to ensure an investment return of 7% or higher:

As we can see from the above examples, the importance of the rate of investment returns that John/Lisa are going to get. This is critical in determining if they are going to have a very comfortable retirement or are they going to have to worry about money.

However, we are not talking about some dramatically high rates of returns. We are only talking about 7-8% constant returns. The stock market has provided annualized returns of 9% plus (for large-cap stocks) over a long period of time. However, so many retail investors get much lower and sub-par returns due to several reasons, including keeping too much in cash, buying at peak and selling in panic situations. Below we will demonstrate how to avoid many of the above pitfalls and aim for 6% income and 8-9% overall returns.

There are several ways to meet this goal. We have presented many strategies in our past articles. We prefer to adopt several strategies, all at once, to ensure diversification in the true sense. Below we present some of our ideas and strategies.

Strategy Name Income Goal Total Return Goal Maximum Drawdown targets 1. 8% Income from CEF Investing 8% 10% or higher Similar to S&P 500. 2. Risk-Adjusted 6% Income 6% 9% or higher 15% 3. Conservative Rotation Strategy for retirement funds NA 9% or higher 10% 4. Technology Funds NA 15% or higher 25% 5. Core DGI Strategy 4-5% 10% or higher 70-80% of S&P500

Author’s note: We provide the above first four strategies and portfolios in our Marketplace Service “High Income DIY Portfolios.” The last one “Core DGI” is free content.

We will present one of these strategies, i.e., Risk-Adjusted 6% Income, in detail to provide some idea.

Risk-Adjusted 6% Income Portfolio:

We will present this model briefly here. This model attempts to capture 6% income, so it is very attractive to income-seeking investors. While the portfolio is income centric, we still want market-comparable gains in terms of total return. The main goal is to avoid large drawdowns during recessions or downturns while providing constant income. This kind of portfolio will generally underperform the broader market during the raging bull markets such as being witnessed right now but will limit the drawdown to 1/3 rd during downturns.

Portfolio Structure:

For this portfolio, we have selected the six securities. Out of these six securities, four of them are CEFs (closed-end funds) along with two Treasury funds, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: TLT) and iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: SHY). For crisis situations, portfolio switches fully or partially to CASH. You could also use SHY as a proxy for CASH since it provides a small yield and is almost like CASH.

Why CEFs:

Now, many folks would argue that CEFs are too risky for a retiree. This is not always the case but can be true if CEFs are not used correctly.

In this portfolio, we are using CEFs with an entirely different approach. We are not invested in them for the long term but rotate them as per the momentum. The reason this portfolio is based on CEFs as opposed to, say, ETFs or mutual funds, is that we are able to capture a constant stream of high income, roughly 6%, even if the portfolio is negative.

Selection of our 4 CEFs is important as this will determine how much yield we are going to generate and also the capital gains that we can expect in the long term. The reason we want CEFs with high yield is that, for roughly 25-30% of the time, our model will be invested in Treasuries and/or CASH, providing a lower yield. Selecting CEFs with about 8% yield will balance out the low-yield periods and will thus aim to provide an overall 6% income yield. The selected CEFs should preferably pay dividends/distributions on a monthly basis since we will be moving in or out of them on a monthly basis and will want to capture the monthly dividends before we move out of an investment.

The criteria for CEF selection are as follows:

Most important criterion is that the selected CEFs should come from different "asset" classes to provide a wide diversification and least correlation amongst them.

The selected CEF has a substantial history and favorable track record in maintaining its NAV.

The fund provides at least 6-8% (or higher) yield. The dividend (or distribution) is preferably paid monthly.

With these criteria in mind, we selected the following CEFs. Each CEF belongs to a different asset class to have maximum diversification and least correlation, as possible. The following list is not set in stone; one can use any other set of CEFs as long as they meet the broad selection criteria. Also, we adjust our selection every year as we go along to ensure that they continue meeting our objectives.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT ),

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE: FFC ),

Kayne Anderson MLP (NYSE: KYN ),

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSEMKT: NMZ ),

Plus Treasuries and/or CASH

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond*

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond**

* TLT is a 20+ year Treasury fund and often times provide the inverse correlation with stocks.

** SHY is a 1-3 year short duration Treasury fund, and we will use this as a proxy for CASH.

Note our selection of KYN, an Energy MLP fund, pays the distribution on "quarterly" basis, and not monthly. There are a few other monthly paying MLPs, but we do not like them as much.

We will provide some back-testing results since the year 2005. The reason we picked up 2005 as the starting period is that this is how far back we can go with some of our investment picks.

The Method and Back-Testing Results:

We assume that we invested 100,000 on January 1st, 2005 and stayed invested until September 2017. We are using “dual momentum” method, which will consider the performance of six securities in two different time periods, namely 62 days and 21 days. We will assign 60% weight to 62 days momentum and 40% weight to 21 days momentum. Our model will pick the top three investment picks (out of six) to invest for the next rotation period. To keep things simple, investment dollars will be divided equally among the top three picks. We will present the results using a monthly rotation of assets. One could easily use a quarterly rotation method, which will be little easier to implement with less trading costs in commissions. Interestingly, performance results are quite similar for monthly or quarterly rotation for our back-testing period, though it may not be the same for future results.

Performance vis-à-vis S&P 500:

Scenario-1 With No Withdrawals:

Scenario-2: Withdraw 6% Income Every Year

This scenario is same as the first scenario except that we will withdraw 6% income at the end of each year, with a 2.5% increase every year to account for inflation. To keep things simple, we will withdraw 6% income at the end of the year, instead of drawing monthly income. If we were to withdraw the income monthly, the results would not be much different. The performance of the 6% Timing model is dramatically better when compared to S&P 500. The main reason being the large drawdown that S&P 500 suffered during the 2008 financial crisis, whereas the 6% Timing model was almost even at the end of 2008.

We may like to caution that this kind of portfolio will generally underperform the broader market to a certain extent during the booming markets such as we are witnessing right now. But it will make up when the next downturn hits. We certainly hope that the good times will continue, but we must prepare for the bad times while things are good.

In most scenarios that we tested, our model (6% Income with Rotation) outperforms the broader market represented by S&P 500 over the long term. However, that’s not the main goal we are looking at. The main advantage comes from the fact that drawdowns will be much lower than the broader market in a crisis situation or a major correction. In our model, the maximum drawdown was only -15% in comparison to -50% of S&P 500. With quarterly rotation, the drawdown was even less at only -7.5%. So, if you are a retiree or you are someone who cannot stomach large drawdowns and likely to panic and sell at the worst time, this model definitely offers a unique advantage. It will provide most of the upside of the market, but limit the downside.

Conclusion:

We tried to demonstrate how small decisions changed the outcomes for John and Lisa. So, planning is important and almost always dependent on personal factors and situations. There is, of course, one constant that would be same for everyone, that is there is no alternative to saving more and starting as early as possible.

We also observed that besides savings, it is important to get reasonable returns on the investments. A return of less than 6% will result in gradual depletion of John/Lisa’s savings into their 80s, or they would have to reduce their spending. Two things stand out – first, need to get a minimum of 7% returns and secondly with minimum possible volatility and drawdowns. Fortunately, 7% or 8% is not a very ambitious target and highly feasible for most folks with some knowledge and by avoiding the common pitfalls.

