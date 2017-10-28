J.C. Penney Makes Another Negative Revision To Guidance

The common represents an option on one or more of J.C. Penney's moves resulting in positive company results. Bond YTMs are looking attractive and involve less risk.

The situation at J.C. Penney isn't dire, but there has been a fairly steady stream of disappointing news over the past year and a bit.

J.C. Penney (JCP) has once again reported disappointing news. This time it announced that it was clearing out slow-moving inventory and thus its Q3 2017 gross margins will come in well below previous expectations. J.C. Penney has accordingly reduced its full year adjusted earnings expectations significantly downward.

I don't think any of J.C. Penney's disappointing reports have been particularly bad, but it does paint a picture of a company struggling to find positive traction.

Notes On Management Credibility

Over the last two years, management's credibility with regards to guidance has taken a significant hit. J.C. Penney has needed to revise key elements of its guidance downward (or has missed guidance) multiple times in both 2016 and 2017. It is overpromising and underdelivering, and I think it would be better for the company to come up with more achievable guidance in the first place, or at least make sure that it can achieve its first guidance revision.

In 2016, J.C. Penney initially guided for +3% to +4% comparable store sales, revised its guidance downward to +1% to +2% with its Q3 2016 earnings report, and then ended up with flat comparable store sales for the whole year. It also missed its initial gross margin guidance by around 50 basis points and its revised guidance (from Q3 2016) by around 30 basis points.

So far in 2017, J.C. Penney has been having particular trouble with its gross margins due to multiple factors such as clearance and liquidation sales, shrinkage, a highly promotional environment, as well as growth in omnichannel and appliance sales.

J.C. Penney's initial guidance was for gross margins to go up 20 to 40 basis points versus 2016. It then revised its full year guidance in Q2 2017 and expected gross margins to be down by around 30 to 50 basis points. Now, J.C. Penney is guiding for gross margins to be down around 100 to 120 basis points versus 2016, which is a 140 basis point reduction from initial expectations.

It is quite important for J.C. Penney to meet its new guidance expectations for 2017. If it manages to fall short of full year guidance for the second straight year after a late October/early November guidance revision, its 2018 full year guidance would not have much credibility.

Implied Q4 2017 Guidance

Assuming that Q3 2017's comparable store sales ends up at +0.7% (the midpoint of updated guidance) then J.C. Penney's Q4 2017 comparable store sales would likely need to be around -0.4% to +2.9% to fall within its updated full year guidance range of -1% to 0%.

If J.C. Penney's gross margins in Q3 2017 are also at the midpoint of its updated guidance (down 310 basis points versus last year), then that implies that its Q4 2017 gross margins will end up in a range from down 10 basis points to up 50 basis points.

These numbers appear achievable, but I would say that there is a greater chance that J.C. Penney falls short on comparable store sales and gross margin than there is of it exceeding its implied Q4 2017 guidance for those metrics.

J.C. Penney's Bonds

Despite J.C. Penney's challenges, I still believe that its risk of bankruptcy is relatively low over the next few years. J.C. Penney is struggling to grow comparable store sales, but at the same time its comparable store sales are not plummeting like Sears or The Bon-Ton Stores. J.C. Penney's gross margin issues in 2017 are partly caused by a high level of clearance and liquidation sales that should allow for easier comparisons next year as well. This means that J.C. Penney should still be able to deliver positive cash flow without asset sales in the next few years.



The yield-to-maturity on J.C. Penney's 2020 unsecured bonds have gone up to 9+% from around 7% before its update on Q3 2017. This appears to be a pretty attractive YTM. J.C. Penney's ability to refinance its 2020 bonds with new unsecured debt has gone down due to jitters about retail and its inability to achieve positive traction. However, it has multiple avenues of dealing with its 2020 debt still, including a combination of asset sales and positive cash flow, as well as the use of its secured credit facility (currently maturing in 2022) if it comes to that. Therefore, I think the 2020 bonds will likely be repaid unless the overall economy goes into a serious recession or depression.

Conclusion

J.C. Penney has made a number of moves over the past couple years that sound positive, but its results haven't improved. It is facing continued margin pressure and is struggling to sustain positive comparable store sales. At the same time, its situation doesn't involve a comparable store sales freefall like other retailers such as Sears. I therefore don't believe that its survival is in doubt over the next few years at least.

The YTM on some of J.C. Penney's bonds are looking fairly attractive now while offering the protection of being higher in the capital structure if J.C. Penney can't improve its situation. The price of J.C. Penney's common stock is quite low and could increase significantly if it can deliver some positive news for the first time in a while. I still believe that is possible since J.C. Penney's performance is more mediocre than dire and unrecoverable. However, my patience is starting to wear fairly thin.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.