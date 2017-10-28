Statoil: Q3 2017 Results Much Better Than Headline Numbers Show

On Thursday, October 26, 2017, Norwegian oil and gas giant Statoil ASA (STO) announced its third quarter 2017 earnings results. On the surface, these results appear to be rather disappointing, with the company reporting a net loss in the quarter and missing the expectations of analysts. However, a much deeper and more thorough look at the results reveals that there is actually a lot to like here. Investors may want to consider examining the results more closely before making a decision on the company.

As my long-time readers are undoubtedly well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company’s earnings results before delving into an analysis of those results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as provide a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Statoil’s third quarter 2017 earnings results:

Statoil reported a net operating income of $1.095 billion in the third quarter of 2017. This represents a 48% increase over the $737 million that the company reported in the third quarter of 2016.

Statoil reduced its costs of production by approximately 11% on a per barrel basis compared to the prior year quarter.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.346 billion during the quarter. This represents a substantial increase over the $636 million that the company earned in the third quarter of 2016.

Statoil’s various operations produced an average of 2,045 mboe per day in the third quarter of 2017. This is approximately a 13% increase over the company’s average production level in the same quarter of 2016.

The company reported a net loss of $478 million in the quarter. This represents an approximate 12% decline compared to the prior year quarter.

As the highlights show, Statoil’s operating revenue increased substantially year over year, although the company’s net income actually declined, which is something that may be confusing to some. The reason why the company’s net income declined is because its tax bill was significantly higher in the most recent quarter than it was in the same quarter of last year. In the third quarter of 2017, Statoil paid a total of $1.422 billion in taxes compared to $1.088 billion in taxes in the third quarter of 2016. If we exclude the tax increase, then Statoil’s net income would have increased year over year. We can see proof of this by looking at the company’s pre-tax income, which was $944 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared to $661 million in the third quarter of 2016. As some readers may immediately note, this is an effective tax rate in excess of 100%. Unfortunately, high tax rates are a fact of life in the oil and gas extraction industry and this alone is not necessarily something that investors need to worry about.

When I first began writing about Statoil several years ago, the company had very ambitious plans to grow its production to 2,500 mboe per day by the end of the current decade. This would have represented significant growth over the approximately 1,800 mboe per day that the company was producing at the time. While Statoil has largely abandoned this plan due to the low oil price environment, the company still continues to pursue economically viable opportunities to grow its production. Those projects bore fruit in the third quarter of 2017, as Statoil increased its average production to 2,045 mboe per day from last year’s average production level of 1,805 mboe per day.

Source: Statoil ASA

This is something that should please investors. This is because there are two primary ways for an oil and gas company to grow its sales and profits. One way is for the market price of the natural resources that the company produces to increase. Unfortunately, the market price of a given commodity is typically out of the control of any given company so this is not a reliable way for a company to grow its profits. The second way for an energy company to grow its profits is to increase its production. This is the only realistic way for an oil and gas company to grow its profits that is at least somewhat in its control. Thus, Statoil’s year-over-year production growth should please investors in the company.

For quite some time, the market had significant concerns about Statoil due to the fact that it was focused almost exclusively on producing its oil and gas from various aging fields offshore Norway and the Norwegian fields are widely considered to be mature. Indeed, even the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has stated that Norwegian oil production peaked in 2001 and has now entered a state of terminal decline. Statoil has been expanding its production operations internationally in an attempt to compensate for this and preserve itself in the face of this decline. When I first began writing reports about Statoil, it was the company’s international operations that I was expecting to be the primary driver of forward growth. While I still believe that to be true, the company has since discovered a few new fields off of the coast of Norway that will, once developed, allow the company’s Norwegian operations to last longer than what was expected last decade.

In the third quarter of 2017, it was the company’s Norwegian operations that provided nearly all of Statoil’s year-over-year growth. In fact, Statoil’s international operations generated a loss in the most recent quarter, albeit a much smaller loss than it suffered in the same quarter last year. This chart shows the adjusted incomes produced by each of the company’s primary divisions during both comparable quarters:

Source: Statoil ASA

It is worth noting that although the company’s international operations’ adjusted income increased year over year, the division’s net operating income experienced a significant decline. In the third quarter of 2017, the company’s international operations had a net operating loss of $1,017 million compared to a net operating loss of $430 million in the prior year quarter. There are two primary reasons for the significant increase. The first, and by far the most significant, was a one-time non-cash impairment charge required by accounting rules. In essence, the market value of one of the company’s North American oil fields decreased and is unlikely to see its value return to its previous level, so Statoil had to reduce the value of the asset on its balance sheet and had to account for this reduction by taking a loss on its income statement. As this was a one-time event and no money actually left the company, it is not important to consider when we look at the future. However, the other reason why the division’s net operating income declined year over year is that the division’s production declined. This is much more concerning as this division was long expected to serve as the engine for Statoil’s forward growth.

In the third quarter of 2017, Statoil’s international operations produced an average of 729 mboe per day, representing a 5% decline compared to the third quarter of 2016. The reason for the decline was the sale of some of the company’s oil sands operations and the natural declines that all oil fields experience. Unfortunately, this is a problem that Statoil will need to address going forward in order to return its international operations to a state of growth as Norway is likely to be in a long-term production decline.

As I stated earlier, Statoil was forced to re-evaluate its previous ambitious growth plans once oil prices plummeted in 2014. With that said, the company does still retain some plans for forward growth. As Statoil stated in its earnings report, Statoil expects that the projects that it is currently developing will enable it to grow its production at a compound annual rate of 3% over the 2016 to 2020 period. In addition, the company continues to make progress on its efficiency improvement program. It expects to reduce its operational costs by approximately $1 billion in this year alone through this program. This combination of forward growth and cost reductions should generate forward profitability growth assuming that oil prices do not decline significantly.

All in all, Statoil’s latest earnings report shows that the company offers considerable appeal for investors despite the poor headline numbers. Statoil offers forward growth potential, a not insignificant dividend, and the ability to weather the weak oil price environment. It is certainly a company that is worth further investigation.

