Brookfield Asset Management Is Poised For Massive Growth In Developing Markets

Business Overview

Brookfield (NYSE: BAM) is an asset management firm that focuses on real assets in four core business lines: real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and private equity. Each of the business lines is operated by a subsidiary, in which Brookfield maintains a large ownership stake.

Although the overall company structure is relatively complicated, the business model is quite simple: Brookfield manages investment funds for institutional clients, it raises money for the funds and uses it to invest in real assets. The company invests heavily in its own funds as well. It then earns revenue from asset management fees, carried interest, and dividends/distributions. The following shows the company's income distribution:

(Source: Brookfield Investor Day Presentation)

As mentioned previously, the company has large operations in developing markets, which generally outperform those in more developed countries. As you can see below, even though close to half of the company's assets are located in the United States, the country only generates about a third of the company's revenues:

(Source: Brookfield Annual Report 2016)

Brookfield only invests in those developing countries it deems less risky, mainly South America and India. Management currently doesn't expect expansion into new countries, as they believe its current locations offer sufficient investment opportunities.

Brookfield's financial performance throughout the years has been stellar. Assets under management have a 10% CAGR for the last five years and cash from operations of 19% for the same time period. Brookfield has managed to both aggressively expand its asset base while increasing its exposure to higher yielding markets. Income is generally too volatile due to the company's large depreciation expenses to be reliable, although it has a 7% CAGR for the same time period. Investors in the company were heavily rewarded, with the company's share price increasing by 13% annually during the last five years:

BAM data by YCharts

The company has identified six competitive advantages: its role as a contrarian investor, large-scale capital, operational expertise, capital preservation, global presence, and alignment of interest. Although I believe all of these hold merit, I want to focus on the first three, as I believe they are key to Brookfield's future performance.

Brookfield as a Contrarian Investor

The company quite succinctly describes its investment philosophy as follows:

First and foremost, we are value investors with a contrarian point of view. We have learned that some of the best opportunities are found in sectors or regions where capital is scarce. (Source: Company website)

I wouldn't precisely describe that as a contrarian point of view, but the point stands. By investing in developing markets, the company is able to generate greater returns. It is simple economics, less supply of capital = greater price of capital = greater returns.

On the other hand, developing markets have greater risks (look at Colombia's overall security situation, or Brazilian politics lately) and more volatile economies (most tend to be more dependent on commodity prices, for example). This is especially important for Brookfield, as it invests in specific, highly illiquid assets, and as such is going to be less diversified than conventional asset managers, which can just invest in hundreds of stocks/bonds.

Due to this, actually choosing the right investments to generate those returns is significantly more important, and critical, in these markets. When companies try investing in developing countries, they generally encounter several issues. Developing markets are riskier, norms are shakier, capital/financial markets are underdeveloped, etc. Successfully navigating these legal and operational difficulties is key, and Brookfield's past performance clearly shows a capacity to do so. The company's capital and operational expertise is what I believe will ensure it continues to do so.

Large Scale Capital

As a large, well recognized global asset management firm, the company is able to leverage its relationships with institutional clients to raise large amounts of funds for its investments. This is especially relevant in developing countries, where capital is lacking and few firms have similar connections.

Institutional investors are, in general, increasing their investments in real assets, as their long investment horizons allow them to make illiquid, long-term investments.

(Source: Brookfield Investor Day Presentation)

As investment firms in developed countries have more capital to invest, developing markets are increasing their capital investments, especially in much-needed infrastructure.

Brookfield is well positioned to capture a significant fraction of these new investments, and as such will very likely see significant AUM growth in the future. PWC forecasts 50% more investment, as a percentage of GDP, in developing markets compared to more mature economies.

Looking at specific countries, it is quite clear Brookfield is well-positioned to take advantage of large-scale infrastructure plans in several countries:

Canada: $140 billion, in infrastructure, renewables, and other investments. With company headquarters in Canada, and as the country with the second largest number of assets, Brookfield will benefit from the increased infrastructure spending.

Colombia: $120 billion in total, with around a third of it already spent. The plan will mainly focus on improving the country's transportation network. Colombia holds around 5% of Brookfield's assets, its fifth-largest country. The company owns ISAGEN, which is responsible for around a fifth of the country's electricity generation and is rapidly increasing its presence in other areas. While I was working in Colombia, a few years back admittedly, Brookfield was the largest financial player in infrastructure, both local and international.

India: $60 billion in total, mainly focusing on infrastructure. Although Brookfield has comparatively few assets in India, $1.5 billion, it is one of the few (newish) countries the company is rapidly expanding into.

Brookfield is in the unique position of being able to both access large sources of capital from institutional investors, and then invest in developing markets with high capital spending where it currently operates. Due to this, I expect Brookfield to continue growing its operations in developing markets, increasing its income.

Operational Expertise

Brookfield has more than a century of experience in asset management and places a strong emphasis on its people. The company generally takes advantage of highly skilled individuals by placing them in different subsidiaries, which ensures company employees have other skills besides finance. Brookfield has demonstrated it is capable of executing complex financial operations in different countries, hence its results.

Although Brookfield's capabilities are reasonably common in most developed countries, they are significantly less so in developing ones. Financial services tend to be significantly larger in developed countries, even relative to their GDP, so companies like Brookfield are rare in many of the countries it operates in. Expertise in real assets is even rare, as real assets are quite small as an asset class when compared to equities or fixed income.

Brookfield is, therefore, uniquely positioned to take advantage of increased infrastructure spending in developing markets, as it is one of the few companies with relevant experience and expertise.

Colombian Perspective

As mentioned previously, while I was working in the Colombian financial sector, I was able to get some hands-on knowledge regarding the country's infrastructure plan and Brookfield's role. While I was there, Brookfield was one of the few players with the necessary capital and financial capabilities to invest heavily in the infrastructure sector.

Although most local players, including my bank, wanted to invest in similar assets as Brookfield, they were too small and inexperienced to do so. Even the largest banks in the country are tiny when compared to financial firms in developed countries, and with mostly short-term liabilities, they have even less capital to invest in illiquid, long-term investments. My bank considered issuing long-term bonds to finance the investments but wasn't sure if there was enough demand. Besides this, the financial operations/contracts necessary for these investments are quite complex, and no one at the bank had ever done any of these before. Hiring qualified personnel isn't as easy as it sounds either, local players will never be able to match what Brookfield and other asset management firms in developed countries pay. In ISAGEN's case, Brookfield was the only bidder for the asset sale, which goes to show how difficult it is for companies to operate in the market. Brookfield's competition was mainly other foreign players, with BlackRock making a big push just before I left.

Although my perspective is from only one country, but it quite clearly shows Brookfield's competitive advantages in play. Although the company has more competition in developed markets, it is in an incredibly strong position in developing markets. As these markets are investing heavily in infrastructure and other similar assets, Brookfield's future growth is secured.

Other Considerations

As Brookfield holds large positions in different subsidiaries and has other large assets, understanding how its intrinsic value compares to its market cap would be valuable. As I wanted to focus on more qualitative factors, and due to Brookfield's complex structure, I won't do a detailed analysis of the value of its assets. Suffice to say, several other contributors have checked the numbers and Brookfield trades at levels slightly above its current intrinsic value, which is more than reasonable considering its growth potential. See this article for more details.

Conclusion

As infrastructure spending ramps up in developing countries, Brookfield is incredibly well positioned to thrive. The company's connections with institutional investors in developed markets and its stellar track record ensure it will have the capital necessary for these investments. At the same time, its competitive advantages will ensure it can successfully identify worthwhile projects, execute the investments adequately, and outcompete its rivals. Due to this, I believe Brookfield has significant growth potential, and makes an excellent investment choice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.