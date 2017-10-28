Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Oct. 30-Nov. 3

As we enter November, the Toronto Stock Exchange is scheduled to have a busy earnings week, with 13 Canadian Dividend All-Stars scheduled to report earnings. It should also bring some good news to dividend growth investors as there are several dividend raises to be expected. Prior to looking at the week ahead, let’s look back on last week’s action, or lack thereof.

LAST WEEK - RESULTS

The lone question mark from last week was Shaw Communications' (SJR) [TSE:SJR.B] status as a Canadian Dividend All-Star. Much like Corus (OTCPK:CJREF) the week before, Shaw’s 14-year dividend growth streak has come to an end as it failed to announce a raise for its December payout. The lack of a raise is not surprising as despite rising revenues, margins are being squeezed, dropping to 38.5% from 42.4% a year earlier, and free cash flow plummeted on the back of higher CapEx and the loss of the former Shaw Media FCF. Of note, the company also announced FCF guidance of C$375 million for 2018. When compared against future yearly dividend obligations of C$393 million based on today's dividend rate, it was clearly the right decision.

EXPECTED INCREASES

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCPK:CGEAF) [TSE: CCA] – Current Streak – 13 YRS, Current Yield – 1.68%

Earnings Release Date: Tuesday, October 31

Cogeco Communications Inc. provides residential and business customers with video, Internet and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks. The company has a fairly reliable pattern, having raised dividends along with Q4 earnings since 2012.

What can investors expect? All signs point to Cogeco Communications building upon its current dividend growth streak. Its payout ratio is a respectable 28% and the company has ample cash flow to grow the dividend. Historically, the company has raised dividends at a double-digit clip, albeit at a slowing pace over the past few years. its 5YR and 3YR DGRs are 14% and 11%, respectively, and its last bump was 10.26%. Its last two raises were C$0.04/share and I expect the same this time around for a new monthly payout of C$0.47/share.

Cogeco Inc. (OTC:CGECF) [TSE: CGO] – Current Streak – 12 YRS, Current Yield – 1.67%

Earnings Release Date: Thursday, November 2

Cogeco Inc. is a holding company which operates through two segments: Communications and Other. The Communications segment is Cogeco Communications Inc. (see above) and the Other segment consists of radio and out-of-home advertising, among other services. Cogeco also has a reliable pattern as it has consistently raised dividends along with Q4 results since its streak began.

What can investors expect? Cogeco Inc. is another safe bet to raise its dividends next week. Its payout ratio is 19% and it also generates strong free cash flow and dividends only account for about 5% of its FCF. A model of consistency, the company’s 5YR, 3YR and 1YR DGRs all hover between 15%-16%. With ample room to grow dividends, I expect this trend to continue. A 15.3% raise would result in a C$0.045/share raise and a new quarterly payout of C$0.385/share.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (OTCPK:GMICF) [TSE: MIC] – Current Streak – 8 YRS, Current Yield – 4.92%

Earnings Release Date: Thursday, November 2

Genworth MI Canada Inc., through its subsidiary, Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Company Canada, operates as a private-sector residential mortgage insurer. Since its streak began, the company has consistently raised dividends along with Q3 results.

What can investors expect? After getting caught up in the Home Capital Group saga, Genworth has since rebounded nicely and is now trading close to all-time highs. Although the risk around the sub-prime mortgage market in Canada is still very real, there appears to be room for slow dividend growth as its payout ratio is only 32%. However, it is important to note that dividends account for a relatively high 66% of FCF. It is thus not surprising that the company’s dividend growth rates are slowing. Its 5YR rate of 9% is almost double that of last year’s 4.96% raise. I expect that Genworth’s raise will at least equal last year’s C$0.02/share raise, or 4.5% which would result in new quarterly payout of C$0.46/share.

WILL THEY OR WON’T THEY

Domtar Corp. (UFS) [TSE: UFS] – Current Streak – 7 YRS, Current Yield – 3.77%

Earnings Release Date: N/A

Domtar designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The company operates two primary segments; Pulp and Paper and Personal Care. Domtar has maintained its quarterly dividend steady for six straight quarters, having last raised in May of 2016. Of note, Domtar is dual-listed and is one of a handful of All-Stars which pays out its dividends in US funds.

What can investors expect? Over the past handful of years, Domtar has had no real discernable pattern for announcing its dividend increases. That being said, its last raise came after six straight quarters of dividend stagnation and it is at that stage again. On its last earnings call, when asked if they’d be disappointed if they didn’t raise their dividend in 2017, they pointed to their yield already being at a strong level. Domtar’s last raise came in at 3.5% considerably below its 3YR and 5YR averages of 15% and 20%, respectively. Although the slowing dividend growth is definitely something to keep an eye on, its payout ratio as a percentage of FCF YTD is a reasonable 37% and an improvement over 2016, where it posted negative FCF over the first two quarters. The company has also reduced its leverage as net debt-to-total capital dropped to 28%. Should it raise, investors could anticipate a $0.025 quarterly raise or 6% for a new quarterly rate of $0.44/share.

BACK ON TRACK

After a couple of weeks of long dividend growth streaks coming to an end, dividend growth investors will welcome the coming week. Cogeco Inc. and its subsidiary Cogego Communications are well positioned to continue their aggressive dividend growth. Despite the ever-pending housing bubble, and operating in a risky environment, Genworth has also shown a commitment to raising its dividend regularly and should come through again for investors with a modest raise. On the other hand, Domtar seems content with its strong yield over the short term, and as per President and CEO John Williams, Domtar will “continue to focus on the kind of transformation of the overall business into sort of more compelling growth stories.” As such, I would not be surprised to see Domtar maintain its dividend at the current rate.

If you would like to receive further articles related to this series, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.