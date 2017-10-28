CommVault's Earnings - A Speed Bump Or A Turn-Off On The Road To Recovery?

CommVault’s quarter - Not a pretty sight!

CommVault (CVLT) reported the results of its fiscal quarter Tuesday morning. During the midst of a strong earnings season in tech and elsewhere, the results were singularly disappointing. On the other hand, particularly for this company, its guidance was uniquely specific and upbeat. I have followed CVLT for some years - during periods when investors couldn’t pay enough for the shares, and during periods when investors and many analysts thought the company was doomed to extinction. I have expressed my sentiment, in prior articles, that the company had developed a successful strategy and had transitioned into a sustainable recovery. The results this quarter certainly appear to challenge that thesis. After several quarters of consistently improving license revenue growth, that metric took a tumble - not to negative territory, but to levels that disappointed just about all stakeholders, including the CEO.

Needless to say, the earnings release precipitated a significant share price reaction. The shares have fallen by 17% in the last 10 days while the IGV has risen 2.7% over that same span

Shortly before the earnings release, the company and its shares were pilloried in an article on this site which took the company to task for not changing with the times. The article surprised me by its lack of informed judgement regarding this company. Of course, the writer looks prescient at this point - but I think the logic of the article was deeply flawed. Whatever else is true, CommVault has adapted about as well as any other vendor in the storage back-up and recovery space. Just looking at the results of this company in a rear-view mirror, and trying to make those results a proxy for understanding the business dynamics of this space, does potential investors a disservice.

About two years ago, it looked as though NetApp (NTAP) was road kill. NetApp had not adapted to the changing tides in storage and its results suffered accordingly. But a new CEO and a new management team changed the company’s direction and results improved. Essentially, the same scenario has recently played out at VMware (VMW). Despite the stumble this past quarter, I think that CommVault is heading in the right direction with more tailwinds than headwinds. It has long had the best technology and the highest levels of user satisfaction and it's more than a bit off-putting to see the company described as "doomed" because of its inability to adapt.

There is nothing in either the company’s outlook or even in measures such as Gartner’s MQ analysis that suggests that the company’s product strategy is flawed. Even its use of stock-based comp, which apparently formed much of the basis for the article published on Seeking Alpha, is not a particular outlier in the IT space.

CommVault operates in a space whose prospects were initially challenged by the cloud. Adaptation is really in the eyes of the beholder. CommVault has and has had a variety of solutions for cloud back-up and disaster recovery for some years now and those innovations have latterly started to produce revenue and margin improvement. Users have changed their spending priorities and are now focused on acquiring cloud based storage as well as transitioning on-prem storage to all-flash arrays.

Not terribly surprisingly, back-up and recovery solutions have become readily available from AWS and its competitors. I have linked here with the AWS offering. Gartner says that users will see rapidly rising adoption continue to shift more of their storage to the cloud. In addition, Gartner says that about 20% of storage systems will be self-protecting, up from 5% today. At the least, those are considered by some to be headwinds for vendors selling back-up and recovery storage solutions.

But that said, CommVault continues to be the absolute leader for back-up and recovery solutions according to Gartner and was reaffirmed in its leadership position in the survey published by Gartner in late July. Its overall solution set and user satisfaction scores continue to outclass well known competitors such as Dell/EMC and Veritas. According to Gartner, CommVault has "comprehensive and leading public cloud support as well as protection for O365 and Salesforce (CRM) data." Gartner goes on to write about some of the other products and services that CVLT offers, but most telling for investors is that, "Customers report a very high likelihood to repurchase CVLT solutions." Gartner says that CommVault solutions are complex and some perceive its solutions as expensive. On the other hand, Gartner believes that the complexity is a product of the company’s market leading capabilities. Forrester’s Wave Data Resilience report echoes these themes and can be found on CommVault's own website in addition to this link. Some brokerage analysts who do their own surveys have reached similar conclusions with regards to CVLT's technology and competitive positioning. CommVault, based on the evaluations made by the leading market research analysts and brokerage analysts, has been and should remain the leader in the space and is more likely than not to gain market share over time.

I think many investors who experienced the two-year trough through which this company went have yet to recognize that CVLT actually leads in this space in terms of its technology and that the company has positioned itself to enjoy burgeoning growth opportunities. I believe that a more balanced view of data back up and recovery business segment is that while the space has headwinds, there are certainly growth opportunities as well. CommVault can protect more exotic and newer technologies and its coverage of on-prem solutions is considered by Gartner to be "end to end and complete." The company has added what is called orchestration to its machine conversion capabilities to enable migration of entire applications to the cloud. If none of this seems to reflect any inability or unwillingness or inability to adapt, that proposition is very wide off the mark.

The IT world continues to evolve at a rapid pace and hybrid-cloud configurations become accepted as a compelling paradigm. This in turn has led to new opportunities and use cases for enterprise backup and recovery. Indeed, as this article will explore, despite the disappointing sales performance this past quarter, the company has introduced a variety of innovative solutions that extend its market presence and are likely to afford it a set of new sales opportunities.

The shares have been a disappointing holding of mine over the past few quarters. They are essentially unchanged year to date in the wake of the pullback due to the earnings disappointment and that is lots of negative alpha given just how strong the tech sector has been so far this year.

It has become obvious that in the last several months, as valuations in tech have escalated, it has been more difficult to find names that have both decent prospects and a reasonable valuation. There are those who believe that tech sector valuations are on a bubble. I won't attempt to discuss the merits of that argument here. But I do believe that when a company with a reasonably positive business outlook goes through a quarter of mis-execution and its valuation contracts significantly, it is more reasonable in this environment to try to dive deeper rather than simply to write off the name as road kill. I think a little bit of due diligence will be repaid with a decent investment opportunity that is currently on sale at a reasonable valuation.

Just how bad was that quarter?

A lot of things are context. CommVault’s quarter cannot be characterized as anything other than ugly. That is particularly true given that the storage space in general seems to be having a bit of a recovery in terms of at least achieving a positive growth rate. And it is especially true as well in the context of the company’s results in the prior quarter which were far more auspicious.

Some of the salient highlights reported by CommVault included the following: Revenues grew by 6% and were $2 million or about 1.5% below the prior consensus. Earnings per share on a non-GAAP basis were $.21 compared to prior expectations of $.26. License revenue growth of 2% for the quarter was anemic and license revenues came in about 10% less than prior expectations.

A miss on license revenues, and a miss on EPS. It is almost surprising that the shares did not fall more than they did, although CVLT shares had been flat the past 3 months prior to the earnings release and had only increased by 19% over the year to date before the sell-off in the wake of this earnings release.

The company was able to increase service revenues by about 7% year over year and about 6% sequentially, noticeably above prior expectations and prior company guidance. Some of this was the result of prior pricing changes that had negatively impacted service revenue growth but whose year-on-year effects are starting to diminish. The company’s deferred revenue balance has continued to increase year over year at a modest rate, but that is primarily a function of prior license sales that lead to deferred maintenance revenue.

The company’s GAAP gross margins were consistent with the levels of the prior year. While the company had a greater mix of lower margin services revenues this past quarter compared to its results a year ago, it did achieve some gross margin gains on the service revenue line, mainly related to higher volumes.

The company’s operating expenses increased by 8% year over year but was flat sequentially. Sales productivity has often been an issue for this company on and off for a long time and that remains the case. Last quarter, it actually reduced both general and administrative costs and research and development expense sequentially while holding sales and marketing at levels consistent with the prior quarter. Part of the increase in opex related to the introduction of new product and marketing initiatives at rates not seen by this company in the recent past. Overall, GAAP operating margins were -2.7% compared to break even the year before and -2.6% the prior quarter.

There is substantial operating leverage in this model - or put another away, the company does not yet have an appropriate level of sales productivity and it certainly could reduce its general and administrative expense ratio. I might speculate that the company’s high level of sales and marketing expense - it was 60% of revenues last quarter compared to 59% of revenues the same quarter the prior year on a GAAP basis - relates to the company’s overall, whale-hunting, sales strategy which can consume lots of resources and which can often produce lumpy business flows.

I can’t think of any good reason why this company, at its current size, needs to spend 13.6% of revenues on general and administrative costs - again on a GAAP basis. That is a level several hundred basis points above what might be considered normal for a company of this size which has a long operating history.

Operating cash flow (CFFO) fell sharply compared to cash generation in the same quarter the prior year. The decline in CFFO was mainly a product of balance sheet items that are likely to reverse going forward and reflected no real change in the company’s business model.

Stock-based comp fell a bit sequentially, although it was more than 100% of the company’s CFFO last quarter. In addition, stock-based comp remained at more than 100% of the company’s non-GAAP operating income. The dilution from stock based comp has essentially been offset by share repurchases. That is expected to be the case going forward.

The company saw weak revenue performance in the Americas, much stronger performance in EMEA and modestly positive sales performance in its APAC region. It suggested that its performance stemmed from sales execution miscues on the part of several sales teams in the US and a couple in APAC. These results seemingly support that explanation for the company’s sales performance.

What's the future look like for this company

What is a reasonable growth rate to forecast for CommVault. Is it the 18% license revenue growth achieved in the company’s fiscal Q1 (ended 6/30) or the 2% the company reported this time around. Is the software revenue growth of 22% achieved in EMEA this quarter a better representation of the future, or is the 7% decline seen in that metric this last quarter in the Americas a better indicator of future revenue trends?

For what it is worth, Gartner has reported that the market for on-premise back-up and recovery solutions grew about 7% last year. But in addition to that market, CommVault also is a leader in what is called the global cloud backup and recovery market. While that market is far smaller today in revenue, it is expected to become more significant over the coming years because of its CAGR of 26% shown in the report linked here. Finally, there is a market for what is described as disaster recovery. In that market, many solutions are sold as a service so the current revenue is relatively small, but the percentage growth rate is very high. And there are many different vendors competing for a piece of the market beyond the well-known participants in the back-up and recovery market. CommVault is actually a leader in all the different phases of this combined market and has had different specific offering in each market segment as well as a unified platform for several years. Overall, the market for what CommVault is selling is probably expanding in the low-mid double digits and is likely to continue that kind of growth with some potential for rising CAGRs due to the explosive growth in the disaster recovery space.

I have linked here to CommVault’s Unified Cloud Data Protection literature. CommVault, in terms of adaptation, was an early entrant into the cloud market compared to most of its competitors, and because of its range of capabilities, the migration of workloads to the cloud has been and is likely to continue to be a factor in the company’s market share gains over the next several years.

Management guidance in the wake of the miss is somewhat controversial as can be seen from looking at the conference call transcript. The company reaffirmed its expectations for 10% top-line growth for the full year which implies a material reacceleration of license growth over the next two quarters. License revenues are expected to rise in the low double digits over the balance of the year with sequential reacceleration. Historically, because CommVault lived or died based on a relative handful of larger deals, forecasting specific quarterly performance of license revenues has been a bootless enterprise. But the advent of the companies newest set of solutions can be reasonably expected to diminish the overall weighting of large deals in CommVault's license revenue mix. Further, the company has taken significant steps to broaden its distribution channels and to cut back on its reliance on high close rates for large deals. The set-up is now such that it is entirely plausible to anticipate a much stronger bounce-back in Q3 license revenue growth than has been forecasted.

The company made what appears to be a significant partnership announcement with Cisco (CSCO) that is expected to produce noticeable revenues in this current fiscal year. The offering with Cisco, called Scale Protect for Cisco UCS, is now a formal component of Cisco’s data center offering. I confess that I am often dubious about partnerships and alliances and have seen more than a few promising relationships, including some developed with several software vendors and Cisco, fall to the ground. But more lately, Cisco’s own strategic issues have led to a focus on these kinds of solutions, and a similar initiative with Nutanix (NTNX) has achieved promising results.

The company has announced a new iteration of what it calls its HyperScale Appliance. The company announced it has already seen success with the new product. This isn’t the place to review the specific potentials for the HyperScale technology other than to suggest it is likely to be a major factor in the company’s growth and market share gains going forward. The appliance is touted as a disruptive technology in the mid-market and as part of a sales tactic that will serve as an entry point to larger scale enterprises. As I have written on other occasions, too many tech vendors like the sound of disruptive - when I read about a new product being disruptive, I am always inclined to believe it is being over-hyped, but I have no reason to disbelieve the company’s claim that its new offering is setting a new level of price/performance in its category.

HyperScale is both a hardware and a software offering, and the software can be used with hardware from all of the major storage hardware vendors in a model similar to that used by Nutanix in its goals to sell software more than commodity hardware. The architecture and implementation of HyperScale is self-evidently aimed at user workloads in the hybrid cloud. Did the pending announcement of this new product with its dramatic price/performance improvements impact sales of its older technologies last quarter? The company says that was not the case, but it would not be surprising if there were some deals that were postponed or reconsidered given the significant price/performance advantages of the new technology.

Another factor that should be a positive demand driver going forward is CommVault’s disaster recovery technology. Cyber-attacks, as almost everyone realizes, do occasionally win through. That typically requires some kind of disaster recovery strategy to deal with corrupted data. These kinds of attacks, if not remediated, can have noticeable impacts on the operation of an enterprise-just look at the results that Nuance (NUAN) is reporting to see how much a cyber-attack can impact the operations of a business. CommVault solutions are designed as one component of a multi-tiered response to these kinds of threats and as mentioned earlier, the on-demand solutions for disaster recovery have the fastest percentage growth (a CAGR of over 40%) in the data protection universe.

Handicapping somewhat controversial guidance

The track record of this management with regards to guidance is mainly that it has been conservative. Management claimed during the conference call that the miss last quarter was not due to competition and provided some details to substantiate that claim. Most of the issues that were spoken about looked to be ones of basic sales execution. The term of art used was “they (the sales teams) screwed up.”

Management was queried regarding its willingness to maintain full year revenue guidance after the Q2 miss. The answer to the query came from multiple sources in the management team and was more than a bit convoluted. But the net is that the company has an exceptional pipeline, that the take-up of its new products is faster than assumed, and that while the external forecast has been maintained, the internal forecast has been lowered. In other words, CommVault had planned to do much better than its current forecast, even if that current forecast remains consistent with prior external guidance.

The CEO's script said that the “vast majority of all those accounts that pushed should close by the end of the fiscal year and many of them will close in this current quarter.” In addition, the CEO also stated that some of these missed large deals have already closed, although quantitative specifics were not provided. Should that be the case, then most likely, the company will exceed its product sales forecast in the coming quarters. Management said that many of the Americas teams hit their numbers-the issue was one of isolated execution. The CEO also suggested that "there was no theme or rhyme on the large deals that didn’t close."

I would also point out that the CEO was willing to say that because of the introduction of new products to address the mid-market, and because of the deepened alliance with Cisco, that close rates on large deals would be less important, particularly in Q4. The comment made by the CEO to the effect that close rates in Q4 really do not need to be particularly strong to deliver on the forecast is definitely not vintage CommVault. The comment about Q3 close rates, and the need to execute on sales opportunities in this current quarter, is far more consistent with management's past commentary.

Management, when asked, stoutly maintained that competition wasn’t a factor in the pushed deals. The CEO and the head of sales said it not once or twice but on several occasions and in several ways. I simply do not think that Bob Hammer (CEO) or even Al Bunte (head of sales) has much to gain at this point by suggesting that black is white. Needless to say, there are very few companies who acknowledge that they are losing to competitors, and fewer still, who are going to get that kind of feedback from their field sales force. In my experience, one can always blame customer procrastination or approval cycles without too much fear of recrimination. Losing to competitors is a different matter. But, again, there is no real reason for this company to lose to competitors-particularly since it changed its pricing and packaging a year or more ago. CommVault's solutions, as pointed out by Gartner and other industry commentaros, are no longer expensive for almost any workload. Further, with the pricing introduced 18 months ago, the company offers users tremendous flexibility in terms of consumption models and it has had the most effective and feature rich solutions for many years.

Again, I have listened to CEO Bob Hammer on conference calls for a decade or more now - a bit of an accomplishment given the man's diction and gravelly New York accent. I am not sure I have ever in the past heard him speak specifically about something like the fast take-up of a new product such as HyperScale. It is usually the other way around in that he is prone to talking about relatively lengthy ramps for new products. So again, and based solely on past form, or pattern recognition, I have to give the current forecast the benefit of the doubt and believe that it is a forecast that is designed to be exceeded.

At the end of the day, investors have to decide themselves as to whether this management is credible or not. The management providing these projections that has been running this company in both times of hyper-growth, in times of business stress and most recently in times of recovery. Overall, I am more inclined than not to believe their explanations for the miss this past quarter and I think the odds of a noticeable and above guidance bounce-back are good.

Valuation

Catching falling knives can be a difficult strategy for investors. Often companies never recover their form once they have started down a slippery slope. I confessedly have had plenty of those experiences. In the case of CommVault, the company does not have such an elevated valuation that it isn’t prudent to take a chance in terms of taking a look at the company and its prospects.

The company very forcefully forecast that it will do $708 million in revenue this fiscal year. Analysts forecast 10% growth the following year, but that kind of forecast suggests that almost all of the comments made by management about growth and execution on this last call are invalid. But in any event, for this valuation exercise, I will use $750 million in revenue for the next 12 months with some expectation that the number is more likely than not to be exceeded.

Management has forecast diluted weighted average share count of 48.5 million, a bit higher than the outstanding share count at the end of Q2. The company is buying back shares at a modest rate and is expected to continue to do so, but the CFO pointed out that there are several hundred thousand options that are expected to be exercised prior to their scheduled expiration. With 48.5 million shares expected on average for the full year, the company has a market capitalization $2.47 billion. With cash and equivalents close to $500 million, the enterprise value is under $2 billion and the EV/S calculation comes to 2.6X, a number that is fairly close to deep value range and certainly is far below other names in the IT space that are profitable and have double-digit growth.

The company’s EPS forecast for this year comes to about $1.10 in EPS after it reduced its expected margin improvement significantly. The consensus expectation as published on First Call calls for EPS next year of $1.31. I think the consensus is not really consistent with the qualitative comments made by the company on several occasions as detailed in this article. But at that level, the P/E on a forward 12-month basis is 39X. Yes, the P/E is based on non-GAAP earnings and at current projections, the company’s GAAP earnings will be little better than break-even this year and just modestly profitable in fiscal 2019. But most investors do look at non-GAAP EPS and a 39X P/E for a company likely to achieve low double-digit growth is a relative bargain.

The company has forecast that full-year free cash flow will exceed non-GAAP EBIT in a pattern that has been consistent for several years. This last quarter, free cash flow was down significantly year over year, but that was the result of balance sheet anomalies that tend to correct over the course of a full year. The company is forecasting a non-GAAP EBIT margin of about 12% this year or about $85 million in EBIT. Based on company guidance, I would expect free cash flow in the range of $90-$95 million in the current fiscal year and about $110 million over the next 12 months. That would be a free cash flow yield of 5.6%, a decent level for a company with CommVault’s prospects.

At this point, and understandably in the wake of the distressing miss just reported, CommVault’s valuation metrics are more reasonable than they have been in a long time. If investors place any credibility on management commentary during the conference call, the valuation is a strong reason to buy the shares.

Share price performance has been more than a bit disappointing this year. Of course, it might be fairly said, that the company has performed sub-optimally as well. I think that this pattern presents a good set-up for anticipating future positive alpha given how compressed relative valuation has become. I think the plethora of significant product and alliance initiatives presents an even better reason for expecting positive alpha going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.