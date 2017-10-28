GDP Impresses On Third Quarter, But Proceed With Caution

There are indications that September's unemployment didn't come just from the effect of hurricanes; some states are hurting, too.

Most positive aspect was greater business investment, but some of that was likely advanced in a raising interest rate environment.

The Reporting

Third-quarter GDP printed pretty well, at 3 percent, particularly given the twin hurricanes that affected large swaths of Texas and Florida, as well as some of the other Gulf Coast states and the states on the Southeastern seaboard.

We're also seeing a somewhat more robust spread between the 3-month and the 10-year yield curve, something which had concerned us during the summer months, and which still concerns us so long as it hones to a mostly flat course. (At the beginning of the year, the curve was 192 bps; on September 7th, the day news of the Equifax data breach was released, it shrank to 100 bps. As of this writing, it is 1.35.)

As usual, the growth in GDP was powered by personal consumption expenditures or PCE. That was almost evenly split on healthcare, household expenses, and insurance and then goods. Goods was mostly evenly split between durable and non-durable goods.

But the next major category of GDP growth was Gross Domestic Investment, which added 34 bps to today’s number. That indicates a more robust economy because most of the expenditures in this area went to non-residential construction and equipment. For the last several years, when we've seen that number grow significantly, much of it was a build-up in inventories, so seeing investment in commercial properties and equipment is a hopeful indicator of a growing economy.



The other categories of GDP, net exports and government consumption expenditures, were together responsible for just 30 basis points, or 10%, of the quarterly GDP.



Analysis

The deeply disappointing jobs picture last month and the 3 percent GDP growth for this quarter seem incongruous.

Looking at the regional unemployment data for September, we see state by state data that is “statistically significant” from August to September. While Florida lost 127,000 jobs in the month (almost assuredly due to the hurricane), New York State lost 34,000 jobs and Missouri lost 10,500. So, we remain cautious about the overall and widespread strength of the economy, particularly given Fed Beige Book data citing mostly "modest", or newly "moderate". The October jobs report and the September revisions will be telling, in our view.



We suspect that a lot of the business investment in this quarter was made with borrowed capital in anticipation of the Fed pushing interest rates higher, as they have (by about 20 bps) from the start of the third quarter. We also think that businesses are assuming there will be more rapid write-offs of investment capital in the coming tax bill (or simply a lower cost of capital, after tax) and that consumer confidence is strengthening. That is likely true, but given the volatility of the consumer confidence, we would like to see another few months of data to confirm that consumers are “all in” for a more robust economy.

The Short-Term View

For now, while there are signs the economy is improving:

The IBD/TIPP economic index has remained above 50 for 13 months in a row, something that has not happened since at least the first quarter of 2005. While the October index dropped on pessimism over the twin hurricanes to the near neutral "50" mark, we believe there is sufficient momentum to carry us through the current quarter.

Advance durable goods orders increased 2.2% in September.

September new home sales were up 18.9% from August and 17% from September of last year.

Accordingly, we remain optimistic in the short term through December.

The Medium-Term View

We are less optimistic going into 2018, largely because of consumer debt levels and what we view as an anomalous 2013 Q3 GDP data, particularly with respect to auto demand, that was powered largely by purchases of replacement vehicles from the twin hurricanes. September auto sales were the strongest in a year, powered by trucks and replacement vehicles, which is consistent with our view that consumers are "maxed out" on their credit spending. Since Personal Consumption Expenditures have driven GDP growth for years, and so much of that is driven, now, by Healthcare, Housing, and Insurance expenditures, we aren't optimistic.

Consumer debt service as a percentage of household disposable income is rising, along with delinquencies, and banks are accepting at higher risk borrowers to fuel revenue growth. That brings with it, however, higher levels of risk, with the largest banks boosting their reserves for credit losses by around 15%, YoY and mid-single digits QoQ.

Presuming a tax cut, consumers' disposable income would presumably increase, allowing them to better service debt, but we're not convinced of that happening until we see some actual tax receipts, post effective date (presuming passage). Given the large base of consumers in high tax states like California, Illinois and New York, we cannot assume that the reported elimination of the state and local tax deduction in those states will actually improve their residents' take-home pay.

New housing starts have also been drifting downward since June to the lowest since September 2016. We're waiting to see the data from the 2017 Q4 months to see whether that is a trend.

Thus, we are neutral on the economy over the medium term (2018 to 2020) until such time as we see markedly and consistently improving data points on real wage growth, disposable income, and industrial production.

The Longer-Term View

An increase of GDP from 3 percent to 4 percent isn't a "1%" increase in the rate of GDP growth; it's a 33% increase in the rate of growth. Longer term (2020 to 2025 years), we don't see anything on the horizon that would lead to "the next big thing" that would generate such gains on a consistent basis. We don't foresee any significant consumer, managerial, or business practice breakthrough that would enable additional GDP growth far above the 3 to 3.5 percent range, rendered consistently, to empower growth, going forward. There is nothing we know of that is akin to the PC or the smartphone, business “right-sizing”, or computer assisted design, respectively.

The sole exception to that view is the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) purchase of Whole Foods (which we wrote about here in "The Genius of Amazon's Whole Foods Acquisition"), which we believe could significantly disrupt and vastly improve structural efficiencies in the grocery supply chain, going back all the way to the suppliers. Even the full effects of that are unlikely to be seen until the early 2020s.

For now, our sector recommendations are:

Long: consumer necessities, pharmaceuticals, home improvement, financials.

Hold: leisure and hospitality, entertainment, consumer discretionary, techs

Short: Brick & mortar retail, transports, home builders, oil & gas

