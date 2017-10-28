Macquarie Group's (MCQEF) CEO Nicholas Moore on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Macquarie Group, Ltd. (OTCPK:MCQEF) Q3 2017 Results Conference Call October 26, 2017 7:00 PM ET

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Macquarie Group's result announcements for the half-year ended 30 September 2017.

Today, we will hear from Nicholas Moore, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Macquarie Group. Nicholas will present highlights of the result, activity and initiatives across each of our five operating groups and also discuss outlook for the remainder of the year. You will also hear from Patrick Upfold, our Chief Financial Officer, who will take you through these results in further detail. Following their presentations, we will open the floor to questions.

Nicholas Moore

Thanks, Karen, and I'd like to add my welcome to everybody here for our results presentation for the six months ended 30 September 2017. As usual, our format is very similar to -- in format to what you've seen before. And as usual, it starts with the description of the five different business groups.

Now as we've said before, a real strength of Macquarie is the diversity of our businesses. But it means that to understand Macquarie fully, you really do need to think about the five different business groups. And accordingly, we described them at the front and in the presentation, we'll reflect upon how they're responding to market conditions. You'll notice a small change in terms of our description of the Corporate and Asset Finance business. We've actually renamed our lending business, our Principal Finance business to better reflect its activities.

Now turning to the result for the six months, you can see a first half result of $1.248 billion, up 19% on where we were this time last year. In terms of the composition of that, you can see our net operating income was up 3%. Expenses were down 1%, resulting in operating profit before tax of $1.7 billion. Income tax expense is up 2% on where we were, but you'll note the tax rate is lower than it was this time last year. This time last year was 29.4%. It's 26.4% for the six months, largely reflecting where the income was derived, resulting in a profit for our shareholders of $1.248 billion.

An annualized return on equity, as you can see, of 16.7%, and a basic earnings per share of $3.70. The board declared a dividend of $2.05, up 8% on the dividend for the same period at last year. In terms of the five different groups contributing to the result, you'll see their contribution was up 14% on where it was this time last year. Big step up for the annuity-style business, as you can see, up 28% on where they were, and you can see all the annuity businesses were up compared with where they were last year.

Big step up in contribution, which I'll talk about in a second for MAM, particularly strong performance fee of $530 million coming through there, but the other annuity businesses were up, CAF up, both divisions of CAF were up during the period, and Banking and Financial Services was up where we were -- compared with where we were this time last year, which is particularly significant because this time last year, we had the one-off gain from the sale of the life insurance business to Zurich.

So the fact that we're able to make up that in the business, we think, is very significant. Capital markets-facing businesses were down 18% on where they were this time last year, largely as a result of lower investment income flowing through to both the Commodities and the Global Markets group and Macquarie Capital. Market conditions were also subdued for some of those businesses, as you can see in the commentary, with low volatility in many of the commodities markets, resulting in lower activity. And from a Macquarie Capital viewpoint, although the DCM business was up, we saw a subdued activity in M&A and ACM over the six months period.

The next chart shows the prior two years, and we can see how the operating income, the profit and the earnings per share and the dividends have changed over that period. And broadly, we can see the increase taking place. We can also see the pattern, obviously, with dividends, with the interim dividend being lower than the final dividend, as you would expect.

The next slide shows our assets under management. Overall, you can see a decrease. And if you look at the footnote in that slide, you can see it largely driven by the sale of Thames Water. So that was a $25 billion asset being sold. Overall, though, the fall of assets under management were down only $8 billion. That was as a result of movements in foreign exchange and market movements over the period. We'll detail further in terms of the movements that took place in terms of assets under management.

In terms of where we derive the income around the globe, you can see Australia, of course, is our largest place of business with 38% of our income and 6,241 of our staff based here in Australia. The second largest place of operations for Macquarie from an income viewpoint last year was Europe, and you can see that represented 28% of our income. Obviously, a big step up on where it's been, and I think it's the first time we've seen Europe being the second largest operation outside Australia.

Next, being the Americas, 24% of the total. And finally, Asia, 10% of the total income. But, of course, a larger staff numbers in Asia, 3,445, representing the services provided to the global group. In terms of the changes of that mix of income over the -- well, you can see the changes taking place with the growth in Australia representing the growth in the leasing and REIT and the Banking and Financial Services business. Asia, broadly flat. Americas over this period, broadly fat, and the growth just recently in Europe, which we saw particularly representing the performance fee I mentioned before.

Now turning to the five different groups that drive our income, starting with Macquarie Asset Management. You can see that represented 45% of the group's income for the six-month period. You can see that was up 39% on where we were this time last year, big step up with a net profit contribution of almost $1.2 billion. Big contributor to that, as you can see, under the MIRA section is the performance fee of $530 million that was derived by MIRA over the period.

In terms of the underlying health of the business, though, that continues to be very strong. You can see the assets under management of $79.5 billion in MIRA, up 3% on where we were six months ago. That was as a result of raising $6.2 billion of new equity and, more importantly, investing $5 billion of new equity across a range of investments around the world. We also saw, of course, the realization of investments, that $4.8 billion, are coming back. At the end of the period, we had $11.3 billion of equity to deploy.

Now turning to Macquarie Investment Management. We can see the assets under management were up 2%, largely driven by positive market movements, albeit offset by unfavorable foreign exchange movements. Good performance coming through from a range of the funds, and we also highlight the strong distribution taking -- the strong global distribution taking place across the globe.

And finally, the Macquarie Investment Solutions, you can see growth taking place there, particularly with the infrastructure debt product. You see the commitments now are at $7.8 billion. Actual dollars committed, $5.1 billion. A good story in terms of that private infrastructure debt business.

Now turning to Corporate and Asset Finance, representing 23% of the group's total. You can see the profit contribution was up 19% on where we were this time last year. In terms of the different groups, both of the groups within Corporate and Asset Finance contributed to that improved result. Asset Finance, you can see the portfolio was up 1% to about $30 billion in terms of assets.

You can see in terms of what's taking place there, the aircraft portfolio was broadly -- sorry, the motor vehicle portfolio is broadly flat. Aircraft portfolio down a bit, that being offset by the smaller leasing business in telco, energy and resources. The principal finance book, you saw, was down 18% during the period. Notwithstanding the book was down, you can see a lot of activity taking place in terms of new originations taking place across the business.

Now turning to the Banking and Financial Services business, 11% of the group's total, and you can see the profit was up 10% on where we were in the first half of last year. Particularly pleasing as I mentioned because in the first half of last year, we had the sale of the life business to Zurich, which, of course, wasn't repeated in the first half of this year.

And we can see the underlying drivers of that business coming through again during the current period. The mortgage book, up 4% over the period. The wealth management, the Wrap platform, up 9% over the period. And business banking, the lending book up 9% over the period and deposits up 5% over the period. So the good, strong drivers of Banking and Financial Services continued over the last six months.

Now turning to the capital markets-facing businesses starting with our largest, Commodities and Global Markets. You can see the net profit contribution was down 23% on where we were this time last year. As I mentioned earlier, this is largely as a result of the investment-related income from the sale of equity holdings and energy-related investments in the first half of last year.

But also, we have seen low volatility resulting in lower client volumes in a number of the businesses that resulted in commodity market elements of the group falling to 22% of the total. Financial markets were 48% of the total and we saw good volumes taking place in the fixed income and currency business, and we also saw the cash equities and equity derivatives and trading businesses step up its performance on where it was six months ago. Futures continues to be a good performer, representing 10% of the group's income.

Now turning to our final group, Macquarie Capital, representing 7% of the group over the six-month period. The profit was down 7% on where we were 12 months ago to $190 million. You can see that, again, was largely as a result of investment-related income that plays an important part in the results.

Looking across the different areas of activity, you'll see the themes that are similar to themes we've seen in recent years. Great strength in Australia, of course, with those #1 positions in M&A and IPOs and ACM that you noted there. And great strength, of course, in global infrastructure, which is reflected across all the different geographies we're carry on REIT business, and we particularly highlight that in Europe we've been recognized as a #1 infrastructure adviser.

The other theme, of course, in recent years is the growth of our renewable energy and our green investments taking place within Macquarie Capital. And, of course, during the period, we completed the acquisition of the Green Investment Bank in the United Kingdom. That adds to our skills and our capability in this area, not just in Europe, but of course across all the different geographies the group carries on business.

Now turning to the balance sheet that supports all our activities, largely unchanged on what we saw six months ago. You can see that the underlying shape continues to be consistent with where it's been for many years now with very much unmatched balance sheet with our term funding exceeding our term assets as you can see there in that slide again this half. You can see the balance sheet actually grew slightly over the period, and you can see down the bottom, the growth -- part of the growth took place in these equity investments, which you saw step up from 6% of the balance sheet to 8% of the balance sheet.

And when you read the note on the bottom, you'll see a lot of that related to the MIRA business in terms of its new funds and acquisitions that it's made, and as well as that Macquarie Capital in terms of the positions that it's taken on there. Patrick will detail a bit more on this in his presentation in a second. Our deposits, our important source of funding, have stepped up, of course, to almost $50 billion. A new term funding of the $8.2 billion being arranged during the period and syndicated line facilities of $3.3 billion.

Now turning to the capital position, Macquarie, of course, has always had a very, very strong capital position and this period is no exception. We started the position, obviously, with an exceptionally strong position of $7.4 billion of surplus capital calculated on a harmonized basis. We did mention this was quite large, and it was because we had a dividend coming, of course, of the $1.3 billion that we paid out during the period.

During the period, of course, we made profit, which increased the amount of capital by $1.2 billion, you see. And then we $800 million of capital was used in the businesses over the period. And again, this largely reflects the growth we saw in MIRA and Macquarie Capital that I referred to earlier. That resulted in a harmonized capital position $6.2 billion, adjusting for the APRA super equivalents of $2 billion resulted in a surplus capital according to APRA principles of $4.2 billion as of 30 September this year.

Other regulatory ratios continue to be strong. Our CET1 ratio, you can see there, is 11% on an APRA basis or 13% on a harmonized basis. Our leverage ratio of 6.1% on an APRA basis compared with the 3% requirement. The LCR ratio of 153% compared with our 100% requirement, and the net stable funding requirement ratio is 109% compared with the ratio requirement of 100%. Very strong regulatory ratios as you expected to see.

Now we have had a strong capital position for a number of years now. Our capital position is $4.2 billion, our surplus as of 30 September 2017. To provide additional flexibility to manage the group's capital position, the board has approved an on-market buyback of up to $1 billion. That's subject to a number of factors, including the group's surplus capital position at that time, market conditions and, of course, opportunities to deploy the capital in the business at that time. This buyback has received all the necessary regulatory approvals.

Now I mentioned earlier that we declared a dividend -- the board declared a dividend of $2.05 franked to 45%. The record date is the 8th of November, and the payment date is the 13th of December. This is up 8% on where it was this time last year and represents a payout ratio of 56%. Our payout ratio policy remains the same between 60% and 80%, but, of course, that's calculated on a full year basis.

Now we also announced a number of board and management changes this morning. We were very pleased that Glenn Stevens has decided to join the board effective 1 November 2017. Glenn will be familiar to everybody in this room, of course. He was recently the governor of the Reserve Bank between 2006 and 2016 after being with the Reserve Bank for many years before then.

We've also announced that, Steve Allen, who's with us today, will be retiring from his role of Chief Risk Officer of Macquarie and will be -- and be leaving the executive committee on the 31st of December of 2017. Steve has been with Macquarie for almost 25 years and has made an enormous contribution to the group over that period. He joined in our Corporate Services area. He actually established our infrastructure business in London, initially as an advisory business and then the overall asset management business -- the infrastructure asset management in London, became the Chief Executive of MIG, our large infrastructure fund, and more recently, has been the Chief Risk Officer within the group where he's done a very, very good job indeed over the period.

Steve will be replaced by Patrick Upfold, our CFO, who has been our CFO, as you know, for many years now and being with the group for a very long period of time. Very broad knowledge of Macquarie, of course. Patrick will be replaced by Alex Harvey. Currently, the Head of Principal Transactions within Macquarie Capital, has been with Macquarie since 1999 when he joined -- when we bought BT. Alex has worked in Australia as well as internationally for many years and we're very pleased he stepped up to take the role. Both of these appointments will be effective from 1 January 2018.

Now I'd like to hand over to Patrick.

Patrick Upfold

Thanks, Nicholas, and welcome all to the half-year result today. Well, as is usual, I'll end up taking you through the -- some of the detail of the result today and highlight the drivers for each of the -- for each of our groups before I turn to the balance sheet and our funding and liquidity position.

So first, just looking at the overall result there, very good result indeed. You can see net interest and trading income broadly flat from where it was the first half -- compared to the first half last year. We -- as Nicholas mentioned, we saw some good growth in BFS, really, across the platforms at loans and deposits and some margin expansion. Contracting credit spreads saw the cost of carrying that surplus liquidity that we always referred to has come down in the corporate center and offsetting that somewhat has been increased funding costs in MacCap, and that's associated with more use of the balance sheet, and I'll take you through that shortly, and also more subdued conditions that we experienced in CGM, particularly in the commodities area.

Fee and commission income, you can see there, is up quite strongly on last year, and performance fee is playing a big part of that uplift there. Impairment and other credit charges, you can see there, have come down, have been coming down for a little while now. That's really pleasing to see, and that's just reflective of that legacy book rolling off but also just improved performance across all the platforms. Other income, that's quite strong last year, down this year. I don't think there's any surprises there. Of course, we had the Macquarie life risk business, which we sold to Zurich, U.S. mortgages and BFS, and there are number of equity investment realizations that occurred in a number of businesses, particularly in CGM and MacCap, which haven't really recurred in the current year.

Now turning to operating expenses, you can see they're broadly flat on the year. Employment expenses slightly down, whilst the headcount at the end of the year is slightly up. Average headcount, when we compare half on half is down. And, of course, perhaps the movement in the Aussie dollar and that's played its part in pushing the employment expenses down. And then finally, you can see the tax rate there, 26.2% -- 26.4%, basically consistent with where we were in the last second half of last -- in the second of last year but down on the prior corresponding period, and that just reflects the composition of earnings and where those earnings -- realized earnings fall. And you saw that step up in the U.K. and Europe. And that explains a significant part of that.

Okay. So here's what it looks like from overall group contribution. You can see very strong performance there from MAM followed by CAF. You see the corporate expenses are up. That's reflective of the higher profit, higher compensation expense going through that line there and some central provisions that were taken.

All right. First, the annuity-style businesses and Macquarie Asset Management. There, you can see 367 uplift in performance fees. Playing a big part there was MEIF3. So, of course, the MEIFs are the flagship funds in Europe, Macquarie European Infrastructure Funds, so 1/3 of those funds. It sold Copenhagen Airport over the course of the half, and that allowed the performance hurdles to be surpassed and thereby triggering a recognition of a performance fee. Of course, there are other funds that contributed to performance fees over the half. MQAs, some managed funds and funds we manage for some of our coinvestors in some of that funds also contributing there.

Now base fees. I've split this out just to show what's happening on an underlying basis. So removing the FX effect, you can see underlying base fees are up. However, the movement in the foreign exchange rate basically saw them end up broadly flat over the course of the year. And that's led to that result of just a touch under $1.2 billion there.

I put this slide in, I think, last year for the first time. It's useful, constructive to see kind of how AUM has moved over the course of the last six months. You can see MIM up $5 billion. Flow is essentially flat, strong market movements, but offsetting that has been the FX to see that $5 billion. MIRA, there, you can see in terms of AUM, $12 billion down. Actually, when we think about MIRA, what's really important is we get paid off the basis of AUM. So what's more insight, let's look at the AUM, we'll look at that shortly.And there, you can see the movement there in MSIS loan is that $472 billion of AUM under Macquarie's management.

So here's the AUM. As I said, this is the basis upon which we get paid base fees in MIRA. What's been really pleasing is to see the continual capital raisings that go on within that business, $6.2 billion raised. Nicholas mentioned the Green Investment Bank, which we we've been able to -- Green Investment Group contributing to an increase in AUM of that $2.2 billion. Now you can see the $6.7 million in the capital churn, now that largely relates to Thames Water. Part of that coming out of MEIF2, that's Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund #2, but also we advise that managed funds on behalf of coinvestors and that, as well, contributing to that reduction there. Overall, however, up for the half, that's really pleasing to see.

Corporate and Asset Finance, our second of our annuity-style businesses. You can see there, pleasing. Here, we saw higher income from both the Asset Finance business and, of course, the principal finance business. On the Asset Finance side, we had higher underlying income and in the aviation and resource businesses. And that was offset by -- partially offset at least by lower income in technology and some foreign exchange movement largely related to the weaker U.S. currency.

In the principal finance side, the book did reduce and that's resulted in lower running income over the course of the six months compared to the prior corresponding period. But offsetting that has been prepayment income and acceleration of investment realization income, which saw that business end up for the year. Lower impairments, you can see, coming through there. That's a positive. All the books performing very, very well from a credit point of view. And what we have seen is as the principal book has reduced, we've seen collective provisions that were taken against some of those positions released back into the P&L and having a positive effect on that number there. So that's led to that. Just a touch over $600 million for the half.

Now BFS, you recall last year, there are a number of one-off items we tried to highlight, and therefore you -- on the chart behind me, you could see the 191, which as the net gain after we disposed the life business and also the U.S. mortgage business. We changed the approach to capitalization of software that resulted in some acceleration of some technology expense. You can see that coming through there. We impaired part of the core banking program and we had some equity impairments.

So that -- they're all the one-offs last year. What's really pleasing is the business has eclipsed the result from last year. And you can see that underlying business growth, that $79 million that has come through there. Of course, we've seen the average loan portfolio increase half-on-half. We've seen deposits grow and, of course, we've seen the Wrap platform grow as well into the results. That's particularly pleasing.

Okay, the first of our markets-facing business. Of course, MSG and what was CFM merged last year to form the Commodities and Global Markets business. Business overall is down on a pcp basis. I referenced earlier the lower investment-related income. You can see it coming through that 129, and that largely explains the difference in half-on-half. In the -- in respect to the commodities business, what we've seen is just a lot lower volatility pretty much across most of the products that we trade and provide services for our clients.

We get low volatility. Clients are less inclined to trade and so we see lower client flow and we also see fewer opportunities for us to trade as well. We see our lower lending and financing coming through. That's really the legacy book rolling off. But offsetting that, what we saw was improved conditions for us in interest rates and FX in particular. Credit remains subdued, but interest rate, through this, and FX have proven to be quite good over the half, particularly out of U.S.A., Japan and also Europe.

We're seeing the benefits of the merging of the two groups, MSG and CFM, coming together here. You can see that coming through in the higher equities and interest and trading -- net interest and trading income, but also just the low operating expenses as we see those synergies of combining the platforms going forward.

All right. Macquarie Capital, last of our markets-facing businesses. Overall, what we can see here is fee income is slightly up. M&A income in the U.S. was down. However, offsetting that, what we saw was our clients engaged in quite a bit of activity, and that led to some DCM opportunities, which have seen our income increase over the year. DCM income largely flat on year-on-year, and that's really reflective of conditions here in Australia. I mentioned lower investment-related income. There it is there in Macquarie Capital. What's pleasing is that the impairment charges in Macquarie Capital have also come off, and that's basically led to that result being slightly down on where it was last -- last half.

Just a summary of the impairment expenses has been a focus in the past. You can see that trend that has continued this half, where we've seen impairment charges come down largely across the board, slight uptick there in corporate just an impairment that we took in relation into some legacy assets. But down significantly, and that's really pleasing to see.

Our cost of compliance. I've talked about this before. Plenty of regulatory initiatives are underway, and that just results in increased project spend for us. And, of course, when those projects come to completion, they move into the business-as-usual category and that continue -- we continue to see that increase in spend for the group.

Balance sheet. Nicholas touched on this. I always like to remind you of how we do fund our balance sheet. Those term assets are funded by term liabilities. We've got the stable deposits and equity. Minimal reliance on that short-term wholesale funding markets, using them for -- augment our trading activities. Customer deposits, I'll come back to that shortly, but needless to say, that's been good growth over a long period of time. Being more active in the term markets over the course of the first half of this year, Stuart and the team have renegotiated the syndicated loan facility for MGL. Also with the Cargill acquisition, we negotiated a senior trade facility for that business. That's really pleasing, new source of finance for us. Being active in the mortgage and motor vehicle securitization market as well, and you can see the net result of all of that.

What this leads to very, very important is just the diversified issuance strategy. And you can see that coming through there. If you look at the tenors in the middle of the page there of the debt that we've issued, the type just continues to get diversified. And if you cast your eye behind me to the bottom right-hand side of that screen, you see our maturities. Weighted average maturity for debt outstanding is 4.2 years. And really important is that those maturities that we do have are spread out in a very, very manageable way.

I talked about deposits. It's fantastic, 1 million Australians are clients of Macquarie's. Greg and the team have done a fantastic job there. You can see that growth over a long period of the time, now almost at $50 billion in terms of deposits. That's 40% of our funded balance sheet. Our source of funding coming from our deposit base, that's been a great story for us.

Okay. Tuning in to the loan and lease portfolio. I'll just make a few comments there. Up particularly on where it was from March '17. You can see finance lease assets up there. Now what -- you would have heard Nicholas said that motor vehicle was largely flat half-on-half. What we have seen is we're putting more of those motor vehicles on the balance sheet and less through securitization.

That's really just reflecting the fact that we've got that strong deposit growth coming through and we're utilizing that strong deposit growth. Similar story there in mortgages. You can see $2.5 billion increase in what's on the funded balance sheet. Again, we're just taking advantage of those deposits, which Greg and the team had been raising. And pleasingly, Canadian and U.S. mortgages, they have now gone to zero as we've exited those positions over the journey. So that's great for us.

Equity investments. $7.6 billion. That's up from where it was from $5 billion, so up quite a bit from where it was previously. Now you can see where most of that growth has been occurring. It's really in relation to MAM. You can see it, first of all, in that top line there, the $1.6 billion to $1.9 billion, of course, required the Green Investment Bank over the journey. But also what MAM does, we've does this over a long period of time, is that we take onto Macquarie's balance sheet positions.

We underwrite them effectively, and then we move those position into fund. And that is indeed what has occurred over the last six months. And many of you would be familiar with National Grid in the U.K, which we had at 31st of March. But since then, there's been more investments that we've been able to make, including Endeavor Energy and the South Australian titles -- land titles of business, which are currently sitting on our balance sheet. That will transition into the funds. National Grid, for example, transition into a new product called the Super Core Fund, which the team has developed. So that's quite exciting for us.

The other area that you can see there, of course, is energy resources and commodities, quite a big step up there. That's largely Macquarie Capital. It's using the balance sheet. I mentioned before that the interest expense for Macquarie Capital has stepped up. That's reflective of the -- you can see that -- why that is the case, reflective of the increased use of balance sheet. And most of these investments have occurred in that energy space, particularly in the green energy space, and the acquisition of the Green Investment Group has been a significant part of that. So that's really pleasing for the future.

From a regulatory point of view, Basel III, we await the finalization of that, much anticipated. We'll see where that comes through in the next few months. Of course, APRA came out with its unquestionably strong proposal, and that provided more guidance to the Australian banks about what they thought CET1 needed to be to answer that question raised by the Financial System Inquiry of what is -- of the banks needing to be unquestionably strong.

And what's very important is that in coming up with their proposal, APRA has referenced the Basel III changes and indicated that the implementation of APRA's proposal will incorporate those changes within the prudential framework that they are proposing. So based on that guidance, we feel very comfortable that our very strong surplus capital position is more than sufficient to accommodate any additional requirements.

Here is our CET1 ratios, and now I'm referring to the bank. Nicholas showed the slide of this showing the group surplus. This is down at the bank level. What you can see is it's remained relatively flat for the last six months, 13.3%, which is what we referenced. That's the harmonized basis how we can compare ourselves on an international basis.

You can see the movement there pretty self-explanatory. APRA super equivalence 2.3 brings us down to 11%, so actually up a tick from where we were at the -- where we were at 31st of March. Strong liquidity position, very, very important. Look, that LCR there, 153%. No surprises there given our approach to funding the balance sheet. And you can see our liquid asset portfolio, again, remaining very, very strong on -- for us.

And finally, just turning to the capital management update. Last time we met, I spoke about the MEREP purchases. We had $373 million to purchase. Of course, you remember last year, we introduced the staff share sale arrangement, which is an off-market facility. We purchased $260 million of those MEREP off-market. That led to $113 million that we've acquired on-market, and the combined weighted average price that those shares are all acquired at were just a tad over $89.

Again, last time we met I talked about the very successful MACS hybrid issue that the treasury team were able to get away in March, the $750 million I flagged. That there is a potential hybrid that would be removed, and that was the ACS, the $250 million, and that's -- that has indeed occurred in June. Now given our strong capital position, given the buyback, no surprises that the board has resolved that no discount will apply for the DRP for the first half of the year and of course, we'll be acquiring those on-market. And as Nicholas mentioned, we've announced the approval for a buyback, and that will help us with our -- managing our capital going forward.

So with that, I'll hand back to Nicholas.

Nicholas Moore

Thanks, Patrick. And I would now like to provide some -- an update on our short-term outlook. As usual, we start with the five different business groups and talk about some of the factors that we think will be impacting their result for the next six months. Starting on the annuity side -- on the annuity-style businesses with the MAM business, we note here, obviously, we received very large performance fees in the first half, and we don't expect to receive that level of performance fees in the second half. We do expect base fees to be broadly consistent half-on-half.

The CAF business, we note the size of the leasing books and the size of the principal books, but also, we note that the final profitability for the year will be determined by the timing of transactions, particularly in the principal finance book. Banking and Financial Services, we note the ongoing growth taking place in the businesses across Banking and Financial Services, which should result in greater income, of course, for the next six months.

Turning to the capital markets-facing businesses, we note the subdued market conditions in some of the commodity businesses. We also note the lower levels of impairment and investment-related income in the Commodities and Global Markets business. With Macquarie Capital, we assume that the market conditions that we've experienced will be broadly consistent, and as you recall, that's M&A and ACM being subdued, but DCM being strong. But also, we note a strong pipeline of principal realizations are expected. And, of course, we completed the global investment bank acquisition in the first six months.

Now from bringing all those different group contributions together, we expect year-on-year that they'll be slightly up on where they were last year. So the five different groups, having regard to them all, we expect them to be slightly up on where they were last year.

The tax rate for the full year, we now expect to be broadly in line with where we were in the first half and indeed, the second half of last year. Now as I mentioned, that's down slightly on where the tax rate was last year.

Obviously, substantial performance fees were recognized in the first half, which we don't expect to recognize in the second half. So overall, we expect that the second half result will be down on the first half result, albeit the second half result will be largely in line with the second half of last year.

Accordingly, we expect the group's result for the full year to be slightly up on where we were at the end of last year. That short-term outlook, of course, is subject to the usual caveat, in particular with respect to market conditions, the impact of foreign exchange and potential regulatory changes and tax uncertainties.

Our medium-term outlook slide is unchanged from where we've been for, I think, at least six or seven years now, which is basically expressing our confidence in our ability to deliver superior performance in the medium term. That confidence comes from the deep expertise we have in our group and the various markets that we operate in. We see that obviously in the annuity-style businesses today, superior performance being delivered by the Macquarie Asset Management, Corporate and Asset Finance and Banking and Financial Services.

The capital markets-facing businesses are also very well-positioned to benefit from improved market conditions, with strong platforms and strong franchises, and we're seeing that in the results again today. We're going to continue to see the benefits of continued cost initiatives. And of course, this is all supported by a very strong and conservative balance sheet, and perhaps even more importantly, proven risk management framework and culture for the group.

The final slide details where we have the capital across the group, and when you note it compared with where we were six months ago, you'll see the step up of equity in both the annuity businesses with the extra equity being -- extra capital being used in MIRA and the extra capital being used in Macquarie Capital. And you can see the returns reflecting the strong return, obviously, coming out of the annuity businesses for the first six months, and the returns for the -- the lower returns for the capital markets-facing businesses in the first six months of this year.

Now with that, I'll hand over to Karen, who will take questions. Thank you.

Thanks, Nicholas, and we'll now open up for questions.

James Ellis

It's James Ellis here from Crédit Suisse. I've got two questions: one on the short-term outlook; and then secondly, in relation to the approved on market buyback of up to $1 billion. So on the more positive tone which you've given in relation to the fiscal '18 outlook, to what extent is that a reflection of the strength of the first half results on the one hand? And to what extent do you think that's a reflection of the more positive outlook, which you have going into the second half?

Nicholas Moore

I think it's very much a result of what we've seen in the first half. First half result, obviously, has been very strong, up 19% on where we were this time last year, so that obviously sets us up very well for the full year. So largely reflective of the first half, but it also includes our expectation in terms of how the businesses will perform in the second half. Now in terms of our summary, we've been through that business-by-business showing you the sorts of factors that will impact upon that, and particularly, the strong result that we saw coming from the performance fees not being reflected in the second half. But obviously, we do see strength coming through a number of the businesses over that period.

James Ellis

Just in relation to the approval for the buyback. The last time Macquarie did an on-market buyback, it was for a $500 million amount and that was broadly half-completed.

Nicholas Moore

Yes.

James Ellis

Back at that period when it was executed, Macquarie was trading on broadly onetime book.

Nicholas Moore

Yes.

James Ellis

Now that Macquarie's trading at close to two times book, I just wondered if you could talk about how you think about value and what is compelling buying for actually executing that buyback now as opposed to previously?

Nicholas Moore

Sure. Well, you're quite right. The share price has changed over that period. We do have a substantial surplus and we've had a substantial surplus for a number of years now. So in terms of the flexibility that we'd like, we've received approval from the board and we've received other approvals necessary to proceed. We're not providing a timetable for that buyback plainly, as we said it does depend upon market conditions and does depend upon opportunities that are available for the business at the time.

Karen Khadi

We might just take a question from the front. Thank you.

Jonathan Mott

Jon Mott from UBS. Just following right on from that. You've seen a biggest increase in equity investments that you've had many, many years. And obviously, part of that's the Green Investment Bank. But also, an additional 20 investments in the energy space, a net 20 that you've seen come through and many other investments for the group. So can you tie together the opportunity for new investments that you're seeing at the moment, given there's a lot of liquidity in the world, a lot of demand for assets that we've been talking about for many years, at the same time that you're looking to return capital via a buyback? So what are your opportunities for deploying capital versus returning it at a multiple of book?

Nicholas Moore

Yes, that's a good question. So from the use of the equity over the period, as Patrick outlined, it was broadly -- I think broadly equal between MIRA and MacCap in terms of the use of it. With MacCap -- sorry, with MIRA, a lot of that should be viewed, in large part, in terms of an underwriting. So we expect that the assets that we've underwritten from a MIRA viewpoint will actually flow out into investors hand in the not-too-distant future.

So, yes, the capital is being used, but it's being used on an underwriting basis in that category. From an MacCap viewpoint, the time frame is probably longer, but still, it will be capital -- working capital that will be flowing through the business on an ongoing basis. So with both of those, the use of the capital hasn't been to change the long-term structure of the business. It's all related to the day-to-day business, as it were, of the Macquarie Group.

So you're quite right. There are good opportunities out there, and that's why we made mention that any buyback will be subject to the opportunities that we see available to us at the time. But to have the flexibility to actually execute the buyback, we've received the approvals from all necessary parties, including the board, to do that.

Patrick Upfold

It's probably worth just also mentioning, Jon, we are generating a lot of capital every year as well. So that does provide a lot for us to seek those opportunities.

Karen Khadi

Maybe one question at the back. Thanks.

Brian Johnson

Brian Johnson, CLSA. When we have a look in the slides today, on the outlook, you're flagging equity realizations. When we have a look at the capital in MacCap, in six months, it's gone from $1.7 billion to $2.3 billion. When we have a look at the equity investments slide, it's up and it's up big time. Can we get an update just on the IPO pipeline that's been discussed in the press? So I'd be interested in Nuix specifically, PEXA specifically, and also, Quadrant Energy and is it factored into the outlook?

Nicholas Moore

Well, those three, they're all, of course -- although they're not listed companies, they're all public companies and they have their own boards and they have their own decision-making process in terms of how they will proceed to the market. So I don't know that we have any more data, looking at Tim, will he have any more detail in terms of the timing of those three different investments at this stage? Tim, would you like to add any comment to it?

Timothy Bishop

Thanks, Brian. We won't comment specifically in relation to those three assets. But I think, as Nicholas and Patrick said, we have an expectation that there'll be an increased level of principal realizations in our second half relative to the first half. And that's obviously the thing that we're very focused on during the course of the next six months, without commenting specifically on those three assets.

I think the increased level of activity, though, as a general statement has largely been around green energy. And so I think that capital number is a point in time, but it's largely been around green energy, which is both a combination of what we're doing in Europe but also what we're seeing in terms of the significant opportunities in Asia as well.

Karen Khadi

I might just take a question from the line and then come back to you, Richard.

The first phone question comes from Frank Podrug from Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Frank Podrug

Firstly congratulations and good luck to Patrick, Alex and Stephen. So two questions for me. The first is equity raise for MIRA. The trends are very strong for the third consecutive half. You've now raised almost $22 billion in the last 18 months and that's well above the historical run rate. How much of this is new money versus investors from maturing funds recycling into new funds? And if it's new money, is it fair to say structural demand for infrastructure stepped up permanently?

Nicholas Moore

Well, that's a good question. Happy to hand it over to Shemara, but you're right, it is a very good performance and I think it's probably in the infrastructure space, the best performance, I think, out there, Shemara, in terms of fundraising. In terms of new money versus old money, there's always a combination. But there is a lot of new money flowing in here, and we do think it's structural. Shem?

Shemara Wikramanayake

Yes, the new versus old money varies by fund, but roughly, we're running at about two-third re-ups, one-third new money, and I think that's reflecting what you were saying about flows to the sector overall. So I think we're in a position where there's a lot of liquidity in the world looking to get invested. And while some of that may be flowing to passives at one end, at the upper end, there's a lot of money being allocated to real asset classes like infrastructure because people are wanting the defensive characteristics of capital protection and the yield characteristics and the stable, reliable returns. So I think the whole sector is seeing a lot of flows. If you look at where assets are flowing in the world, within alternatives, real assets are the biggest area of flow.

And even though the space has grown a lot and there's a lot more managers, we're still the largest manager by a long way and have realized IRRs at 17%. So we have a good solid track record in the regions where -- we're still being disciplined in terms of the size of the funds we raise, but there's stepping up a little there, $5 billion, $6 million size funds now that we're rotating, raising in each of our large regions in North America and Europe, and Asia is also now starting to pick up with the pan-Asian funds running in the $3 billion type range.

Karen Khadi

Can maybe...

Frank Podrug

And second question -- sorry, is it okay for a second question, Karen?

Karen Khadi

Is it okay if I just take a question from the floor and come back to you?

Frank Podrug

Sure.

Karen Khadi

Thank you. Just Richard Wiles. Thank you.

Richard Wiles

Richard Wiles, Morgan Stanley. Just wanted to ask a question about MEIF3. It's driven the perform -- or been one of the drivers of the high-performance fees in first half. If I'm correct, this fund was established in 2008. It was closed in 2010. So just seven years later, it's already generating performance fees. I think there's three assets in the fund. I might be wrong, but I think there's three assets in the fund. It looks like you've sold one of them and you've already got to a point where you're virtually certain that the fund overall will generate performance fees. So can you give us some indication of how significant Copenhagen is as a proportion of the total investment? And can you confirm that you've been conservative on assumptions around the existing or the remaining assets? And if they were to sell for prices above those conservative assumptions, then you would expect to book another performance fee on MEIF3 within the next two to three years?

Nicholas Moore

Happy to always confirm that we'll be conservative in terms of our view of asset values. But it is uncertain. I mean, the reason we're conservative is because it's -- there's obviously volatility around these issues. In terms of the composition of the fund, it's probably best to hand to Shemara sat in front of you. She can talk about the composition and in terms of the timing of the realization of further fees in that fund. So maybe, if you hand that microphone to Shemara.

Shemara Wikramanayake

Thanks. Yes, you're right. The MEIF3 fund basically had Copenhagen and Brussels, were its large investments and then it had a Czech asset, which is a smaller one. And basically, we -- in terms of how we recognize performance fees, it's on the basis of it being highly and probable there's a risk of reversal. So in relation to the assets that are in there, we look at valuations on them and recognize performance fees on that basis.

And we're, you can call it, conservative, but the test is improbable -- highly improbable risk of reversal in terms of what valuations we've used on the remaining assets. And that's why we've reached a level at the whole of fund level where we're in performance fee territory now. And we share, at a certain rate, once we hit the hurdle, so that's why we recognized a large performance fee.

I should also say with Copenhagen, we were preparing to run a competitive process on that, but the preemption right was exercised by one of our co-shareholders, so it ended up being recognized at an earlier time than we expected. And as it turned out, for a higher fee than we had in our recognition of fees prior to that. So that's where we sit with MEIF3. It's getting to its 10 years. Brussels is really the only big meaningful asset left in there, which also is the last asset left in MEIF1.

Karen Khadi

Okay, just a question at the back there?

Andrew Triggs

It's Andrew Triggs form JP Morgan. To follow on from that, Shemara, perhaps Macquarie Infrastructure Partners of a similar era to MEIF1, could you perhaps give us -- sorry, MEIF3 I should say. Could you perhaps give an update on the likelihood and timing of performance fees there?

Nicholas Moore

This is our U.S. fund?

Shemara Wikramanayake

Yes, so it's our -- so at the time of the financial crisis, we raised Macquarie just before in '07, Macquarie Infrastructure Partners, one, which was about a $4 billion fund and we raised MEIF2 in Europe, which is a €4 billion fund. Both of those being the vintage they are, we haven't, at this stage, budgeted their coming into performance fees. They're large funds, but we have them just below the hurdle at the moment. So it will depend on realizations there.

The fund that was the equivalent of MEIF3 was MIP II. So they're buying one iteration behind the European funds. That was about a €1.5 billion fund. And it's just starting to do realizations. Sometime ago, you may recall, we realized for a very good IRR a towers asset in that, broadcast towers, a telecommunications towers asset called GTP. So that's already being realized with very good return, and we're starting to realize other assets in both MIP I and MIP II now.

The main shared asset is a utility on the West Coast in the U.S. remaining after GTP. So that MIP I goes on the cusp of performance fees or not. MIP II should generate performance fees, potentially starting next financial year, but most likely, the year after, it'll depend on timing of when we realize assets.

Karen Khadi

I might just go back to the teleconference line and pick up the second part of your question, Frank.

Frank Podrug

Great. So the second question's on CAF Principal Finance. It's been an outstanding performer, but the book's amortizing pretty rapidly now given market conditions. What's your attitude to the book from here? Are you happy to simply sit back, keep dry powder, wait until more attractive opportunities occur, whenever that might be? Or is there a threshold at which you say, "We need to chase a bit of growth?"

Nicholas Moore

Well, we've always said it's not a franchise-driven business, and that's partly why we've changed the name to reflect that. It's one that is very much looking for the risk return on every asset that we actually put on the books and do it very carefully. In terms of where it's at today, I think we are very happy that it's sized right for the market that we see today. They continue to be very, very active in terms of engaging with the market and maybe Ben can -- would like to comment in terms of market opportunities at the moment and what we can see in the short term.

Benjamin Bruck

I mean, the opportunities we're addressing are really across the spectrum, and I think that's described in the results here. That includes some lower risk, lower return assets all the way through to higher risk, higher return assets. And as a result, you don't want to allow the portfolio size to lead you too much as to what that might result in, in relation to profitability. And I think that's articulated pretty clearly in the results as well.

Karen Khadi

Okay. We'll just take a question from the left here, from Craig Williams.

Craig Williams

It's Craig Williams from Citi here. Given the mix change in your business towards the so-called annuity businesses, with large asset portfolios, which you built in recent years and given the rise in asset prices in recent year with QE and the like, does that give you more confidence in your ability to sort of hold revenue and profitability at or around current levels than perhaps we've seen in the past, in say, like, 2009, 2012 period where sort of I think three or four years, there were some falls in profitability for the group at that stage?

Nicholas Moore

Yes, Craig, as you said, the diversified nature of our business is a real strength, so it does mean that we can respond to market conditions that will be as varied as they may be and maintain our profitability. Obviously, none of us know what the future will be. But having a broad base of businesses as we do, we believe adds a lot of the strength to the overall business.

Karen Khadi

Just a question from the front?

Richard Wiles

Richard Wiles, Morgan Stanley. The commodities performance was perhaps a touch weaker than some might have expected. And you said it was due to lack of volatility in markets. Could you give us a bit of color as to whether that was across the board in commodities? Or whether it was concentrated in your energy business? And can you also comment on whether we should expect the U.S. hurricanes to lead to a better performance at the start of the second half or should we downplay that view?

Nicholas Moore

Well, if we go to this slide, we actually break out the different movements in the different books. And so if we look at Slide 16, if we could bring that up? Yes. So if we look in the commodities market, as we say at the top, "Mixed results across the commodities platform," which is, of course, reflecting what you're saying, Richard, but lower volatility impacting client hedging activity in global oil, North American gas and metals, partly offset by stronger results in North American power, bulk commodities, investor products and agriculture. So as you're suggesting, it is a mixed outcome there. And it's the low volatility, obviously, coming out of that global oil in North American gas that has been a major contributor. In terms of the impact of the hurricane, I don't think we're expecting any material impact in the results for the group.

Karen Khadi

I might take a question right at the back there.

Brett Le Mesurier

It's Brett Le Mesurier, Velocity Trade. Tim referred to a few asset sales that you're planning to do this half or hoping to do this half. I presume they're currently classified in the balance sheet as available for sale. Would that be correct?

Patrick Upfold

Yes. Some of them are and some of them are fair value through P&L and some of them are treated as associates. Most of our investments, the equity investments that we make, tend to be associate and the reason it gets that classification is that we tend to have significant influence over those businesses, which you'd naturally expect we would have. So if you go and have a look at the accounts, you'll see that ABS' equities is probably around $750 million of equity there, whereas in the associate level, we'd have $3.5 billion.

Just to give you some context to that. There's also another category of assets, which we called held-for-sale, where is we've bought something -- these typically we go with underwritten positions, but typically, where we've bought something on the balance sheet and we intend to dispose of it and we're doing things to dispose of it within 12 months, and that's where you're seeing quite a significant step up over the last little while.

Most of that relates to those positions I referred to in MAM, but some of those positions, MacCap, part of its business is working alongside its clients. It steps up and uses our balance sheet for them to take on positions with the intention of selling down over 12 months. So Tim, anything you want to add to that?

Brett Le Mesurier

The available-for-sale reserve has fallen significantly, down to $70-odd million at this result. That's an indication isn't it of the gain that you would get from selling those assets?

Patrick Upfold

That's right. Yes, look, some of those assets, that's right. As I said, the bulk of them are in those other categories that I've referred to.

Brett Le Mesurier

Do you have an expectation as to the difference between what you've got in the reserve and market value?

Patrick Upfold

Well, the reserves, of course, are meant to be reflective of what their market value is. The gain on -- there will be a gain. The gain that's sitting in the reserve is held there until disposition. So it should be reflective of what's -- in that particular category of what would go through the P&L.

Brett Le Mesurier

And so the transfer out of that reserve of $280-odd-million in the half, that basically went straight to the P&L much right?

Patrick Upfold

Yes, that's right because it's gain and reclassifications which occur which, once they occur, then they get put through the P&L.

Brett Le Mesurier

So this half will -- this second half '18 will actually be harder then given your starting point?

Patrick Upfold

Well, again, I just take you back to the relative size. So $4 billion, I think, if you broke all those numbers down, you'd have, sort of, circa $4 billion sitting in held-for-sale. You would have $3.5 billion sitting in associates. We're not marking through reserves, they're different accounting treatment, and then you've got your ABS and that is the smaller part of our equity investments from an accounting classification viewpoint. But you do get visibility, obviously, in the ABS because you've got a reserve sitting there, which is marking it from book to fair value.

Karen Khadi

We might just take a question just from the gentleman in the middle back there. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

My name is Pankaj from [Genpact]. I have a question on your BFS business. So it's very pleasing to see that in spite of not having the gain from the disposal of the life business, so that's still an upside and yet you've grown the business by 79. My question is, there's been a lot of marketing, there's investment in the front office that happened obviously. And that's led to the growth in the BFS business. Is there a business strategy around how you manage -- how you plan to manage the middle and the back office and how you're trying to gear those parts of the engine up to handle the increased volume?

Nicholas Moore

That's a good question. Maybe I'll hand it over to Greg. There obviously has been a very substantial investment across Banking and Financial Services, including the bank office in recent years, which has allowed the growth to take place that we've been witnessing over the last few years. So very, very substantial investments, which are delivering for us. In terms of the growth going forward, obviously, they're continuing to invest across all the different platforms. Greg, would you like to highlight some of the technology investments that you made and you're making to support the growth?

Gregory Ward

Yes, sure, Nicholas. So there's been really good growth in all the businesses, deposits, the loan books and also the wealth platforms. And in each of those areas over the last four years and indeed, longer than that, we've been investing significantly in technology, and I think we've told the market about some of the major programs, including the core banking program, which is a multiyear program to replatform our lending and deposit systems.

But on top of that, we've basically re-architected all of the infrastructure from the core platforms right through the digital front office suite. And what that does is not only lets clients have a better experience and be able to more reasonably meet their requirements, but it makes it a lot more efficient to service those customers.

And so we've seen in the last few years is that our expense base is not really increasing other than the investments we're making in technology, but of course, the number of customers and books are increasing. So we're getting a better level of customer service at a more efficient way, and that's what we continue to do to continue to grow the business in an efficient way.

Nicholas Moore

Thanks, Greg.

Karen Khadi

Just a question in the back there.

Brian Johnson

Brian Johnson, CLSA. It strikes me that if you understand remuneration structure, you really understand how Macquarie works, so two related questions. The first one is, you've got $1 billion in surplus capital. You're trading at two times book. You don't have franking credits. When I have a look at the incentivization scheme, the bonus pool is ROE-driven, but the performance share units, which is the ExCo who make the decision, is basically EPS growth and ROE. I just wanted to understand why that $1 billion, if you're trading at such a multiple of book, why it isn't actually being handed back directly as a cash dividend? And then the second related question is that when I have a look at Slide 25, which is basically the remuneration, and then I look at the ROE, in the first half of last year, 14.6% ROE generated at $2.3 billion REM expense. In the second half, we have a 15.8% ROE, which generated $2.1 billion of REM. This half, we have a 16.7% ROE and the REM goes to $2.3 billion. It looks as though there might be a pattern where you seem to over-accrue in the first half based on the methodology and then not quite hand it out to the long-suffering staff in the second half. I'd just like to understand what's going on with the divergence between the ROE, okay, and this REM expense.

Nicholas Moore

Okay. Well, coming to the cash dividend. I mean, we do have regular dividends reflecting the underlying growth in earnings, of course. But we've had a surplus cash -- a surplus, pardon me, capital position for some time now. And as Patrick highlighted, that capital surplus grows as our profitability grows. So we're in the position where not only do we have a surplus capital position, but if we do nothing, that capital position is expected to grow so we need to respond to that. Now we think it's more effective to be looking at a buyback. We've done buybacks before.

We think it's more effective to look at a buyback rather than a cash dividend from a shareholder viewpoint. In terms of the staff profit share payment and remuneration, I think it's made clear in the Remuneration Report and the discussions the board has at the AGM and other events that the approach we take with the remuneration is very much a bottom-up driven approach where we look business-by-business at the market for each business.

We look at the returns for each business and we determine the profit share for each business on a business-by-business basis. So I wouldn't look to global niches. As I've said in my introductory comments to the presentation, it's always important to consider Macquarie as that five different businesses that make it up and remuneration is no different than any other element of the group.

Each one of those different businesses is operating in different markets with different constraints and drivers. So I think when you think about remuneration at Macquarie, think about it very much on a bottom-up basis rather than top-down basis. Think about how those different businesses are responding to those market conditions I think is probably the best way of looking at it.

Karen Khadi

Okay, it looks like they're no more questions in the room and none on the teleconference.

Nicholas Moore

We have time for another one, Karen.

Karen Khadi

Okay.

Brian Johnson

The CLF for the whole banking sector actually goes up next year. Yours has been flat as the RBO's been winding it back. Patrick, can you tell us what's your budget for the CLF next year? Is it up or down? Is it still $5 billion? And what does it do to the NSFR and the CLF and the LCR?

Patrick Upfold

Look, it's up, consistent with the rest of the industry. I can't recall exactly what the number is, we haven't given that number out yet, but it will go up as with the rest of the industry. It really is not going to have a significant bearing on our LCR or our NSFR. We -- our own liquidity position is doing very, very conservatively managed.

Nicholas Moore

And finally, probably just one last thing. I'd like to thank Karen. Karen is stepping down as Head of Investor Relations at the end of this week. She's going on to become the CFO of our MAM business. So Karen's done a great job over the last five years. Many of you will have got to know her. You can still see her in her role for the next week. She'll be replaced by Sam Dobson, who is in the room. I think many of you know Sam as well. He's been in the role before. So once again, Karen, many thanks.

Karen Khadi

Thank you. Thanks, Nicholas. Given there are no more questions or announcements, I'd like to thank you all for joining us. For those of you who would like to stay, there is some morning tea outside, which we invite you all to. A webcast of this briefing will be put on macquarie.com later today, and our next investor event is the operational briefing, which Sam will chair in February. Thank you.

