Saint-Gobain's (CODGF) CEO Pierre-André de Chalendar on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pierre-André de Chalendar

Good evening, everybody. I hope that you have all received our press release and you have been able to go through the highlights of our sales for the first nine months. Let me first sum up in a few words the trading conditions we experienced.

Consolidated sales for the first nine months were at €30,570 million, including a positive Group structure impact of plus 0.8% and a negative currency impact of minus 0.7%. Organic growth for the first nine months was 4.2% with volumes up 2.4% and pricing remaining up 1.8%. That’s not enough in all business sectors to offset the raw material and energy inflation. All business sectors on geographic region showed organic growth. Third quarter sales at €10,161 million were up 5.6% like-for-like, driven by volumes up 3.6% and pricing up 2%.

I will now hand over to Guillaume who will give you additional information by business sector and geographic areas.

Guillaume Texier

Thank you, Pierre-André, and good evening to everyone. So, let me give you more details about our sales for the first nine months.

As Pierre-André said, sales rose plus 4.2% on a like-for-like basis over the first nine months, and were up plus 5.6% in the third quarter, continuing the good trends of the first half, excluding the impact of the cyber-attack.

On a reported basis, sales grew plus 4.3% in the first nine months and plus 4.1% in the third quarter, taking into account the exchange rate and structure effects, which I’ll take a moment to give you full details on that.

The structure impact remained flat at plus 0.8% for the nine months and was plus 0.7% for the third quarter. This reflected the acquisitions made in Asia and emerging markets like Emix, Solcrom, and Tumelero, in new niche technologies and services such as H-Old, Isonat or France Pare-Brise, and third category in the reinforcement of our strong positions, especially in Building Distribution, particularly in the Nordics. By the activity, this structure impact was most pronounced in Exterior Solutions with the integration of Emix and Solcrom.

The currency impact was minus 0.7% for the first nine months. After being very slightly positive in H1, the FX impact on sales turned significantly negative in Q3 at minus 2.2%, driven by the U.S. dollar turning negative, the British pound continuing to weigh negatively and the Brazilian real turning slightly negative versus strongly positive in H1 as well as also negative contributions from some Asian and other emerging market currencies.

In Q3, the currency impact was materially negative in all sectors, especially Construction Products at minus 3.2%. It’s hard to say what the impact might be for the rest of the year, but based on spot rates now, it’s likely that Q4 sales would see a more negative impact from FX than in Q3. And in terms of the impact on operating profit for the second half, given the geographic mix of our sales, we expect an even bigger impact on operating profit.

So, coming back to the most important part, the like-for-like growth. Volumes continued to show the good signs we saw in the first half, excluding the cyber-attack, up plus 3.6% in Q3 and plus 2.4% for the nine months with growth in all origins and business sectors. We achieved pricing of plus 2% in Q3, a slight increase than the first, despite the comparison basis getting significantly harder in Q3. I remind you that last year, we moved from deflationary environment in H1 where prices were down minus 0.6% to an inflationary environment in H2 with prices up plus 0.6%. So, to be able to increase pricing, despite this, is an achievement. However, this is against the backdrop of increasing inflation in our raw materials and energy costs where we now expect inflation of more than €400 million for the full year. The story is quite different by business sector with the Construction Products where we see a big part of this cost inflation facing a very competitive environment and with plus 2.7% price increase we have been able to achieve for the first nine months in this sector, not just efficient to offset the accelerating raw materials cost inflation.

I will now comment on each sector, starting with Innovative Materials which was up 6.1% organically in Q3 and 4.8% in the first nine months. Flat Glass continued to grow with sales up 4.6% in Q3 and up plus 5.3% for the nine months, like-for-like. Pricing was up 2.7% and volumes up 1.9% for the quarter. We continued to see good trends in our automotive markets across the regions, although the mix was not quite as good as in the first half. In construction, Western Europe saw trend in float price stabilize, but better pricing in transformed glass, whilst Asia and emerging markets continued their positive trends. However, we expect a negative impact due to the Mexican earthquake, which affected our operations there. We are still assessing the magnitude, but this impact is expected to be little bit more than 10 million on our profits.

High-Performance Materials, positive organic growth of 8.7% in Q3 and 4.5% for the nine months. Pricing was up slightly at 0.4% for the quarter and volumes up 8.3%, driven by a Ceramics, which saw exceptionally strong refractories sales during the summer.

Turning now to Construction Products, which saw organic sales up 7.4% for Q3 and 5% for the first nine months with volumes up 5.1% and prices up 2.3% for the quarter. As I mentioned earlier, this means a pricing effect of plus 2.7% for the first nine months, which was not enough to offset the increased inflation in raw materials and energy inflation for the secor.

In Interior Solutions, we saw organic growth of 6.4% for Q3, up 4.8% for the nine months with good volume trends in Western Europe and Asia and emerging markets. North America sales stabilized penalized by a deceleration in pricing and the competitive environment. Overall for the activity, pricing rose 2.9% for the quarter, in line with the first half.

Exterior Solutions grew organically by 8.7% in Q3 and 5.2% over the nine months. This was driven by Exterior Products, which benefited from an easier comparison basis in Q2 and also exceptional additional demand resulting from repairs after the hurricanes in the U.S. Pricing remained competitive.

Pipe saw pricing strengthen against the backdrop of strong raw material inflation but volumes were still impacted by the lack of significant export contracts. Mortars saw a good quarter in the main regions, despite construction markets remaining difficult in Brazil. Overall, Exterior Solutions saw pricing up 1.7% for the quarter and volume up 7%.

Lastly, Building Distribution saw organic growth of 4.1% for Q3, up 3.5% for the nine months. France continued its recovery, driven by new construction and the first signs of improvement in renovation. And the Nordics continued to show good trends. We are fixing organic growth in the UK, despite the uncertain backdrop, but the Germany saw sales decline slightly. Overall, for the sector, pricing was up 1.8% in the quarter with volumes growing 2.3%.

And finally, let me give you some comments on organic growth by geographic area. France continued its improvements, driven by the dynamic new-build market and with renovation, as I said, showing the first signs of improvement in the quarter. Organic growth for France was 3.4% for the quarter and 2.6% for the nine months. Other Western Europe again showed good growth, which sales up 3.3% like-for-like for Q3 and up 2.9% for the nine months, led by the Nordics. Growth in the UK was more moderate and led by prices with volumes settling and visibility still weak; and Germany remained hesitant.

North America posted like-for-like growth of 9.3% on the quarter and 4.7% for the nine months. Construction volumes remained well-orientated, benefitting from the repairs post U.S. hurricanes, while industry made small gains overall. Pricing decelerated on a more difficult comparison basis and with the tougher competitive environment.

And lastly, Asia and emerging markets saw growth accelerating, at 10.8% in Q3 and up 8.2% for the first nine months, driven by all regions.

And I will now hand over to Pierre-André for concluding remarks.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

Thank you, Guillaume. A few comments now about the strategic priorities and outlook for the rest of the year, which is very much in line with the plans we outline at our Investor Day.

We have then accelerated our acquisitions products, [ph] signing 23 since the beginning of the year including Glava, the insulation market leader in Norway, which we have just finalized and which allows us to consolidate our position in the Nordics. We have also finalized two acquisitions in October, Kirson in Germany and Megaflex in Argentina.

Moving on to our outlook. For the fourth quarter, the Group expects the continued recovery of the construction markets in France; continued positive trends overall in other Western European countries, despite less visibility in the UK, and Germany still hesitant; positive market conditions in North America construction; and good organic growth in Asia and emerging countries; and as you’ve heard from Guillaume, we are currently facing increased pressure in terms of raw material and energy costs.

To conclude, as you have seen in the press release, we are confirming our full-year 2017 objective of a further like-for-like increase in operating income; and for the second half of 2017, we expect the like-for-like increase to be above the level achieved in the first half, despite ongoing inflationary pressure on costs.

And now, Guillaume and I are happy to answer any questions you may have.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We have a first question from Paul Roger of Exane BNP Paribas. The floor is yours.

Paul Roger

[Technical Difficulty]

Pierre-André de Chalendar

Paul, it’s very difficult to hear you. You’re cut.

Paul Roger

Sorry. I’m on a...

Pierre-André de Chalendar

Better.

Paul Roger

I will move. Okay. So, firstly, on the France renovation. You mentioned that you’re seeing the first time the recovery. How strong do you think that recovery could become? Do you expect the shape of recovery to narrow, or could we see a really powerful acceleration percentage as start thinking out what that shape could be in 2018? That’s the first one. The second one is on Germany. Actually, you’re not the first company to talk about Germany being a little bit weak. What do you think explains the weakness in the renovation demand in Germany? Maybe you can say something about the outlook for that particular market. And then, finally, just on your guidance. Guillaume, I think, I heard like you were saying if the FX stayed where it is, the impact on the sales will be bigger in Q4 than it was in Q3. But, can you give us also some feelings as to what FX headwind could be at operating profit level?

Pierre-André de Chalendar

I will take the first two questions and Guillaume will take the third one. So, on France renovation, I think that we are seeing gradually improving trends. And the situation has been, for quite some time, and I think, that’s what I told you at the previous calls, that the new activity has been growing significantly. And that, on the renovation, the backlog, the order book of the craftsman, and small and medium -- small companies, our customers, has been growing significantly for now quite some months, in fact, around 20% in the last year. And, so, you would expect renovation to gather space, which we talked on renovation, has been turning positive, but it’s still not very high. And I think my answer to that question is still the same that I think that until recently, our customers have been reluctant to hire for number of reasons. And because they were quite busy in new, they extended the work in renovation. I think this is progressively moving. And I think that’s the reason, I think, our new President was right to put emphasis very quickly as he was elected, on the labor law reforms, which have been designed mostly for the small companies.

And when I look at the reaction of the industry association of our customers, the organization of -- in construction of small, medium sized companies, we are very happy about this change. And I believe that progressively, as conditions continue to be good and as they are little less worried that if they hire -- they will not be able to fire because as you remember, the last 10 years have been difficult and they have been -- a full stop, [ph] so they have been nervous. I think that the first indication that they are starting to hire. And I hope this is a going to increase. And then, we could have new builds, is going to continue to be good for quite some time also renovation gathering space. But, I will update as usual, you more, on 2018 in February, like we always do.

The trend has been gradually improving this year. It is still slight in renovation. When we talk about number, I think that the growth of the second - third quarter, if I extract all the impact which -- when you look at our sales in France which are now -- and I think that’s the first time for a number of quarters that the quarterly sales in France are higher than the average of Europe -- the rest of Europe. But, the 3.4% that we reported, in fact, if you take out price, which is still decreasing, it’s closer to between 4.5% to 5%, which is very much in line with what we said in July.

Now Germany, Germany is -- a number of -- it’s not very satisfactory, the evaluation of sales in Germany. I would say that there are two reasons. First in Saint-Gobain, it is one of the markets where the cyber-attack has been the most important. So, there is more impact there than in average in Europe. Second, but that’s not in renovation, but it explains overall number in Germany. In some industrial businesses, especially in automotive, glass, we have moved some manufacturing from Germany to Poland. So, you see that we have very good numbers in Eastern Europe, part of that was in Germany the years before. And on the renovation, it is true also that renovation is not very good, i.e., which is -- here again, you have -- new build is more important, but globally, construction is a bit disappointing. I think that in Germany, the issue is not that the companies don’t want to hire, is that there is shortages of labor. So, it’s a pent up demand, especially after all the immigration movement and all. That is so significant. But, the German market today is short on labor, especially in the construction area for our customers. So, here also, I think that gradually because the demand is there, the numbers could improve.

Guillaume, on the third question?

Guillaume Texier

Yes. The third question was on exchange rate. We had an exchange rate impact, which is accelerating into negative territory in Q3 with minus 2.2% exchange rate impact. And if you look at the rest of the year, you can see really that in many currencies and especially on the U.S. dollar, we are going to face increasing headwinds, which means that we expect Q4 -- expect to be higher than the figures few years that we had in the Q3, which means that overall the H2 will be very clearly negative.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

Having in mind that we never know exactly what happens…

Guillaume Texier

Exactly, it can change suddenly. Now, when it comes to operating profit, you know Paul that our profitability is a little bit higher in North America and emerging countries compared to Western Europe. So, it’s easy to conclude that we are going to have slightly higher exchange rate effect on the profit, given this geographical mix.

Thank you. The next question is from Jean-Christophe Lefèvre-Moulenq of Crédit Mutuel. Your line is now open.

Jean-Christophe Lefèvre-Moulenq

Bonsoir messieurs, good evening. Allow me please three questions, if you wouldn’t mind. First one, I hope that you will forgive me this is a traditional question on pricing of float glass. Could you quantify the prices of the 4-millimeter, including and without the energy surcharge? Second issue is regarding the trend in pipes? Do we have the same trend then in the first half or do we have a deceleration of the declining volumes and pricing? Third question, in Building Distribution, we have an acceleration of price effect, 1.8% over the third quarter. Is that the same trend across all Europe or do we have different trends in France, Germany and Nordics? Thank you so much.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

Okay. I’ll take the first one and the third, and Guillaume will on the second one. So, on pricing of float glass, as you -- there is always the same question and there is always the same answer, is that the float glass price is unless relevant. But, I will give you the numbers. I think we are basically flat in the last -- sequentially from Q2 to Q3, but we are still significantly up compared to last year in Q3 versus Q2. So, I think the overall number, if we talk about the same number, it’s around €3.4 per square meter.

On distribution, we are seeing a gradual improvement of price, which is a reflection of the cost that distribution gets from its supplier, and as we said earlier, which is not enough in fact to cover the cost that the manufacturer -- like at least in Saint-Gobain, we get. This pricing is improving in all our countries very slightly. But, the level of price increase that we this year is clearly more important in the UK than in the other countries. In UK, in fact, at the moment, the bulk of our growth is linked with price, but you know that the UK has been facing a significant devaluation last year. So, this price increases are clearly immediate.

Guillaume Texier

On pipe, what we have is -- the question is not really pricing. Pricing is positive in Q3, but driven by emerging countries where pricing is quite good. What we have on the other hand is volumes which continue to be difficult in Europe with export contracts from Europe to emerging markets still difficult and with some European markets -- some domestic European markets still having difficulties to recover. What I will mention also on pipes is that it’s one of the businesses in Construction Products, which is impacted by a very high inflation of cost of factors, which is pushing us to increase the pricing.

Jean-Christophe Lefèvre-Moulenq

Just a follow-up, do we have still double-digit decrease in pipe volumes?

Guillaume Texier

In pipe volumes in Q3? No.

Jean-Christophe Lefèvre-Moulenq

No. Okay. But, over the first half, it was double-digit, I guess.

Guillaume Texier

Over the first half, it was -- no, it was not to double-digit.

Jean-Christophe Lefèvre-Moulenq

It was single-digit. Okay. Many thanks.

Thank you. The next question is from Elodie Rall of JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Elodie Rall

Hi. Good evening. And couple of questions as well for me too. So, first of all, you keep repeating that price increases are not enough to offset cost inflation here in raw materials. So, is it that you are expecting more pressure from your last guidance of €300 million for the year on cost inflation? And in which division do you expect most pressure? You’ve talked about Interior, but where else? And, are you expecting or pushing through further price increases in Q4? So that’s my first question on price and costs.

Second question, please, on roofing. I know you benefited from the storms in Q3 but Owens Corning is saying that they are expecting more positive impact in Q4. Is that your view as well? And third question, please, on cost savings. If you could give us an update, I mean, after the 170 million that you reported in H1, are you still on track with your target of 270 million for the year to offset wage inflation and other fixed cost? Thank you.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

Elodie, I’ll take those questions. The first one is on raw materials and energy, and you are right to ask the question because it’s an important one, as you could feel from our commentaries. When we last spoke at the end of H1, we said that we had seen an acceleration in inflation but that we were hoping to catch up, because we saw this inflation as frontend loaded in the year. At the time, we were expecting the total price effect of more than 300 million. But, I remember also very well having said that parameters were evolving fast, both on the price side and on the cost side. Things could change from a slightly favorable situation at the time. And indeed, things have evolved. For several materials, we have seen a clear acceleration of inflation in global context of more tension between supply and demand. And I can take a few examples, for example paper for gypsum, which is an important raw material; metallurgical material, I was just talking about that including coke for price or coke also for insulation or asphalts for roofing, which was also increased. To the extent that today, as I mentioned during my commentaries, we think that the 300 million I was talking about, will be more than 400 million. So, it’s an update upwards of our inflation of the raw materials and energy.

If I do the traditional quick high level math on the full-year, so we have more than €400 million cost effect. On the other hand, our manufacturing businesses, which represent, as you know, approximately half of our total business, have deliver the price effect, which is today at 2.2% year-to-date but clearly decelerating with the 2% a year in Q3, and the high comparison basis in Q4 compared to the last year. So, when you look at that, you see that we will probably be slightly below breakeven for the year but really in negative territory from the spread point of view on the second half.

Now, what sectors does it mostly impact? It’s mostly Construction Products and in Construction Products, it’s both, Interior Solutions, I was talking about paper; and Exterior Solutions, I was talking about asphalt or metallurgical materials.

In terms of price increases, we continue to do all of our efforts to push price increases. But that being said, you know very well that the pattern in most countries in the industry are that it is more easy to push price increases in the beginning of the year than in the second part of the year. So, we are doing all of our efforts, but we are still, in Construction Products specially, lagging a little bit, this inflation is an expected acceleration and inflation of cost of raw materials and energy.

So, your second question was about roofing, I think. And we don’t have exactly the same reading of what Owens Corning said. I was not listening on the call but people told me that they were flagging a flat Q4, flattish Q4, if I understand well. On our side, we saw, as I was mentioning during my commentaries, some effects of the storms in September on our volumes in roofing. And we may continue to benefit a little of that in the beginning of Q4. It’s very difficult to know. After a storm, it’s extremely volatile. You have order intake, but you also have cancellations. So, it’s extremely volatile and I wouldn’t give guidance on that. But, I think we’ll see some small impact of storms in Q4. And for the rest of the market itself, it remains healthy as we have said, overall for the year.

In terms of cost savings, I would say that, yes, we remain on track for the 270. In fact, I think, we have, in the guidance in H1, said more than 270 million. We remain on track to deliver that at the end of the year.

Elodie Rall

Thanks very much. If I can just squeeze a last one. If you could just repeat the pricing increases by division, because I don’t think I got everything.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

You mean -- the price effect in Q3 you mean by division?

Elodie Rall

Yes.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

Okay. For Q3, by division, in Flat Glass, we have 2.7; in High-Performance Materials, 0.4; in Interior Solutions, 2.9; in Exterior Solutions, 1.7; and in Distribution, 1.8.

Thank you. The next question is from Eric Lemarie of Bryan Garnier. Your line is now open.

Eric Lemarie

Yes. Hi. Good afternoon. I’ve got three questions, if I may. The first one on these 23 acquisitions you have realized in 2017 so far. Could you give us an overall view of the annual sales contribution from these acquisitions, and maybe the price paid -- the cumulative price paid for these acquisitions as well? Regarding the residual impact of the cyber-attack, in Q3, was it in line with your guidance? If I’m not wrong, you’re guiding on less than €30 million of residual impact of the cyber-attack early July. Was it the case or was it a bit bigger or lower than that? And last question on the Grenfell Tower, the news regarding the Grenfell Tower fire in London, do you have any news regarding this issue, because one of your products was mentioned by the press, do you see any risk there, especially in terms of image? Thank you.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

So, in terms of the acquisition, at this stage, full-year effect of what we have should be in the €400 million of sales, something like that, but we are not finished with year. So, I don’t know, we’ll see what it is.

Guillaume Texier

On annual sales.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

On annual sales. Yes, absolutely. In terms of the price paid, I mean, we’re not going to disclose that. But, I think, at the end of the year, we said in the Investor Day conference that our target was to deliver something like €500 million a year.

Guillaume Texier

On average.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

On average. We’ll be in the order of magnitude of this target at the end of the year, I believe.

Eric Lemarie

Okay.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

In terms of the…

Guillaume Texier

Depending on the closing. We have a lot of small acquisitions in the pipeline and we don’t know exactly when it’s going to happen, but we are in that range at the moment.

Eric Lemarie

Okay.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

In terms of the cyber-attack, we are completely in line with what we had told you at the H1 results. What we had said at the time was that we would see some positive recovery effect, but also some continued negative effect and that’s exactly what we are seeing. And, overall, yes, I can confirm that a good estimate of what the impact is, is less than €30 million that I was talking about on the sales side, with pluses and minuses and the €15 million of operating profit is that we have seen on the operating profit.

On the Grenfell Tower, it’s an investigation, which is going on; it’s a complex issue; it’s a dramatic issue. It’s a complex issue, because as you know, fire resistant is a matter of a system, not one single product. We are fully cooperating with inquiries, but it’s going to be a long process. At this stage, we are not part of any legal actions. And for the moment, as it goes that we have are mostly legal costs.

Eric Lemarie

Okay. Thank you.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

And in terms of reputation, I think we have not seen a specific impact in the UK on that for the moment.

The next question is from Josep Pujal of Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Josep Pujal

Yes, hello. Three questions for me also. The first one is on guidance. When you talk about the H2 operating profit, like-for-like growth above the levels of H1, do you refer to the published figure, or the figure excluding the cyber-attack? My second question is on the High-Performance Materials. You mentioned that you have been selling a lot of refractories. Could you give more details in which geographical areas and for which industries, please? And my third one is on North America. Despite the strong demand, or at least for you, you mentioned competitive environment -- so prices, say not booming. So, what explains this -- the demand is strong, price is -- the competitive environment is high. Are there new capacities being opened by you or competitors, and if by you, in which divisions? Thank you.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

Okay. I will take your questions. The first one, no, the figures we are referring to are the like-for-like operating profit growth of H1 reported, which means 6.6% to be clear. On the second question about refractories, we have seen good sales a little bit everywhere but mostly in North America and in Western Europe. And the end markets, you know that our end markets in general are glass and a little bit of steel industry; here, it was mostly for the glass industry, as you know, and we’ve mentioned that several times. During the glass crisis, if you can call it this way, many float and many new furnaces skipped their repairs and or tried to make the furnaces last as long as possible. And now, many of them are up for repairs, which is explaining the good trend in refractories, but the sales in Q3 were little bit exceptional. So, I wouldn’t take it as a short-term trend or to read what’s going to happen in Q4.

In North America, yes, you are right. The demand is positive in construction materials, but you need to remember also that once upon a time, the housing starts in the U.S. were around 2 million housing starts. And so, the capacity, which is installed in the U.S. even though some capacities have been closed, is relatively high, which means that the capacity utilization is not at 100% and which means that it depends very much on the competitive behavior and on people wanting to gain market share, wanting to regain market share, et cetera. So, this is a little bit what is happening in the industry and that’s the reason why we are facing a negative pressure or resistance to price increases, despite the inflation, which we are hopeful that we are going to be able to push -- to continue to push those price increases. In terms of new capacity, we have not done anything in North America in terms of Construction Products capacity.

Josep Pujal

Sorry. To end up, do you see -- you consider that your competitors neither? And we are talking about ending multiple periods rather than building new plant.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

I’m not sure I understand?

Josep Pujal

Yes. No, my question is about this -- your competitors neither, they are not opening new capacities. What probably we see is that they reopening existing plants which have been temporarily mothballed; is it what is happening?

Pierre-André de Chalendar

If you talk about gypsum for instance, it’s not, as I said few times in the past, it differs by industry. In Flat Glass, it’s binary. You have a plant which is closed or you have a plant which is opened. And it takes at least six months to restart the plant. In gypsum, it’s quite different because you cannot cheat, you cannot lie. So, the flexibility is much higher, but you can add capacity quite -- reopening of capacity is not really -- reopening is just putting sheets or additional people. So, that’s why the pricing environment is as related to these capacity situation but much more, and we have seen that many times in the last 10 years on the behavior of the main players. And this year, it has been a bit more difficult than the last two years from that standpoint.

Josep Pujal

Understood.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

Especially in this environment where we have significant cost inflation.

The next question is from Will Jones of Redburn. Please go ahead.

Will Jones

Thanks. I’ve got three, if I could, please, as well. The first just coming back on High-Performance Materials and just understanding that ceramic performance. Could you possibly give us the like-for-like growth in ceramics itself, just to understand what was going on elsewhere in the division and just to confirm that is a higher margin business. So, when we think about the group numbers, would it be fair to say you are probably looking at a better margin in HPM and in the second half modest growth, which can be an offset perhaps to weaker Construction Products. The second one was just with regards to France, whether there is anything we need to be aware of on the new administration and policy around housing or the environmental tax? Is there anything you’ve learned since you last spoke to us there? And then, the last one is just if you can possibly update us on the kind of core processing and timetable with regards to Sika, when we can next expect to hear some news? Thanks.

Guillaume Texier

Okay. I will take the first one on ceramics. The growth of ceramics in Q3 was double digits. And so, it was a good quarter. But, as you know and as I’ve said several times in the previous calls, the sales of ceramics are extremely lumpy during the year. What I would say on High-Performance Materials maybe is, you know that in H1, Pierre-André had mentioned that he was confident that we would have a higher margin in HPM for this year compared to last year; I think we can confirm that we are confident in the better margins of HPM.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

On costs, I would say, the main measure is the one I talked about at the beginning of this call, which is labor law reform, which is not specific to housing but that could be a positive given the situation I explained earlier. There have been during the months of September and October, a number of new announcements from the government on housing and in -- and there are number of things, some are good, some have been received a bit mixed -- with mixed feeling, depending on who you talk to. I would say that globally, it’s going in the right direction. The government has confirmed what was in the program [indiscernible] in energy renovation, significant public money for social housing and for renovation also of public housing. That’s for me important.

In terms of norms and incentive for a private housing for renovation they are really -- as a follow-up of the energy transition law, a remember of decrease which have been passed in the few months which are globally going in the right direction, but it’s an addition of small things. And then, on new builds, that’s where there has been a bit more controversy on new builds, the tax incentive that’s existed have been renewed, but only on areas where, I would say, around large cities, where there is a lack of demand. And then, you have people who say it’s going to be a very good, some people who say it’s going to be bad. I don’t think the impact for us, given the fact that of course we’re mostly on renovation, and second that the trend -- the new build is really good, I don’t think this will have a significant impact.

And last, there was also some tax -- discussions on some energy renovation, renovation items, windows and that I mean back and forth. But, I would say globally I think that there is not a huge impact, positive or negative on this aspect. So, I’m sorry, it’s a little bit long and because have been many things announced, globally, I would say the frame, the environment in which our customers are going to work is improving progressively.

On Sika. On Sika, as you may have seen in our press release, we have exercised our next six months option, which commits until June 2018. And, because also we believe that the legal case between the family and the Sika board will not be solve by the next judgment in Zug, which is normally, I don’t know exactly, but should happen before the end of the year. That’s what I’m hearing. Because I think the losing party whoever it is extremely likely to appeal to the federal level. So in fact, I don’t expect anything new on this case, as I told you already in July, until sometime next year.

The next question is from Nabil Ahmed of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Nabil Ahmed

Yes. Good evening. Thanks for taking my questions. I have three, actually. First one, working days. You didn’t mention that is there anything meaningful to mention on the -- on how the working days compare this quarter versus the same quarter last year. The second question is on pricing. I mean, it’s a bit of a clarification. You have a 2% price impact in Q3, which is broadly equivalent to what you had in Q2, that’s against higher comps last year. So, it has presumably been a bit of sequential price improvement. Is it fair to say that the bulk of the price improvement is coming from distribution impact or has there been -- other sectors where you saw -- you’ve been able to see a price improvement in the third quarter? And my last question is about Sweden. There has been a couple of pretty bad headlines on the housing cycle starting to turn, has been a very robust market for you in the last four to five years. How are you looking at the outlook on Sweden? And are you worried as an end market for 2018? Thank you.

Guillaume Texier

Yes. So, Nabil, on the working days, nothing very significant. It’s a very slightly negative in Q3, but very slightly, nothing comparable to what we have seen in the first two quarters. In pricing, where does it come from? We are pushing prices. We are seeing a concentration a little bit everywhere and we are pushing prices in all activities basically. So, there is positive pricing in all activities. Sequentially, I would say that one area which I have mentioned in the past as being a little bit behind in terms of passing prices was as a transformation of a glass where we are seeing a little bit more of a positive sequential effect. But, overall, the pricing effect that you’ve seen in Q3 comes a little bit from everywhere.

And your last question?

Pierre-André de Chalendar

On Sweden.

Guillaume Texier

Yes.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

In fact, Sweden is extremely positive at the moment. I don’t see any sign of change. And when I look at the trend, it’s a country where the population is growing, where there is urbanization. So, I am not -- I don’t see a decrease very short-term in Sweden. We have seen on the other hand, some slowdown, which is still positive, but some slowdown in Norway, which is growing a little less than it was. On the other hand, Finland has been accelerating. So that’s why, if I take the Nordics altogether, we are seeing good level of growth. And I will update you more in February, but for the time being, I am not -- I don’t see -- I have not seen in the last few months a change in the trend.

The next question is from Gregor Kuglitsch of UBS. Your line is now open.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Hi. I’ve got two questions. One is on Sika. I want to understand what can you or what will you do if the court resolution -- you don’t get a definitive outcome by the end of 2018? Is there a point where basically the option lapse, then essentially you would have to renegotiate with the family, or essentially the discretion of the family, what happens if that were the eventuality. Second question is, in terms of Exterior Solutions and HPM, obviously, they were very strong in the third quarter. You mentioned, I think in both cases, the word exceptional. I want to understand if you -- to what extent you think the group growth was impacted by essentially what -- potentially called one-off or anything would like to flag us, so we can get a better sense of the underlying growth as we think about the growth going forward? Thank you.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

So, on Sika, that’s not the scenario, I contemplate. I think that for the time being, what we were expecting in terms of timing of the legal cases has been more or less in line. So, I expect a final resolution with the Federal Tribunal at some times in next year. So that’s I think will be -- that’s our scenario.

Guillaume Texier

Yes. In terms of exceptional. So, first off all, as I said for example for Exterior Solutions and for roofing, I am not saying that nothing is going to be -- in general in Q4, but that we saw increase amount, I was talking double-digit in roofing in Q3 that will probably not repeat to that extent. Overall, if I look at the impact of ceramics and of Exterior Products, to the growth of group, it’s approximately 1% that it added to the Q3 growth.

Gregor Kuglitsch

So, that’s what you would think is the above average growth, clearly, underlying growth. I don’t know how you quantify the 1%?

Guillaume Texier

I was very cautious to say that I don’t know to what extent it is absolutely exceptional -- proportional that is completely exceptional. So, I am giving you the envelope.

The next question is from Arnaud Lehmann of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Arnaud Lehmann

Thank you very much. I have maybe three questions, if I may. You’ve commented on the margin, I think you highlighted Construction Products will be down and probably High-Performance Materials will be up in the second half or for the full year. Could you make similar comments for Flat Glass and Distribution, their positive top line volumes, I would assume, should get also positive operating leverage from higher volumes in France? So, do you see better -- higher margin this year for Building Distribution and Flat Glass? That’s my first question. My second question is regarding the Swiss franc hedging. I don’t know if you answered that already, but you mentioned 70 million. So, could you please give us a bit more color on this number and when it’s likely to be booked in your P&L? And lastly, could you comment on your M&A pipeline? I mean, Sika is obviously pending. So, I guess that’s that. But, do you see potential acceleration of your M&A spending in the coming months? Thank you.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

I will start with the last one on the M&A. I mean, what we are going to do is in line with what we said at the Investor Day, which is continuous flow of small and medium-size acquisition and the acceleration coming from where we were last year. And we said that on average you should expect around 500 million of that over the next three years, but I don’t know exactly the timing. So, at the moment, there is a good pipeline. And it depends on the opportunities and whether it fits our price and return criteria.

Guillaume Texier

I can take the one on the hedge. So, Arnaud, as you read in the press release, given the recent evolution of the Swiss franc against euro, we took the decision in August to exit our hedge to avoid the hedge getting into negative territory. And in hindsight, it was not a bad decision as the Swiss franc continues to depreciate. And in fact, today, if you look at what’s the value of the hedge would be, it would be very close to zero if we had decided to stick with it. Talking about the accounting of this hedge. It’s not going to go into P&L, because it’s accounted for in the shareholder equity because it will come in due time when we acquire Sika as a deduction of price. And your last question was about margins Flat Glass and Building Distribution.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

In Flat Glass, I think that we said earlier this year that we were targeting 10%, and that’s still where I sit. Concerning Distribution, I’m not going to give you a number, but I think we should clearly benefit from volume growth in Western Europe. But, I’ll remind you that the cyber-attack at the beginning of July, it -- more Distribution than the other businesses. And what we see at the moment is that the client mix is slightly negative. There is a bit more of growth of the large customers. So that may or may not impact. It’s a bit early to say. And we also invest quite some money in digital. So that means that we should not expect a very significant increase in the margins in Distribution, this year.

Thank you. The next question is from Manish Beria of Société Générale. Please go ahead.

Manish Beria

So, if I look at the consensus for operating income in FY 2017, it’s something like 3,050 million. So, it implies, I mean, the second half, the like-for-like operating growth will be something around 11.5%. So, do you think -- I mean, based on your guidelines, you obviously see higher than 6.7% or 7%. But, can you meet this 11% to 12% implied consensus growth rate for the second half?

Pierre-André de Chalendar

Well, we will not answer this question.

Manish Beria

Okay.

Guillaume Texier

We will stick to the guidance that we gave at the end of our press release, I think.

Manish Beria

Okay. No problem. Thanks a lot.

Guillaume Texier

Thank you very much, Manish.

Thank you. We currently have no further questions in the queue.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

Okay. So, if there is no more questions, our next call will be with our -- in fact, it will be our presentation on the 23rd of February, following our results, which will be published on the 22nd of February after stock exchange closure. So, I thank you very much for your participation on this call.

Guillaume Texier

Thank you.

