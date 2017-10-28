Electronics For Imaging's (EFII) CEO Guy Gecht on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 26, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

JoAnn Horne - IR, Market Street Partners

Guy Gecht - CEO

Marc Olin - CFO

Analysts

Shannon Cross - Cross Research

Ananda Baruah - Loop Capital

Jim Suva - Citigroup

Brian Drab - William Blair

Joseph Wolf - Barclays

Jim Ricchiuti - Needham & Company

Patrick Newton - Stifel

Nikolay Todorov - Longbow Research

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Christa, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Electric for Imaging Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you.

Ms. JoAnn Horne, from Investor Relations for EFI, you may begin.

JoAnn Horne

Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today to discuss EFI’s third quarter 2017 results. Leading the call today from EFI are Guy Gecht, our Chief Executive Officer; and Marc Olin, Chief Financial Officer. Before management’s remarks, let me review the safe harbor statement.

During the call today, we’ll be making forward-looking statements, which are statements other than statements of historical facts and statements in the future tense, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our strategies; plans; expectations regarding revenue growth; introduction of new products; product portfolio; productivity; future opportunities for our customers; demand for our products; as well as market trends; product innovations; new market opportunities and acquisition strategy; as well as estimates in our projections of revenue, operating profit, growth, EPS, gross margin, cash flow, market share, operating expenses, tax rate, working capital; and any statements or assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially or cause materially adverse effects on our results. Please refer to the discussion of risk factors including but not limited to our ability to remediate the material weaknesses identified in EFI’s internal control over financial reporting and the uncertainty of the outcome of the pending securities losses against EFI that may affect future results included in our SEC filings and the press release. We do not undertake to update in light of any new information or future events.

In addition, reference will be made to non-GAAP financial measures. Information regarding a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures can be found in the press release that was issued this morning on our website in the IR section at www.efi.com. Please note that slides that correspond to today’s conference are available on the Investor Relations website.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to Guy.

Guy Gecht

Thank you, JoAnn, and hello everyone. Despite progress in many areas of this quarter, we, of course very disappointing in Q3 results. The primary issues behind the weak revenue with a number of deal that got pushed out and softer, ceramic and display graphics along with the strategic change, we’re making in regards to label printers which I will discuss shortly. On the positive side, the industrial textile business again achieved double-digit growth and we make significant progress in our rollout of Nozomi. Our leadership team has been at work the past couple of months developing date plan to take further advantage of this growth and profit opportunities and accompanying that with operational change to improve our execution.

A key part of our plan is double down investing in our fast-growing segment, textile and packaging more on that in a minute. The obvious question is what changed since we provided guidance, which was later than the usual in the quarter. As I said, a large number of inkjet and software deals that were in our pipeline and we expected to close late in the quarter did not close. As we have discussed in the past, most of our direct deals close late in any quarter, but the September quarter is always particularly back-end loaded due to the summer months.

So, while we had solid pipeline, we had the worst conversion rate of any quarter in recent memory. The question, of course, is why and we believe there are three main reasons. First, in both our flagship, hybrid printer product for display graphics and our ceramic product line, our main platform is maturing. While we have known that that for a while now and we are making progress on a refresh. It seems that sales growth for our end customers has now slowed as reflecting our lower than usual 12% ink volume growth we recorded.

In light of this, we believe that many customers may only be buying new technology if it’s provide significant efforts speed, quality and capabilities over their existing printer.

Second, while we fought any distraction by the review we did during the summer regarding revenue recognition, was built into a focusing process, both internal distraction and our team members and customers who were waiting to see the results of the internal review, added some noise that didn’t have to close deals at the end of the quarter.

The first factor was related to a recent decision to essentially move to exit the label market and equipment sales. In the last few weeks of the quarter, we were in an intensive discussion with one of the firms that contacted us in the past with an interest in taking over the product line. With a strategic shift away from labels, our team slowed the pursuit of new deals. So, we ended up with no label printer sales compared to a 4 million in Q3 of last year.

On the software front there was also number of large deals that the customers’ management asks for more time to fully evaluate our solution beyond the normal quarters. We don’t think there is any material change in the spot of our business and while this could also have been related to revenue review, it could also be a function of the continued pressure on the commercial print portion of our software sales.

As I mentioned the good news in the quarter was around industrial, textile and Nozomi. In textile the new [indiscernible] which expand EFI’s authoring we can textile we both very well received at recent [stretchers]. We have just started to ship them as well as the new file for textile, which we view as another EFI differentiator. The tax rate for EFI’s own textile ink, which is a strategic priority for us continue to grow. We’ll provide more details at our Investor Day next week from our [indiscernible] as well as the large textile customers.

We will please to recognize revenue from the first Nozomi unit this quarter. In September we further moved to earning 24/6 reflecting the end user demand for short run digital output. They are on track to print about one million square meters in the month of October alone. That is 247 acres of output in one month from one machine alone.

Last month a number of our analysts and investors visited Hinojosa and so first time the excitement this printer has generated in their business and the great output its producing for the clients.

The second unit is installed in Hinojosa and it’s being utilized by point of purchase display showing the different use from Hinojosa. They also have showed how excited they are to have Nozomi up and running and producing output for the clients.

Our next Nozomi is being packed as we speak in our factory in Spain to be shift to our previously announced first U.S.-based customer, complete design and packaging which is a corrugated converter and who will be speaking at our Investor Day next week.

We also have customers for 2017 units who wish to remain anonymous for now. All we can say at this point that one unit will be out first in Asia-Pacific and one will be second installation in the U.S. as an integrated corrugated producer. So, the four units we planned to recognize in Q4 are all identified.

As planned, we are on track to manufacture two units per month exiting the year and we’re confident we can make 24 units next year. Our working assumption is that we will recognize $60 million in printers and ink revenue from these units during 2018 with the balance of the revenue recognized in 2018. We’re particularly gratified to finally see the results of our years of investment in this great new opportunity. We have the foresight few years ago to begin investing in the corrugated packaging segment because we were confident it will be the next and potentially the most significant opportunity for industrial inkjet and it’s great to hear our customers validate that strategy and tell us we made the right choice and executed on this path.

Before I get into our growth acceleration plan, I wanted to discuss the significant change in the Fiery outlook for Q4 and next year. As we were going through an intensive post mortem earlier this quarter, reviewing the Fiery achievement in Q3 and getting a point of focus for Q4, we came to some unfortunate conclusions about the segment of our business.

First, it seems that some of our partners out of caution both from additional inventory in preparation for outsourced Fiery factory, and move which completed late in Q3. That shed, some revenue from Q4 into Q3. At the same time, it also became clear that the commercial print market which is still the primary market is slowing. The latest input trend report shows that decline in revenue in this segment over the last six months is the largest has been since the financial crisis.

This might impact production digital where we have waited and see a bounce back [quadruple]. It has to determine the exact reason for slowing but we do know that some customers are still waiting for new hinges products and don’t seem compelled to buy the existing toner while some are shying away from investing in new equipment before seeing greater evidence of opportunity.

We will explain more about what we’re seeing in the Fiery market and more importantly what are we doing to address it, at our Investor Day next Wednesday. But let me just say that for now our working assumption for the Fiery is that quarterly revenues will remain at the low 16 million level for some time.

This brings me back to our strategy to focus on the higher growth opportunities, one important step we would like to share with you today is that we expect to spin out the operational part of our jet label printer line but we are keeping the IP and ink at EFI. In comparison to some other inkjet markets, we are targeting such as textile and packaging the can for label is much smaller and a competitive landscape is much more crowded as label printing is the easiest technical application in inkjet.

We are in late stages of negotiations on the deal that will license the deal including printer manufacturers, sales and support to strong industry players. At the same time, we will continue to be the ink supplier making the ink consumer those persons which they will resale to end customers. This change impacts Q3 year-over-year sales by almost $4 million as with the impending spin-off we are reluctant to find new deals just to tell customers a few weeks later that they will have to deal with another company for deployment of service.

While it will have a similar impact on revenue for the next few quarters focusing our intention and resources on the most significant growth opportunity is key to reaccelerating our growth. We are also planning a series of realignments internally to better position us to succeed in the new strategy. This includes steps like restructuring the sales force to move Fiery sale under the business unit for better alignment for the sales organization focused the full attention on our direct business especially as we establish quarters for Nozomi for next year.

This will also allow Fiery to cut its spend which will improve 2018 profitability along with allowing us to accelerate development and sales of future Nozomi derivative, future textile and next generation ceramics and display graphics. We have also just hired packaging markets veteran to the newly created role of GM packaging software in the productivity software team as we are focusing our investment in our software business on packaging, a significant opportunity on its own and a major part in our packaging ecosystem. In fact, we made a tuck-in acquisition in this corrugated packaging software space after quarter close as it's one of the high growth area we’re targeting.

We will also be creating a new GM position for the display graphics to better focus on this part of our inkjet portfolio and three more of the inkjet management to focus on Nozomi and textiles. We noticed that many of these changes have involved hiring General Managers as we think our organization they are the key person to own strategic direction, product development and revenue goals for the respective products, and we believe that this area is where we can benefit from further investment and focus as the company expands both market and revenue.

We expect to see the impact of these changes later in 2018 as they begin to drive roadmap and strategy changes in the respective pools.

Finally, we are making changes in the operation team and inkjet to drive improvements and focusing inventory and manufacturing and ultimately improve the cash generation from this business as it continued to scale. While it’s very disappointing that the team’s hard work is offset by the second half slowdown, I believe that the changes, we’re making, some of which I outlined today, will help improve execution and get us back to our historic growth trajectory.

The solid response of our customers to our new products including Nozomi shows the market wants EFI innovation. At the same time, we fully intend to put to work our recent share buyback authorization as we implement these changes.

While, we expect 2017 to be essentially our first flat year of revenue growth after six years of double-digit compounded annual growth rate, our opportunities to enable the transformation of gigantic industries from analog printing to digital has never been so clear, so close and so much in our hands. I’m looking forward to saying many of you next week at our Investor Day so we can go into more details about our opportunities and our plans to leverage them.

Now let me turn the call over to Marc to review the quarter in more details and outlook for Q4.

Marc Olin

Thank you, Guy. I want to as well express how disappointed I was with the revenue results of $248 million in Q3. This was an increase of 1% year-over-year with Fiery overachievement, strong growth of Reggiani industrial textiles sales, strong recurring revenue growth together with the recognition of our first Nozomi offset by the weakness Guy discussed in the balance of our inkjet software businesses.

Overall, industrial inkjet sales were essentially flat year-over-year. Well, industrial inkjet gross margin with lower sequentially as expected and lower year-over-year. We saw continued improvement in inkjet gross margin despite the expected impact of the Nozomi launch. Productivity software declined 6% year-over-year due to the delays and closing deals which Guy mentioned previously despite a strong pipeline heading into the last month of the quarter.

Fiery had an increase of 9% year-over-year better than expected, but unfortunately not an indicator of future performance based on the current feedback, we received from our partners regarding their near-term expectations of printer sales in the production space. Total recurring revenue was $84 million, up 5% year-over-year and representing 34% of total revenue. Non-GAAP operating profit margin was 11.2%, down 280 basis points from last year, resulting a non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.48, down 17% year-over-year and below our guidance range due to the shortfall in revenue.

Now, let me explain in more detail the revenue by business segment and region. The industrial Inkjet segment generated revenue of $142.9 million flat year-over-year and 58% of total EFI revenue. This segments revenue was driven by an increase in sales of both ink with ink volume up 12% for the quarter, as well as the recognition of the first Nozomi printer and stronger industrial textiles sales within the quarter. The Fiery segment delivered revenue of $68.3 million, up 9% year-over-year representing 27% of total revenue. Product mix drove the gross margin down from the prior year.

Fiery channel inventory remains in the targeted range and all but one of our partners, which increased this inventory and extra couple of weeks causing the shifted revenue to Q3 as Guy mentioned. In the Americas, revenue totaled $129.5 million, up 1% year-over-year. EMEA was flat in Q3 at $85.1 million, driven by Fiery sales in the region but offset by a decline in Industrial Inkjet.

Looking to the December quarter, we expect inkjet to grow low to mid-single digit, Fiery to decline 11% to 14% and Productivity Software to grow low single digit, resulting in total revenue guidance of $260 million to $270 million.

The inkjet forecast includes the benefit of an expected $10 million in Nozomi revenue from the four units that we anticipate recognizing in the quarter, partially offset by the expected loss of Jetrion printer revenue as we transition that business.

Moving to gross margin, where I'd like to remind you that all further commentary is non-GAAP unless otherwise noted. Third quarter gross margin was 50.6%, down 60 basis points year-over-year.

Industrial Inkjet gross margin was 35.7%, up 40 basis points year-over-year with minimal currency impact. Fiery gross margin was 70.3%, down 180 basis points year-over-year due to product mix. In the Productivity Software segment gross margin was down 400 basis points to 71.7% due to the previously mentioned shortfall in license bookings in the quarter.

For the third quarter of 2017, we expect overall gross margins to be 48% to 50% as we have a larger portion of our revenue driven by Industrial Inkjet in the first Nozomi unit, which are at a lower gross margin because we are still early in the last cycle. We anticipate that this will reduce inkjet gross margin in the quarter to between 33% and 35%.

Turning to operating expenses. For the third quarter, operating expenses were $97.9 million, up 7% year-over-year and comprising 39% of revenue, an increase of 220 basis points from the year ago period. R&D expenses were $38.8 million, representing 15.6% of revenue, up from 14.2% a year ago. Sales and marketing expenses were $41.1 million, representing 16.6% of revenue, same as a year ago.

G&A expenses were $18 million, representing 7.2% of revenue, up from 6.4% a year ago. Lower revenue and our investment in R&D spend for new packaging and textile projects resulted in an operating income of $27.7 million, down year-over-year, with an operating margin of 11.2%, which was 280 basis points lower year-over-year.

Other income and expense added net gain of $0.3 million, driven primarily by an increase in interest and investment income in a small FX gain. Our constant non-GAAP tax rate remained at 19%, and we expect this level to continue through the remainder of 2017. Due to the shortfall in revenue and our investment in our Nozomi launch, which did cause the anticipated EPS that we guided previously, we delivered earnings per share of $0.48. This is a decline of 17% to the earnings per share year-over-year.

Looking to fourth quarter, due to the lower level of high margin Fiery revenue and our increased investment in our Nozomi scale up, we expect non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.50 to $0.60. While this represents a decline from last year, it is mostly driven by the reduction in Fiery revenue, which would had driven an additional $0.14 in EPS at Fiery revenue and margin than at Q4 2016 levels.

As a reminder, our Q4 outlook assumes our October foreign exchange rate stay flat for the balance of the quarter. It also includes approximately $0.02 per share of quarterly impact from the convertible bond interest payment.

Now turning to the balance sheet. Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments amounted to $394 million compared to $449 million at the end of last quarter. Cash flow from operations was lower than expected $3.4 million or 15% of the non-GAAP net income for the quarter below our full year target and down 86% from Q3 ’16. However, cash flow of a 108 million for the last 12 months represented 97% of non-GAAP net income above our long-term target and plan and up 30% from this time last year.

In Q3, cash flow from operations was negatively impacted by $9 million in tax payments we discussed on our last call and an inventory buildup in both Nozomi to prepare for our Q4 shipments and another HF products which were not sold at expected levels in Q3.

We expected cash from operations for 2017 will now end up between 80 and 90% of non-GAAP net income based on the continued spending for Nozomi and our other high growth opportunities as well as the cash spend which we discussed last quarter for the assessments conducted during the summer. Net accounts receivables was $237 million, up $1.5 million sequentially due to the back-end loaded nature of Q3 with much of the inkjet printer business taking place in the last two weeks of the quarter despite the weaker than expected activity.

DSO was 87.7 days up one day sequentially and up 4.5 days versus Q3 of last year. We will continue to work to reduce this number in order to drive more cash generation. Our net inventory balance was a $130 million up $6 million sequentially and up $23 million from Q3 last year due primarily to scaling up of our Nozomi production and the shortfall from forecasted sales levels of our ceramics and display graphics products during the quarter.

This drove inventory turns to 3.7 down 0.7 turn’s year-over-year and down 0.1 turn sequentially. Stock based compensation in this quarter was $4.6 million which was significantly below our normalized run rate of about 10 to $11 million per quarter and down from Q3 of last year due to our delivering results that were below our plan.

Year-to-date our stock based compensation at $7.2 million lower than this time last year. As we started in the past, we believe in pay for performance and we continue to expect the levels of stock compensation to be driven by the company’s success achieving goals across three categories, revenue, operating profit and cash generation. As we felt below our expectations this quarter, the expected level of stock compensation to be paid was also adjusted lower and based on our current guidance for Q4, we also expect stock comp to be at lower levels in Q4.

In the third quarter, we returned 13 million to shareholders as part of our $150 million buyback which was put in place January 1st, 2016 and the newly authorized $125 million buyback program starting Q3 ’17. This moves approximately $154 million available in our buyback program.

Total diluted share count decreased sequentially to 46.9 million shares. As Guy mentioned during our last call, we cannot immediately execute on the new authorization until our Q3 results were out and we plan on pursuing more open market share buybacks in the short term as long as our trading window remains open.

As always, we’d like to conclude by thanking our customers, employees and shareholders for their continued confidence in EFI. We are committed to implementing the operational changes which Guy mentioned so we can focus on the huge opportunities in front of us especially in our corrugated and textile market segments. We are committed to improving our performance and our consistency and we look forward to sharing further insights regarding all of our existing markets during our investor day next week November 1st of the NASDAQ Stock Exchange in New York.

This concludes my prepared commentary and will now be happy to answer questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from the line of Shannon Cross from Cross Research. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Shannon Cross

Can you talk a bit more about how some of the weakness sort of transpire during the quarter? Because obviously you gave guidance 20 days before, we met with you in Spain. I guess, what I’m trying to figure out is if something was missed from a management standpoint in terms of reporting, I guess, like is there back office things that need to be improve or how do you sort of going about evaluating to see what was so far off. Because also in terms of the Fiery side, you had a lot of focus on trying to manage the inventories at your partners. So, I’m trying to figure out, if something slipped or changed there as well? And then I have a follow-up. Thank you.

Marc Olin

Sure. So, let me start in reverse and talk about the Fiery, because that’s the most straightforward explanation there, which is, it might not have come through clearly in Guy’s discussion point today. But we outsource our manufacturing for Fiery to a third-party provider. That third-party provider moved their facility that they manufacturing Fiery at in Q3 from California to Arizona and we notify, we have an obligation to notify all of our partners in advance of when that happens. And one of our partners decided that because they were just a shift in that manufacturing as part of their redundancy plan, they want to have extra inventory on hand in case some issue arises with the movement of the manufacturing.

Now nothing, no issues did arise with that, the new facility was in place before the end of Q3. But still kind of there standard practice, when there is a move of that nature to by a couple of extra weeks of inventory in case something happens with the new facility, and they don’t want to run out. So that’s really the issue around us. Just a couple of million dollars of additional Fiery that took place in Q3 that otherwise would have happen in Q4. So, there is no issue around managing inventory, they’re really, from our perspective, we did what we wanted to.

As it relates to the other things, we did, again as you mentioned meet in September in Spain and I think at that point, because that was essentially the week after Labor Day, you’re still at a point early in September and it’s a very back-end loaded quarter.

The sales pipeline was still in place to be able to achieve the much higher targets that we had in place for the team. And to your point we are making some operational changes this quarter that Guy alluded or going to be changing how we manage the pipelines by the sales team. There is new deal that’s going in place to deal with kind of operational aspects of managing that. But the fact is, that the pipeline has been managed in the similar way for years now. And this was the largest gap between the forecast that the sales team has given around bookings and what actually happened in the quarter in memory. And so that really was the underlying issue here.

Guy Gecht

Shannon, just to add. There is no really excuse to such a miss. And we were shocked when, the quarter was in. There were deals that any quarter would have closed, clear on life to customers, customers that know us, that just that didn’t close. The customers just want to wait and see how the business is going to be in Q4.

We did, our normal review in August, when deep into everything just before over there we were in Europe with Reggiani and Reggiani did pretty well eventually, but ceramic was not nearly as good as we reviewed. Now we’re learning from this. We’re implementing new processes. We're planning on adding component of focus accuracy to people comp as we did with cash from up that yield good result up until this quarter, of course. And, but we don’t want to distract Q4, so we’re probably going to implement it in January 1st.

But the bottom line is we took serious steps. At this point, we’re guiding based on the same closure rate we had in Q3. We don’t want to take any chance. So those are bad conversion rate of the pipeline. The pipeline is good again. But we can be brave giving how bad we just missed. And we’ll see, we will track the progress, of course, we’ll share with you. But we don’t take it like it.

Shannon Cross

Okay. And then can you talk - when you talk about maybe operational changes from a cost perspective and reallocating investments, should we assume that if Fiery remains weak that there would be cost reductions within Fiery that actually would flow through the bottom line as opposed to just be reallocated into other areas?

Marc Olin

Yes. So, some of the cost reductions will flow through to the bottom line, but some of them will well through to other areas. We expect OpEx as a percentage of revenue to be at a lower level next year than this year.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ananda Baruah from Loop Capital. Please go ahead your line open.

Ananda Baruah

Hey, thanks for taking the question. So, yes, so, I guess, just to peel back the inkjet a little bit more, can you guys just speak to how we should think about revenue run rate for the next couple of quarters given the pause dynamics. It sounds like [indiscernible] - and I know that you’re going to give a forecast nicely, but I guess, just so we can set our model ahead of that. And to what degree do you think that this could also be sort of a market issue as opposed to just sort of a pause dynamic issue of [indiscernible]. I love to talk there and I have just a couple of follow-ups in this regard to.

Marc Olin

Okay. Sure. So, I’d let Guy to deal with the market question. In terms of modeling, again, at this point for Q4, you heard the guidance for the quarter that we’re factoring in both the Nozomi, $10 million of revenue and the Jetrion spinout that Guy mentioned. So that does imply for the rest of the business pretty low single digit growth for everything combined together, which again, we’re trying to apply the actual closure rates that we saw from Q3 to the pipeline for Q4. So, we have a - we need to be prudent in our interpretation of the sales forecast at this point in time. And I take some learning from what we saw in Q3 and not assume things are just going to immediately change overnight.

Guy Gecht

Yes. I would say from a market perspective, I think, overall the markets are okay. I did notice that the ink growth was 12% in any quarter. It’s a good thing it’s lower than we had in many quarters. And I think it reflect some slower activities by customers. I did talk to - I did speak to few customers that say the business is flat, so they have less appetite to upgrade and they’re waiting for improvement. And so that definitely higher that, again, most of them are going as a 12% indicate.

There on the ceramic side I would say there is one unique item that allows this market by a long shot is China and we dive deep into why we didn’t get the same amount of sales in China this time, there is a lot of new regulations that came into play and pressure from the government in September to fix pollution in those facilities, to move to other areas to close some lines and it caused a lot of buyers from expending a buying machine.

So, we have that, and we will talk more on Wednesday on that but we definitely I think part of this solution is the refresh that we are working on a making good progress and every part of our inkjet and we know customers will have a better reason to upgrade once they something as fast or better or cheaper.

Ananda Baruah

And do you think just to that sort of to the platform kind of remark, you think you can get -- when should we expect I mean just roughly, like how quickly can you address that. it sounds like [Technical Difficulty].

Guy Gecht

This is so, you're getting a little not clear at the end but we will give more of -- we are definitely going to focus on road map of what's coming but kind of as a preview of what's ceramic display office there is a complete new platform coming in 2018 and some upgrades before that, so we will talk more about that, derivative from Nozomis and things like that. There is a lot of good stuff of happening in the road map unfortunately does not show up in our financial results, there is a lot of good things that are happening to us.

Ananda Baruah

Okay got it and then just one for me, just on Fiery, so you are just saying just south of 60 million is the way to think about in the near-term. I mean if that sort of suggests the market is declining and so do you think that’s the case.

And then just sort of two comments that you're getting from the OEM what is your guide, given that there hasn’t then refresh cycles for over a year now on engine. And folks like Xerox are saying they are getting off to a really good start, whatever that mean, on their new launches [indiscernible] is out of the market now too. So, I guess can you fill in blanks for us for you that all kind of puts to kind of flattish sequentially for the time being but down year-over-year at the same time.

Marc Olin

So first just to clarify, I think you might misspoken, that’s south of 60 million, I think Guy said in his talk it was north of 60 million was where we’re expecting and which is still, like you said not great performance but just wanted to make sure the everybody has the clear. I think if you dig a little deeper into the what you see from our partners, you will see that the high-end production units are down pretty much across the board from almost all of the partners that we work with and that’s of course Fiery is strong, Fiery we generate the highest margin side revenue and so that’s really the piece that is affecting Fiery the most from a standpoint of revenue outlook.

In terms of when those, more compelling units will come out, I think again it’s a high end, a lot of people are waiting for their ink jet units and their ink jet unit continue to be in process and not launched yet. Cannon's got a brand-new platform coming out in the future, Xerox has still got new platforms coming out, the land of press as you are still in beta testing and couple of clients. So, none of those have really had any impact on Fiery as of yet and we think it’s definitely caused some of the high-end customers to wait to make purchasing decisions.

Guy Gecht

Yes. I would say, we call well-known industry consultants last week and so say what’s going on here in digital production? And they said, they’re hearing from customers that while everybody guesses that the opportunity is in digital printing valuable data shows around and while the industry is all commercial print is going to shrink year-over-year there is still most of the output is also, there is a lot of bigger opportunity for digital. He said our customers don’t have the stomach to make the investment although they know that is the right thing to do.

So is this going to turn around obviously with new machines, the ROI is so much better and so you, but much those coming to make the decision. This is part of the business that we’re not as close to the final sale, because we supply a component. And so, it’s tough for us to predict.

And as we said, we’re going to have a working assumption that is going to be flattish on the low-60s for now and we’re going to take action and we’re going to shift some budget and talent to the areas where we can see the opportunity happening very quickly.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jim Suva from Citigroup. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jim Suva

So, first question I had is, if you missed revenues and had lot of sales push outs. Why is the December quarter so much below normal and it seems like really those sales just completely went away or did you change the way you’re forecastings since you had problems meeting expectations? And then B, why are accounts receivable up so much?

Marc Olin

So, in terms of Q4 that’s really, what I had said before. We didn’t change the way, we do our forecasting, but we use the closer rate that we saw in Q3 at the basis of our Q4 forecast. So, because we’re not assuming, that’s going to change overnight and we thought it, again, was to be cautious for Q4 do not just assume that something is going to change that we will use the model of how the closer rate work in Q3 and apply 6to the Q4 pipeline. So, I think that was the appropriate things to do there. And if you have another question?

Jim Suva

Yes. Why were accounts receivable up so much when you didn’t close in sales?

Marc Olin

Yes. So sequentially accounts receivable were only up couple of million dollars over Q3. And the year-over-year accounts receivable, the difference is really being that, of what we’ve been speaking about over the last few quarters that, on the direct business. We have had to give more lengthy payment terms to our client base in order to drive businesses from a competitive standpoint, the other vendors and the industry, I’ve been very aggressive with their balance sheet in terms of offering expanded payment terms in leasing and so on. But again, sequentially is essentially flat DSOs with where Q2 was.

Jim Suva

And then my last follow-up question is. You gave this guidance for the September quarter already in September. So, the quarter was more than two-thirds of the way through. So was it really the last couple of weeks just fell through and it seems like then didn’t even close in October. Is that a fair way to think about it? Or how should we think about how you gave guidance on your quarter what was almost closed that you missed?

Guy Gecht

Sure. The way -- unfortunately the direct business is backend loaded every quarter. September quarter is worse because really almost nothing really happens in August. So, it did nothing really change in August from our perspective. We had a good funding. We reviewed that and we gave it, I would say to be run, we were partly conservative when we gave the guidance, so but most of the deals yet to happen. And so, we had to go close them. A lot of deals we bought are in the bag did not came in. There was a little bit of noise of changing proposals with new language we had to do because of accounting review. But I don’t want to use that as an excuse, it’s just that we had the funnel, we didn’t close and most of the deals we were supposed to close in September.

Marc Olin

And again, I think we alluded to do this before on prior calls, but literally in the last week of the quarter there are tens of millions of printer and software deals that closed. So, it is in the - just the one last especially in the September quarter, the very last week of the quarter has something that is more than enough to make huge difference in terms of where we come in versus guidance. It’s, like I said, tens of millions of dollars. So, while you have some visibility in the September quarter it is the worst quarter in terms of depending upon the last two weeks of the quarter to get that closed. In terms of your other question which did you - did you have another question there, a follow-up to that?

Jim Suva

I think you…

Marc Olin

Oh, you would ask whether the deals were going to -- had the deals already closed in Q4? And so, we’ve seen some activity, but again it’s just we’re seeing normal linearity in Q4 in terms of closure rates. So again, it’s too early to say, we’re still in October in terms of whether we’re going to be at a different - the better closure rate than we saw in Q3, but again, we thought it’s most prudency, the closure rate we saw in Q3 as the guidance base for Q1.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Drab from William Blair. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Brian Drab

Hi. Just a few questions about Nozomi. You said that there is $10 million in revenue related to the four units in the fourth quarter, so $2.5 million a unit. All of the canceled orders when you’re reporting that number were coming in at $3 million. So, what is the level of revenue that we should expect for a Nozomi unit?

Marc Olin

So, a couple of things, I think, first, Guy did mention for next year we talked about the $60 million that we expect to recognize from the 24 units for both equipment in inks. And it’s not that the printers are selling for $2.5 million apiece or lower, but it’s really a revenue recognition issue that when you sell these printers there are certain unfulfilled obligation depending upon the customer contract like installation that you have to carve out from the price of the printer so that’s completed, some customers have purchased the white option, which is still not available and won’t be available for a while. And so, you have to carve that out of the value. So, we’re still seeing an average of about $3 million apiece based upon the average configuration that the customers are asking for, but not all of that revenue will be recognize [meet] upfront when you shift the printer.

Brian Drab

So, would these four printers that are shifting in the fourth quarter is 10 million is just some of the revenue associated with those printers and there will be some revenue in 2018 recognized with tide to those printers.

Marc Olin

Exactly, yes and same thing for the 2018 printers not all of the revenue around those printers will be recognized in '18.

Brian Drab

Okay, I just mentioned the 60 million, again it seems like a pretty big disparity between what I would have thought if you shift 24, if you were to recognize the revenue and all those now you're getting up to 70 million type of number and the ink, you given us some guidance around that, you think that you will be up closure to 80 or 90 even if breaks it but 60, I can see how there is some revenue that gets recognized later but that’s a pretty big difference like a 85 million kind of level to 60. And I missing something there?

Marc Olin

Again, it's just based upon the various options that individual customers want, like I said, the wide option of own could cost in the hundreds of thousands of dollars for a customer. The implementation services they get that thing deployed and up and running, which you can take a number of weeks is also can get, -- had to get carved out and that obviously has a bunch of service times associated with it, but there are also individual customers, some of them had specific capabilities they are looking for beyond the base unit and, again some of those things are carved out as options for the printer when the things are shipped. So again, it's just a function of each deal individually and you got to look at what re the criteria are for each individual sale.

Guy Gecht

Brian, I just want to reiterate, the deals we think are at least 3 million overall. Currently the biggest decision customers need to make, [indiscernible] you are well over 3 million and mostly wants to go to 6 colors. So, there is no issue, no change in ASP just to make it clear. I think one other things to mentioned on [carve out] is that we had LOIs that we sign, just off the Drupa and we had a certain spec and some of those add-ons are not available so we get to carve out until the customer can confirm that they got the revenue recognition can be satisfied that everything in the spec was a little.

Brian Drab

Okay, thanks, just that number that I threw out the 85 million number and then you're talking about 60, is my number not crazy then it's just at the 25 million or so just you recognized in 2019 or am I might not thinking about this.

Marc Olin

That would be the way to think about it, correct.

Brian Drab

Okay and just the last question is, I might have missed this one but we're not talking about the 40 or 50 cancelable orders at this point, but you did say we're going to start talking about this firm order when we get, I mean, did you say how the first quarter looks and do you have those six orders in hand and how is that progressing?

Guy Gecht

So, I would say first thing first, we wanted to welcome [indiscernible] for the full units we promised for Q4 and we undertake them. Now we're working on bringing customers and dealing with few one. We have advance negotiation with more than what we need for Q1, but I would not say with the Q6 final there is Q1, but I think we have a lot to work with. Just to give you example in October alone, we are expecting over 30 different firms to come and visit and see for themselves. There is one thing to sign [indiscernible] we never seen has been still working, you never seen the quality, you never seen actually we’ve got exactly the cost for both. And then of course you want to speak that and so far, being pushes pretty good. Especially in the quality, people do not expect us to be at that level at this time. And I think something to be said for Hinojosa experience, they’re selling to over 100 customers and they’re running it 24 hours a day, because they have enough business coming in.

Marc Olin

Obviously, you saw firsthand the output coming out in Nozomi and heard from Hinojosa directly. So, I think kind of their applications for us. So, I think once, it’s just the matter of getting the exposure to the other customers, like we heard that same type of feedback from a lot of the people that have seen.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Katie Huberty from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Unidentified Participant

Hi guys. Eric [indiscernible] for Katy. I just want to touch on the accounts receivable and DSOs question again. So last year, you mentioned that in quarters for Fiery sales are weaker than the other segment DSOs would usually rise, because Fiery has a lower DSO profile. But now this quarter Fiery was actually much stronger than inkjet and software, but DSOs were still up quarter-over-quarter. So, I’m just wondering, if you could bridge the gap there and elaborate on that a little bit?

Marc Olin

So again, I think it’s just a function of what I was mentioning before that. The inkjet market is increasingly competitive, when it comes to what other vendors are offering in the space. And so, if the deal signed in Q2 or still outstanding for payments to, based upon the payments terms that we had to give the clients. And with Q3 being back-end loaded as we mentioned and that’s obviously was manifested and what we talked about before, that the deals that we did sign were really in the last two weeks of the quarter. Any type of payment term on those deals at all or is going to push the AR or keep the AR in the quarter. So that’s really what’s and again it went up sequentially, just a little bit over a million dollars which is a little bit less than what the revenue went up in the quarter. But again, most of the deals income on the inkjet side, were signed in the last two weeks of the quarter.

Unidentified Participant

And then just one small follow-up. The interest income and other income line was the high, it’s been since at least 2013. So, I’m just wondering, was there a one-time gain in there that you could call out or anything specific that drove the strength? I know it’s small, but just curious there?

Marc Olin

I think it’s the change in the dollar. When the dollar weakens it generally is positive. So, I think Q3 was the kind of, most that the dollars has weakened against foreign currencies in over a year. And so that through some small currency gain, we normally have a currency hit also because the interest expense that we pay is against our convertible debt that is at a fixed rate when interest rates go up, we’re getting more interest income on the money we have in the bank. And so, it’s making more than we’re paying on the bond. And so, we got some -- that’s a general benefit that we get us all as we have the money in the bank.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Joseph Wolf from Barclays. Your line is open.

Joseph Wolf

Just a couple of quick ones. I guess first on -- just getting back to the OpEx in the costs side for the fourth quarter and maybe thinking about going into 2018 as well, early part of the year, you talked about some of the things you’re making in the business to address and sort of realign some of the business units. How should we be thinking about that relative to the OpEx profile in the next couple of quarters here particularly given that we’re probably looking at some higher OpEx as you kind of ramp up Nozomi as it is? How should we think about that?

Marc Olin

So, I think generally, we didn’t give guidance for Q4 in terms of a specific OpEx number, but sequentially OpEx is typically higher in Q4 than any quarter of the year. So, I would still expect some ramp up in OpEx in Q4 over where it was in Q3 though we’ll certainly target to have the OpEx percentage be better than it was in Q3 during Q4. In terms of next year and beyond, during the Investor Day next week, we’ll cover the expectations for OpEx as a percentage. But as I mentioned our expectations for next year is that OpEx as the percentage revenue will be at a lower level next year than it has been this year.

Joseph Wolf

Okay. So just to clarify then for the fourth quarter, these changes that you talked about that’s all-in compass in what you just said until sort of realigning some management and hiring some more GMs at some of these business units.

Marc Olin

Yes, that’s going to take them time. So, we’re not going to see the impact of all of that in Q4 anyway. So

Joseph Wolf

Okay. And then I just have a quick one on

Marc Olin

So, the top savings in - just to clarify the cost savings and the hiring will take some time to implement.

Joseph Wolf

Okay. Okay. And then just on Nozomi quickly, when you talk a little bit about the expectations. And I’m sure you’ll give more guidance about this next week, but what are you - just what are you thinking about in terms of ink usage relative to some of the commentary you offered in the last quarterly call with regard to Hinojosa. Is that - is your assumption that units that are being sold in the fourth quarter, for example, would be utilizing ink at that level or do you have a more conservative assumption?

Marc Olin

So, we’re just taking with $0.5 million to $1 million just - because we don’t have enough samples of customers that’s using, and so it’s really [indiscernible] and obviously, that although we compete dominion $4 million a month. That could be a much long number for them and they’ve been working hard to get more customers to use digital output. So, the feedback from the second-hand station so far is positive and they’re getting customers and they just started, but they are getting customers to all the digital output. And so, I would say so far so good, a lot of very good feedback. But to change this number we need to have lot of more units working into this.

Joseph Wolf

Okay. So, you don’t have any commentary thus far from like [Magellan's] in terms of what their utilization is in relative to that and I understand that obviously units just come on more recently or come in the process command more recently.

Guy Gecht

Let me comment that is very positive.

Marc Olin

Yes, but it’s been two weeks really, 2.5 weeks, there has been enough fruition, I think. So, it’s just too soon to figure out what ink utilization is going to be because they got to go sell the capacity on the printer, obviously, now that they can actually show the customers what it looks like.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jim Ricchiuti from Needham & Company. Your line is open.

Jim Ricchiuti

Hi, thank you. wonder if you can characterize how backend loaded is the December quarter in terms of the way you see revenues flowing through?

Marc Olin

So not as backend loaded as Q3 is because of the summer months but it’s a bigger quarter, so in terms of absolute dollars, we do expect more absolute dollars to be booked in the last two weeks of the quarter than you would have booked in Q3 in the last two weeks of the quarter, but that just makes up a lower percentage of the total Q4 number, but everybody knows obviously at the end of the year, people clear out their CapEx spending budgets and they know that at the end of our fiscal year and I've had more than one customer then and email to our sales reps to say call me at December 26 and talk to me about setting a deal.

Guy Gecht

Unlike Q3 this is a full, I know we have holiday in the U.S. at the end of November but it's really working October, working November we will know more about all the pending deals, we will be able to direct this also much better. The following August, especially this August nothing really happened in August outside of Asia.

Jim Ricchiuti

You know if I look at software business, productivity software businesses are relatively small, but if I look at your expectations that where we get guidance in September and where you came in, so fairly significant difference from what you're expecting and I don’t normally because this business is being big deals. So, I can, just help me understand how that changed.

Marc Olin

So I think productivity software did have a tough compare year-over-year, I think Q3 of '16 was up, I want to say 25% and I believe it was and productivity software, so it was a tough comparison because we did have some very large deals in Q3 of last year but it defiantly came in below our expectations and while it doesn’t typically have huge deals in multimillions of dollars, there are a lot of six figure deals that are closed in that business, because we serve basically ERP systems that all sizes are printing and packaging companies are buying. So, if we’re selling to a billion-dollar company, there ERP system that they buy from us is going $1.5 million.

Jim Ricchiuti

Next question, I will leave it at that, you may want to answer this, response to this in your investor event. But if you go back to Drupa and you look at the series of quarters that has unfolded since then. You had a number of [low key] quarters and I'm just wondering is this business just becoming more difficult to forecast.

Marc Olin

So that’s a question actually we been asking ourselves Jim and we do appreciate that, it's not -- our forecasting has not been acceptable and we need to improve that and we need to get better at understanding where our business is going to come in and the changes that we put in place are definitely intended to help address and get us back to the level of dependability that we had going for about six years in the way that we operated our business.

Clearly some things have changed around how the Fiery is delivering and that’s -- and as Guy mentioned, there were some other factors that came into play in Q3, that were a little unusual versus prior quarters, when it came to the ink assumption and so on that, they were indicators but we do think that we’re on the cusp of this brand-new market in corrugated that there is really no question in our minds around the opportunity that exists there for us to go capture.

And we’ve been thinking about for a few years now. We’ve been working on it and taken a lot of hard work and a lot of efforts from a lot of the people in the company. But we believe that’s our next rate opportunity. And then beyond that, the industrial textiles and the number of other market still have some very significant growth as well. So, we’ve got a turn the company, pivot the company to these new growth opportunities and that’s what we hope to convey next week during the Investor Day is how these opportunities exists and how these businesses or how these product lines and markets can function over the next few years.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Patrick Newton from Stifel. Your line is open.

Patrick Newton

I guess given you’re using 3Q closure rates in 4Q and I think you said that so far 4Q is actually tracking in line with historical levels from a close rate perspective. Can you help us understand or quantify the delta that 3Q trends were from either 2Q or historical level?

Marc Olin

So, as we mentioned, I think all you have to do is look at where our guidance was versus where we ended up. You’re talking about at difference of, let’s say, if things in Q3 at close the way that they closed in Q2. We would have been at least that the high end of our guidance range. So that’s kind of level of the difference between the closure rates we saw in Q2 and the closure rates we saw in Q3.

Patrick Newton

And then I guess dovetailing off earlier Nozomi question, I’m really struggling with the math and how you get to 60 million a year. So, if we think about your 4 units in 4Q at 10 million. Once you’re shipping six units a quarter on average, that’s 50 million a quarter. So, you think at the hardware loan would get you to that 60 million unless there is something dramatically different from a unit perspective, which even when you walk through, you’re talking about 100,000 here, 100,000 there, so doesn’t seem to add-up.

And then that 60 million, I believe you said includes ink and if I take your four units running for four years even at the low-end. if I think half a million of ink consumption per year and those four units and then layer in six units a quarter and adjust them three quarters of running for the one two units, two quarters for the second quarter on and on and on. I get to 8.75 million and ink consumption. So now your hardware is down into the low-50. So, I’m really struggling with that $60 million target for the year-end. If you could just give us a little bit more detail around the hardware [indiscernible] or conservatism that you’re building into that?

Marc Olin

So, I think first thing to recognize, the 10 million for Q4, maybe I didn’t say that as clearly as we could. But that does include anything Q4 as well, not just the four printers. But that’s the four printers plus the ink on the install based. And so, we don’t, each printer has got, each printer contract is got its own set of criteria in terms of what is expected.

I think based upon what we heard from the clients, when we look at the LOIs that were signed at Drupa, there were a number of specific requirements declines, we’re looking for in those LOIs that we expect to manifest themselves in some of the contracts for next year.

So again, we want to be prudent in terms of our expectations around that, that some chunk in the revenue may have to get carved out to deal with whatever those future deliverables are. And so, we don’t want to assume that everyone is going to be recognized the same pace that one. But the initial one from Q4 are where we have certainty about exactly what their expectations and what the revenue treatments going to be.

Guy Gecht

Yes, just on my perspective, this is really mostly on the economy side nothing changed in the assumption in ASPs and the units of anything we feel more excited of the visits we have and I’ve been in with some customers that got to look at output. And so first and how excited they think the system is. So, there is nothing really from the numbers it's just an accounting. And you know mentioned for services, this is the home base loss to be pause on anything.

Patrick Newton

Just for a clarification. If we go back several quarters, you’ve made public commentary that ASPs are around $3 million. And so, given that you knew what the LOIs are in the past, why were you implant to investors that that $3 million is a good way to think about the average ASP when that’s clearly not the case?

Marc Olin

No. No. That, again, that is the right way to think about it as I think we mentioned earlier. It’s a function of whether the revenue will come in and it’s just the matter of when. So, if we sell, we’re still expecting the ASP to be $3 million, it’s just maybe that $2 million of its recognized in the quarter that we shipped the printer and maybe another $0.5 million had recognized six months later and maybe another $0.5 million recognized six months after that. So, it’s just a function of timing of when that revenue will be delivered not the actual revenue derived from the units.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Joe Wittine with Longbow Research. Your line is open.

Nikolay Todorov

Hi. This is Nik Todorov on behalf of Joe Wittine. So, it seems that the legacy inkjet business is maturing much faster than you had anticipated. Can you give us some sense, can you help us how should we think about growth expectation of the legacy business going forward, kind of maybe long-term model we kind of exclude Nozomi so the legacy part, how should we think about that?

Marc Olin

Yes. So, I think as we mentioned before next week, during the Investor Day, we’ll share some of that insight. So, again, I wouldn’t take Q3 and Q4 as a specific long-term trend for those businesses with our product lines because as Guy mentioned, there are new platforms in the work for a number of those legacy inkjet businesses that we think can help accelerate growth there.

Guy Gecht

Yes, I wouldn’t call any of them legacies. A lot of them is still most of what we’re going after is still very long way to go with things going from analogue to digital growth in target markets. And so that’s from far from legacy.

Marc Olin

Yes. And industrial textile as we mentioned is still growing at double digit grades.

Nikolay Todorov

Okay. And the follow-up, can you give us an update what are you seeing comparatively in the corrugated market? And when you think about 2018 with competition coming into market and increased penetration, do you think you expect to maintain your first mover advantage? And what do you expect in terms of pricing effect from competition on Nozomi?

Marc Olin

So, in terms of other things in the market there is definitely other - as we’ve said all along, we expect competition from Hewlett-Packard and from a number of other smaller companies out in the market as well. This is -- everyone’s expecting the addressable market size here to be huge in the billion dollars for equipment and inks, so there is not really any question that others will be in the market. We do know that others are beta testing units today and so there are a couple of other beta options out there, there are certain differences we think and advantages we think in our platform. I don’t know Guy if you have other…

Guy Gecht

I'm very happy with where we are on this, was definitely pioneering. I said all long, we’re going to have competition, this is by far the largest opportunity for industrial inkjet at the very beginning. I think competition will help to validate the market and for customers and so it's not necessarily all bad. it's up to us, we have an awesome team to execute really well far and I think there is more great things to come on that.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Jim Suva with Citigroup. Your line is open.

Jim Suva

Thanks, as a quick follow up, its Jim Suva from Citigroup, given the stumbles in execution of being able to need forecast this quarter and the prior quarter, for your December forecast, are you basically past upon, upon pass December quarter closes or are you discounting that significantly, you're changing your forecasting methodology. Thank you.

Marc Olin

Jim, the methodology, we're using is effectively taking the close rate that we saw in Q3 as a percentage of the pipeline and the fine add to the pipeline we have in Q4. So again, its historically we would have used the higher close rate in the one that view to create the guidance range but based upon the events of Q3, we did not think that should just automatically change overnight and is better to be proven regarding, using consistent close rate for what we saw in Q3.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There are no further questions at this time. I'll now turn the call back over to the presenters.

Guy Gecht

Thank you everyone for joining us today and we sincerely regret not giving you business today. We very much appreciate the time and attention you guys giving to EFI. We definitely appreciate the loyalty and support of our shareholders and our partners and our customers and of course a very hard and dedication of the EFI team. We look forward to meeting with many of you on Wednesday and share more news and hopefully showing you the wider opportunities available to us and we're looking forward to share more of our progress in the future. Thank you very much.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.