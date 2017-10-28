OSI Systems' (OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Q1 2018 Results Conference Call

October 26, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Alan Edrick

Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. I'm Alan Edrick, Executive Vice President and CFO of OSI Systems, and I'm here today with Deepak Chopra, our President, and CEO. Welcome to the OSI Systems First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Conference Call. We would like to extend a warm welcome to anyone who is a first-time participant on our conference calls.

Before turning the call over to Deepak to discuss the general business and operations, I will provide a high-level financial overview of the first fiscal quarter. First, we reported Q1 net revenues of $257 million, a 16% year-over-year increase, which was a first-quarter record for OSI. This increase was driven primarily by our Security division, which reported record Q1 revenues of $162 million, up 31% from the prior year and included a robust $22 million of revenues from our newly acquired explosive trace detection business, which we acquired early in the first quarter of fiscal '18.

Our Healthcare division revenues were comparable to Q1 of last year; though these revenues were up 10% from the same prior year period on an organic basis, excluding the impact of the prior year Q3 divestiture of a noncore business; total revenues in our Opto division were up by 3%. Second, we reported Q1 GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.52 compared to $0.03 in the prior year.

On a non-GAAP basis, Q1 EPS came in at $0.79, up 80% from Q1 of last year. Non-GAAP EPS excludes the impact of impairment, restructuring and other charges, amortization of acquired intangible assets, noncash interest expense, all net of related tax effects. It also excludes net discrete tax expense of 0.7 million. Excluding the impact of this discrete item, our effective tax rate for Q1 of fiscal '18 was 28.3%. Each of our three divisions once again reported operating margin expansion, excluding the applicable items just mentioned.

Third, operating cash flow was $35 million for the quarter and capital expenditures were 24 million. These capital expenditures included the real estate purchase of the AS&E facility in September for just under 20 million. Fourth, our non-turnkey Q1 book-to-bill ratio was 1.6. Our total backlog, including turnkey as of September 30, 2017, was approximately 846 million, up 15% from the backlog figure as of June 30.

In addition, in July 2017, as mentioned earlier, we completed the acquisition from Smiths Group of the former Morpho explosive trace detection business. This acquired business contributed nicely to our Q1 financial results. And we believe the business is an excellent complement to our Security division's already broad product portfolio.

Before diving into the numbers and discussing our updated fiscal 2018 guidance, let me turn the call over to Deepak.

Deepak Chopra

Thank you, Alan, and again, good afternoon. Welcome to everybody. We are off to a good start in fiscal 2018 as we generated record revenues and earnings in the first quarter. Each division, as Alan has mentioned, contributed to this strong performance. During the quarter, our Security division completed the acquisition of a strategic trace detection business and focused on integration activities while delivering strong bookings and revenue.

Healthcare continued its turnaround, delivering its third straight quarter of year-over-year organic revenue growth. And the Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division returned to growth in revenues while achieving operating margin expansion.

Going into the details for each division, starting with the Security division, where we reported revenues of approximately 162 million, including the recently acquired trace detection product line, an increase of 31% over the prior year period. Excluding this ETD acquisition, revenue increased 14% when compared to Q1 of last year. Security bookings were 234 million in the quarter, which generated a non-key book-to-bill ratio of 1.8 for this division.

A few of the other highlights for Q1 in Security. On July 7, we completed the trace detection product line acquisition from Smiths, ex-Morpho trace detection and got off to a strong start as revenues were 22 million in Q1 from this product line. The bookings were also strong during the quarter as we announced new trace detection orders valued at $16 million to support airlines that are boosting their overseas security infrastructure to comply with the Department of Homeland Security directive that requires enhanced screening on U.S.-bound passenger flights.

We are focused on enhancing the leadership team and administrative support functions and are working diligently toward a successful integration of this product line. This acquisition nicely complements our existing product portfolio, increasing our offering at checkpoints for both aviation and non-aviation customers. And also expands our technology base that we can further leverage to develop more integrated checkpoint solutions in the future. The Department of Homeland Security mandate has created strong demand right off the gate, which is expected to provide a boost to revenues, especially in the first half of the current fiscal year.

Our high-speed check baggage CT inspection system, RTT 110, continues to gain traction in the marketplace. During the quarter, we announced a $6 million order from an international air and logistics cargo company, an existing customer that is expanding its RTT fleet internationally. Shortly after the end of the quarter, we also announced our first RTT win in Latin America with an airport customer in Panama for approximately $16 million that includes RTT and other checkpoint X-ray inspection systems.

On the U.S. certification front, our RTT 110 platform continues to be evaluated by the TSA and we look forward to achieving certification in future, although we cannot be specific of the timing. The cargo product line also performed well in Q1 as we saw an overall increase in tender activity and captured several key wins, a few of which I would like to highlight here. We announced a service and search order valued at $9 million to support customers' existing Z Backscatter cargo and vehicle inspection systems installed base and announced another order from a customer for $9 million for new ZBVs and related service and support.

Our cargo sales team is becoming more effective as it now has a complete range of cargo solutions that can be utilized to meet customers' needs. Moreover, the cargo and S2 solutions team are also working closely on customs and border opportunities, where both can contribute. As an example, during the quarter, we announced an international customer contract initially valued at approximately $40 million, to implement a countrywide security scanning program that includes high-energy cargo and vehicle scanning systems, where S2 will also provide the design and construction of the inspection sites and the command and control center.

Our turnkey solutions contracts in Mexico, Puerto Rico and Albania continue to perform well. During the quarter, the hurricanes in the Caribbean adversely affected cargo traffic in the region. We expect near-term revenues from Puerto Rico turnkey program to be impacted. As mentioned in our recent calls, we continue to work on the renewal in Mexico on the multi-year MSAT contract. The 2018 guidance for revenues includes this renewal, which, as we have mentioned before, is expected to be at a reduced revenue rate and with minimal capital expenditures.

During the quarter, we bought AS&E's Billerica, Massachusetts facility for approximately $20 million. We view this as a key facility and the financial terms were very attractive. Going forward, our strong backlog and overall divisions' performance positions us well for continued growth.

Moving to the Healthcare division, where Q1 organic sales, excluding the impact of a noncore divestiture completed in fiscal 2017, grew by 10% from the first quarter of the prior year, representing the third straight quarter of year-over-year organic sales growth. We have also seen increased revenues in the U.S., our largest region for healthcare, for 3 straight quarters.

During the quarter, we announced a $4 million order for patient monitoring solutions from a U.S. hospital. And shortly after ending Q1, we announced a $9 million order for another U.S. hospital for patient monitoring and related accessories. U.S. demand has shown growth, while internationally, as we have mentioned before, the environment is still challenging.

Our revitalized healthcare management team has done well in working with the product rollout challenges and made significant operational improvements. Going forward, we believe that the division can continue to maintain its steady progress.

Moving to the Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division, where revenues were about $59 million or 3% higher than the prior year. Much of the revenue growth, including intercompany sales, leaned towards a more favorable product mix that resulted in improved operating margin. It's great to see this division return to top line growth. We have a seasoned management team that has been hands-on in reshaping and implementing this business strategy of smart growth that delivers higher margins relative to the industry.

So overall, we're quite pleased with the strong start in Q1. The Security division has a strong equipment backlog and opportunity pipeline. We believe that the Healthcare division will continue to get stronger and Opto is in a good position to deliver growth. I'd like to take a moment to thank all of our employees for their efforts during the quarter. I'm excited about our future and look forward to the coming quarters.

With that, I'm going to hand the call back to Alan to talk in detail about our financial performance, before opening the call for questions. Thank you.

Alan Edrick

Well, thank you, Deepak. So now let's review the financial results for the first fiscal quarter in greater detail.

As mentioned previously, our revenues in Q1 of fiscal '18 increased by 16% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues in the Security division increased by 31% year-over-year, driven by acquisitions and strong performance in both our checkpoint and cargo products and related services. Revenues in the Healthcare division increased 10% on an organic basis, led by stronger performance in our patient monitoring and our cardiology businesses, primarily in the U.S. market. This increase excludes the impact of the AED product line that we divested in February 2017.

And as Deepak mentioned, this marks the third consecutive quarter of year-over-year organic growth for the Healthcare division. Overall, the Opto division sales were up 3% as intercompany sales to support the growth of each of the other two divisions significantly increased. External revenues in the Opto division were down 4%, primarily as a result of a decrease in our contract manufacturing business within North America. The Q1 fiscal '18 gross margin was 35.5%, up from 30.8% reported in Q1 of the prior year.

The gross margin primarily increased due to the impact of the product mix within our Security division as gross margins from the acquired businesses are generally higher than margins from product sales and related services in the rest of the Security division. In addition, the Opto division contributed to this increase as a result of the favorable product mix driven by growth in our commercial Optoelectronics business, which typically generates higher gross margins than our contract manufacturing business. As mentioned on previous calls, our gross margin will fluctuate from period to period based on product mix among other factors.

Moving to OpEx. In Q1 of fiscal '18, SG&A as a percentage of sales increased to 21.6% compared to 19.7% in Q1 of fiscal '17. In absolute dollars, SG&A spending was $55.6 million, which was up by about $12 million over the same prior year period. The increase was primarily in our Security division, resulting from the timing of acquisitions and to support the higher level of sales in this division. The Security division SG&A increase was partially offset by reduced SG&A expenses in our Healthcare division.

As noted on previous calls, we remain focused in all of our divisions on increasing efficiencies and prudently managing our cost structure. R&D expenses in Q1 were $15.1 million compared to $12.5 million in the prior year. As a percentage of sales, such expenses were 5.9% in Q1 of fiscal '18 compared to 5.6% in the same prior year period. The year-over-year increase in expenses was due primarily to the Security division acquisitions as well as increased investment to enhance our product portfolio.

We remain focused on growth platforms and innovative products development, which we view as vital to the long-term success of our business. Impairment, restructuring and other charges were $1.1 million in Q1 compared to $10 million last year. The $1.1 million included about $800,000 of acquisition-related costs, primarily associated with the acquisition of the trace business.

The remainder was due to restructuring activities, including employee termination and facility closure costs. The company's effective tax rate for the first fiscal quarter was 28.3% compared to 28.0% in the prior-year quarter. This rate excludes about $700,000 of net discrete tax expense. Our provision for income taxes is based upon the mix of income from U.S. and foreign jurisdictions and tax rate differences among countries as well as the impact of permanent taxable differences, tax selections, equity vesting and exercises and valuation allowances among other items.

So now let's turn to a discussion of the non-GAAP operating margin, which excludes the items mentioned earlier in the call. As would be expected with an increase in sales and profitability, the company's non-GAAP operating margin improved in Q1 fiscal '18 on a year-over-year basis, coming in at 9.4% compared to 6% in the prior year period. Due to the solid revenue growth in the Security division, coupled with gross margin expansion, the adjusted operating margin was again strong in Security, improving both year-over-year to 16.1% from 13.2% in Q1 of last year as well as sequentially.

The Opto division also saw adjusted operating margin improvement with an increase in Q1 of fiscal '18 to 9.4% from the prior year Q1 level of 8.9%. Lastly, the operating margin in the Healthcare division dramatically improved, albeit lower than we would like, as Q1 is historically the softest sales quarter for the Healthcare division. The contribution margin of the Healthcare division is the highest among the three divisions and is sensitive to the top line.

Moving to cash flow. In Q1 of fiscal '18, cash flow from operations was 35.1 million. Capital expenditures in the quarter were 23.7 million and included the property purchase previously discussed, while depreciation and amortization were 20.4 million. Days sales outstanding, or DSO, was 72 days for the first quarter of fiscal '18, down from the 74 days at the end of last quarter and in line with the 73 days in Q1 of fiscal '17. Days inventory for Q1 of fiscal '18 came in at 149, which was down by 24 days in comparison to the 173 days reported in Q1 of last year. Our balance sheet remains strong. We ended the quarter with net leverage of approximately 1.7 as defined under our revolving credit facility for pricing purposes.

Finally turning to guidance. We have updated our guidance, increasing guidance both on revenues and on non-GAAP EPS. We anticipate 9% to 13% growth in fiscal '18 sales as compared to fiscal '17 to a range of $1,045,000,000 to $1,085,000,000. In addition, we anticipate 14% to 22% growth to $3.40 to $3.65 in non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, which excludes impairment, restructuring other charges and amortization of acquired intangible assets and noncash interest expense all net of related tax effects and discrete tax items.

We currently believe the sales and earnings guidance reflects reasonable estimates. Actual sales and earnings however, could vary from this range because of the risks and uncertainties that affect our business and industries generally, including items not within our control such as site readiness or product installations, customer acceptance and the timing of orders in each division.

Over time, we have demonstrated a strong track record of sales and earnings growth with strong cash flow generation, while simultaneously investing in product development and innovation for the future and making strategic acquisitions that have served us well.

Our investments have enabled us to continue our leadership role in the turnkey screening solutions market space and have allowed us to introduce innovative products and solutions to the market across our different industries.

Thank you for participating in this conference call. And at this time, we'd like to open the call to questions.

Brian Ruttenbur

So strong bookings in the security side of the business in the last couple of quarters. 1.4x, I believe, last quarter and 1.6x on a book-to-bill basis. What is driving this? Is this large cargo? Or is it because of the mandated security increase with U.S. flights? Is this coming through trace detection, which I can't imagine and can't -- since trace is so inexpensive, it can't be coming all through that. Is this RTT? Maybe you can just elaborate what is driving these extreme strong bookings into market share gains, maybe elaborate a little bit.

Deepak Chopra

Brian, I'm very impressed you already answered everything that you said. All those items that you said have been strong bookings.

Brian Ruttenbur

Brian Ruttenbur

Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra

Brian Ruttenbur

Brian Ruttenbur

Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra

Alan Edrick

Alan Edrick

Brian Ruttenbur

Brian Ruttenbur

Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra

Brian Ruttenbur

Brian Ruttenbur

Alan Edrick

Alan Edrick

Sheila Kahyaoglu

On Security, I think ETD contributed more than what I had expected. It seems sort of a $65 million run rate based on the antitrust filings. Is that -- can you explain what's driving some of the strong performance? Should that be an assumed run rate of $22 million going forward?

Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra

Alan Edrick

Alan Edrick

Deepak Chopra

Yes.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

Sheila Kahyaoglu

Alan Edrick

Alan Edrick

Sheila Kahyaoglu

Sheila Kahyaoglu

Alan Edrick

Alan Edrick

Sheila Kahyaoglu

Sheila Kahyaoglu

Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra

Sheila Kahyaoglu

Sheila Kahyaoglu

Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra

Sheila Kahyaoglu

Sheila Kahyaoglu

Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra

Andrew D'Silva

Just a couple of questions. Most of mine have been answered already. Do you know what your adjusted EBITDA was actually for the quarter? If you could start off with that?

Alan Edrick

Alan Edrick

Andrew D'Silva

Andrew D'Silva

Alan Edrick

Alan Edrick

The increase in the Healthcare business, which carries the highest contribution margins in the company, helped to improve that and took on a little bit more weight. The Opto business had a more favorable product mix and improved margins. And our basic checkpoint solutions products were also stronger. So the entire business did well. You're right. It will fluctuate for a little bit period-to-period and we'll get a little bit more benefit from trace in first half of the year than the second half of the year, but we are very pleased with that margin expansion.

Andrew D'Silva

That's great to hear that's coming across the whole company. Should we expect that gross margins in general for fiscal '18 should be better than they were in fiscal '17?

Alan Edrick

Yes. Our historical practice is that we provide guidance on sales and earnings per share, but we don't provide guidance on other individual P&L line items.

Andrew D'Silva

And then just moving over to the backlog. First of all, just refresh my memory. Healthcare typically doesn't fall into the backlog. That's just a place ordered -- ordered essentially, correct? So that's not really a backlog item. And then I was wondering if you could elaborate if trace falls into the backlog, or if it is similar to Healthcare in general?

Alan Edrick

Alan Edrick

Andrew D'Silva

Andrew D'Silva

Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra

Alan Edrick

Alan Edrick

Joan Tong

Most of my questions have been answered. But I want to ask you about Healthcare. It seems like you guys are back to a more healthy state in the Healthcare business. But yet, you still talk about the international portion of it is still pretty weak. Can you just like remind us like what you're seeing in the International business? What are the customers talking, telling you in terms of maybe is a budgetary concern? And then I have a bunch of follow-ups.

Deepak Chopra

Well, we've always maintained it and we have said it that the majority of our business is U.S. based, yes, U.S. centric. That has been very good growth, good bookings. Internationally for the last six to eight quarters has been very challenging. Just look at the economies in Latin America, where we used to do well. Now they don't have any money. Economies are in tough shape. Same goes for Asia, same goes for Europe. So we look at it with a very cautious look at it. And I said it, that we have seen, though some improvement, but it's still very challenging and we're very cautious.

Joan Tong

Okay, okay. And in terms of like health care over a longer term and can you just remind us what's your strategy there? Any new product development? Any specific markets that you would like to go after and maybe spend a little bit more just because we're kind of back to like more like a normal state? And organically how fast it can grow like in a normal environment?

Deepak Chopra

Well, we said it. We're centric to North America. We're centric to patient monitoring. That's our core business. We are focused on that and we're considered on the high-end side of what is called the connectivity story for a hospital. And as there is more consolidation going on in U.S., more and more customers want integration connectivity to all their hospitals. So we are focused on spending and investing in that part of the technology. Together we are investing more money and focus into the cardiology side of the business. But primarily I would be very focused to say it's a monitoring game. We are a monitoring company.

Joan Tong

Okay, okay. That's fair. And then in terms of capital structure, Alan, you said 1.7 times leverage. And what's really an ideal, like, optimized balance sheet for you in your opinion? And in terms of like maybe more M&A going forward and maybe lever off the balance sheet even a little bit more?

Alan Edrick

Sure. So good question and we certainly increased our leverage a bit with the two larger acquisitions we've done over the past 12 or 13 Months. But the leverage that we have is a very comfortable leverage. And we have ample dry powder within our credit facility and access to the capital markets to continue to be able to execute on strategic opportunities and increase that leverage level. So while we don't have a target leverage to be at, we certainly have great opportunity and great capacity in order to lever up a bit further should the need arise to be able to act quickly on an opportunity.

Lawrence Solow

Just a few follow-ups. Just on the -- in terms of Security, obviously, very favorable macro. I think that's certainly benefiting you guys. Is it fair to say you are also taking market share and perhaps the acquisition of AS&E? I see a lot of these several deals you seem to be mixed between their cargo products and your cargo products? The acquisition may be opening up avenues for you, revenue synergies where --, so that's maybe helping growth too above and beyond, with the one plus one, equals more than two, if you will?

Deepak Chopra

Good question. We've said it when we did the acquisition for AS&E. Our product line, we would confidently say is the broadest product line compared to any of our competitors, both in the cargo space and also into what we call the aviation and checkpoint space and with the trace acquisition. Definitely the logic is one plus one makes more than two. It opens up more doors. We can be more flexible. We can offer more services.

And one of the things that we have said it is we also have a turnkey business. And when you have a turnkey business, wherever you are providing a service, now that we have a broader product line, we can offer more optimum products to what the customer needs than to have a narrower product portfolio like some of our competitors. That's a big advantage and definitely, we are seeing traction with that.

Lawrence Solow

Okay. And sticking with the Security division. Obviously, you seem to be certainly running, if not all, some of those pretty close to it. With the operating margin, nice sequential increase, and pretty substantial year-over-year increase, how should we view that, that low 16% number? I mean, obviously, historically, I think this is your peak. But you've also done a lot of restructuring over the last few years. So I know you were in the 15% range going back a couple of years for I think two or three years straight. You've done some restructuring since then. So you have made some accretive acquisitions probably on both the margin too. So how should we view this number? And I know you don't guide to the quarter -- to the segment per se, but is this a sustainable number? Was there anything unusual in this quarter?

Alan Edrick

Alan Edrick

Lawrence Solow

Lawrence Solow

Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra

Lawrence Solow

Lawrence Solow

Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra

Lawrence Solow

Lawrence Solow

Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra

Lawrence Solow

Lawrence Solow

Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra

Lawrence Solow

Lawrence Solow

Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra

Lawrence Solow

Lawrence Solow

Alan Edrick

Alan Edrick

Jeffrey Martin

If I'm not mistaken, this is the first quarter you've broken out services revenue. I was wondering if you could just kind of walk through the components that -- it was up 36% versus an 8% increase in products. You didn't necessarily mention it in your prepared remarks, but I thought it'd be helpful to get a little detail behind that.

Alan Edrick

Alan Edrick

Jeffrey Martin

Jeffrey Martin

Alan Edrick

Alan Edrick

Jeffrey Martin

Jeffrey Martin

Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra

