Kinnevik Investment's (KINNF) CEO Joakim Andersson on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Kinnevik's results for the third quarter of 2017.

I am Joakim Andersson, acting CEO and CFO. And with me today is, as for previous quarters this year, Chris Bischoff, our Senior Investment Director; and Torun Litzén, our Director of Corporate Communication. We will start today by taking you through a presentation on the results released this morning. After that, we are happy to answer any questions you may have.

If we start by turning over to Page 3, we have provided you with a summary of the key highlights for the quarter. Our operating companies had another quarter of very solid performance, and we are pleased to see that their continuos efforts to drive growth and profitability are paying off. This is also coming through in Kinnevik's net asset value, which increased by 5% in the quarter.

As expected and highly supported by Kinnevik, growth remains the key priority for Zalando, and they delivered this quarter on that ambition with sales growth of around 28.5%. For GFG, we are pleased to see that they are progressing on their path to profitability, having almost half their losses this quarter compared to last year.

Our communication assets are well positioned to leverage the shift for voice to data, with Millicom and Tele2 showing continued good momentum and Com Hem delivering another very solid quarter. MTG continued it's digital investments and had it's fifth consecutive quarter of more than 5% organic sales growth.

On the investment management side, we invested $65 million into Betterment, which increased our shareholding to 16%. This once again shows our strategy to invest over multiple runs and support the companies we believe in as they grow and deliver on their plans.

Similarly, we also continued our efforts to divest smaller noncore assets to reduce the number of companies in our portfolio, as evidenced this quarter by the completion of Black Earth Farming's asset sale and our divestment of Glossybox.

The NAV increase of 5% this quarter was driven by strong share price performance by our large listed companies, Zalando and Millicom, in particular. Kinnevik's balance sheet continues to be strong, with a net debt position of SEK 0.9 billion, corresponding to 1% of the portfolio value. Our total shareholder return year-to-date is 28%, as I'm sure you can appreciate, we are very proud of. As of yesterday, our NAV was $87 billion, up 2% from the quarter end, following in general positive market reactions on our company's third quarter results.

On Page 5, we have laid out the performance of our large public companies in more detail. As you are aware, the public part of our portfolio is a major driver of value creation for Kinnevik, as it accounts for 87% of our portfolio value. This is also the reason for why we, at the beginning of the year, made a top priority to grow and protect the value of these companies, which is something we are focused on every day.

Zalando delivered strong growth in line with its strategy and also announced the launch of a beauty category during the spring of 2018. The third quarter is a seasonally weak quarter when it comes to profitability and EBITDA margin came in at around 0, according to their preliminary numbers. Zalando will release it's third quarter results on the 7th of November.

Millicom turn -- reported return to positive revenue growth in the quarter, as the company's efforts over the last 2 years to accelerate deployment of its high-speed data networks, both mobile and fixed, are starting to show results. The positive development was led by Latin America, with Paraguay and Bolivia showing particularly strong growth. I will come back to Millicom's strategy execution on the next slide.

Both Tele2 and Com Hem experienced strong momentum in the quarter, as Tele2's new mobile offerings were well received by its customers across markets, and the Netherlands in particular, where Tele2 saw strong traction and growth. And Com Hem's continued focus to improve customer satisfaction resulted in a record-high quarterly customer intake. As a result of the increased confidence in the company's ability to continue generating strong growth and cash flow, Com Hem's board are to propose a 50% increase in the cash dividend at the next AGM. All of MTG's 4 business areas contributed to the strong growth in the quarter, however, profitability was somewhat weighed down by digital investments in MTGx.

MTG continued its strategic transformation to capitalize on the increased consumer demand for digital entertainment, as demonstrated this quarter with the completion of the acquisition of online gaming publisher, Kongregate, and the sale of MTG's Baltic operations. You can see that the common threats across all of these companies is a focus on creating great consumer experiences, growing revenues and profits and continuous reallocation of capital to position the businesses to capture the next opportunities to come.

Now on page six. We wanted to give you a more in-depth example of this, as it applies one of our most long-standing investments: Millicom. Over the last years, Millicom has made substantial progress on implementing its strategy of a two-folded reconfiguration of its business. As you know, the global mobile market shift away from voice and SMS continues as smartphone penetration and high-speed data use increases at an accelerating pace. By driving rapid growth in mobile data and expanding its cable footprint in Latin America, Millicom is reconfiguring its revenue mix towards these high-growth segments. The company had close to 900,000 4G net adds in the third quarter, placing Millicom firmly on track towards reaching its goal of 3 million net adds for the full year.

The 4G consumer base now amounts to 5.6 million or 18% of the total mobile customer base. As for the fixed high-speed data networks, another 257,000 new homes were passed in the quarter, bringing the total to almost 1 million for the full year, which is an improvement of over 100% compared to last year. This momentum in deploying its high-speed data networks, both mobile and fixed, resulted in a return to positive organic service revenue growth in the quarter, and is evidence that Millicom's efforts over the last years are starting to show results. The second part of the reconfiguration strategy is to enhance the operational and capital efficiency through disposals of noncore assets that do not earn their cost of capital, as well as active balance sheet management to monetize dollar assets and increase local currency debt.

One example of this is the sale and leaseback of wireless communication towers in Columbia and Paraguay earlier this year. On top of this, Millicom is driving a number of cost-save initiatives on track to deliver over $200 million of savings. We are pleased with the progress that Millicom is making, which is being reflected in their strong performance, and fully support the company's increased focus on the execution of its strategy and ambitions to deliver faster growth and higher returns over time.

Now as we turn to Page 7, one of the key elements in achieving sustainable growth over time is continuous improvements of the customer offering, which is achieved through a firm commitment to innovation and product development. Our large listed companies continue to find new ways of meeting and exceeding the expectations of their customers. We have included a few examples on this page.

MTG is leveraging its pan-Nordic reach to secure exclusive sports rights to bring millions of fans closer to the sport they love.

Com Hem is using the shift in consumer behavior away from traditional linear content distribution towards on-demand as an opportunity to leverage its high-quality broadband network and become an aggregator of content through the launch of the next-generation box, the TV Hub.

Zalando has set up a dedicated program to integrate startups on its platform, allowing it to implement new products and services faster, while the startups get access to Zalando's size and market reach. The aim is, as ever, to create a better and more personalized experience for the consumer.

And finally on this page, Qliro launched private loans to consumers during the quarter as a next step to broaden its financial services offering and as a complement to its main services: Payments, invoicing and installment payments. As the loan service is completely digital, the administrative costs are kept low, which allows Qliro to offer loans on attractive terms.

Turning over now to the performance of our private portfolio during the quarter, I would like to hand over to Chris Bischoff, our Senior Investment Director.

Chris Bischoff

Thank you, Joakim. Q3 was a quarter of growth for the private portfolio across our 3 key sectors of e-commerce and marketplaces, financial services and health care. As you know, in the private portfolio, we focus on finding and investing in and building category-defining businesses that address significant needs in large addressable markets. As these investments mature, they are very well positioned to benefit from secular growth in digital services in their markets.

Taking now a few highlights by company on Page 8. At GFG, we saw further uplift in active customers and revenue and a further reduction in operating losses. I will touch on the highlights of the financial and regional performance on the next page.

At Quikr, we saw growing traffic as its services become more available to more customers via the growth of low-cost 4G data networks in India and uplift in the replies per listing, an uplift in revenue and an uptick in gross margin, as operational leverage begins to come through in the business.

At Betterment, as Joakim mentioned, we invested a further $65 million into the business, which remains the leading independent digital investment advisor in the U.S. I'll return to their quarterly performance later on.

At BIMA, we continue to enlarge the addressable market for its life insurance and health products, most recently in Pakistan. Today, BIMA has 24 million registered customers and has an addressable market of over 300 million captive customers via its existing M&O partners in Asia Pacific, in Africa and in Latin America. These M&O partners represent a unique asset of the business and have a total addressable base of 1.3 billion customers. So BIMA has a lot to go for over time.

At Babylon, we are delighted the "GP at hand" partnership with NHS is now live in a number of areas. Consumer demand has been very strong and the company is working hard to extend the partnership such that everyone in the U.K. who wishes to use Babylon as their GP can do so. At Livongo, the business had another strong quarter operationally and continues to build out on its product offering to empower people with chronic conditions to live better lives.

Let us move on to the GFG financials on page nine. Revenue growth in the second quarter was 16%. As Joakim mentioned, we are pleased by GFG's progress on the path to profitability. Adjusted EBITDA loss nearly halved year-on-year, driven by an improved gross profit and continued focus on technological and operational efficiency gains. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved significantly to negative 4% versus negative 10% in the prior year. The company has a strong financial position above all, closing Q2 with a pro forma cash balance of €271 million.

On page 10, we highlighted a number of the regional developments at GFG, reflecting growth and margin improvements. Lamoda had a challenging quarter, with the unseasonal cold spring impacting the spring/summer launch, coupled with price investment required to trade effectively in a continued price-sensitive market. However, it still generated NMV of €100 million, a 17% uplift on a constant currency basis. Dafiti had a better quarter relative to Q1, showed an accelerated NMV growth of 14% at slightly improved margin despite continued difficult market conditions in Latin America. Zalora and Iconic continued their growth momentum, delivering NMV growth of 25% and drove up margins materially. Namshi rebounded with a strong quarter, growing NMV by 20% on a constant currency basis. The significant increase in growth mirrors the lifting of the Saudi Arabian austerity measures at the end of April.

Moving on to Betterment on page 11. Betterment launched the low-cost digital advisory category 7 years ago. Then, it was the sole voice calling out for a different type of voice. Now the category is mainstream and is growing rapidly. As we said at the last quarter, the new financing led by Kinnevik will enable Betterment to continue to grow across its 3 divisions and to increase product development in line with the faster development of the market. To maintain its leading differentiation, the company continues to invest in new features with a focus on personalizing the user experience. You should expect the cadence of product launches to increase over time.

This quarter, Betterment rolled out asynchronous device for its customers via chatbot. It also added 3 tailored strategies, including Betterment's own socially responsible investing portfolio and income and smart beta portfolios from BlackRock and Goldman Sachs. In the quarter, AUM rose by $1.3 billion to $10.9 billion and average customer balances continued to trend upwards. We were particularly pleased by the performance of Betterment for Business and Betterment for Advisers, the 2 divisions that are not consumer-focused, which have now become meaningful in size.

I'll now hand back to Joakim to go through Kinnevik's financial position.

Joakim Andersson

Thank you, Chris. So on page 13, we have outlined the changes in valuation of the largest private companies. The value of our private assets decreased slightly in the quarter, but adding the investment in Betterment of SEK527 million, the total value of the private portfolio was stable at SEK11.3 billion. The fair value of Kinnevik's shareholding in Global Fashion Group amounts to just under SEK5 billion at the end of the third quarter. The net revenues valuation multiple of an average of 1.3x corresponds to 46% discount to the peer group. Worth noting is that the discounts vary between GFG's different regional businesses. The average discount increased slightly during the third quarter due to primarily the fact that the valuation of Namshi is unchanged from last quarter, as it's based on the joint venture transaction value during the second quarter.

On Page 14, you can see that the major contributors to the increase of our NAV by 5% was strong performance by Zalando, Millicom and Tele2. Our NAV per share was up from SEK 298 to SEK 311 in the third quarter. Our total NAV increased from SEK 81.9 billion to SEK 85.7 billion in the quarter. As per yesterday, our NAV is up another 2% to SEK 87 billion or SEK 316 per share. Overall per quarter end, our NAV is up by 18% so far this year.

Turning to Page 15. The final page in this section is a summary of our investment activities and an overview of our financial position. In a quarter with slightly lower investment management activity comparison to a very busy first half of the year, we made net investments of SEK 465 million. Since the start of the year, we have made a total of SEK 619 million in net divestments. Adding this quarter's net investment number to dividend received from Com Hem and Black Earth Farming, as well as our operating and net financial expenses, results in a net debt position of SEK 0.9 billion at the end of the quarter, which corresponds to 1% of the total portfolio value.

Total shareholder return amounted to 25% for the last 12 months and 20% for the past 5 years, which is well within our financial target of delivering annual total shareholder return of 12% to 15% over a business cycle.

Now let's go to the concluding remarks of this presentation on Page 17. This slide has been with us during this year's quarterly presentations, and rightly so, as our priorities for 2017 remain unchanged. As I said in the beginning of the call, our large public companies are the main drivers of value creation for Kinnevik, and our top priority is to grow and protect their value. In the third quarter, we can safely say our companies have showed solid performance and we are also confident that they are well positioned to continue growing in a profitable way. Our private companies are progressing according to plan and our investment team remains firmly focused on supporting them in achieving sustainable growth.

As an active and responsible owner, promoting good governance and sustainability is a key focus area for Kinnevik. To assess the sustainability performance of our companies, we have developed a comprehensive framework of standards. It is our ambition to access our companies in their fulfillment of these standards on an annual basis, and we will provide more in-depth description of this work in our annual report for 2017.

Another key priority is to identify and invest in new exciting businesses that complement our existing portfolio. This also includes increasing our shareholding in companies that we like. And an example of that is our second investment in Betterment which was made in July of this year. On top of that, as you might remember, we have added 2 companies to our portfolio during this year: Livongo and Com Hem. We believe that value is ultimately created by people, and as such, significant time and resources are dedicated to attract, retain and reward our people through means which align their interests with those of our shareholders.

Lastly, we strive to build and promote a strong brand and culture through proactive and transparent communication with all our stakeholders.

In summary, the third quarter was a solid one for Kinnevik, and we are well positioned to continue delivering on our strategy throughout the rest of the year. This is my final report as acting CEO. And speaking for the full Kinnevik team, I look forward to welcoming our new CEO, Georgi Ganev, on the 1st of January next year.

Thank you very much. And let's now open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions].The first question we have received comes from Mr. Elias Porse, Nordea. Your line is open.

Elias Porse

Thank you, good morning. On the disposals, Black Earth Farming and Glossybox, previous management was quite vocal about the amount -- or the number of holdings and the potential number of holdings in the future. Could you give us your current view on how many holdings you have now and how many you see that you should have in the future? Thank you.

Joakim Andersson

Hey, Elias. Thank you for the question. Well, I don't think we are that focused on a specific number. I think I said before as well, I think we are still on the journey where we're try to focus more on a fewer number. I don't have the exact number at hand, but as said, I don't have a specific number either, that we are targeting. There is still a number of companies that we don't really think fit in the Kinnevik portfolio and that don't really meet the criteria. So we are continuing working on the quality cleanup or this focusing ambition. So sorry, but no real number, but a continuous effort.

Elias Porse

All right. Yes. And then on Betterment, you mentioned launching chat bot, some smart beta and et cetera. And of course, you have vast growth opportunity in the local market. But are there any plans for a geographic expansion?

Joakim Andersson

Betterment. Thank you, Elias. Betterment, Chris, do you want to pick that one up?

Chris Bischoff

Yes. So as you know, the U.S. market is somewhere near at $35 trillion to $35 trillion asset management market, so there's a lot to go for there. And there is real competition there, so we need to keep our eye on the ball in the U.S. I think the company continues to get a lot of inbound from potential parties in other -- partners in other parts of the world who wish to leverage its brand and its software, its IP. It hasn't gone down the track of really deeply exploring those, but there may be a potential in the future. But I think it would need to be customized locally and it would likely be a partnership with a local player rather than an organic greenfield startup.

Elias Porse

All right. And a question on your accounting. The majority of the value change in the quarter was due to accounting technicalities rather than fundamental development of the companies. Maybe you can comment some on why you mix, in Global Fashion Group for instance, the different valuation approaches, of the last transaction value and the other approach.

Joakim Andersson

Yes, sure. It's a good question, Elias. You know that we have been talking about liquidation preference and the technology or process around that. So I think that that's fairly, fairly well understood, I think. What we've done with GFG more and more over time is that we have, I mean, as you can appreciate, due to the different markets we operate in and the different circumstances and conditions, we have more and more looked into, call it, the sum of the parts approach of Global Fashion Group from the valuation perspective. And when we then have, if you take the overall framework for how we value our companies, then if will have a transaction value that is on arm's length and fair and a good measure for our shares in that company then the rule is that, that one should be used.

So when applying a more sum of the parts approach, taking into account the local circumstances for each of the Global Fashion businesses, we then have the transaction value for Namshi, which we then take into consideration and actually use for this quarter. So, and then what the technical explanation is that, when then Namshi continues to perform and improves and have the sales growth, then obviously, that then leads to that, the Namshi value that is at a higher discount towards the peers, or against the peers. So that's kind of a technical explanation behind that. Was that clear enough?

Elias Porse

All right. And then maybe just a follow-up on the reporting. You have discontinued the fair values and implied values from latest transaction that you have maintained up until the Q2 report. Maybe you can give us some about, you're thinking about this?

Joakim Andersson

Sorry, can you say it again?

Elias Porse

Yes. So in reports up until the Q2 reports, you used to have a table called fair values and implied values from latest transaction, and that has been discontinued, yes.

Joakim Andersson

Yes, yes, yes. No, I get it. Thanks. Yes. I think what we discussed back and forth was whether that was adding value or actually misleading. I think we referenced that, or we introduced that table a number of quarters ago when we saw the rising with the trend where we had a lot of transaction values that were actually substantially higher than with our fair value because of all this liquidation preference and different features attached to the different shares and newly issued shares and so on.

So we wanted to be very transparent on what the latest transaction value was in those company compared to the fair value that we used in our NAV. And there was also a discussion at some point in time where people compared, they tried to compare the methodology used by other shareholders in our company and our methodology. We think that, that has a little bit played out its role because many of those transactions' values are actually too old to be relevant to reference. So we thought that on the margin, it could be more misleading than helpful. That was the real reason for why we choose to take it out.

Elias Porse

Yes. So you see my point here, right? Because you used this approach in Global Fashion Group, but you have discontinued this approach that you have used to have on the broader basis. So that was my question, really.

Joakim Andersson

Yes. But no, I mean, I don't really see the point, to be honest.

Elias Porse

All right. Well, we can leave it at that. Thank you.

Joakim Andersson

Let's talk about that offline, Elias. Can follow it up separately.

Operator

The next question we have received comes from Mr. Magnus Råman, Handelsbanken.

Magnus Råman

To start with, I also have a question regarding valuations. I mean, for GFG, you now value it at a 46% discount to the peer group, while losses are now reducing quite rapidly in GFG and margins are approaching breakeven point. And if anything, comparative margins in the peer group have actually come down slightly, recently. So the gap is closing, and maybe you can give a comment there on how come discount to the peer group is actually expanding sequentially despite that.

Joakim Andersson

Yes. Thank you, Magnus. Yes. I mean, the explanation is a bit the same that I gave to Elias on Elias question. I mean, this quarter, it is mainly due to the Namshi and that we have a transaction value there. If we wouldn't use that, then the discount should probably have come down a bit. I think that we are in a journey where profitability and growth is progressing well. I don't think that it's fair to say that the discount should disappear if the company show the same traction or same growth and profitability as our peers because we do operate in more risky markets where capital comes at a higher cost than the markets where Zalando, for instance, operates in. So I think you should expect some kind of discount, but hopefully, also I think we should all expect that the discount should come down as these companies make further progress.

Magnus Råman

The last part was actually my follow-up there that you spoke, by which is the interesting part of the question, mainly if GFG return, let's say, EBITDA margin of 5% and grow top line by 25%, aligning with the peer group, then what kind of discount level to take into account this high-risk profile that you mentioned? Do you think it would be -- in rough terms, would be motivated? Is it 10%, 15% or is it 30%?

Joakim Andersson

Yes. I mean, that's pure speculation, which I shouldn't go into, I think. But I think that if we see good continued performance by the companies, I think the discounts probably should come down. But what we do as well and what you can see in the market is that we get more and more reference points on valuation of public, e-commerce businesses in these regions. So what we do, do, not only that we look more on a kind of a sum of the parts, having the sum of the parts of the philosophy, we also look more into those regions and try to gather as many benchmarks or information points as we can to make a better assessment of the discount. So we are working harder and more deeply into those regions and try to figure out what's a reasonable discount. So it's not only profitability and growth, but also the local -- how the local market "behaves", anyway, as we look at Brazil, Russia and so on and what those markets look like when we make the assessment of the discount. It's difficult to be super transparent because -- I mean, but we're trying to do this as good as we can.

Magnus Råman

But a way to be transparent would be to just present the peer group straight out, flat out with these local peers that you. But anyhow, thanks for that, that gives some additional color. Then on Qliro,you mentioned Qliro in the presentation briefly. I mean, there's been a lot of speculations about a potential Amazon entry into the Nordics recently. To what extent do you believe Qliro would be affected by such a move?

Joakim Andersson

Yes. I think that's a question probably better to address to -- or send to Qliro, the Qliro team. But I think, I mean, Amazon is a big player. So anywhere they are move in, it will have an impact, probably. In Sweden, the penetration, online penetration is also such that the -- it will probably have an impact. I haven't thought about and I am not trying to quantify the risk of it or -- think that there would probably be an impact.

Magnus Råman

All right. I have a final one for you, Joakim, on investment activity. Do you think its fair to assume that we will see a pickup in investment pace in the coming year compared of this year?

Joakim Andersson

Yes. I mean, we are extremely active on looking for new, exciting opportunities. Then as I mentioned, we've executed 2 -- or added 2 new companies to our portfolio and then than made up some follow-up investments in existing companies. We will continue to be very active. We will continue to look for new businesses. So you should expect that we should at least add or aim to add another few companies for the next year, that's for sure. Then to give a number, it's not really relevant. We need to find the right companies at the right time.

Magnus Råman

Sure, thank you. And then for Chris on Quikr here and their position in India. I mean, if you compare to OLX on, say, unique monthly visitors, how do they compare? And could you also maybe give us some further flavor or color on the profitability development in Quikr, apart from recording a strong gross margin?

Chris Bischoff

Sure. So it is important to say that Quikr is quite a different business in many respects to OLX today. So we compete in the goods category, the C2C category. And to some degree, we compete in the auto category. But we don't really compete in our other categories, including services, jobs and property to anywhere near the same extent. So the key competition market against them is in goods and in auto. So we see our business with strengths across effectively 5 verticals, while we've seen them very focused on C2C. And then their playbook is obviously to drive the C2C and then attract the B2C and to drive the C2C, et cetera, et cetera, that flywheel that we've seen in markets like Sweden and other markets.

We don't think that market, that, that approach is necessarily the right approach in India. With the Indian market looks much more like China and the way their market has developed, so it's a slightly different approach to begin with. Secondly, I can't disclose what their UMV versus our UMV. I think they will likely also see an uptick through the penetration of 4G networks and clearly what Reliance is doing in terms of making that available to more customers across India. Think in terms of profitability, we look at profitability obviously by segment -- or vertical, rather. Some of our verticals are effectively profitable and then some are a long way from profitable.

It won't be that much of a surprise to you that the least profitable segments are the ones where we have the most competition and the most profitable segments are the ones where we have the least completion. So it really depends about where we see the opportunity to make returns and invest. And we flex our investments across the various verticals according to that. But I think you can assume that broadly gross margin is trending upwards. It's not yet at a level you will see in the west. But it's at a level that clearly represents a classified, a developing classified play rather than an e-commerce business or other type of business.

Magnus Råman

All right. And then on Babylon, can you give us an update on status of its major customer, Citigroup? Is that contract still alive? And then, and maybe you can mention a bit more about other important companies on the customer list that you booked in recently?

Chris Bischoff

Yes. So if you get Babylon's business model, there is the B2B business; there's the B2C business; and obviously, there is the B2B, but to the large payer business, which is the NHS in the UK, right? So there's 3 different streams. The one that I highlighted and that I think ultimately is going to be the most important in the UK, as we've seen in Sweden in the delivery of digital health is the state payer. The NHS represents over 90% of the UK payer market, so it's a very large entity. And what I focused on was this initiative which I think is really the first of its kind globally, where Babylon is contracting with the NHS to deliver for those individuals that want to obtain a full GP service in certain areas of the UK to date. And that includes obviously access to the app, access to telemedicine, but also access to physical visits.

So it's effectively a vertical integration between the analog and the digital. So that is very interesting. That solves a lot of problems, we believe, in the UK. We can obviously triage such that doctors only see the people they really need to see and focus their time and efforts on those consumers. And we think that has the potential for very quick growth if and when we can roll it out further with the NHS. But we have to be cognizant that as an innovator, Babylon is just not going to come into that market and move extremely quickly in a very linear fashion, in that there will be barriers to overcome in its the journey with NHS. But that is the highest potential market in the UK, given its size.

We continue to plow along with the B2B partnerships. Citigroup is still operating, it's been renewed. And there are other partnerships that are coming on board, both with corporate, but also retailers. We've mentioned in the past, pharmacies are very keen to partner for obvious reasons. So we continue to work that business, and that is a much more visible business in terms of just every month, craking away at the sales leads and building the pipeline. While the NHS, I think, it has much, much bigger step change functionality in it, but is more unpredictable. Is that helpful?

Magnus Råman

That's very helpful. And just a final one on Betterment. You mentioned that your assets under management is up at US$10 billion or US$11 billion. But to get a broader sense, what scale roughly in terms of AUM do you believe is required to achieve profitability for Betterment?

Chris Bischoff

That all depends on what our aspirations are in terms of being in the leading business. I mean, I think Kinnevik came into Betterment not to build a small business, niche business, in a corner of the advice market. We wanted to help the management team build in really transformational company, a category-defining company. I think to be that sort of company, Betterment needs to get to $50 billion, $100 billion of assets under management.

I think at $100 billion dollars of assets under management, you become a really, really meaningful player globally in the advice market. I think profitably will likely not be for a couple of years here, so you can probably extrapolate our growth and come to conclusion where that may be, but that's partly because we want to go after the big price. And I think this is not the time to push for profitability, this is the time to drive for growth. Remember, we've already gotten in 300,000 customers. The lifetime value of those customers is enormous. The payback over lifetimes, therefore, very significant.

So we just need to keep growing at this point rather than give kind of pulling back. If we pull back, we can make our existing customers, over time, very profitable. The gross margin on the business is very, very high indeed. But we have to build the customer base, and with the payback is over a period of time, so that's why we continue to invest.

Magnus Råman

Great, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question we have received comes from Derek Laliberte, ABG. Your line is now open

Derek Laliberte

Okay, thank you very much for taking my questions, most of them have been answered already. But I was wondering, since you mentioned that you apply a bottom-up approach for value in GFG, I was wondering if you could give some flavor or a short breakdown of which of the businesses are trading, have the greatest discounts and which have of the lowest. Is any of them are trading at -- or not trading, but valued at a premium compared to their developed market periods? Thank you.

Joakim Andersson

Hi, Derek, thank you. We have chosen not to show all those details, but you can assume that different markets then have a higher different cost of capital from the start. So that's well an indication of how we think about it. So sorry,[indiscernible].

Derek Laliberte

Okay. And do you have any estimate of when you expect the group to break even on the EBITDA level?

Joakim Andersson

No. We don't guide for that, unfortunately.

Derek Laliberte

Alright, thank you.

Joakim Andersson

Sorry for boring answers, Derek. Thank you.

Operator

The next question we've received comes from Mr. Joachim Gunell, DNB. Your line is now open.

Joachim Gunell

Thank you. Hello Joakim and Chris, I have one follow-up question. I mean, regarding the valuation of GFG, you have been very distinct about your view about equity risk premium towards emerging markets. But in today's discount of 46%, can you give -- provide any ballpark between what's emerging market focus and what's financial characteristics, so to speak, in the discount? Thank you.

Joakim Andersson

Thank you. I think I remain boring and say no, I would prefer not to break it up in more details. So sorry for that.

Joachim Gunell

Let's stay like that. And moving on then. Could you please provide and updated view on the gap in dividends received and dividends paid going forward? I mean, just a week ago, we saw Com Hem propose an increase of the cash [Indiscernible].

Joakim Andersson

Yes. That, I can answer. I think. I'll try. So for this year, we had, before making the Com Hem investment, we had a gap of SEK 350 million, so negative. Then if you had to Com Hem, they paid to us this year, quite recently, SEK 2 per share. So SEK 4 per year for this year. So it will -- that, as such, will then obviously reduce the gap. Then we also saw some positive comments -- or heard positive comments from Tele2 on that dividends and their -- due to their strong performance. So we'll see what are they think about it when they communicate their fourth quarter and their dividend proposals.

But I think a few of these companies, I mean, we look at the consensus forecast. And if you do that yourself, you can see that the dividend gap will be there for probably for some years. But then hopefully, the performance of the companies will mean that the dividends should come up and the gap should come down. We are not super-focused on it because we think it's not a big concern to us, based on the low leverage we have. And I mean, even if we go SEK300 million, SEK400 million, SEK200 million negative during the dividend season, which we have done for some years now, it doesn't really mean a lot in the overall picture and leverage -- the leverage policy.

Derek Laliberte

Thank you. That was very clear. One final one then. In your core listed holdings, you hold an average of 42% of the votes if we exclude Com Hem, where you hold 19%. Would you say that the ownership level in Com Hem is in line with your long-term ability to exercise the active ownership which we have seen and experienced in the other TMT assets?

Joakim Andersson

Yes, I think so. I mean, we are the largest shareholder by far in Com Hem as well with that level of ownership. And I think that's the ambition. So we want to be the lead shareholder in our companies. And we have a very good dialogue with all those companies, including Com Hem. And it's not really down to if we own 18%, 19% and 25% or 48% of the votes, but we are the clear-lead shareholder, which is important for us.

Derek Laliberte

Thank you very much Joakim.

Joakim Andersson

Thank you for questions.

Operator

Thank you. The last question we have received comes from Chris Grundberg, UBS. Your line is now open.

Chris Grundberg

Thanks very much. I've got a couple of follow-ups. Just firstly, if I may, on Betterment. You talk about the competitive positioning, also the long term ambitions. I'm just wondering, as the segment becomes even more mainstream, to us your phrase, how you see the competitors are, like, evolving? And I guess very specifically, how you see the funding requirements for Betterment evolving? Is this an asset which you think is probably going to require multiple further private rounds of funding? And maybe you can give some thoughts on how that might evolve.

Joakim Andersson

Yes, Chris, over to you.

Chris Bischoff

Yes, sure. Yes, thank you, Joakim. So I think when we looked at this funding around, we looked carefully at obviously, the requirements to get the business to profitability. And we took into account where we are in the cycle as well when we thought about that. So we are hopeful that this funding round is sufficient to get the business to profitability. The business has well, well over $100 million of cash post this funding round, so it is well capitalized and we feel it's well capitalized for a number of years.

In terms of the competitive environment, it is becoming mainstream. Clearly, as you all have noticed, the incumbents, the likes of Vanguard and Schwab and others have launched in their own robo offerings. We even consider them to be somewhat me-too offerings that don't offer the full product suites that the likes of Betterment do. But however, they come to the market with existing customers and existing brands. And so they will be powerful competitors. And that's why I emphasized the importance of continuing to differentiate Betterment in the line, in the eyes of the consumer with great product. So we need to continue to do that. This is not the time to sort of take the foot off the gas on R&D side, on the R&D investments.

We do think that ultimately, best product wins. It's been shown time again in this sector. And when we look at the growth of the Vanguards or the Schwabs, all the others that are building robos, typically, they are transferring existing customers who will otherwise leave the businesses, or DIY customers that they're moving across to being advice customers. So they're not getting their lot, if you will, of the new-to-advice customers growth from outside of existing networks. I think that the bulk of new-to-advice customers are coming through to the likes of Betterment and the other independent digital advisers.

Chris Grundberg

That's really helpful. I suppose my concern, maybe you can help me, is what happens when those 2 choices, those 2 large players sort of throw fuller weight behind it, mainly terms of marketing. I appreciate you're in control of your R&D development. But what happens on the marketing side? If this really does sort of start to shift and gather a lot of momentum, is an area where we could see sort of a surprise in terms of increased investments required by Betterment?

Chris Bischoff

Absolutely is possible. I mean, the way we look at it is they have businesses that they don't want to cannibalize that are higher-margin businesses in many respects. And therefore, it would be somewhat perverse for them to market heavily their least, the lowest-margin business. And you would expect them to go out and market most aggressively the highest-margin business. So if they're willing to cannibalize their own core businesses, which is the bulk of where their profitably comes from and obviously drive their earnings forecast, then that is entirely possible. I think more likely, you'll see them grow those businesses over time to suit their customer needs. But I doubt they're going to be at the forefront of trying to drive new customers to those businesses.

Chris Grundberg

That makes a lot of sense. And just a further question on your perspectives around investments that you mentioned. Obviously, H1 was busy, Q3 was less so. I'm just wondering if you can give us some color on the general competition for investments and valuations, as you've been active, as you say, looking at the private assets around the world. Is it, where do you see kind of general private investor appetite at the moment?

Joakim Andersson

Yes. Thanks, Chris. And actually, Chris, do you want to take this one as well?

Chris Bischoff

Sure. So I mean, I do think we are clearly seeing the public market's at a point in the cycle where asset prices historically, against historical comparisons, look relatively high. I mean, I think that said, we are in the business of buying growth businesses and we're always effectively paying forward to buy those businesses because we see the long-term potential. But I think we are at a point where asset prices are clearly high, even for digital assets. I think that is probably consistent across most markets, both the U.S., Europe and the emerging markets, although at the moment, our focus is more on Europe and the U.S. than emerging markets for new investments. I, there's a lot of capital around.

I think one thing that we talk about privately and also to investors, I think, is that we do think that Kinnevik is differentiated, particularly so to the stories that we are trying to build, which are these category-defining companies that take time to build, and where founders are looking for patient capital, investors that are really willing to dig in and build the business. I think our story resonates extremely strongly. So I think from access to a deal flow is not a problem for Kinnevik wherever it chooses to look. I do think pricing is generally kind of above levels where we would hope it to be at the moment, and that may well cool down in next year.

Chris Grundberg

That's helpful. And just sort of extending from that, then I mean, if you look at that kind of generally high asset pricing and thinking about your private assets in terms of their maturity and maybe wanting to capitalize on the relatively full public markets, is there any sense -- or can you give an update on where you are in terms of the cost of public funding for some of those businesses, i.e. taking them public, might get a place where you'd want to exploit that? And if so, which are the assets that are further down that path?

Joakim Andersson

No, if I starts, I think we are -- I mean, we are working with a lot of companies. We have a long-term view. And I mean, we don't really -- we assess all opportunities, all strategic alternatives for all our assets constantly. But I don't think we have review on that.

Chris Grundberg

Okay. Worth a try. And my last one, if I can, just on Quikr. You mentioned the margin. And in an earlier question, you gave some helpful perspectives on mix [Indiscernible]. But I mean, can you give a rough time frame on when you think the bottom line might get towards profitability, as you did for all the other assets?

Joakim Andersson

Chris?

Chris Bischoff

Yes, Chris. I think that is just difficult to predict. I mean, I think we continue to work. It's a competitive market, as you know from studying the Indian market, the advertising market is still relatively immature. So -- and I think people trying to sort of speculate when business in India reach profitability is probably been losing game for a number of years. So I think we're committed to the long term and to build the business into a sustainable business, as Joakim said. And I think it's impossible to give you any further guidance at this point.

Chris Grundberg

Thanks.

Joakim Andersson

Thank you Chris, great questions.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There are no further questions at this time. Please go ahead, speakers.

Joakim Andersson

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much, all, for listening. And thank you so much for all the questions. As a reminder, we would like to inform you that we will report our Q4 full year results on 8th of February next year. So thank you again, and have a nice day.

