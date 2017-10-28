Briggs & Stratton's (BGG) CEO Todd Teske on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG)

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

October 26, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Mark Schwertfeger - CFO

Todd Teske - Chairman, President and CEO

Analysts

Josh Chan - Baird

Joe Mondillo - Sidoti and Company

Sam Darkatsh - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning. My name is Bonita, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the analyst earnings call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

Thank you. Mr. Schwertfeger, you may begin.

Mark Schwertfeger

Good morning, and welcome to the Briggs & Stratton Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. I'm Mark Schwertfeger, Chief Financial Officer, and joining me today is Todd Teske, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Today's presentation and our answers to your questions include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current assessment of the markets we operate in. Actual results could differ materially from any stated or implied projections due to changes in one or more of the factors described in the safe harbor section of yesterday evening's earnings release as well as our filings with the SEC.

We also make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. Additional information regarding these financial measures, including reconciliations to comparable U.S. GAAP amounts is available in our earnings release and in our SEC filings. This conference call will be made available on our website or by phone replay approximately 2 hours after the end of this call.

Now here's Todd.

Todd Teske

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Yesterday Briggs & Stratton reported strong growth in first quarter sales, a sharp reduction in adjusted quarterly loss and an increase in guidance for the fiscal 2018 year. Results benefited from our ability to respond quickly with products supporting consumers in the regions affected by storms in their time of need. As important, we made progress on our strategic initiatives that are positioning the company for more sustained growth, higher profitability and improving returns on invested capital. We maintained strong momentum in our commercial business, launched our program to optimize business operations, introduced innovative new products and, most recently, built on enabling technologies to help make the professional lawn cutter more productive. All of this supports our optimism about the future for Briggs & Stratton.

For the first quarter we reported a GAAP loss per share of $0.36. Excluding the business optimization program charges described in the earnings release, our first quarter adjusted loss per share was $0.27, which was a 20% improvement from last year's first quarter. Net sales were $329 million, up 15% from last year's first quarter on strong demand for portable generators due to the recent hurricanes and earlier-than-planned engine shipments to fulfill international customer orders. We also continued to build positive momentum on growing our commercial offerings. On a trailing-12-month basis we achieved high single-digit sales growth of commercial engines and products. Our job site products in particular continued to show improvement as channel inventories have normalized and demand has heightened to support reconstruction in the regions damaged by the hurricanes.

I am very proud of our team, who worked diligently with our channel partners and suppliers throughout the development and aftermath of these severe storms. Despite the rapid succession of these events, we delivered portable generators as well as Allmand commercial towable generators and light towers to the affected areas to help people and communities recover from the devastating effects of these natural disasters. Also as a result of the storm activity, we have been experiencing increased interest in our standby generator products for home and light commercial applications. Right now, our standby generator dealers in the impacted regions have prioritized much of their time to date repairing damaged units in the field. These factors make it difficult to have a direct line of sight on the impact the storms will have on future generator sales. Our team is dedicated to helping people who are impacted by the storms, as well as other homeowners and small business owners who are interested in learning more about the confidence and safety that comes with having backup power.

In lawn and garden, generally favorable grass growing conditions in the U.S. and Europe extended from late summer into early fall. With U.S. retail inventories of mowers and other products estimated to be at historic lows, we are ready to respond to engine orders from our customers' domestic production facilities as product builds move closer to the selling season.

Looking beyond the impact storms have had on our business, we made important progress on several fronts supporting long-term growth. During the quarter we launched our business optimization program to drive operational excellence and generate $30 million to $35 million in annual pretax savings in addition to supporting profitable commercial growth.

Over the next several quarters we will be expanding production of Vanguard commercial engines into our existing large-engine plants in Georgia and Alabama. We will also be expanding Ferris commercial mower production capacity in a new modern facility which is located close to the current manufacturing location in New York. The business optimization program also includes the project costs for integration and go-live efforts of the company's ERP upgrade and the resulting operating efficiency improvements.

Just this past week we attended our industry trade show, where we announced the introduction of several new commercial and residential lawn and turf care products that offer innovative features designed to improve the user experience. I would like to highlight just a few of the most notable new product introductions we featured this year, which were all designed to make work easier for both homeowners and professionals. We remain committed to diversifying our business with a heightened emphasis on commercial applications.

As a reminder, at the show last year we introduced Oil Guard. Integrated with our Vanguard brand commercial engines. Oil Guard innovation is an industry first that protects engine oil from thermal breakdown and extends oil change maintenance intervals to 500 hours between oil changes or 5x longer than the current interval. Commercial cutters have appreciated the productivity gains achieved by this innovative technology and, as a result, last year's sales of Ferris mowers with Oil Guard surpassed our expectations.

At this year's trade show we broadened our efforts to support commercial cutters by introducing an innovative new web-based solution called Infohub. Infohub is an integrated technology solution that provides commercial cutters with a tool to be smarter about scheduling jobs, preparing bids and deploying their crews and equipment. This solution helps bring the Internet of Things to our sector to help owners build a stronger, more profitable business by maximizing the utilization of their most scarce resource, their employees.

Infohub is unique to the industry in that it is the first fleet management solution that is designed to integrate with all equipment brands. Most cutters utilize multiple equipment brands and they need a productivity tracking tool that can connect to their entire fleet. Infohub does just that. We are excited to introduce Infohub as our first piece of innovation focused on the Internet of Things.

In addition to Infohub, we launched 3 new Ferris zero turn mowers that allow commercial cutters to reach new levels of productivity, agility and comfort, with features that complement the brand's legendary patented suspension.

We introduced a new Billy Goat debris loader with a Vanguard 37 horsepower electronic fuel injection engine that offers easier starting and fuel savings up to 25% over carbureted equivalents.

For homeowners this upcoming spring will see an expanding our successful Mow 'N' Stow technology exclusively available on Toro's SmartStow with recycler walk mowers. In addition, for homeowners who desire easier maintenance we are pleased to expand our Just Check and Add technology with the introduction of the 625 EXi series and the redesigned professional series engines. We also unveiled our new patent-pending electronic fuel injection system designed to make electronically fuel-injected engines more accessible to homeowners, with the benefits of easier starting, better fuel quality resistance, smarter diagnostics and more efficient fuel usage, all in a simpler, smarter approach.

As you can see, we've been hard at work developing new products, all designed around making work easier and making businesses more profitable. We believe this innovation will positively contribute to continued sales and profitability growth for our company.

Through our team's hard work, we have set a good foundation and are optimistic for the year ahead. We will continue to make progress expanding our commercial offerings and are excited about our new products.

Now I'll turn the call back over to Mark to walk through our financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

Mark Schwertfeger

Thanks, Todd. The first quarter consolidated adjusted net loss was $11.3 million, an improvement of $2.8 million from a net loss of $14.1 million 1 year ago. As a reminder, we typically report a net loss in our first fiscal quarter due to the seasonal nature of our Engines business and the related lawn and garden portion of our Products business.

This year's adjusted results exclude pretax charges of $5.2 million related to our business optimization program of which $2.2 million were noncash in nature. The Engines and Products segments incurred $2.3 million and $2.9 million of pretax business optimization program charges, respectively.

Engine segment sales for the first quarter were $163 million, an increase of approximately $8 million compared to the prior year. Engine unit sales increased by 8%, or approximately 78,000 engines, in the first quarter of 2018. Sales were higher than we expected in the first quarter, largely due to overseas customers ordering earlier than we had anticipated.

We grew sales of commercial engines in the quarter, in line with our expectations. Partially offsetting the sales increase were lower sales of service parts to our U.S. distribution venture, Power Distributors. As expected, Power Distributors is optimizing its inventory levels this year, which negatively impacted our first quarter sales by approximately $4 million.

The Engine segment adjusted gross profit rate was 19.4%, a decrease of approximately 70 basis points from the gross profit margin last year of 20.1%. The decrease was largely driven by unfavorable sales mix due to lower service parts revenue and slightly higher material costs.

Production volume was roughly consistent, if not slightly lower than last year, at 1.5 million units. Total engine inventories at the end of the quarter were approximately 2 million units, which is an increase of approximately 30,000 units compared to the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2017. The increase in inventory is largely driven by small engines, which helps mitigate the impact on inventory dollars. We continue to anticipate that fiscal 2018 year-end inventories will be lower than fiscal 2017 year-end inventories.

Engine segment adjusted ESG&A increased in the first quarter of 2018 by $7 million due to higher employee compensation expenses, higher costs associated with our ERP upgrade project and an accelerated pace of new product development investment. As a reminder, last year in the first quarter ESG&A spending was lower than what we had planned due to project pacing.

The largest driver of this year's increase in employee compensation expense pertained to variable incentive compensation due to higher than planned sales of storm generators in the first quarter. This impacted variable employee compensation expense in both the Engines and Products segments. Costs associated with our ERP project increased by approximately $1.5 million, which was in line with our expectations.

Engine segment adjusted loss of $17.5 million was better than anticipated in the first quarter, largely due to the pull-forward of overseas shipments and slightly higher than planned production.

Product segment net sales for the first quarter increased by 24%, or $36 million. The increase was largely driven by heightened demand for portable generators due to the recent hurricane activity. There was no major storms in the first quarter of last year. We also achieved higher sales of job site equipment in the first quarter this year related to improved market conditions and our new towable air compressors and generators.

The Product segment adjusted gross profit margin improved by 430 basis points to 19.5%, largely due to the contribution margin from the strong generator sales and favorable sales mix.

Product segment adjusted ESG&A expenses increased by approximately $3.6 million this year due to higher employee compensation costs and higher costs associated with the ERP system upgrade, as well as investments to grow our commercial offerings.

The balance sheet continues to be strong to support our strategic priorities moving forward.

Net debt at the end of the first fiscal quarter was approximately $230 million, which was consistent with last year. At the end of the quarter we had approximately $65 million drawn on our $500 million revolving credit facility.

Cash used in operating activity for the quarter was approximately $30 million, primarily related to seasonal build of inventory levels and reduction of accounts receivable in the quarter. The last-12-month cash provided by operating activities was $136 million and last-12-month free cash flow was approximately $41 million.

Depreciation and amortization for the quarter of $15 million was lower than capital expenditures, which were higher year-over-year largely due to the investments in our business optimization program.

In the first quarter we were awarded a cash incentive of approximately $8 million through the New Markets Tax Credit Program to help fund a portion of our business optimization program.

At the end of the quarter, last-12-month average funded debt was $290 million, and last-12-month EBITDA was $169 million, both as defined by our credit agreement, resulting in a leverage ratio of a modest 1.71 times, which is well within our debt covenants.

Before I turn the call back over to Todd for his closing remarks and a discussion of our updated fiscal 2018 outlook, let me spend a moment on the second quarter of fiscal 2018. While we don't provide quarterly forecasts, there are a couple things to keep in mind.

First, last year's second quarter included the benefit of Hurricane Matthew, which contributed approximately $50 million of net sales and $0.05 earnings per diluted share to the second quarter. Hurricane Nate, which occurred in the second quarter of the current year, was a substantially smaller storm than Matthew and will not have a material impact on our second quarter sales and earnings this year.

Second, we expect service part sales, primarily sales to our Power Distributors joint venture, to be lower by $4 million to $7 million. Much of this volume is expected to be made up in the second half of our fiscal year. In addition, our engine inventory remains elevated at the end of the first quarter and we expect to have less production and lower plant absorption in the second quarter compared to a year ago, as we work to rightsize this level and produce closer to the season. Because of these two factors we expect the second quarter margins in our Engine business to be lower than last year's second quarter. For the full year, however, we expect gross margins on Engines to be up. As a reminder, for expenses we expect increased ESG&A spending in the first half of the year due to higher activity levels to complete the build-out of our ERP upgrade.

Lastly, I would remind you that last year's second quarter results included the discrete tax benefit of $1.7 million, or approximately $0.04 per diluted share. We do not anticipate this benefit in the second quarter this year. While our fiscal 2018 full year outlook contemplates growth for the year, taken together we expect that these factors result in lower earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to last year.

Now let me turn the call back over to Todd for some closing remarks.

Todd Teske

Thanks, Mark. We have started fiscal 2018 on a positive note. In addition to the favorable impact of storms, we made progress on the key initiatives that will support more sustained growth and higher profitability over the long term in a more diversified business. Going forward, we will remain focused on four main areas, one, improving the profitability of our residential business; two, driving growth in commercial; three, investing in building and enabling technologies; and, four, driving operational excellence.

We will be discussing these goals and other topics, including our long-term growth objectives, in detail on November 1 at our Investor Day in New York City. We hope you can join Mark and me and other members of our senior management team for this first for the company. We are optimistic about the future for Briggs & Stratton and believe that this event will give investors a deeper understanding about the growth opportunities for our business, the catalysts for that growth and our roadmap supporting our long-range performance targets. For those of you who are not able to attend in person, you will be able to join us remotely via live webcast.

As you saw in yesterday's earnings release, we are increasing our revenue and earnings guidance for the year, largely to reflect the increased generator sales. This increase reflects the sales we have achieved to date and does not include any estimates for the remainder of the fiscal year, as the impact of the storms are difficult to estimate. Accordingly, we now expect that fiscal 2018 net sales will be in the range of $1.9 billion to $1.95 billion, up from previous guidance of $1.87 billion to $1.92 billion. We expect net income prior to the impact of business optimization program costs will be in a range of $60 million to $68 million, or $1.41 to $1.58 per diluted share, up from the previous guidance of $56 million to $64 million, or $1.31 to $1.48 per diluted share.

Consolidated operating margins are forecast to be in a range of 5.8% to 6% before business optimization program charges.

It is possible that the storm activity will drive increased sales for the remainder of the fiscal year. As I mentioned earlier, we are currently experience increased generator activity, especially for our standby product offerings for consumers and companies seeking solutions to maintain continuity of lifestyle and business. We believe it is too early, however, to quantify the impact of this on our outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Storms that receive a lot of publicity, like the storms we experienced this year, help in creating consumer awareness for the generator category. Every storm is different and the strength and pace of generator sales following each storm can vary. Our team is actively engaged in the market. We have excellent backup power solutions to help homeowners and small businesses, and have good supply capabilities. As we progress through the year we will be able to better assess any further potential benefit from the storm.

Outside of the impact to date of storms, our outlook for 2018 remains consistent with previous expectations. The outlook contemplates that the markets for commercial products will grow mid-single digits and that we will continue to gain market share in the categories of commercial turf and lawn care, commercial job site and commercial engines. We anticipate the modest growth for the US residential lawn and garden market, in addition to some normalization of channel inventory levels and spring weather conditions.

As I mentioned earlier, we estimate that lawn and garden inventory levels in the U.S. are at record low levels. Indications are that retail sales have remained solid due to the plentiful ground moisture and generally good cutting conditions that have carried into the autumn months. As expected, channel partners have been cautious in reordering inventory during the first half of our fiscal year.

We estimate Europe channel inventory is normal for this time of the year. We are currently in discussions with our major customers regarding lineups and engine placements for next year. Our forecast does not contemplate material changes in our engine placement for next season, and we remain confident we can achieve this goal. As always, we will provide an update on engine placement in January.

That concludes our prepared comments. And now we'd like to open the call up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. And your first question comes from the line of Josh Chan with Baird.

Josh Chan

Good morning, Todd and Mark.

Todd Teske

Thanks Josh.

Josh Chan

So, you talked about your commercial growth, which is very solid. Is that the type of growth rate that you expect can continue going forward? Or maybe could you expect that to even accelerate as you roll in some of the investments in new products that you've developed recently?

Todd Teske

Yes, Josh. As you look forward -- and we'll talk more about this next week at Investor Day. But I would tell you that for commercial we would expect the market to grow at about 2 times GDP, which if you think about it, it's kind of mid-single digits, if you will. And then we would expect to gain share, which would then result in higher growth than 2 times GDP in the commercial markets.

And so, we continue to make a lot of investments in commercial and we're seeing them pay off. And we're seeing enabling technologies now through Infohub continuing to -- or having a lot of interest, especially at the show last week. It was just outstanding to see what transpired last week at the show. So, we're optimistic that we can achieve, in the whole scheme of things, some pretty healthy growth in that commercial business, which is why we continue to roll through the business optimization program, which is right on track. And I'm really pleased with the progress that we've made.

Josh Chan

Alright, sounds good. I guess I'll wait for more details next week as well. If I can switch to the residential business, I think one of your larger OEM customers recently announced that they were exiting a large retail account. Just wondering what you think the impact on you might be from that kind of move.

Todd Teske

Yes, obviously we saw that as well and have had some discussions with that large customer. And at the end of the day, Josh, what it comes back to is we serve a broad base of customers. There's a lot of different customers we serve. And the customer that's likely to pick up that business we've had a longstanding relationship with, very good relationship with them. And so, as we work our way through the line reviews now that are ongoing, we don't expect that there will be material changes to that. Recognize we're not done yet, but we're not expecting material changes, which is why we've left our guidance where it is -- where it was and where it is.

Josh Chan

And then my last question is, as you look to the back half of the year, there's a lot going on in terms of the commercial engine production move, the Ferris expansion, the ERP. Could you just kind of talk about your capacity to kind of manage all of those moving parts and any preparations and confidence in being able to deliver on all those objectives?

Todd Teske

Yes. I'm highly confident we can deliver on the objectives. I mean, as you know, we've been going through the ERP upgrade now for the -- it's a process that you go through and it's been for the last several quarters. And so, our team continues to work through that. And then when you look at bandwidth, is really kind of your question, the bandwidth that we have in our Engine business is very good. And we've done this before where we've set up Vanguard lines within our current -- we did what we call an 810cc engine out of our Auburn plant already.

So, we know what it takes to enhance production using our Vanguard manufacturing system. And as it relates to Ferris, again, that's through the Products group. And we've done that before with the Products group, where we've ultimately moved production and done things like that. So, the reason I'm very confident that we're going to get this done, Josh, is because we've got a great team. The team's done it before. And so, we've got -- we're marching down the plan that we have.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Joe Mondillo with Sidoti and Company.

Joseph Mondillo

So, my first question just related to the retail inventories. Now that we're 3 months or a couple months closer to the spring season, [anything] anecdotal or data-wise that you could provide that after this seemingly strong lawn and garden market in the fall gives you much more confidence that we may see a restocking next spring?

Todd Teske

Yes. So, Joe, the thing to keep in mind -- first off, we think that at least in the U.S. that retail inventories are, if not at historic lows, they're as low as I've seen them. And I've been around this industry for 21 years.

So, the retailers, they took a little bit more of a conservative approach as we had talked last quarter. We expect that as we go through now, I think the inventory destocking, if you will, happened. And now the question is will, we should see at least the level of orders to maintain inventories where they are. I doubt they will, because they'll have to go up. So essentially what will happen, though, is we'll see the inventory restocking happen closer to the season, which is why as we talked about 2Q we had the situation where we're expecting that production will be down a little bit and everything else. So, as we look at it, because the OEMs have the ability to out-produce us by quite a bit on a short-term basis, we would expect that inventory restocking will happen much closer to the season. So that will be kind of Q3, Q4.

Having said that, we are pretty confident there, very confident, that it's going to happen because when you look at where inventory levels are at these historic lows, we don't think that the market can be served down at this level. So, we do believe that there will be some restocking that happens, certainly to serve the season. Clearly that's going to happen. But then also more than likely go up beyond where they took them down last year simply because it was I think, we know of stock-ups that were occurring. So, our confidence level is probably as high or higher today than it would have been even in August when we would have finished up the conference call at that point.

Joseph Mondillo

And then related to the Engine segment and relative to your guidance, so you saw some pull-forward in the first quarter. Does that insinuate that your guidance is accounting for a little lighter of the next three, the last three quarters of the year in terms of at the Engine?

Mark Schwertfeger

Yes, think of it, you could say that some of the pull-forward that you saw, particularly with international sales, really was a regional mix shift. And we would expect most of that to pull out of the second quarter into the first quarter. We continue to expect stronger production and shipments in the back half of the year, as we expect that customers will produce and ship into the market later in the year, given the way the last two springs have shaken out, being a little bit cooler than normal.

Joseph Mondillo

And then, related to the generator business, I just wanted to clarify. The guidance only includes your generator activity through the end of the quarter or as of today?

Mark Schwertfeger

No, through the end of the quarter. Joe. We have not updated it through today. So, it would be through the end of our, the last day of our quarter.

Joseph Mondillo

And then, what have you generally seen in the past with these big storms over the next 6 months, call it, after. Do you tend to see additional activity coming in?

Todd Teske

So, the last several years have been quite interesting, Joe. And it's a great question that you ask. Because if you look at Matthew last year, Matthew didn't get nearly the publicity that perhaps storms in the past would have received. Now, remember, you've got to go all the way back then to 2012 to Superstorm and Hurricane Sandy, where there was tremendous lift to the standby business for beyond even 12 months post-storm. So last year we didn't see much, again, not much publicity. Superstorm Sandy saw a lot, 12 months, 12, 18 months. I would tell you on this one we are seeing more activity clearly now than we would have seen a year ago when Matthew hit.

You also have a situation with California where those terrible wildfires have been going on and power outages have been going on out there as well. So, when you look at people's need for backup power, I would tell you that this feels perhaps not nearly strong as Superstorm Sandy, because that was a lot of people out of power. But it certainly is getting much more attention than Matthew did a year ago. And so, at that point in time I would tell you we would expect to see something and we are seeing some activity out there right now. But you've got to remember every storm is different. And part of that has to do with the population density and a lot of other factors. And so, we remain ready to help these people and we continue to see increased activity now.

Mark Schwertfeger

Yes. And the only thing I would add to the near-term perspective is that there's been a lot of focus on remediating out of all the damage and flooding that occurred with Hurricane Harvey, as well as the significant swath of -- path that Hurricane Irma cut through Florida. There's been a lot of focus on just remediating, getting people back in their houses and so forth, rebuilding. And then we've also seen -- it's been since the mid-2000s that a major hurricane hit the Florida and Texas regions. And so, our dealers have also been doing quite a bit of service work on the units and the like. And so that's been a stretch on bandwidth. And so, when we comment on increased activity, we certainly see that. But a lot has been service to date and then as that starts to subside we'd expect there to be more opportunities then, have discussions about new installs and the like.

Joseph Mondillo

Okay, great. And then just last question from me and I'll let someone else take a shot. Just was wondering -- the Infohub. That sounds really interesting, but I don't necessarily understand completely what you guys are selling, how you monetize that? Is it -- are you tracking the information? Could you just provide some more info on that product that you've introduced?

Todd Teske

I'd love to, because I'm really excited about it. I think it's really terrific, what we're launching. And I know that it's just -- it's very different than selling a product or an engine like we would in the past. And so, here's what happens, Joe. So, we sell a small piece of equipment that attaches to a piece of mowing equipment or pretty much any piece of equipment that's out there.

And what it does is, it monitors a number of different things. And so first off on the monetization, we sell that piece of equipment. We sell that small communication device. Then what happens is there's a monthly subscription that will go along with it, where that device then sends information, or sends data, to the cloud. And we take the data out of the cloud and turn it into information on things like where is the equipment located. Is the equipment running? How do we ultimately -- how long is it taking the cutter to get -- the crew to get the job done? That certainly helps with quoting and other things in terms of running a business. It's how does a cutter schedule? How do they most efficiently schedule?

There's just a whole series of things that the Info- -- that is provided to the cutter, including maintenance intervals, tracking maintenance intervals, a number of pieces of information that the cutter uses that they never had before that they can now better run their business. So really, it's a front-end sale of a communication device and it's also a subscription service along the way. And that's basically how we monetize it. And the one thing that's really important to understand, that -- maybe if you go out and look and Google something like "lawn and garden fleet management" or something like that, you'll find that, you'll find that there's other solutions out there, but the solutions do not -- are not equipment-agnostic. I mean, they go in on anybody's piece of equipment.

So, what's interesting is we've gone through and done a lot of testing over the last couple of years and the reaction that we're getting -- at first, we had a notion of what kind of information that the cutters might need. But because we've done such extensive testing on this, we've had the opportunity to get a lot of feedback. And so, the reception that this thing got last week at the show was pretty remarkable, because the feedback we got from the cutters were that this is something that would really be of value to them. And so, I think we've got a really compelling value proposition.

Joseph Mondillo

Okay, sounds good. Look forward to hearing more about it in the future. Thanks a lot.

Mark Schwertfeger

Thanks Joe

Operator

And this question is from the line of Sam Darkatsh with Raymond James.

Joshua Wilson

This is Josh filling in for Sam. Could you quantify the impact of the shift in timing of the international engine shipments?

Mark Schwertfeger

Thanks Josh.

Joshua Wilson

No, we haven't done that. However, coming into the year we were not expecting much of an increase year-over-year in the overall engine shipments and the like. So, if you contemplated -- much of the beat in the quarter of around $8 million is indeed related to that.

Joshua Wilson

Got it. And then there's a number of different companies talking about increases in resins and other raw materials. Could you broadly talk about how insulated you may or may not be to some of those trends based on your contracts and hedging?

Mark Schwertfeger

Yes, indeed we always work to buy ahead in order to mitigate fluctuations in the raw material input costs. As we said on our guidance for fiscal '18 back in August, we did anticipate some material cost increases. However, between the instruments we have in place, between modest price increases we intend to make as well as efficiency gains, we intend to largely mitigate and offset that. And we remain on target with all that, as evidenced with reaffirming our guidance today, plus the storm benefit.

Joshua Wilson

Got it. And then I see that your share repurchase authorization expires in about 8 months. Can you give us a feel of what the cadence of that might look like going forward?

Mark Schwertfeger

Yes, we guided that we would continue to opportunistically purchase back shares this year, albeit at a level perhaps slightly less as we look to balance our capital allocation this year and put a little bit more money reinvesting in the business with our business optimization program. We like to -- we view it as an important priority to return money to the shareholders as part of our capital allocation philosophy, which is why we have the dividend we do and why we do like to opportunistically repurchase shares. And so, it's very possible that we would re-up that program, assuming that our board was on board with that when we ran out of this program later in the year.

Joshua Wilson

Great, good luck for the next quarter.

Mark Schwertfeger

Thanks Josh.

Operator

We have no further questions at this time.

Mark Schwertfeger

Well, thank you very much for joining today's conference call. Our next quarterly earnings conference call will be in January. Have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.