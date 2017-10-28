BE Semiconductor Industries (BESIY) CEO Richard Blickman on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTC:BESIY) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Richard Blickman - Chief Executive Officer

Corte Hennepe - Senior Vice President, Finance

Analysts

Peter Olofsen - Kepler Cheuvreux

Robert Saunders - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good morning, good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Besi's Quarterly Conference Call and Audio Webcast to discuss the company's 2017 third quarter and nine months results. The audio webcast is available on Besi's website www.besi.com .

Joining us today are Mr. Richard Blickman, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Corte Hennepe, Senior Vice President, Finance. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Richard Blickman. Go ahead please, sir.

Richard Blickman

Thank you. Thank you all for joining us today. We will begin by making a few comments in connection with the press release we issued earlier and then take questions.

I would like to remind that some of the comments made during this call and some of the answers in response to your questions by management may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve uncertainties and risks as described in the earnings release and other reports filed with the AFM.

For today's call, we'd like to review the key highlights for our third quarter and nine months ended September 30 and update you on the market strategic initiatives and the outlook. First, some overall thoughts on the past quarter and nine months.

Besi’s financial performance continued to improve in the third quarter underscoring the strength and market position of our advanced packaging portfolio and the achievements of new benchmark levels of revenue and net income.

For the quarter revenue and net income reached €159.3 million and €52.9 million respectively, up 68.9% and 219% versus the third quarter last year. Similarly, for the nine months ended September 30, Besi’s revenue and net income reached €439.5 million and €129.6 million respectively, up 55.7% and 167% versus the year-to-date period last year. The nine month 2017 net income levels was almost double that recorded for the whole of 2016.

Orders for semiconductor assembly equipment continued to develop positively in the third quarter, reflecting an uptrend which first commenced in the second half of last year. Besi’s orders grew strongly, reaching €161.5 million in the third quarter and € 531.5 million for the first nine months of 2017, representing increases of 107% and 88.2%, respectively, versus the comparable periods of last year.

In a quarter typically weaker than the second quarter, third quarter ‘17 orders actually grew sequentially by 24.1% versus the second quarter, primarily due to increased orders from Asian subcontractors for high end computing and mobile applications and renewed capacity purchases by IDMs for advanced mobile applications.

In general, our orders grew this year. Our order growth this year has reflected market share gains, as well as the continued benefits from a new technology upgrade cycle, wherein customers are significantly building out their advanced packaging capacity for leading edge Smartphone, automotive, cloud server, memory and computing applications. Market growth in 2017 has also been driven by new device introductions, many of which require new investments in assembly equipment.

Cash flow generation has also increased in 2017 with net cash and deposits at the end of the third quarter reaching €165.4 million, a 25.4% increase versus the end of the third quarter last year, despite the return to shareholders of €82.5 million so far this year in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

The efficiency of Besi’s operations has also improved this year. In the third quarter gross margins and net margins reached new industry benchmark versus peers of 58.7% and 33.2% respectively. Similarly gross margin and net margins rose to 57.4% and 29.5% respectively for the first nine months of this year. Enhanced margin levels reflect Besi’s strong technology position, successful optimization of our Asian production strategy and ongoing realization of cost control initiatives.

With that, I’ll turn the presentation over to Corte.

Corte Hennepe

Okay, thank you Richard. Besi’s 6.3% sequential revenue decline followed typical seasonal patterns and was within prior guidance of down 5% to 15%. The strong year-over-year comparisons reflect the ongoing industry upturn as well increased market share in our addressable assembly equipment markets. Besi’s revenue and order growth this year is also coming from increased customer demand for advanced packaging capacity from well established process technologies and not from emerging technologies such as final grade for level processing or TCB.

Per customer type, IDM or subcontractor orders represented 55% and 45%, respectively of total Q3 ’17 bookings that was 69% and 31% respectively of Besi’s total year-to-date ’17 orders due to strong demands by IDMs and the respective supply chains this year for advanced packaging capacity.

Besi’s gross margin of 58.7% in Q3 ‘17 increased by 1.4 points versus Q2 ‘17 despite the 6.3% sequential revenue decline and by 8.2 points versus Q3 ‘16. Continued gross margin improvement this year is primarily due to our market position and value proposition to customers, as well as production efficiencies realized from the successful scaling of our Asian production capacity.

This favorable influence over gained a 9.1% average decline in the U.S. dollars versus the Euro since the start of 2017. Q3 ’17 OpEx decreased by €3.7 million or 11% versus Q2 ‘17 and was slightly better than prior guidance of 5% to 10% decline.

As a percentage of revenue, OpEx decreased to 19% versus 20% last quarter and 30% last year. Similarly base line OpEx in Q3 ’17 decreased by 8.8% sequentially to €27 million and stayed within the range of €25 million to €30 million this year despite Besi’s significant revenue growth. Operating expense growth in Q3 nine month year-over-year comparisons was primarily associated with higher personnel and variable sales related expenses to support our revenue ramp this year.

Q3 ’17 net income of €52.9 million increased by €0.5 million or 1% versus Q2 ’17 and that’s €36 million or 219% versus Q3 ’16. Sequentially net income grew principally as a result of continued gross margin improvement, cost control efforts and the lower effective tax rate. Besi’s nine months 2017 growth of 167% versus 2016 reflected many of the same factors. Our effective tax rate has varied on a quarterly basis which has ranged between the 10% and 15% as per guidance at the start of the year.

Our liquidity position continues to build nicely which accommodates shareholder friendly capital allocation policy. At the end of Q3 ’17 Besi’s cash and deposits aggregated €298 million and net cash and deposits increased by €54 million versus Q2 ’17 to reach €165.4 million. Similarly, net cash and deposits increase by €33.5 million or 25.4% versus Q3 ’16.

Regular share repurchases continued here in the quarter resulting in a total 522,000 shares repurchased since program inception to quarter end for a total of €21 million. This compares with a total of 1 million shares repurchased under Besi’s prior program, which expired in October 20, 2016 for a total of €22.5 million. Besi has extended the current 1 million share repurchase program until October 30, 2018.

And with that, I’ll turn the presentation back over to Richard.

Richard Blickman

Thanks Corte. Now I’d like to update you on our strategy, the markets and the guidance for the fourth quarter.

The disciplined execution of our product strategy combined with focused initiatives to reduce structural costs has contributed to Besi’s success in recent years. Favorable momentum has continued into 2017 where we have experienced a further expansion of our revenue and profit potential, along with an increase in the share of our addressable markets to approximately 38% using current view as our estimates.

Another key to success has been the announced scalability of our production capacity via expanded Asian production and supply chain capabilities and the reduction of customer lead terms. This year Besi has increased production capacity to an annualized run-rate of €600 million with minimal additional CapEx. Starting in Q4 Besi will invest approximately €4.5 million in our Leshan, China facility, consistent with government plans to increase local production over the next five years. We anticipate total Asian production investments of about €6 million to accommodate potential revenue growth 30% to 40% above current levels.

In addition we continue to pursue revenue and cost initiative established in the Q4, 2016 to increase Besi’s addressable market share, reduce structural cost, including further reductions to European overhead and to accelerate common platform developments. These actions will help drive current business momentum into the future.

We’d also like to highlight some of the strategic progress we’ve made to improve Besi’s cash flow generation, which helps support organic growth and our capital allocation policy. In this regard we’ve almost doubled our inventory turnover ritual over the past five years and similarly reduced our cash conversion cycle by half.

We have achieved these results through constant attention on a weekly basis to inventory levels relative to projected order rates and some specific initiatives such as the qualification, expansion, and consolidation of our Asian supply chain and centralized management of global spares activities.

Now a few words about the assembly market and our Q4 guidance. At present the industry environment remains positive with ongoing customer investment in a new technology upgrade cycle and specific applications such as Smartphone’s, automotive, cloud server and high end memory. [Inaudible] recently upgrade its 2017 assembly equipment market growth rate to 23% up from 12% in May and 9% at the start of the year. It currently forecasts growth to continue into 2018 with an estimated growth rate of 5%.

Our fourth quarter guidance calls for revenue to decrease by 0% to 10% versus the third quarter, consistent with seasonal trends with gross margins anticipated to range between 55% and 57% assuming current ForEx rates. In addition OpEx should increase by 5% to 10% versus the third quarter, mostly due to higher projected development spending. The midpoint of Q4 ’17 guidance indicates that Besi will post a strong revenue and operating income growth versus the fourth quarter last year.

That ends my prepared remarks. I would like to open the call now for some questions. Operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we will start the question-and-answer session now. [Operator Instructions]. And the first question is from Mr. Peter Olofsen, Kepler Cheuvreux. Go ahead please sir.

Peter Olofsen

Good afternoon, gentlemen; a couple of questions from my side. Maybe first on some of your end markets starting with automotive. Looking at the automotive markets we see some structural trends and drivers like advanced driver assistance, electrification, etc. So I was wondering whether you already have some visibility on further capacity build outs in that particular market for next year and what that would mean for equipment spending. And then related to cloud server, would you shed some light on what type of chips your machines are used for? Is it that hybrid memory or what kind of products should I think of? Thank you.

Richard Blickman

Peter, you had three questions. I noted two, but anyway let me answer the first. Automotive expansion and what do we see in 2018?

First of all, yes there is a significant Besi expansion on the way and also with new devices which are part of either next generation cars in general, but also hybrid cars and also electrical cars and that is always in automotive a longer term investment than for instance for Smartphones and automotive has a longer production cycle and qualification cycle.

So we can well look into the first half of next year already and all the major electronics companies in that space are investing in new products and also capacity expansions. For Besi, around 20% of our revenue is in automotive, historically ranging between 15% and 20%. In a similar basis this is expected to remain going forward, so that’s a very positive driver.

Cloud server we are invested in many technologies in the processors, in the memory part of the servers and also specific logics in that space. So on a broader scale, we have a very consistent market position in that space and that’s usually around 25% of our revenue. Also this year it has grown very much in line with the historical percentages.

Peter Olofsen

Okay, and maybe to clarify then on memory, if I understand correctly, some of the more mainstream memory products are still using wire bonding. So your exposure to memory, that is mostly these type of hybrid memories that use PSE technology.

Richard Blickman

Well, now that’s the very high end and that’s still a fraction of the volume. You have to think more in die attached products using wire bond and also certain flip chip, also stacked memory devices. So there’s a whole range and the TCB arena is only the very high end which is still in early stages.

Peter Olofsen

Okay, so but that means your exposure to memory, it’s quite broad.

Richard Blickman

Yeah.

Peter Olofsen

Okay.

Richard Blickman

The percentage of revenue I should add to that. We have never had market shares in our total revenue of more than 15% in memory and at this moment it is not above that percentage. Memory is a very cyclical part of this industry; it’s cost related as opposed to the logic part of the business, so you have to be careful in memory.

Peter Olofsen

Okay, then my final question that relates to your top line clearly outperforming the industry growth. So I was curious whether you have a clear ID in which parts of the market or which products your clearly gaining market share. Other same products, that clearly stands out there?

Richard Blickman

No, it’s actually across the board. It is in die attach. Platting has a very strong investment cycle, but that also ties to the gross margin development. If it would only be one of our products, it would not reach those levels. So Besi is benefiting from the very successful product mix in the current up cycle.

Peter Olofsen

Okay, that’s helpful. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from Mr. Robert Saunders, Deutsche Bank. Go ahead please.

Robert Saunders

Yeah, hi. Congrats on the quarter. I just had a quick question about again coming back to TSV [Chip-to-Substrate] [ph], these trends I know they represent a small proportion of your revenue, but have you seen any meaningful – in the past you’ve said there’d be some markets of relatively nation and not really and then cost prohibited in many cases. Have you seen any change in the environment, whether it’s for TSV, SICO was info that has perhaps been a contributing factor to your orders?

Richard Blickman

No. If you look at current product mix and revenue development over the past quarters, last year and in ’15 we had certain investment runs for TCB TSV and also for fan-out wafer level and this year it is far less I would say. So the growth is coming from the current technology applications using substrates and you know and in automotive lead frames. So one would expect that this probably in the next round more important.

There is continued investment from the leaders in those new areas, but the big growth, the volume growth is not coming from those reputations.

Robert Saunders

Got it. And when you look at the market into next year, when you split between you know the OSATs, the couple of foundries and the IDMs, how would you compare your growth prospects across those sort of three customer segments? Given what your – I assume you can probably see in terms of utilizations. In fact some of the OSATs have reported quiet lack luster numbers of late.

Richard Blickman

Yeah, what’s interesting is – but that is also history repeats itself. The key drivers for any new up-cycle are always the IDMs and certain IDMs, especially the fables, they use more subcontractors, but the big ones who are moving the needle, you see also contrary development where there is more in-house advanced packaging assembly as opposed to outsourcing, probably because of the complexity, the CapEx involved, the critical nature of this specific end products.

So that’s why you’re seeing with us the percentage of IDM versus Subcon move more towards the IDMs, but it’s probably at some point going again more towards the outsourcing because that gives a higher flexibility, but that’s our read of how things are happening.

Robert Saunders

Got it and just last question would just be in terms of those IDMs which sounds like they are quite broad based across auto makers and logic and everything else. Given that those companies would rather do stuff in-house than use OSAT or [inaudible] Subcon, I assume that’s – presume that’s because they are in the kind of system business and they have specific names that they would prefer to tutor them to rely on the third party. So does that mean then that their requirements are more stringent and their demands on you are therefore higher and therefore your margins are higher with IDMs than versus subcons?

Richard Blickman

In some cases that probably is a good read, but because there are so many different package types with some you need far more development and that can have a negative impact on the gross margins. So it’s hard to give an average and also in the first round of new technology roll out that many announce there are still choices to be made on the design specifics, also on materials and that usually has a negative impact on the gross margin. Once it’s all clear and it’s also rolled out to the subcon or also the realtor that is more predictable.

But we have over the years extended our support in the early stages, also out of Singapore with our design center and process development capabilities to address these first round critical developments much closer to the end customers and that has increased the predictability. So yeah, gross margins you would expect to be higher in the IDM world, but with the risks and the uncertainties, historically that also have been many unknowns which then have a negative effect on the gross margins.

Robert Saunders

Just last follow on to that and otherwise I’ll jump back in the queue. But in terms of what the largest logic IDM is talking about in terms of splitting up dies, in terms of creating modules with dies at multiple process geometries, because they see the cost of that as being less than the cost of shrinking given you know the high cost of things like EUV. If that trend plays out as a global trend and you know I would imagine Intel tends to lead the industry in this kind of thing, would that be great for a lot of your business or just the die bonding business or you know if you can just characterize that and how meaningful that would be if that became a megatrend?

Richard Blickman

That’s extremely positive for us because the critical nature of assembly die attached die placement and subsequently the packaging requirements for that are exactly into our advanced packaging strategy and currently we are very successful at that. So that trend we have anticipated and that’s widely publicized. That is from a cost point of view also very much it’s advantage, because the very high end using wafer level is still a very expensive way of providing interconnect solutions. So being active on both technologies at the forefront with the winners in this industry, it’s very beneficial.

Robert Saunders

Got it, so this multi die trend could actually be more meaningful than TSV and all of that, it sounds like?

Richard Blickman

Maybe it will be a mix because there is not one – you have to see this world as ever growing amount of different dies in different application, in different technologies being the interconnect between the chip and application. So there is not going to be one final solution.

Robert Saunders

Got it. Okay, thank you very much.

Richard Blickman

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question is from Mr. Peter Olofsen, Kepler Cheuvreux. Go ahead please.

Peter Olofsen

Yes, I have two follow-ups on the outlook for Q4. Maybe first for Corte. Can you explain why OpEx is expected to be up while your guiding for sales to be flat to down and then on the sales guidance, if I take the low point of the range, its almost $43 million. That looks quiet conservative given your backlog of $168 million. So trying to understand the moving parts there. Is that entirely related to timing of your customers or are your lead times also playing a role there and if you’re able to reduce them, there might be some upside there.

Corte Hennepe

If I look at OpEx, that’s pretty much related to a technicality and the idea is we have to build a provision for holidays that are built by our people and Q3 is typically the quarter that especially in Europe everybody takes a holiday and then you book a release of this provision and that has – every third quarter we see that’s a normal pattern that has a lowering effect on our OpEx and that’s of course in Q4 we start to build it again. So that’s the main reason for this increase and the other increases are a bit across the board, bits and pieces. This technicality, this seasonal technicality is the main driver here.

Looking at sales and backlog, we always gave a range of course. Backlog is very much depending on planning of the customer. If you look at our ability to reach according for that $170 million, we could basically delete the whole backlog but we are depending on the planning of customers there. So if the planning would be beneficial, that could help, but we always have to take into consideration a range, because the quarters are usually backlogged, so at the end of the quarter a lot is happening and that’s why we work with ranges. But it’s very much depending on the timing of our customer.

Peter Olofsen

Okay, that’s probably clear. Then the final question from my side that relates to the plating business. Were you working on a solution for the solar markets where corporate office saw some cost benefits? Could you tell a little bit more on what that means for the lifetime of these solar panels and whether there have already been some results from the test that your clients are doing in that field?

Richard Blickman

Yeah, there are some positive developments to note. We have received certain upgrade kits for the systems are sold in the field. We’ve added another customer who is interested in plating solar cells with our technology. So there is a positive movement again. But still in the early days the major uptick in plating systems is again in the semi conductor arena where we are at this moment involved in a very positive expansion and also the upgrading of the existing plating lines in the field and solar is moving in the right direction.

Peter Olofsen

And by adding a new customer you now have three in this field?

Richard Blickman

Three major ones and we have many who are testing this in laboratory environment, close to 10.

Peter Olofsen

Okay, so the opportunity is only getting bigger then.

Richard Blickman

Yeah.

Peter Olofsen

Okay, thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There are no further questions Mr. Blickman.

Richard Blickman

Okay. Thank you all very much for listening into the call and also your questions and if you have any further questions please contact us. Bye-bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the Besi’s event call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect your lines. Have a nice day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.