Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (RVLT) CEO Robert LaPenta Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

October 26, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Robert LaPenta - Chief Executive Officer

James DePalma - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Craig Edward Irwin - Roth Capital Partners

Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Revolution Lighting Technologies Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) Please also note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to the Chairman and CEO, Mr. Robert LaPenta. Please go ahead, sir.

Robert LaPenta

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for attending our third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. This morning we reported results that were in line with our revised guidance. We had revenue of $43.1 million, consistent gross margin at about 32%, adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million and a non-GAAP net loss excluding acquisition related costs and amortization -- stock amortization of $700,000 or $0.03 a share. As previously reported, the unprecedented weather conditions in Texas and the Southeastern U.S. has negatively affected our multifamily housing business at Value Lighting. The recovery is taking longer than anticipated. So as a result of the above and some slippage at our Energy Source division in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, we lowered our guidance to $47 million to $50 million from $60 million to $65 million in the fourth quarter. The lower results at Value were not all weather related however.

We had some management issues as well so we recently made some management changes. We've elevated Dan O'Neill, our CFO down there, to pick up the added responsibilities of COO and he's going to be reporting directly to me. We replaced the GM in Texas and consolidated management of our Value Texas, All-Around and E-Lighting divisions. Alan Carlquist and Dean Nations, the former Presidents, have now been moved to 100% marketing and their operating roles have been eliminated. To give you some color on Texas and the impact of weather and the above mentioned management issues. In the third and fourth quarter last year, Texas did $25 million. In the third and fourth quarter this year, they're going to do somewhere around $13 million to $14 million, a reduction of $10 million to $12 million. The Georgia operation, our Phoenix operation and LA are doing very well and the business overall is very robust.

We're going to end the year at Value with over $30 million of backlog. So, things are looking very strong at Value. Our people have worked very hard this year and they have accomplished a lot. Rather than push them hard over the next 2 months and maybe increase our revenue $4 million to $5 million, which I don't really think will have a major impact, I've decided now to move our people's focus to next year. I think that's in the best interest of our customers, our shareholders, our employees and Revolution Lighting overall. Despite the lower performance, we achieved a lot this year. We received U.S. certification of our Navy product and in addition to that, the Navy has approved our manufacturing operation. That's a major step for us and now we are eligible to bid on all Navy opportunities. We expect 2 rather large opportunities to be awarded in November and we think we're well positioned really being I think the only other U.S. manufacturer to produce these quality certified parts.

We opened a 60,000 square foot manufacturing facility, again that was recently certified by the Navy, and they are doing a terrific job. We've delivered our recent Navy order and I think since they opened operations, they've delivered 200,000 to 300,000 tubes. So, they're doing a great job and we're expanding their capability to include other products. We're a leader in school retrofit programs and we recently were selected to retrofit all of the Stamford School systems. So, we're proud of that accomplishment and we hope to continue to be a leader in that space. As I mentioned in prior calls, we were selected by a large big box retailer. We were awarded 1/3 of their prior order and we expect a large order to be placed in November. We think we're well positioned. Our engineers are working well with their people and we expect to receive a fairly large order in November.

I talked also in our release about having now started on our first Lighting as a Service program for a large northeastern state. This program has very, very large potential. If it's awarded in its entirety, it would be a program of very large proportion. And what we're doing here is we're retrofitting government facilities and with rebates and other credits and bank financing not on Revolution's books, we are providing the state with energy efficiency of over 50% without them out spending $0.05, getting financing or bond financing. This is a phenomenal program. The customer is very excited about it and we've begun again performing on this program at our Energy Source division and I think we'll actually see some revenue in the fourth quarter on this program. We're also going to visit other nearby states and hopefully we'll be able to interest them in the same solution.

So quarter 4, we're looking at revenue of $47 million to $50 million and the year of about $165 million to $170 million versus the $172 million in 2016. We're looking at adjusted EBITDA in the 5% to 7% range. But in the fourth quarter, we're looking at positive cash flow of $9 million to $10 million. That's going to position us well going into 2018. We're going to enter 2018 with the largest backlog we've ever gone into a year with. So, we're really excited about that. And our bank debt will be reduced to about $32 million giving us plenty of leverage to expand and increase our revenue, profit and cash flow next year.

So with that, I'll turn it over to Jim and he'll give you some more color on the numbers.

James DePalma

Thank you, Bob. As Bob noted, we filed our 10-Q this morning and our press release and I'll talk a little bit about it. The revenue for the quarter, as Bob noted, was $43.1 million versus $50.2 million in the third quarter, a $7.1 million decrease. Bob noted that the overall decline was primarily related to our Texas multifamily operation. And just to give you a little color about Value. We have right now about approximately 400 active projects and there were 50 to 60 projects that were affected by the weather. And when we say affected, the unprecedented weather affected labor, roofing materials, lumber and as a result, delayed our installation of lighting. And so, we at the time we did the initial revised estimate for the fourth quarter in the $60 million to $65 million, we believed that we would pick that up in the fourth quarter, but it's just been delayed longer.

And a lot of projects of these 54 projects we thought we would be able to ship 100% out by the end of the year, we're down to the 20% to 40% range. So, that's the primary reason why we had to revise our forecast for the fourth quarter. Despite slightly lower prices, we're able to maintain our gross profit margin as a result of product mix towards higher price LED products such as flat panels, high bays and Made in America products where we're selling a lot more of Made in America products TAA, VAA kinds of things and the government market is a strong market for us right now. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $2.3 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 million last year. Decrease reflects the overall impact of lower revenues and higher costs associated with investment in sales and marketing and in research and development. Reported GAAP net loss was $2.5 million or $0.12 per share.

The GAAP net loss reflects higher one-time costs such as severance write-offs of leaseholds et cetera associated with the consolidation of our operating locations, which we finalized in the third quarter in 2017. And we expect to continue to focus on looking at our operating cost. When we acquired Value, there was an operation in Georgia, Texas; All-Around Lighting was a separate company in the multifamily E-Lighting. So, Dan has been with us for over a year and he's already had an opportunity to take a look at and we expect to consolidate some of the operations and we see a much more efficient operation going forward. Excluding the aforementioned one-time cost and stock-based comp, non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $0.03 loss per share versus non-GAAP net income of $0.11. And as Bob noted, the revenue expectation for the fourth quarter is $47 million to $50 million.

Our cash used in operating activities for the quarter and year primarily relate to working capital increases due to higher inventory, vendor deposits and lower payables. We expect free cash flow, EBITDA minus working capital change to be in the $9 million to $10 million range as we continue to reduce our investment in working capital through increased collections and we've increased -- we've decreased our days outstanding over the first 9 months by 20%. Our goal is to -- we're at 115 days now, our goal is to get under 100 days pretty quickly. Better management of inventory, I think we'll see some real improvements as we re-evaluate some of our buying habits at Value and better accounts payable management. As a result of our planned improved cash flow, as Bob noted, we expect our bank debt to approximate $32 million at year-end as compared to the 09/30 level of around $41 million.

Back to you, Bob.

Robert LaPenta

Thanks, Jim. Okay. And with that, we'll open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Craig Irwin of Roth Capital.

Craig Edward Irwin

So Bob and Jim, I wanted to ask you guys a question about guidance. I guess first, I should really give you credit for your pre-announcement in the quarter before the end of September really articulating well ahead of many other peers that there were challenges related to the storm activity and really just being as open and direct about that as possible. But can you maybe articulate for us what changed over the last 30 days as far as the outlook for the fourth quarter? Is there anything specific that slipped and what should we think about those specific projects? Is this something that might be additive to '18 or is this a function of the challenges of short-term forecasting?

Robert LaPenta

I think Jim addressed some of the details with regard to that and I'll let him add to my comments here. But when we looked -- when we revised our guidance, we were expecting Value and again I'll reiterate. The housing market in Texas is extremely robust. We expected that division to do about $23 million to $24 million in the fourth quarter. That wasn't based on new bookings because that was based on bookings and purchase orders that we currently have in-house. Things not -- you didn't have to be in Houston to feel the impact of the unprecedented storm Harvey and it delayed construction projects, it delayed deliveries of wood and things that were needed to complete buildings and we don't deliver our products until the builder is now at a point to start installing the lighting. I think Jim gave you some good statistics and you want to repeat those, Jim, on the percentages of what we expected. Right now we're looking at Value sales in the fourth quarter of maybe $15 million, $16 million. So, that's a difference right there of $8 million or $9 million.

James DePalma

So as I indicated, I mean we have -- and Dan has done a very good job of going through and it's one of the reasons to why we've been able to improve our cash flow on the receivables. He's gone through every one of these projects. He works very closely with the project managers to see where the level of the jobs are. It's -- we tend to deliver jobs in phases and so when looking at the -- when we first came out, the anticipation was that we would complete and again it came down to about 54 jobs, 54 projects, mostly in the Texas and some in the southern part of the country; South Carolina, Georgia and even to a certain degree, Florida. And when we looked at these jobs over the past few weeks, it was obvious that we were not going to be able to ship everything out that there was going to be a delta of about 60% and that caused the decline of about $7 million of the revenue.

Robert LaPenta

Yes, and we have the product and inventory ready to ship. And as a result of the slippage and to answer to the last part of your question, Value is going to enter next year with their highest backlog ever. And Value was a profitable business last year on about $80 million, they earned close to $9 million. This year with this weather related issue and some management issues, they're going to do somewhere I think less than $65 million. So that's an impact on our profit. But again they are positioned extremely well going into 2018 so this is not lost business. This is now business that's going to hopefully favorably impact our 2018 results.

James DePalma

And we have opened an office in Washington DC, we've opened an office facility in Arizona and California. So, we believe there are legs on the multifamily business. The new construction's vibrant, we have a good customer base, customers that Value has been working with for quite some time and we've never been more optimistic about the opportunities and the financial well-being for the long term as it relates to Value.

Craig Edward Irwin

That's good to hear. So, the next business line I wanted to ask about is your Energy as a Service that you called out recently. It sounds like this is something that's gaining some nice momentum for you. Can you shape for us how you expect this large state customer to maybe progress as far as the revenue contribution for Revolution over the next number of quarters and what do you see as the addressable opportunity with this customer in the next few years?

Robert LaPenta

This customer has over 3,500 government occupied and owned facilities. This customer spends over $250 million a year in energy usage. Lighting represents about $100 million to $125 million of that usage. We proposed the program where we would retrofit the buildings that they would like retrofitted and we would -- a combination of utility credit, credits from other organizations within the area and bank financing that we are confident we can arrange. That bank financing will be now in a separate joint venture and not be the responsibility of Revolution Lighting. So, we believe that as this program is rolled out and if it's rolled out in its entirety, we will save the state over $50 million a year and we believe that the bank financing required to ultimately perform this entire program will be somewhere around $50 million to $60 million. So, the state utilizing just $10 million or $15 million of their savings to pay down the debt in a 5-year period and then the remaining 5 years they save the entire $50 million.

This is an incredible program. We are now looking at a nearby state that we expect to meet with within the next couple of weeks that is much larger than this opportunity. So, we recently were awarded a pilot program of 5 states. 3 were awarded to one of our divisions, 1 was awarded to another one of our divisions and 1 was awarded to another company, we don't know who that is. 5 buildings, we received 80% of those buildings. We don't believe our competitor has presented a program as comprehensive as ours nor do I believe that they have a capability as complete as ours. Honeywell would be our partner on this program and we're really excited not only about this, but about related programs in other states.

Craig Edward Irwin

And just to clarify, the revenue that's generated off this activity for Revolution, this is not revenue that will be recognized over 5 years like you would typically see for a performance contractor. I just wanted to confirm that this is revenue that would be -- recognizes traditional sale where we would see [results] within a small number of quarters.

Robert LaPenta

Yes.

Craig Edward Irwin

So then Jim, in your comments you laid out for us that -- and actually Bob in your response to my prior question, a large contribution to your expectations of strong cash flows in the fourth quarter. Where do you see payables likely staying for the company over the next couple of quarters? Is this something that's likely to stay essentially flat or is this something that should see a modest reduction as you're able to down this inventory and manage the receivables?

James DePalma

So when we look at payables and look at inventory, I mean the other thing, we had $6 million of vendor deposits that we have in prepaid expenses and that's sort of like inventory. So, we see inventory going down because we had a lot of the purchases that were made in the later part of the third quarter are going to be used in the fourth quarter and payables, quite frankly we can do a better job of managing payables and so I see payables flat to even increasing a little bit because of better management of the payables, better relationship with some of the vendors particularly at Value. So when I look at the cash flow, again and you'll see all receivables are down and our days outstanding are down, and that's just a function of better discussions with the project managers and dealing with all of the -- on the projects at Value and some of the other locations. We're just -- our emphasis and heightened work is involved in collections, monitoring payables and making sure that we're operating efficiently and just like every other organization, we can do better and we will strive to do better.

Craig Edward Irwin

And then just to tie it altogether, right. You talked about a $10 million to $12 million headwind at Value in the quarter. Obviously this is something that persists into the fourth quarter. Everybody that's on this call is going to know that storms are one-time events and unless we see severe activity like this again next year, hopefully not, in all probability the roughly $25 million in revenue headwind should be restored and a base for growth. How do you feel about the overall organic growth rate of the business in '18? Do you feel like you're starting to see the synergies of the cross selling, value of the LED tube product, of your broadening portfolio of SKUs? I mean is this something that's going to help continue to deliver a double-digit growth rate on an organic basis for Revolution?

Robert LaPenta

And we've talked pretty much all about the shortfall in revenue and weather and some of our management issues, but the rest of the company is performing very well. Our Seesmart business, we've expanded our product line dramatically. We've come out with, and again I think Jim may have mentioned it, that we're seeing a nice switch in our product mix to more expensive fixtures, high bays, wall packs and this bodes well for the revenue and the gross margin line. We recently formed a partnership with a company that expands our product line dramatically in the last 3 categories that I mentioned. So up until recently when we looked at an opportunity, we bid on maybe 20%, 25% of that opportunity. With this partnership we just formed with a quality LED manufacturer, we're going to be able to bid on 60% to 70% of that opportunity. And in addition to that, we are now going to be introducing an outdoor product line that we think is going to be really the state of the art product in the space. We now have products in-house. We're going to be presenting these to our agents and reps.

Everybody is very excited about that. So to answer your question, right now we think the penetration of LEDs is somewhere in the 10%, 12%, 13% area. We are seeing a lot of opportunities and they're coming to us as opposed to us having to continually go and knock on doors and create these opportunities. So, there was nice growth in our LED business this year and in fact that growth was probably 30% to 40% in the overall results. And if you look at it, our revenue this year is close to what we did last year despite the shortfall of I want to say $17 million in Value and probably $5 million to $7 million at Energy Source. So if we adjust and both of those shortfalls were not lost business, they were programs that were delayed. So if you just look at those 2 programs, we did $180 million, $190 million this year. So, you get a totally different perception of what's happening at Revolution. So again to summarize and answer your question, we think we're going to have good organic growth next year. We think Value and particularly with the new management that we've installed there in the new structure, we think Value is going to regain their growth. They had a plan this year to do over $80 million, they are going to do around $65 million. That I think is going to be reversed next year.

James DePalma

And the other thing I would add is if you recall, the prices of LEDs dropped a great deal in the third quarter of last year. So as Bob noted, comparing apples to apples, there's been a lot of growth and we've seen over the last 3 or 4 months, maybe even 6 months stability in prices in LED. So, now the growth of our -- our sales will -- you'll see on the revenue line. The other thing you should note is that we've made investments in our research and development. Bob talked about outdoor products, but we're coming out with a new 10-watt ballast ready tube that's a dynamite tube. It's going to be introduced here in the next couple of weeks, the whole family of 10-watt ballast ready tubes. We have come out with a 10-watt linear tube that is direct line, which is selling well. And as Bob noted, flat panels and high base. So, we've made investments in research and development to prepare for, as Bob noted, a significant increase in LED activity.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright.

Amit Dayal

A lot of good color and a lot of information to digest today. In terms of the backlog, Bob, you said you seen optimistic about the backlog number growing as you enter into 2018. Could you give us a little bit more concrete color on what these numbers look like?

Robert LaPenta

Well, we think Value is going to enter next year with a backlog in excess of $30 million. The rest of the company, we've got some big opportunities that we're looking at and we feel well positioned for in the November -- based in November. These are government, these are Navy, these are big box dealers. There's actually 2 awards coming from this big box retailer. We've had our engineers there. We're going to replace we believe fixtures at 200 to 300 of their facilities and then there's going to be the second buy of the program that we got a percentage of last year. So, I would say we entered '17 with a backlog that maybe in total was in the $20 million to $30 million range and I'm believing that this year we're going to enter '18 with a backlog that's in the $40 million plus range and so that's a big increase.

Amit Dayal

In regards of this Lighting as a Service program, how is -- how long is this pilot program going to run for?

Robert LaPenta

Well, we -- the pilot program, we are now getting the logistics part of it settled. We believe that we will have the audits completed once we get the logistics and the introductions and all of that done. We'll have that completed in a couple of weeks. We'll make a presentation, hopefully it'll be approved, and we'll start the installation in the fourth quarter in November -- the end of November and December.

Amit Dayal

And how long is it expected to run for like 6 months, a year like before these guys make a call?

Robert LaPenta

Well, again this is a program that is very large. What we have now is a pilot program and we expect the pilot to then lead to the retrofit of a lot of this state's facilities.

Amit Dayal

Understood. And at that point, there will probably be a formal announcement in terms of which state, the size of the project, et cetera?

Robert LaPenta

Yes.

Amit Dayal

Got it. The slippage in Energy Source you said again this is sort of a temporary thing, but can you give us a little bit more color on actually what happened?

Robert LaPenta

Well, there is one large job, it was the bank, right.

James DePalma

At Energy Source, yes.

Robert LaPenta

Yes.

James DePalma

That bank -- large bank with a number of locations that's been deferred probably until next year. I thought perhaps it would be in the fourth quarter, but that's been delayed till next year. And again we bought 2 companies there, Energy Source and TNT, and we're putting them together. We're focused on making some management improvements there as well. And so it's sort of a combination of opportunities that are taking a little longer. One of the things that we won, the small business opportunity in Connecticut.

We just recently won another one in Upstate New York. But the one in Connecticut because of the issues with the budget in Connecticut, it has hurt our business because the state is looking to temporarily use some of the money that's been put aside by the utility to close some gaps on their budget. So that's sort of stalled for a while, but we're building up our organization here in Connecticut to take advantage of that opportunity once the whole budget thing is finalized.

Robert LaPenta

And again I think we diverted -- Energy Source is the division that has gotten 3 of the 5 buildings that we're talking about and they've expended a lot of management focus on getting that program, spending time with the customer and getting that program moving forward. There's also a large program in Massachusetts that is being primed by our partner, Honeywell, that we thought some of that would come into this year. There's a large number of buildings in Massachusetts that are going to be retrofitted and we think that's going to be a big program for the next year. So, they had a plan this year to do about $55 million and they're going to come in around $45 million so -- and be profitable even at $45 million. So if you look at that $10 million and you look at the $15 million plus at Value, that basically tells the whole story about [170 versus 200].

Amit Dayal

Got it. Can you elaborate on what Honeywell's role is in these partnerships?

Robert LaPenta

Honeywell is a system integrator and an [escort] in these partnerships and they saw about the installation, the lighting, things of that nature. They go beyond lighting. They do energy systems and heating, air conditioning, they do chillers. So, it's a big part of their business and they've been a great partner of ours and we have a great relationship with them. So, that's their role. In this -- in the next state, we would look for them to be the prime and we would be a sub in this joint venture to them.

James DePalma

And we've worked with them for a number of years now on a lot of the schools that they enter into agreements with the school to do the entire retrofit and we've been fortunate too that they look to us to provide them with the LED lights. And we're also working with one of their subs, PowerSecure, who uses us and not only on the schools, but on some larger and larger federal programs throughout the country. So it's because of our products, it's because of the people who have been servicing them, they are very appreciative of the fact that we have high quality lights, but equally as important we have high quality service and we're there when they need us to be there.

Amit Dayal

Understood. Maybe one just last one question, Jim, for you. You guys alluded to new product development, et cetera. The research and development expense line is showing those increases over the last few quarters. Should we expect R&D to stay at the 3Q levels or how should we look at R&D going forward?

James DePalma

I think it's going to depend -- it could -- it depends on a quarterly basis as to what we're looking at. But I would say we've been in the $500,000 to $600,000 range, I think this past quarter we were about $1 million. I would think it's going to be somewhere between $600,000 and $1 million a quarter and we're going to I think make that up by taking a look at some of our G&A expenses. As I indicated, I think there's some savings that we had when we do -- when Dan gets an opportunity to do some of the things he wants to do down at Value.

Operator

Our next question is from Lisa Thompson of Zacks.

Lisa Thompson

So, I wanted to ask you a little bit about macro basis. Now you're not the only one that has said that North America business was slow and I'm wondering if you think it's only hurricanes or something else going on and possibly could this be related to tax reform because I know that there has been talk about changing depreciation and letting everybody expense things. Could there be anything with that with respect to your customers maybe delaying projects?

Robert LaPenta

Lisa. I don't really think so. We -- again in North America, there's no question LEDs are going to replace all existing lightings in the country and internationally as well. So, again our level of activity in LEDs is robust so I'm not seeing a slowdown in LEDs. And when we start beating our numbers, I think you'll believe that, but that's what we have to do going forward.

James DePalma

And I think that it's like everybody is waiting for the prices to go down. The prices are down, I know the prices are really good. There's no reason for anybody to retrofit with a fluorescent light anymore or an incandescent light. Certainly new construction is going to LEDs, but the office buildings, the warehouses, the schools, any place where there is a lot of light, fluorescent lights or incandescent lights, they're looking for the opportunity to replace them and use LED because of the savings. You're talking about 60% to 70% savings in electricity from the moment you install the LEDs.

Robert LaPenta

And paybacks of less than 2 years.

James DePalma

In some cases, there's payback -- depending on if they have older technology, it could be a payback in 6 to 9 months.

Lisa Thompson

So, would that change?

Robert LaPenta

And again what we're seeing in this space, we talk about lighting, we talk about LEDs; but there's a growing awareness of LEDs being technology nodes. So our product line now, most of our products we can incorporate controls; controls for occupancy, for light management, for security, for Wi-Fi, for the Internet of Things and Power over the Ethernet. So, we're going to start seeing a lot more applications beyond replacing tubes or fixtures and we think the business going forward will be robust.

Lisa Thompson

Okay. So, you're not seeing anything in [inaudible] changes that might even speed up paybacks?

Robert LaPenta

No. In fact I think most of our customers, and I could be wrong, probably treat most of the retrofits as maintenance and expensive as they are installed.

Operator

That concludes this question-and-answer session and I would like to turn the conference back to Mr. Robert LaPenta. Please go ahead.

Robert LaPenta

Well, thank you very much. I know this is a busy earnings day everywhere, but thanks for participating and we look forward to talking to you after our fourth quarter. Have a good day, everyone. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you very much, sir. Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes this conference call. Thank you for attending today's presentation and you may now disconnect your lines

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.