OceanaGold's (OGDCF) CEO Mick Wilkes on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jeffrey Sansom

Hello everyone and welcome to OceanaGold's third quarter 2017 financial and operating results call and webcast. Thank you for joining us today. My name's Jeffrey Sansom from the Investor Relations team at OceanaGold. On the call with me today in Melbourne office we have Mick Wilkes, President and CEO, Scott McQueen, Chief Financial Officer and Michael Holmes, Chief Operating Officer. Also joining us is Edward Sit Woon, Corporate Controller. In Toronto, we have Sam Pazuki, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Before we proceed, note that all references in the presentation that you are about to hear adhere to international financial reporting standards and all financial figures are denominated in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. Also note that the presentation contains forward-looking statements which by their very nature are subject to some degree of uncertainty.

Now I will turn the presentation over to Mick Wilkes.

Mick Wilkes

Thanks Jeff and good morning and good evening to everybody and thank you for joining us on this very busy reporting day, particularly in North America. So the results for Q3 for OceanaGold are higher gold production by 9% quarter-on-quarter due to increased production at Haile and at Waihi. I am very pleased to announce to the market that the Haile project is back on track and we have had a rebound in production from there with stronger production in August and September, which is continuing. We have had lower revenue and profit due to the timing of sales, particularly out of Didipio and the continued capitalization of Haile.

We have put in place some additional hedging for our Macraes operation next year and we have also hedged our copper production or at least 80% of our copper production for 2018 at a healthy copper price. We declared the second semiannual dividend of $0.01 per share which will be payable in December and we made further repayment of debt, almost $14 million, including $12 million from our revolving credit facility. Very pleasingly, we report the results from the initial drilling beneath the pit at Waihi, the Martha Project, with 18 meters of almost eight grams true width and 11 meters of eights grams.

Moving on to slide number four and just a summary of results year-to-date and by the quarter. So 136,000 ounces produced. Sales of 131,000 ounces. Year-to-date, 408,000 ounces produced and 387,000 ounces sold. Copper production is going well, 4,400 tons of copper produced in the quarter and 14,660 tons for the year-to-date. So we are on track to achieve our production guidance for the full year of 550,000 to 600,000 with a stronger quarter in the fourth quarter. All-in sustaining costs for the quarter based on ounces sold of $748 per ounce and year-to-date of $644.

Production, as I mentioned, at Haile up strongly by 94% quarter-on-quarter. Didipio was down as expected because of the lower grade of the stockpile ore that's being milled at the moment after the completion of the open pit. Waihi production was up strongly by about 10,000 ounces because of the better grades in the areas we are mining at the moment and that production is expected to continue into the fourth quarter. And Macraes was down slightly due to technical issues in the open pit. But the production at Macraes will increase in the fourth quarter as expected with higher production coming out of Coronation North.

Then the financial results on page number five, just a summary of those. Revenue of $145 million, EBITDA steady at $74 million, net profit $22 million, fairly consistent on a quarterly basis over the past year. And reasonable prices received for gold and copper. Strong EBITDA margin continues in the business, 54%. Earnings per share $0.14 per share for the year-to-date and $0.40 per share for the cash flow.

Moving on to page number six, our safety performance. You will note from the lagging indicator, recordable injury frequency rate, that we have had enjoyed a good success rate in improving our safety up until 2015 and we have seen some increase in the recordable injury rate since then, largely as a result of commencement of higher-risk construction programs at Haile and at the Didipio underground. We are working very hard to upskill the workforce in both of those operations and our safety standards continue to improve. We focus our operation to identify specific risks at each operation and the history of exposures to drive accountability. So there is a program called the gold standard for leadership which has been rolled out across the company, which endeavors to change the behaviors of our workforce and improve the safety culture across the site.

On page seven, just some comments about our environmental and social governance or ESG performance. It does remain an integral pillar of the company and recently very pleased to announce the appointment of Sharon Flynn as the Executive Vice President, Head of External Affairs and Social Performance. Sharon joins us with a very strong CV in this area, having recently worked with Rio Tinto and in South America and in parts of Asia and with various NGO groups. So we welcome Sharon to the executive team.

We won another award in the Philippines. We are the recipient of the Philippines Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Excellence in Ecology and Economy Award, the use of green technology, wastewater management and contribution to the preservation of natural resources. In New Zealand, we have commissioned a Social and Environmental Contribution report which highlights the benefits of mining in New Zealand, which are very significant and of course we are the largest gold miner in New Zealand by some margin. In the United States, we are doing some very good stuff with the propagation of endangered species and contributing to the habitat preservation as per our requirements under the agreements in the U.S.

I will now pass over to Michael Holmes, who will give you some more detail on the operations. Thanks Michael.

Michael Holmes

Thank you Mick. Good morning and good afternoon everybody. So on slide eight, talking about the Haile operations, as Mick has mentioned, the increased production on higher throughputs and recoveries and the ramp up is going well, following the issues that were described in the last quarter and the resolution of those issues. We are still working through one of those remaining issues, which is the PLC control issues which is not impacting the mine at the moment and it's just a matter of reviewing and upgrading those over the period of the next year-and-a-half.

The solid quarter three performance of 31,374 ounces produced, you can see there the increased ore mined tons, waste mined tons, a good sort of increase in the mill feed and that continues into this month as well as the boost of the head grade and we will be looking at improving on that head grade in the fourth quarter. So the process plant ramp up and fine-tuning, as I mentioned, is going really well as well as the expectation for a better fourth quarter.

Going on to slide nine, looking at the growth. Still exploring around the Haile, focusing on the Ledbetter and the Mustang and the Snake areas and currently drilling the Mill Zone. So the two pits that we are currently mining at the moment is the Mill Zone Pit and the Snake Pit and that exploration is advancing very well. That's getting rolled into, as well as the works and the studies, as we progress for the permitting application for submission. So looking forward to submitting that application.

Next slide, slide 10, looking at Didipio. As Mick has mentioned, a bit of a softer quarter there and that's based on just the processing of the stockpile ore that we have. And so ounces produced of 31,887 for the gold and 4,387 tons of copper. We will still be mining and processing from the stockpiles for the fourth quarter with the grade softening during that period. So as mentioned, the pit has been finished in quarter two. There were some cleanup costs of the bottom of the pit and the establishment of the watering process, which has been added in the cost of the quarter and therefore the year-to-date costs are a bit higher. But you see there that, yes, no ores or waste has been mined and it's just a matter of feeding through the mill at the slightly lower grades.

The next slide, slide 11. Didipio Underground is still advancing exceptionally well and as per expectations. The decline is down to the 2362 RL as of the end of September, which is about 320 vertical meters beneath the surface. That's beyond, I suppose, the first panel and we are mining and developing the decline into the second panel. The infrastructure projects are progressing really well with the surface batch plant being commissioned, the paste plant being 80% complete and tracking to plan and that's a picture on the slide there of the paste plant. We commenced the construction of the underground primary pump station at the 2270 RL and that primary pump station there is being upgraded below pumping area to 450 liters per second, which is in line with the installed capacity that is higher in the mine to handle the inflows of water as we mine the ore body.

So moving to the next slide, slide 12. Waihi, a very strong quarter there. Produced 35,904 ounces for the quarter and that's on the back of some better grades coming out of the Correnso ore body and the sequencing of that ore body. And we believe that sequencing and the position should continue for quarter four. So a steady and similar quarter for Waihi. Still focusing on, I suppose, the mining and the mining costs and managing that and the ore mined for the quarter was increased. Waste mined increased as well. And then the mill throughput and the grades, you can see there, all increased for the third quarter.

Exciting, the next slide, with regards to the Martha Project. It has been mentioned, some very exciting hits which we have mentioned, averaging about eight grams per ton and true width of between 11 and 18 meters. So that's coming out of the 800 drill drive, where we have set up two rigs to drill out of that drive and then we will commence continuing development of that drive further along, advancing along the strike length. The 920 drill drive is continuing to be mined and we are expected to drill from that RL in the fourth quarter. So some exceptionally encouraging results and the program we have there is an 18 month to 24 month drill program to have a look at all those targets.

If we go to the next slide, slide 14, Macraes. So a bit of a softer Macraes quarter at 36,878 ounces. As Mick said, just a little bit of mine scheduling and plan difference with regards to some geotechnical issues with one of our pits and just working through that as well as some weather-impacted delays. We will have an increased fourth quarter with the mining of Coronation. So in the third quarter, the narrower mining from the FRIM and the startup mining at Coronation North was the reason for the reduced mined ore tons. We will continue with the opening up of the Coronation ore body and that's where the grade and the tons will come through on the fourth quarter. So an average grade of about 1.2 to 1.4 is expected out of the Coronation North with stronger recoveries. So overall, a solid third quarter and tracking on a consolidated basis to achieve our guidance for the year.

I would now like to hand over to Scott McQueen, the CFO, who will go through the financial results.

Scott McQueen

Thank you Michael and good morning and good afternoon to everybody. And obviously, full details of the financial results have been included in the accounts and in a bit more detail in the MD&A released overnight. So we will just cover the highlights over the next few slides, starting on slide 15.

The revenue, at first glance it looks somewhat concerning, but I would characterize the quarter as relatively consistent quarter-on-quarter and there's a bit of accounting noise, I guess you could say, amongst the results this quarter with the continued capitalization of Haile. For the revenue line, you can see there on the right and you will recall from a prior slide that sales were pretty much flat, slightly up on the quarter. Prices were relatively flat, a slight increase, but not material. So the change that you are seeing there in the revenue line is really the shift in ounces from Didipio across to Haile, where we have seen the improvement in Haile's performance with all of those ounces being capitalized and not reported in the revenue line.

In addition to that, we were impacted late in the quarter with some timing of sales. We had a 5,500 ounce shipment of gold out of Didipio that was due late in the month that was delayed due to typhoon weather in the area. We couldn't get the gold offsite. And so that also impacted our revenue slightly quarter-on-quarter. But adjusting for those, I would describe the revenue flat.

The EBITDA line, continued strong performance, as Mick mentioned earlier. We are still above the 50% for the quarter. Obviously, the lower revenue line does flow down on a gross quarter-by-quarter comparison. We have seen a slight pickup with lower overall G&A costs. That's going to be a continued focus moving forward for me, to keep control over our G&A costs and we will keep trying to drive those down.

And that net profit line, again the impact on revenue slides all the way down. But we did pick it back up, I guess, relative to the revenue line with some lower D&A in this quarter relative to the last quarter. You will recall last quarter, those who were on the call, that we had slightly higher D&A associated with the wind-up of the open pit mining and the unwind of the pre-strip at Didipio. We have probably come back to a bit more normal sort of run rate now this quarter. And that gave us a little bit of a boost relative quarter-on-quarter. But overall, I think steady results with a bit of noise around the accounting side.

Turning to slide 16, similar results. You will see a surprisingly low looking operating cash flow that it obviously represents the same factors that I mentioned on the previous slide, that none of the operating cash flow or revenue from Haile appears in that line. It's all netted off in the investing line. So that's one major factor as why we appear to have a much lower operating cash flow quarter-on-quarter. We also had a fair movement in receivables. As I mentioned, we had some inventory build at Didipio with the gold not getting offsite. We also, across the quarter, had a build in concentrate at Didipio. The timing, we will see that unwind in quarter four. And in total, I think our receivables and payables had a net increase of $23 million across the quarter. So a fair bit of cash buildup there to unwind early in the fourth quarter.

And the investing cash flow, a bit of a reduction quarter-on-quarter as we finished the major spend early in the year at Haile development. And obviously the major projects that we are still continuing on, the Didipio underground project and ongoing expansion in sustaining capital around the various sites, which we will cover in more detail on the next slide. The financing cash flow, we repaid $12 million of the debt in September. Subsequent to the quarter-end results, we have also actually paid another $30 million off that debt this week. I will mention that and I will cover that a bit more in the next slide. And so overall, I guess, it's a steady quarter in total cash flow terms with cash flow per share pretty flat across the quarter when you adjust for all those accounting movements.

Turning to slide 17, a busy slide showing various views of our CapEx. The top left doughnut chart shows the total spend by location. As you would expect, probably the major uses of our capital over the year-to-date have been Haile, the development and the continued expansion work going on there plus the Didipio underground plus some other projects there. But still a fair commitment to spend at both Macraes and Waihi associated primarily with the life extensions that we have been talking about there. Down on the left corner there is a bit more detail on the growth CapEx, $65 million year-to-date at Didipio. That includes the underground project, obviously, but there are some other fairly significant projects in there, the overhead power line and we had some TSF work, lifts in there as well.

The $50 million on Haile, it's really a bucket of a number of factors, obviously the completion of development construction in Q2. Subsequent to that, the continued commissioning period. We have got an added revenue and OpEx capitalized into that number. We have also got capitalized into that number the ongoing growth projects and development and expansion projects that have been previously flagged plus elements that will be reclassified as working capital, now that we have officially commenced commercial production.

And sustaining CapEx. As you see, a fair bit at Macraes. That's primarily pre-strip and underground development, about $25 million of that $36 million and some other major projects earlier in the year in particular with the autoclave upgrade and we are running the equipment very hard at Macraes. So quite a bit of spend planned there around the rebuild of equipment over time. At Didipio, $7 million year-to-date. That's a lot to do with our regional infrastructure program that we are committed to there and helping development program, social and environmental and community development there. And Waihi, obviously quite a bit of money then spent there on infill drilling to continue to drill out around the current underground plan plus some equipment including a bogger, earlier in the year there at Didipio. Going pretty much according to plan.

The exploration side. As consistent with the opportunities that have been mentioned throughout the year, quite a bit of a commitment at Waihi in regard to developing the two underground drill drives. Obviously seeing the good results of that effort now. And we have got a commitment there also which includes greenfields development and greenfields drilling around the WKP and other areas of the Coromandel. In terms of Haile, that $7 million includes the underground drilling around the Palomino and Horseshoe areas within the site as well as some regional targets that have been identified. Not a lot spent around the Didipio area year-to-date in terms of drilling. And still a material amount of work being done at Macraes with $5 million spent year-to-date, primarily around drilling out the opportunity to fill longer-term there also.

Turning to slide 18. It's a summary of the cash positions at the end of the quarter. Total liquidity sitting at $118 million after and including the $12 million repayment of debt. That's excluding the $70 million of marketable securities that we have which we aim to keep as a strategic asset. That does offer a liquidity option, if required. Undrawn facilities of $57 million gives us a total debt position of $273 million of drawn facilities and $43 million of equipment leases.

As I have mentioned previously, subsequent to the end of the quarter we paid another $30 million off the debt as our cash position allowed us to and that reduces our debt carrying costs obviously. The remaining $43 million will be settled towards late December and will be comfortably met through operating cash flows between now and then and allow us to maintain a liquidity position at the end of the year that we believe is adequate for our requirements moving into 2018.

With that, I will hand back to Mick to wrap up.

Mick Wilkes

Thanks Scott and thanks Michael. So ladies and gentlemen, just looking ahead and recapping on the quarter that was, we can expect a strong fourth quarter with increased production out of Haile and Macraes. With the continued ramp up and a full quarter of production out of Haile, higher throughputs and better recoveries consistently through the quarter, we can expect strong production out of Haile in the fourth quarter. And with Macraes, of course, we mentioned the Coronation North deposit coming online very shortly.

So on the development front, expansion of the Haile project, the permitting for that is progressing and the planning for it. We do expect to commence that early in 2018. As similarly with the Martha Project at Waihi, where plans for permitting the life-of-mine extension at Martha are progressing well as, of course, is the drilling, as we have highlighted in this report. And thirdly, the development of the underground at Didipio is progressing well and we do expect first ore at the end of the year.

On the exploration front, a lot of activity happening there. We have got intense drilling at Waihi and at Haile. We have signed two joint ventures in Argentina, where exploration will commence or has commenced already. And we continue to focus on creating value through the drill bit over the medium term. Our guidance for the full year is maintained. We are on track to achieve that guidance of 550,000 to 600,000 ounces and copper production of 18,000 to 19,000 tons of copper at an all-in sustaining cost of $600 and $650 per ounce.

So now I will hand it back to Jeff.

Jeffrey Sansom

Thanks Mick. At this time, we will open the line to take some questions. For those of you who are looking to ask questions, we will be taking them through the telephone only. We will now pause for a few moments while we wait for calls to queue up and I will turn the call back over to the operator to assist with facilitating this process.

Michael Gray

Well, thanks very much. Hello and thanks for taking my questions. Let's start with Waihi, the drill results from Martha underground. Can you give us a little bit more context and color? Whether that was infill drilling or stepout? And was the very thick vein intercept a surprise or not? And to what extent is this open to depth?

Mick Wilkes

All good questions Michael and probably a bit premature to answer them so simply, but we are very pleased with the results. I guess the width of the intercepts was a bit of a surprise. But we are drilling extensions of the ore body that was sitting beneath the old open pit and extensions of the underground workings. So it's a good start to the program, good big intercepts, true widths, I would eventually say that they are step up. They haven't been drilling in that area previously. And as to the depth extension of these, there is obviously, from the picture that we showed, there is a plan to drill at depths over the next 24 months. So we do expect these intercepts to continue at depth.

Michael Gray

Okay. Thanks for that Mick. And a couple of questions on Haile. I know in the past, you have said that probably towards the end of the year you are going to start disclosing a bit more on the block model reconciliation vis-à-vis the RCE grid control program. Is that still the case? Or are you able to provide a little few insights right now?

Mick Wilkes

Well, just suffice to say that there are no concerns with the reconciliation of the model at this stage. And our geologists like to have a fair percentage of the ore body, reasonable percentage of the ore body mined before they will make any definitive statements about the reconciliation. But there are no concerns at the moment. And we will address that in the New Year.

Michael Gray

Okay. Thanks. And final question. Just on Haile, are you able to provide recoveries for each month of the third quarter and a breakdown of the oxide and sulfide feed mix.

Mick Wilkes

Well, you are getting a bit technical there, Michael. I think that it's suffice to say that we are seeing recoveries above 80% and the 77% average that you see in the third quarter is heavily affected by the poor performance that occurred in July, which is the first month of the quarter, when we were still experiencing significant losses of gold and --

Michael Gray

Great.

Mick Wilkes

So August and September were good months and October is continuing in that guide.

Michael Gray

Okay. And any comments in terms of the oxide and sulfide breakdown of the feed?

Mick Wilkes

Yes. It's all sulfide, Michael.

Michael Gray

Okay. Thanks Mick and team for taking the questions.

Mick Wilkes

Thanks Michael.

Michael Slifirski

Hi. I think that must be me. I am not Marcell, but that will do. Slifirski is correct. First on WKP, that nice hole there, some context around that. Is that confirmatory of that historic drilling? Or where does that sit? I wasn't quite sure.

Mick Wilkes

Yes. It is a confirmation of historic drilling, Michael, but it's not a parallel drill hole. It's a stepout drill hole and it's basically confirmed. We targeted that East Graben vein with that hole and we hit it as expected. So it's a very good start to that program.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. Thank you. Secondly, with respect to copper during that period, copper was stable. Was there any QP benefit in the results?

Mick Wilkes

We have a month. I think it's a one month closure period on our copper. Ed, do you have any details on whether we benefited from the mark-to-market on copper.

Edward Sit Woon

Not really. It's one a month of situation metric at the moment. So the amount you sell, that's what you get.

Mick Wilkes

Okay. So, no. The answer is no, Michael.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. Thank you. With the situation that Philippines moving to perhaps resolving self quite nicely and logically. If you get resolution, is there anything that you will do differently? Or do you just remain very, very cautious having had one big surprise, you remain cautious about your longer term Philippines strategy?

Mick Wilkes

We will remain cautious, Michael. We have a very defined business plan for Didipio that we will execute on. We continue to explore the near-mine environment of Didipio. We do have our exploration licenses. Of course, it's just that being optimistic on getting further exploration losses since we would have proper access to those areas. So no plans to expand in the Philippines at this stage. Although, we are committed to Didipio project and operation and the exploration around there.

Michael Slifirski

Great. Thank you. And the finally, the comments around Didipio depreciation, saying that the quarter was a more normalized amount. How do we think about that in the context of the underground coming in and how that might change things?

Mick Wilkes

Scott, would you like to have a crack at that?

Scott McQueen

To be honest, I will have to take that one in earnest, Michael. I haven't really looked forward to plan how the underground amortization will unwind once we get through the development or when we go into production, but it's essentially going in the disclosed capital and then divide it over the life of mine, gives very unit to production basis.

Mick Wilkes

Yes. So it's $140 million over 12 years roughly.

Michael Slifirski

Yes. I guess I got a little bit confused in terms of, we haven't got a clean quarter to add that amount to. Presumably the quarter we have just seen has still got some unwind of the open pit contribution?

Mick Wilkes

Yes. And that open pit contribution continues through the life of mine too. It essentially is just drawing down from stockpile. So the amortization rate you are seeing come through over the last quarter is pretty clean in regards to just being what's coming out of the stockpile. And so that will continue through the life of mine and then the underground will layer over the top of that.

Scott McQueen

And that stockpile was capitalized to about $10 a ton. So that will be amortized this quarter.

Michael Slifirski

Terrific. Thank you very much.

Jeff Killeen

Hi Mike and team. Thanks for your time. I would like to start at Haile, if I could. Just to clarify one of the statements I think you made during the prior section. You had suggested that grades at Haile would increase in the fourth quarter. I am assuming what you mean by is that just mine grade would increase, but in terms of the output for the mill, it sounds like throughput would increase, recoveries would be higher relative to Q3. But would you expect the actual head grade to increase? Or would that be relatively flat Q-on-Q?

Mick Wilkes

It will be relatively flat. We are seeing consistent head grades at the moment to Q3 and I wouldn't be scheduling in for higher grades going forward. We obviously have plenty of capacity to mine more ore than we mill. So there is always that opportunity. But at this stage, we are looking just focusing on throughput and recovery, Jeff.

Jeff Killeen

So with that in mind and given your previous comments on recovery increasing into October, do you think Q3 would be a fairly representative quarter for the asset going forward? Or do you still think there is some moving parts in more looking to Q1 of 2018 as a benchmark?

Mick Wilkes

Well, Jeff, as I mentioned to Michael Gray, Q3 included July which wasn't a good month for us. The run rate at Haile is around 40,000 ounces a quarter and that will be a reasonable expectation.

Jeff Killeen

Okay. Thanks. Then switching to Didipio quickly, I just noticed one statement in the MD&A about some of the delays with your inventory was due to some transport permits. Is that something that has been rectified? Or is there any concern that that could be an issue in Q4 as well going forward?

Mick Wilkes

No. It has been rectified. It's not uncommon in the Philippines for these transport permits to be delayed for rather minor issues and it's just the bureaucracy in the Philippines. But those permits have been granted and the concentrates have been shipped already.

Jeff Killeen

Okay. Great. Now switching to Waihi. Obviously, you are pointing to some pretty good intercepts from the exploration drilling this quarter. Is any of that material being thought of as possibly being accessible from underground? Or is this all really to support the restart of the open pit at that concept?

Mick Wilkes

No. The Martha project, Jeff, the ore that sits beneath the open pit, the concept is a combination of both a modest cutback on the pit and the rest of it being taken from the underground, so about a 70/30 or 60/40 split with the higher proportion coming from underground. So we obviously have access to those underground areas from the existing underground operation and the cutback that's proposed would only be on land we currently own.

Jeff Killeen

Okay. Very well. And pointing to some conversion of resources to reserves. with the infill drilling, do you have a goal in terms of replacement or growth in line for 2018?

Mick Wilkes

We have got a macro goal. So we call it the one million-ounce target. We can't put that in a JORC resource or a JORC reserve until we drill it. But we have a strong conviction that those, from the geological information we have from previous drilling and previous mining that there is significant amount of gold there. So over the next two years, we will progressively build up that inventory as we update resource models.

Jeff Killeen

Okay. Thank you. Then lastly going to Macraes. I think you mentioned in the commentary that you had an issue with one pit during the period. You had some stability issues. That's not the Coronation North pit, is that correct?

Mick Wilkes

No. It's not. It's called Freedom. So it's the area between the Frasers and the Innes Mills pit. And we had some instability on the footwall, which caused us to stop mining there and let it settle down. And that held up some production out of that pit in the third quarter. But the ore is not lost. It's just that we have had to reschedule.

Jeff Killeen

Okay. And then lastly from me. Obviously a fairly material jump in the output in Q4 is going to be needed at Macraes in order to get to your guided range. It would seem that you are pointing towards an increase in head grade, a slight increase perhaps in recoveries. But it would seem that you would have to have a fairly significant increase in throughput as well. Would you expect all of those numbers to move higher in Q4 versus Q3?

Mick Wilkes

No. Throughput would be the same. It's just grade related. We will probably end up at achieving the guidance that we gave for Macraes will be a struggle. But we are still expecting a very strong production quarter.

Jeff Killeen

Okay. Thanks. I have taken up a lot of time. That's it for me.

Mick Wilkes

Thanks Jeff.

Justin Stevens

Hi guys. Most of my questions have been crossed off, but I have got a few left here. So at Haile, are you guys expecting throughput to stay around the three quarter mark? Or are you guys expecting above that 7,500 tons per day mark?

Mick Wilkes

So the third quarter, we ran at a rate at about 1.9 million ton per annum on an annualized basis and we will improve on that in the fourth quarter, which we ramp up to nameplate which is 2.3 million ton per annum. So we expect a steady improvement quarter-on-quarter.

Justin Stevens

Sounds good. And switching over to Waihi. Are you guys expecting the grades to stay up there? Or should we expect them to start drifting back towards reserve levels?

Mick Wilkes

No. We are expecting fourth quarter grades to be steady.

Justin Stevens

Sounds good. Moving over to Didipio. You are saying gold grades will probably slip down a little. Are you expecting them to slip down below 1.2? Or will the weaker quarter primarily be just throughput driven?

Mick Wilkes

Sorry, was that Didipio?

Justin Stevens

Yes.

Mick Wilkes

Yes. Grades will slightly come off as we are into the stockpile there. So production out of Didipio will be slightly lower in the fourth quarter.

Justin Stevens

Should we expect the throughput to slip as well based on sort of the planned maintenance and a couple of other factors there?

Mick Wilkes

There will be a lower throughput level. We are constrained to the 3.5 million ton limit until we get the permit to increase that throughput.

Justin Stevens

Right. And just on the inventory build there. I am assuming those are probably later in the quarter ounces and copper tons that didn't make it out. In terms of just the cost profile, should we expect those to be coming booked next quarter at about the same cost as what we saw sold for the third quarter?

Mick Wilkes

Yes. I believe so.

Justin Stevens

Okay. And just, do you guys have a rough ballpark for Macraes for the tons out of Coronation North that you are expecting in the fourth quarter here?

Mick Wilkes

No. We wouldn't give that level of detail, Justin.

Justin Stevens

Okay. And just last question on Macraes. Should we expect for recoveries to sort of hang out in that low 80s mark? Or is most of that pre-Graben ore going to be an issue going forward? Or is that mostly done?

Mick Wilkes

Well, Macraes has been going for 28 years with pre-Graben ore. So I mentioned it will continue. But the Coronation North is similar to what we have been mining at Coronation. So the low 80s is consistent, yes.

Justin Stevens

Okay. That's it for me. Thanks.

Mick Wilkes

Thanks Justin.

Mick Wilkes

That concludes the presentation for today. On behalf of the team at OceanaGold, I would like to thank you for your interest and participation. Should you have any further questions, please don't hesitate to contact us directly. Thanks and good afternoon and good evening.

