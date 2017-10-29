Kvaerner's (KVAEF) CEO Jan Arve Haugan on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kvaerner ASA (OTC:KVAEF) Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2017 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Ingrid Aarsnes - SVP, IR & Communications

Jan Arve Haugan - President & CEO

Idar Eikrem - EVP & CFO

Analysts

Synnøve Gjønnes - Pareto Securities

Magnus Olsvik - Kepler Cheuvreux

Jan Arve Haugan

Good morning, everyone and again, welcome to the Kvaerner presentation here at Fornebu. This is the third quarter for this year and again a special welcome to those of you who follow us on the webcast. As a tradition I will take you through our operations, key financial figures, and then I will let Idar, our CFO, give us more detail on the figures and then I will try to talk a little bit about the market and the outlook and the opportunities going forward.

The picture of today is the jacket that we delivered to Johan Sverdrup field development project during the summer. It was installed on the Johan Sverdrup field and it is the first visible component of a giant puzzle, now installed on the field location. And it's also the biggest jacket that we have built. The biggest jacket that was ever built in Europe. And it was in total 26,000 tons.

As we try to remind ourselves every time when we meet here safety is a very important aspect for us. And even though most of you have been at it before, I would try to give you a brief update on the situation on emergency exits. There are of course no planned drills today so if the alarm starts to sound, we take that seriously and we leave the premises through the doors with green arrows and we meet at the mustering area on the corner just behind me here.

I would then go take first the key highlights of the quarter and the key message is that we have continued to deliver strong performance and this has also shown in the results of the quarter. It's driven successful execution of projects and deliveries and we have also seen the final or the end of some of the projects that releases financial results. Improved performance including the incentives that are linked into milestones and close out activities in the portfolio that we have, is of course a positive part of the results this time.

The project are following the agreed plans that we have and we are on track to deliver on time. During the quarter, we started the work to complete the big Aasta Hansteen spar in collaboration with Teknik. And this picture shows the spar when it has been submerged down to mating test. And all the six meters is actually above the water and then 194 underneath the water. And I also would like to say that the markets that we now see has more prospects than we saw last year, a year ago. And it has been as I said during the second quarter presentation it's been a hectic period for our bid teams. So the number of tenders that we have in process represents the number of opportunities for us, for our delivery model and for our experts.

When we look at our figures, as we have commented earlier this is now the field segments figures and this includes the shares of revenues from jointly controlled entities, as we have joint ventures in our operations. We will be focusing on the field development figures in the presentation, as this reflects our complete delivery the revenues in the quarter was 1.7 billion and the EBITDA was 262 million, resulting in a margin of 15.1%. The order intake was 588 million. The order backlog is now currently 8.2 billion at the end of the quarter and the graph shows that 21% of that is going to be executed for the reminder of this year and 56% of the order book for next year and then the rest for 2019 and onwards.

The graph also illustrates that from 2018, we gradually have available capacity at several locations. At the same time the market now looks better when we compare one year ago and there are a number of prospects for us to big for and there are several opportunities that can contribute to refill our orderbook. As I repeat every quarter, safety is an important aspect for us. It's our ambition to continue to improve our safety performance both because we want to drive our own continuous improvement but we also think that openness in this contributes to improvements in the industry. And we also are eager to show that this is a criteria that should be also used in evaluating bids in contracts for the future.

There has been a slight decline in serious incidents in the third quarter but still there is three serious incidents and the investigation that we had done ourselves supported by third part reviews have initiated a number of new actions, including new training programs to ensure even safer operations. The one loss time incident in the third quarter happened at one of our subcontractor yards where one of our operators had an accident with a saw that was cutting aluminum. Fortunately, this did not result in any permanent personal injury but again we see that we are extremely lucky when it's not more serious.

The total injury frequency, the TRIF, has increased at the end of the quarter. The majority of the injuries are however related to cuts in hands and fingers. This time I also chose to show to you a comparison with ourselves and the international oil and gas producers statistics that came out for 2016. This represents 2.9 billion man hours from 43 different companies over 103 countries. And we see that when it comes to loss time frequency, we are on the average while on total rate of incident frequency, we are high above the average. So, obviously, we have a lot to learn from other industries and from other companies in order to improve ourselves.

However, we know that we are working in the right direction and we have gotten support from most of our clients. The campaigns and the focus that we have is working in the right direction.

Looking at the operation. The common denominator for all our projects is that we are on track and what we try to say internally and repeat to ourselves, we deliver as we have committed. We are now in the final stage of the Nyhamna project and the key part of the scope that we are now executing is the support for the continued commissioning and startup operations together with Shell. In June, we had the leading role to tow out the Hebron and install the Hebron platform at the location at Grand Banks.

In this autumn, we are currently now doing the final [indiscernible] of the project with all respect just minor issues remaining. For Johan Sverdrup ULQ project, the pre-fabrication of all the modules have now been delivered. The pre-assembly at our location at Stord is now in good shape and according to the schedule. And actually now currently we are preparing for the prepare for the load out on to the barge that are currently located in the dry deck.

The Njord A platform reached a very important milestone earlier September when we were able to tow it out of the dry dock and install it on outfitting key side. It's been a tough season during the summer to do all these modification jobs and the fact that we were able to provide solid control on the very demanding modification on the substructure was important to also have as a reference to pursue other Brownfield opportunities going forward.

For Johan Sverdrup project, after having delivered the riser jacket, now we are working on both the drilling and the production platform jackets. And assembly in Verdal is ongoing according to schedule. And the first one is going to be delivered in the spring and the next one, summer next year. Then finally, during the last quarter, we have assisted Teknik in completing the big Aasta Hansteen spar at our location at Stord [indiscernible]. The top side is now currently being transported from Korea and will arrive Stord late November. and Kvaerner will then start to hook up all the spot together with the top side in early December.

Then based on this I will leave the word to Idar who will take us to the key figures.

Idar Eikrem

Thank you, Jan Haugan and good morning.

The financial highlights in the third quarter were good margins reflecting improved quality performance, including incentives and close out activities. We maintained a robust balance sheet. Let's look at the details starting with the field development figures.

Field development revenues were 1.7 billion in the third quarter. The revenues for full year 2017 are still expected to be more than 7 billion. EBITDA amounted to 262 million in the quarter resulting in a EBITDA margin of 15.1%. Kvaerner as of the last year worked intensely to improve quality, cost, productivity and competitiveness. These efforts yield positive effects on our results. We have as part of our improvements, strategically invested in cranes and equipment at both our yards. These investments are now yielding full effects in ongoing projects as they result in increased productivity.

One example is the use of our crane at Stord with a lifting capacity of 1050 tons enable us to plan the projects such that complete pre-assembled modules are effectively installed in single lifts. The improved performance including incentives and close up activities has impacted project results and quarterly results positively. Many of Kvaerner's contracts include bonuses and incentives related to key milestones in particular towards the end of the projects. Further positive impact from incentives and final accounts maybe expected in fourth quarter of 2017 when close out activities for certain projects are concluded.

As we have said earlier, quarterly fluctuations in earnings are to be expected due to facing of projects, project portfolio mix and incentives. Moving to the group's cash flow. The net current operating asset or working capital was negative 616 million in the end of the third quarter. The change in working capital is reflecting that projects are being completed. Short term, we expect working capital to be relatively from quarter three.

Looking at the cash flow statement. Net cash outflow from operating activities was 325 million in the third quarter, mainly reflecting working capital movements and tax payments more than offsetting the positive EBITDA. Net cash outflow from investing activities was 8 million in the quarter relating to capital expenditures. Our guidance for capacity and maintenance CapEx is 30 to 50 million annually. Additional strategic and capacity investment at the yards may increase CapEx in the year to around 100 million in total.

Net cash outflow from financing activities was 4 million related to fees paid. Net decrease in cash and bank deposits during the quarter amounted to 340 million resulting in a cash and bank deposit at the end of the quarter of 2.6 billion.

A few comments to the balance sheet. At the end of the quarter our credit facilities were undrawn and net cash at the quarter was close to 2.6 billion. Movements in working capital is impacting cash balances and at the end of the third quarter net cash excluding negative working capital was 2 billion. Kvaerner maintained a robust balance sheet with an equity ratio of 56%. Thank you for the attention. I will now leave the floor to Jan Arve for an update on market and outlook. Thank you.

Jan Arve Haugan

Thanks a lot, Idar. Since 2014, customer CapEx investments in new field developments have declined approximately 40% in what we define as our key markets. However, in 2014 Kvaerner had good order book and this was the basis for our activity level combined with a comprehensive program for improved operations and this has enabled us to deliver robust results quarter after quarter also through a period with high volatility in the markets.

These improvements have made us competitive. But the improvements are only important when you have projects to compete for. Hence, the way we look at this is that it's essential throughout 2017 that we see most of our clients, a number of our clients have launched new plans for new projects, field development projects and if I again compare to one year ago where it was only few, we see the number has increased. And I repeat, during the spring, during the summer and into the fall, we have had a very high activity preparing bids and follow up pursuit programs.

So try to highlight then what this means for Kvaerner. We are conscious and focused on being disciplined on what we bid for. Selecting and being precise on what price level we are at when we are pursuing the different projects. We will continue to focus on projects where we do believe that our capabilities can add value to the client and where we know that we are competitive and of course it can yield acceptable margins for us. Right now, Kvaerner is positioning ourselves both in Norway but also international opportunities where we expect to see the outcome or contract awards now in late 2017 and into 2018.

Among those there are some few and even more important big projects. On our list for prospects we include top sides, onshore facilities, jackets and of course there are candidates for our subsea on a stick solution as well. It's also worth mentioning that we are actively pursuing now selected wind power projects. When we look beyond opportunities over the next 15 months, we see that several customers plan a range of new projects which would last more into the intermediate period of five years. We believe that many of this represents a positive development in the market.

Our facility at Stord has now a backlog that can, or a order book is a good foundation when you are pursuing new contracts. At our facility in Verdal, it is a key priority now to win new projects to fill the capacity before the next summer deliver the two last jackets for the Sverdrup phase one project. And we also tried to communicate very clearly that it's a great opportunity now for clients to award contracts to us because we know that we can deliver even better when we can utilize what we call the warm teams, which is really the competence that has molded together during projects and we can continue into the next project.

So we continue to focus on our improvement and over the last few years we have reminded yourself and yourself about the improvement travel that we are through. And over the last presentations we have highlighted that we are focusing on improvements that reduce our cost by 20% to 25%. Both throughout contracts awards over the last 12 months, we see that this has re-yielded in results and improvements. And we continue to work on our improvements. However, each one of those improvements are small steps and our focus is to continue to monitor each line item and be conscious that each one of them should deliver as we expect them to do.

And the arrow that we show here indicates that we continue to work on the different key aspects. While we simultaneously also identify new opportunities. The alliance that we have established together with Aker BP and other contractors is a very good example of new collaboration systems or agreements with clients. We also have a situation where all the contractors in on side the phase one have established a forum where they meet frequently every month and share the status on each other's projects and openly share the challenges that we have together in order to put together the big puzzle.

We have also now identified digitalization as an important tool to go further. We see that digitalization can enable us to offer solutions that are different compared to earlier and hence be a tool to expand our business. Kvaerner has been using sophisticated digital solutions for decades but now I would give you an opportunity to look a little bit into what we are looking or doing in order to step up our delivery model. I have chosen here to give you a picture of our yard facilities. This [indiscernible] and this is exactly the same as we do in Verdal. We have set some overall objectives for what we want to achieve to our investment in digitalization.

First of all, it contributes to reducing our cost space for new jackets and top side by our estimation of approximately 7%. This comes on top of the improvements that we have done in other improvement projects and delivery models that we have talked about earlier. Secondly, it is also a very important tool for us to industrialize our delivery models. The field development over several years is directed by seasons and when we look at the execution time, it is important for us to have an efficient, in particular the first year during the side. And we believe that digitalization is a very good tool to reduce the quality and [indiscernible] that we have seen earlier.

To achieve such an improved execution time, it's important to hit the summer season for offshore installations. And we believe that we won't say that we will reduce but it will secure the 36 months delivery but we typically say that the top side we would have. And we also realize that our design of jackets are now almost paperless, that’s what we call it. So for the feed that we are currently undertaking for Sverdrup phase 2, for the jacket in phase 2, we are doing this with a very highly automated design engineering.

So based on this, we continue then our strategic development in adjacent segments. And we are still recognized I think, or continue to be recognized as the very experienced EPC and hookup contractor. But we also say that we will use this for strategic development and grow in other segments and geographical regions. In 2017, we have taken concrete steps for such growth. We have been invited into Aker BP's alliance for development of the Valhall West Flank and Kvaerner's subsea on a stick solution form a key part of the expertise that we contribute with into this alliance. We are also in dialog with a number of other oil companies about similar solutions where subsea on a stick is a candidate for execution.

We have a well established and a very flexible decommissioning facility at our yard at Stord. The two new decommissioning contracts that we have won in 2017 is a boost for our plans to further develop this business. Kvaerner is a market leader in arctic development of solutions in Arctic conditions and the Hebron project was of course another example of that. And we are now involved in a number of early phase projects for several new arctic projects and we expect to continue the activity related to arctic solutions going forward.

The upgrade of the Nyhamna onshore facility and the upgrade on the Njord A platform expands our capabilities to take on more modification projects and the more contracts for onshore plans. And we have in 2017 performed engineering for the wind energy project in Tahkoluoto in Finland which is an example where in Arctic conditions wind projects can also be solutions. And we see that wind energy customers are actually interested in our expertise from harsh weather conditions and we will continue to pursue new offshore wind projects.

We in Kvaerner, we have involved in marine operations and installation of all the biggest offshore structures in the world. And in this October we were awarded the contract for installation of the White Rose West platform for Husky. And this is also a segment where we continue to grow our business based on the expertise that we have in his area. In total, Kvaerner's strategy is to continue to build on our existing core business for EPC projects while we simultaneously grow in selected adjacent segments where we think that our competence can be utilized. The industry is going through a certain shift and we do follow the different opportunities that come up. But we also have the power to engage structural changes and we will of course pursue them when and if we find the right cases.

Trying to sum up today. I repeat, Kvaerner has again delivered strong quarter results. The projects are on track and we see a positive effect of achieving the incentives. We have an order books that provides a relatively stable activity throughout volatile markets but it is of course our prime objective now to refill the order backlog in order to have activity level into 2018 and onwards. And this is strongly influenced by the outcome of important upcoming contract awards. And the number of increased prospects as we have commented several times today, of course is representing an opportunity for us to refill the order book both in the near term but also in the more long term perspective.

So while we pursue these opportunities with full force, I repeat again, it's our first priority to always continue to execute the ongoing projects both with high safety performance and as before, as predictable as we can do. So by these words I think we can conclude today's presentation and we open up now for comments or questions. And as before, Ingrid will help us out on that one. Thanks a lot.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Congratulations on the very good numbers. I think everyone is very impressed by what's been achieved last five years. But on that note, do you get volume from your clients that the quality you deliver actually is worth paying for? Because that was the issue five years when you lost market share in 2012-13. I think in hind sight, it's been all but Kvaerner had both discipline to bid correct prices and you delivered the goods. But is that something you get acceptance from clients now or is it still just down to price?

Jan Arve Haugan

I think when it comes to clients evaluation criteria, we have reason to believe that delivering good quality has been in a way recognized. And I think frequently we meet with the [indiscernible] people and of course we realize that high up time that [indiscernible] has delivered in the last two years has impressed everybody. So at least that is recognized in the industry. That fact that we also have performed the upgrade of the Nyhamna facilities in parallel with fuel operation and the fact that Shell as the operator of that facility actually has record uptime last year while we did the Brownfield expansion. 1500 construction workers into the plant is quite impressive. So we really see when we meet clients now in meetings, this is how did you do that, why did you do it like that and what was the quality of that.

So, yes, I believe that this is recognized by our clients. But still I have to be very open on this one. This is not Norwegian championship, this is a global championship. So we need to continue to fight on the prices front. Because it comes down to the price. But we believe it's the price tag when you leave the shop which is important.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And just one question on the balance sheet for Idar again. How much cash do you need and what's going to be catalyst for employing the cash.

Idar Eikrem

As we have said before, we maintain a robust balance sheet and we are fully aware of where we are on that one and as we have commented on before there are opportunities. A strong balance sheet is also an asset when are bidding for new contracts. And as Leonardo pointed to, we are also following the market closely both for strategic development for also possible sort of further strategically upgrade our facilities.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And also the CapEx this quarter was 8 million, so you have lot of flexibility.

Synnøve Gjønnes

Just one question on the tender pipeline. Obviously we know the largest prospects that are out there. Can you provide some size or some guidance on the size of the market, for instance the decommissioning market, brownfield market. The way you perceive it and how you consider that run rate order intake going forward at least based on what you got for Q3, also what we saw for Q4 , White Rose etcetera.

Jan Arve Haugan

First of all I think let me comment a little bit on the decommissioning market. As everybody in the industry, we have looked at in the future growth in that market. We believe that -- and historically that future has been pushed so in the next year it is going to increase. We believe now that it's going to be more execution of decommissioning activities. So when we prepared ourselves, both when it comes to facilities and competence, that has been a priority. Again, when we try to reply on those type of questions, we try to avoid to be very specific on projects because as long as the client hasn’t released the bidders list it's a little bit unpleasant for us to respond to that one. But we are looking at opportunities.

When you then ask about the size and the type of projects there are different types of projects, a total EPC project as we have commented before. This is substantial part of the revenue is actually procurement and because procurement is revenue that goes to our book. But our competence to do the procurement activity through engineering and into fabrication is one of our core skills. So we believe that for upcoming EPC contracts, we still believe that we have a strong foothold. Then on the other hand we also, or in addition we have seen that a number of projects is now what we call hookup and completion or integration jobs. And here our contribution, our own value added contribution with our own workforce is a little bit higher compared to an EPC project.

And in our industry it's variety of those. And again we have chosen not to indicate the size of our bids and, again, there are only a few big ones. So that’s why we would like to keep it under that radar.

Synnøve Gjønnes

Okay. Thank you. And then just a follow up on Fredrick's question. You maintained that you need a sound balance sheet to be bidding for projects. I think it's fair to say that your balance sheet way exceeds project requirement. You are also looking into strategic developments and you have commented quite vaguely on that before that that would be a growth from your existing, call it service offering. Do you have any specific targets in mind and are there any certain markets that you are targeting?

Jan Arve Haugan

It's always, as I tried to say, that’s one of those questions that we don’t answer. But we understand the question and, again, I think that you have to understand that when we look at opportunities like that, we believe that it's to expand our business. It's to expand both vertically and horizontally. So that is very round answer to your question but that’s the way we have to answer it.

Synnøve Gjønnes

I think just lastly, you said that there is some more potential for Q4. Bonus payments, incentive payments and project closeouts. Would those mainly relate to the same projects we saw in Q3 or are there also some milestone payments on other projects that are not completed.

Jan Arve Haugan

It's mainly linked up to the project that is in the final close out phase including milestones that is due in fourth quarter.

Magnus Olsvik

I guess a follow up on the tender pipeline. Can you say something about split in volume between Norway and international?

Idar Eikrem

Yes. Again, it's just a few projects so off the head I am not able to answer your question. But in the next probably, not 50:50 but not far away from.

Magnus Olsvik

Okay. Thank you. And on the milestone payments. Do you expect those to continue into 2018 as well?

Idar Eikrem

We are in a phase where we are sort of closing out contracts and there are three contracts that have been in our portfolio for quite some time, that is in a close out phase. We will come back to 2018 but there is not so much, let's say contract that will come to a close in '18. In fact that we are then in the final phase of the two last jackets in Verdal for Johan Sverdrup in phase one.

Jan Arve Haugan

Okay. Seems like we are all set. Have a nice weekend.

