Electrolux's (ELUXF) CEO Jonas Samuelson on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Electrolux AB (OTCPK:ELUXF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2017

Executives

Jonas Samuelson - President & CEO

Anna Ohlsson-Leijon - CFO

Merton Kaplan - IR

Analysts

James Moore - Redburn

Andre Kukhnin - Credit Suisse

Lucie Carrier - Morgan Stanley

Jack O'Brien - Goldman Sachs

Johan Eliason - Kepler Cheuvreux

Christer Magnergårds - DNB Markets

David MacGregor - Longbow Research

Matthew Spurr - RBC Capital Markets

David Anton Vos - Barclays

Jonas Samuelson

Good morning and thank you for joining the presentation of Electrolux's Third Quarter 2017 Results. With me today, I have our CFO Anna Ohlsson-Leijon and Merton Kaplan from Investor Relations.

Let's begin the presentation. In Q3, Electrolux delivered good mix and earnings improvement in most of our business areas, supported by product portfolio management and cost efficiency. Our reported sales were down 5% to SEK29.3 billion. Organic growth was also slightly down, while there was positive contribution from acquisitions. Operating income increased versus last year to SEK1.960 billion and the group delivered an operating margin of 6.7% with 4 business areas reaching an EBIT margin above 7%.

For the last 12 months, the group margin was 5.8% and the year-to-date reached 6.1%. EMEA continued to show improved earnings, reaching a margin close to 8% in the third quarter. North America reported an organic decline with lower volumes on the private labels, increased price pressure, and the impact of major product transitions. Cost reductions and product mix partly offset the organic decline and the business area reported stable profitability.

The operations in Latin America delivered positive organic growth for the first time since Q2 2015 and the market demand in the region as a whole continued to improve. Asia Pacific, Home Care and SDA, and Professional Products continued the positive trend and all showed improvement in earnings compared to Q3 last year.

Turning now to some of the market highlights during the quarter. During the quarter, we had a few important product launches that I want to highlight here. One of them is the previously mentioned extensive rollout of the new line of Frigidaire and Frigidaire Gallery branded products in the North American market. One example is the new Frigidaire Induction range. We are very excited about this launch, which has received very positive reviews from customers. We expect to be on more than 2,000 customer floors with this new cooking lineup.

The second thing I want to mention is our recent presentation at the IFA trade show in Berlin. This was another successful year for us where we introduced top of the range AEG products such as the new AEG connected laundry range. In the spotlight were also star products like the ComfortLift dishwasher and the connected steam oven with a built in camera to ensure perfect cooking results.

Finally, I would like to highlight the brand new smart connected robotic vacuum cleaner PUREi9 which we recently launched and also introduced at IFA show. The new robotic vacuum is launched under the Electrolux and AEG brands in key markets around the world. The product is game changing and takes cleaning to a new level, with leading performance in intelligent navigation. With the PUREi9, you can vacuum from anywhere.

Turning to EMEA, major appliances EMEA organic sales showed slight decline in the quarter while growth from acquisition was positive. Electrolux volumes declined somewhat due to the weaker than expected markets in the U.K. and EMEA. In the quarter, we continued to gain share in premium brands in Europe and improve the product mix across the business area.

Our operating income increased versus the previous year and the EBIT margin reached 7.9%, which corresponded to 7% in the past rolling 12 months period. This was despite negative impact from increased raw material cost and currency headwind with a contribution from very good cost efficiency both from a variable and structural cost perspective. In the quarter, we also closed the acquisition of the European kitchen hoods manufacturer best. The acquisition will enable us to develop a complete offering of built-in cooking solutions and further drive profitable growth in the EMEA region.

Let's turn page and talk about the market development in Europe. The European market improved slightly in the third quarter and total unit shipments were up 1%. Demand was positive in most markets in Western Europe while demand in the U.K. continued to decline. Demand in Eastern Europe was up by 2%. We expect the European market to remain favorable in the last quarter and confirm our outlook over on 1% growth for the full year. This reflects the stable demand trend in Western Europe, but also some weakness in the U.K.

In our operations in North America, we continued to see strong underlying operational performance and intensified traction both on the variable cost performance and the structural cost part in the quarter. Our organic sales however were down by 11%, impacted mainly by 3 factors in the quarter. First, the continued decline of volumes on the private label; secondly, the intensified competitive environment in the U.S. with continued price pressure; and finally, the major product transitions. And product transitions planned in the quarter are related to the Frigidaire product range and the most extensive launch in terms of number of products that we've done in recent years. Supporting this would be focus on the Frigidaire brand family.

The reactions to the refreshed line of products have been very positive from retail as well as consumers, which makes us confident with the new lineup. In this transition however, we experienced delays due to availability of parts from suppliers, operational capacity planning constraints, as well as delayed flooring execution at our retail partners. Unfortunately, on top of this, the hurricanes impacted in certain regions. As a consequence of the delayed market introduction, we decided to shift the main launch spending into the fourth quarter mitigating the impact in Q3.

The operating margin was stable at 7.5% in the quarter and the 12-month rolling operating margin is at 7%. The stable profitability level was a result of positive mix and the overall very strong contribution from net cost efficiencies.

Let's turn to the next slide and talk about the market development in North America. Demand for core appliances in North America continued to be positive and grew 3% in the quarter. With a year-to-date growth of 4%, the market for appliances in North America remained solid and we continue to see a favorable macro environment supporting the positive trend in appliance demand. For the full year 2017, we remain at our outlook for the North American market and expect a growth rate of 3% to 4%.

Let's move to Latin America. Demand for appliances in the region continued to show recovery in the quarter with volumes in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile improving significantly. Electrolux sales volumes also improved in Brazil and Argentina, and we gained share across most categories in the region. Although pressure on price mix continued in the third quarter, we achieved an organic growth rate of 7.4%.

Earnings in Latin America in the third quarter increased year-over-year driven by a strong volume growth, but also better cost efficiency. Actions to improve our profitability for the business area are progressing according to plan. In October, we also announced the acquisition of the rights to the well-known brand Continental with its longstanding history in Brazil. This brand will be a valuable asset for us in this important market and enable us to further expand our market coverage in the growing market where we already have a very strong position with Electrolux brand.

Let us turn the slide and talk about our operations in Asia Pacific. Market demand for appliances in all sub regions Australia, East Asia, and China were up in the quarter. Our organic sales declined slightly, however, and was impacted by lower sales volumes of air conditioners in China compared to the same period last year. The acquisition of Vintec had a positive impact of 0.5% on sales. Our EBIT in Asia Pacific improved slightly versus last year and margins reached 8.9% in the quarter and 7.1% for the last rolling 12 months. The good performance in Australia and South East Asian continued. Better factory absorption and cost efficiency contributed to earnings.

Let's continue with Home Care and SDA. During the quarter the Home Care and SDA business continued to execute very well according to the recovery plan. Our sales in cordless categories continued to grow, while other parts of the business declined, impacted by the portfolio management and exit of less profitable products. Operating income continued to improve year-over-year and the margin increased to 4.2% from 1.7% in the previous year. We remained focused on executing on the cost reduction program and the plan to restore profitability. The acquired smart kitchen appliance company, Anova, had a positive impact of 5.6% on sales in the quarter.

Let's turn to our Professional business. Professional Products continued to deliver strong performance in Q3, with profitable growth in most key markets. Organic sales grew by 6.4% and volume-price mix all contributed positively. In terms of earnings, the business developed well with stable operating margin of 14.3%. This was supported by good organic drop through and in spite of increased investments and currency headwinds. Operating income in the quarter was positively impacted by the acquisition of Grindmaster-Cecilware, however with a diluted EBIT margin impact.

And now, I would like Anna to go into the numbers and go through our financials and cash flow for the third quarter.

Anna Ohlsson-Leijon

Thank you, Jonas. Let's start with the financial overview. In the quarter, organic sales growth declined. This was a result of price pressure and continued decline in volumes on the private labels in combination with the product transition effect in North America. The acquisitions and divestments combined had a positive impact of 1.4% and currency translation impact was negative of 3.4%. In total, reported sales declined by 5%.

Gross operating income, which is defined as net sales minus cost of goods sold, came in lower versus Q3 last year and translated into a gross margin of 20.8%, mainly explained by organic volume impact in combination with headwinds from raw materials and currency, partly offset by mix and product cost efficiency. However, earnings for the group were up compared to last year driven by the very strong cost improvement across our business areas, particular in SG&A. The EBIT increased by 7.3% versus last year and the margin in the quarter increased by 0.8 points to 6.7%.

Cash flow remained at the high level, but was lower than Q3 last year. Earnings per share showed an increase from SEK4.41 to SEK4.96 per share for the quarter.

Let's move to the sales and earnings bridge on the next slide. Let's start with the organic growth. Volume-price mix had a negative impact on operating income in the third quarter. Price was a key negative driver due to continued pressure in several markets, sales volumes were negatively impacted by decline of private label volumes and on top of that the major product transitions in North America. These effects were to some extent offset by positive contribution from mix.

The impact from raw materials was SEK410 million negative. Moving to the net cost efficiency, this shows an improvement of SEK1.2 billion, an accretion of 4.1 points. This was related to strong efficiency actions in product and structural costs throughout the group, but in particular in North America. In total, we had a margin dilution of 1.5 points from the organic part and of 1.4 points from raw materials, which was more than offset by the contribution from net cost efficiencies. The net negative impact from currency was mainly from the Egyptian and British pound slightly offset by the Brazilian real.

Let's look into the drivers of the net cost efficiency on the next slide. As you have seen in the EBIT bridge, we achieved significant contribution from net cost efficiency of about SEK1.2 billion in the quarter. This reduced cost was a result of net cost efficiency actions and contributions from all business areas with the major part from the contribution from the group from activities in North America, EMEA and Latin America. About SEK610 million was achieved in variable cost improvements, comprising of purchasing saving, production efficiencies of labor and contributions from lower warranty costs as a result of better quality. We see service call rates coming down across the business areas as a result of strong focus on quality in all parts of the organization, R&D, operations and purchasing.

Efficiencies linked to structural costs amounted to record net of about SEK590 million in the quarter. This was mainly related to operational improvements within factory fixed overhead, warehousing and the sales and the admin areas. This improvement is showed net of investments in brand, marketing and R&D. Investments in marketing and sales driving activities were lower than planned in the quarter mainly related to North America as a result of the delay in connection with the product transition.

We are progressing well ahead of our cost efficiency targets and we have since the start of the year put focus on maximizing both ongoing efficiencies and their benefits of more streamlined brand and product offering. Year-to-date, we have now delivered close to SEK2.8 billion in that cost efficiency.

Let's go to the cash flow. Cash flow after investments, but before acquisitions came in at SEK2.3 billion in the quarter and was at a high level. The main contributor was the improvement in earnings, while changes in operating assets and liabilities had a somewhat lower contribution compared to the same period last year. Investments in the quarter were also slightly higher. Our net operating working capital measured as inventories, trade receivables, accounts payable continued to improve despite the impact of the acquisitions. The average net operating working capital in relation to rolling 12 months net sales came down to 4.4%, an improvement from 5.2% last year.

With that, I would like to hand back to you, Jonas, for summary and conclusion of the quarter.

Jonas Samuelson

Thank you, Anna. Let's move on and summarize this presentation with the outlook for Q4 and the full year.

Looking ahead into the last quarter of 2017, we expect the favorable consumer demand to further drive growth in the appliance industry. We expect demand in Western Europe to be stable, although the outlook for the U.K. remains weak. In Eastern Europe, we expect the region as a whole to show positive growth. We anticipate demand in North America to be positive for the remainder of the year although slightly impacted by the hurricanes that have occurred during the quarter.

Given the positive demand trend year-to-date, we maintain our full year growth forecast at 3% to 4%. Markets in Latin America continued to show recovery and we expand -- expect demand in that region to further improve. Demand in East Asia shows an overall positive outlook and the demand in the Australian market has continued to show growth for several quarters and we estimate the market to continue to be positive.

Now to our business outlook. We expect the organic contribution to be slightly positive for the next quarter with the benefit of a stronger market in Latin America and traction on our product launches in North America and EMEA. We reconfirm our expected negative impact from raw material costs of SEK1.4 billion for the full year. We furthermore continue our efforts to drive cost efficiency and asked to deliver a net cost efficiency of around SEK3 billion.

For the next quarter, variable costs savings will be partially offset by investment in R&D and brand -- and marketing in particular in North America. We expect to see a positive tailwind from currencies predominantly in EMEA in Q4. However, at current rates, we expect a net negative currency effect of SEK100 million for the full year. Our CapEx outlook remains slightly above SEK4 billion.

With that, I would like to pass it to Merton to open up for Q&A

Merton Kaplan

Thank you, Jonas. A few questions -- comments there. Before we begin with the questions-and-answers, let me remind you that as we conduct the session please keep your questions one at a time so that those who are waiting in the line can also have a chance to ask a question. If you wish to call back then, you can do that to follow-up questions. So with that, operator, please go ahead and take the first questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We're over the line of James Moore at Redburn.

James Moore

I wonder if I could start with the U.S. where you talk about the Frigidaire launch challenges. Obviously, it looks like they've had quite an impact on volume growth, but I get that Kenmore will also be having an impact and I guess it's had an impact on the EBIT. I wonder if it's possible to scale the volume impact on sales and EBIT impact that we saw specifically from the product launch transition issues in the quarter and how much we might see next quarter on whether it's contained to 2017 or could it spill into 2018?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, I think that's of course a relevant question. If we start with the private label, that's more or less on the same pace that it has been put for the last year. So there's no sort of change in impact. Price pressure, as we mentioned, did accelerate a little bit in the quarter. So that's a little bit worse, but not massively. And then we have these temporary transition issues for the new Frigidaire range. So it's about 40% of our Frigidaire range that we're transitioning and in the quarter, we continue -- we've ramped up a lot of these new SKUs and in the -- at the same time we had to continue to produce the old ones. So we had a quite sort of challenging both supply chain and logistics and manufacturing ramp up situation in the quarter. We are working through that, and that's -- we only expect very minor impacts of that in the fourth quarter.

So in -- but in terms of the earnings impact, we were able to mitigate much of that impact by -- and for sure not all of it, but a good part of it through delaying our marketing activities that we had planned for the quarter. And so we will spend some of that money in the fourth quarter, but of course the total spend, let's say, launch spend in the year will be a little bit less than what we originally had planned, which then contributes to our -- also our raised savings guidance for the year.

James Moore

If I could just try a follow-up, it's not that related, but I'll try. On raw materials and savings, it would be very clear for this year. As we go into next year, maybe it's a bit early but could we think -- I think you said less than SEK1.4 billion on raw mats, but is it more or less than half of that? I am trying to scale it. And also on savings, how should we think this big SEK3 billion number? Does it comes down to SEK1 billion, SEK1.5 billion, SEK2 billion next year? Anything on that would be helpful.

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, it's a little bit early and we will give a first sort of glance at that during our Capital Markets Day even though that also honestly speaking is a bit early to really have a good view on the on the raw material costs. So I think we're just going to have to stick to our prior guidance, which is that we will have headwind the next year but it's going to be substantially less than this year.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We're now over to the line of Andre Kukhnin of Credit Suisse.

Andre Kukhnin

I would like to just ask a broader question on the cost savings and the degree of over delivery we've had this year when you started with 1.6 net and I think consensus with that time was that that was quite punchy and then now you doubling it effectively. Can you give just a kind of broad idea of how much of that was low-hanging-fruit things that you came in and saw and addressed or how much of that is kind of setting up the company for a recurring, higher delivery of cost savings versus to what we are used to, if you could talk about that please?

Jonas Samuelson

Right, so there -- I think you can kind of break it down in 3 pieces. One is that we are accelerating our, let's say call it, continuous improvement initiatives in all aspect of our business, right. So really working cross functionally both on the variable cost side with automation, with supply chain efficiency, integrating more with our suppliers to drive efficiency and so on. And that is something that we have set very aggressive plans on in motion last year and we're getting actually better traction this year than -- an earlier traction, let's say, than what we had originally expected.

The second major driver is that the portfolio management that we have driven again over the last two years, which is really focusing our efforts on our most competitive parts and profitable parts of the business and really reducing the focus on other parts of the business. And that has allowed us to reduce spending and reduce costs on those elements of the business. And in the beginning of the year, it was a little bit difficult to quantify the exact, let's say, size, magnitude of the opportunity and we've actually -- clearly as you can tell, have over delivered on that part as well. That's less of a recurring element, that's more kind of a -- it's not a one time, but it's a one -- once thing that you can get that improvement.

And then finally you have, of course, the -- let's call it the discretionary investments in whether it's marketing or R&D. And there, as we have been very clear with our focus right now, is to get our profitability to a sustainable level at above 6% and that's been our strong focus. So particularly when it comes then to our marketing and promotional spending, we only spend money where we see we can get the traction on that. And that was of course then, let's say, evident in the third quarter here in particular where we said, okay, we don't really have the new product out in the market yet, so we're not going to spend that money until we have the products in -- floored and can get the sales traction out of that.

So those three factors all impacted both the year-to-date and the quarterly performance.

Andre Kukhnin

Thank you, that's very useful. And if I were to venture a guess on the relative sizes of these and think about sort of half towards the continuous improvement and then the rest split equally between the portfolio management discretionary, would that be far off the truth?

Jonas Samuelson

No, that's not far off, I think it's probably a little bit more on the continuous improvement. But yes, no, that's about right, yes.

Andre Kukhnin

Can I just another follow-up on discretionary, is this something that's -- some of that needs to kind of flow back in 2018? I think, you've implied some of that for the U.S. just by timing that's kind of delay on the -- in the launch, but more structurally, I remember, I think you took some, as you described, the drastic actions in EMEA at the start of the year in response to some currency fluctuations. How should we think about that and I understand that's the second follow-up so I will stop there?

Jonas Samuelson

But look I think we're going to play this with a continued focus on maintaining our profitability at a high level and of course we want to start to drive more growth. So I think that as we see opportunities to invest behind again our focus brands, our focus categories that we now have clearly established and supporting launches of innovative products that can generate profitable growth, we will do that. But we will not do that at the expense of maintaining high margins and profitability. So that's the balance that we're going into for 2016 and beyond.

And of course, we want to invest behind our innovative product launches because that, I think, generates long -- both short- and long-term profitable growth.

Operator

We're now over to the line of Lucie Carrier of Morgan Stanley.

Lucie Carrier

Just one follow-up actually on the previous question and on your portfolio management initiatives. When you think about it across the group, I mean you've been implementing this for already a couple of years, how much is really left of those initiatives in terms of the business line or the range of products that you think do not necessarily kind of belong to the Electrolux strategy? That's question number one.

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. So I think we are through much of that I would say -- even say, most of that. We have a few things here and there that takes a little bit longer time to get the full traction on. But if you talk about the broad sort of here's the strategy for our portfolio and the decisions and activities related to that, much of that has been done. Then follows more the continuous activities around portfolio management, both in terms of what categories we invest in and the traction that we get out of that, which is again a result of our more focused approach.

So the benefits are not sort of one-off, it really gives us traction also in the longer run, but again the big decisions on are we in or out and should we invest or not, that's for the most part behind us.

Lucie Carrier

I just had a quick question on the mix in North America and also what we saw weather related. It looked like the kind of the home comfort was strongly up, the shipments were strongly up in AHAM in September. I was wondering whether you'd had kind of contributed maybe to the earnings mix and whether you are expecting maybe some beneficial kind of delayed purchase on the back of the weather condition we've seen in the U.S. in September or whether you think that it was already kind of done in the third quarter?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, we didn't have a particularly big positive impact on the home comfort in the quarter from that. I would say that of course, to the extent that you have damaged goods in Texas and in Florida, that will give a little bit of a temporary demand boost but I would say that's more very marginal in the scheme of things.

Operator

We're now over to the line of Jack O'Brien at Goldman Sachs.

Jack O'Brien

So obviously a phenomenal operational improvement, but if you just think about the growth backdrop, how are you thinking in terms of volumes for EMEA and the U.S. looking into 2018 from your conversations? Are you seeing any sort of signs of saturation in the market or do you still think it will grow? And just on that, in the U.S. obviously pricing has become more of an issue despite sort of raw material headwinds increasing and you could perhaps think that pricing would get easier. What are the underlying reasons behind the tough pricing backdrop in the States?

Jonas Samuelson

Sure, when it comes to the market outlook, I think we're continuing to be positive on Europe. Clearly, in Europe we have not seen a very big bounce back from the very depressed levels we had through 2013 and '14. So I think there is a lot more upside even though it's slow, relatively slow and that probably will remain slow in the coming for '18 and beyond. North America, we've seen a much sharper recovery over several years. So we do expect that growth to taper as we've seen this year and we'll probably see our outlook for next year is not finalized yet, but we expect that to -- that trend to continue.

We see though -- and there's been maybe -- we'll come back to that maybe at Capital Markets Day, but of course we've seen these comments that, well, we have the -- if you look at the replacement cycle, there should be a drop coming in and so on. What's missed in that is that the household formation that's happened over the last 10 years, right, which provides a much stronger sort of underlying demand trend. And if you try to adjust for that, then -- and you look at the very positive consumer sentiment, unemployment rate, low interest rate and so on, we see continued good support for demand in North America also going into next year.

Then you had a second question, which I forgot, price pressure in North America, yes. The situation, of course, in North America is one again of good demand growth. It's a very attractive market, attracting a lot of volume. And we have seen a trend and we mentioned that since really second quarter last year where the promotional intensity has increased significantly. At the time, I think it was driven by actually very low raw material prices. I think raw material prices are now more, let's say, back to historical averages and I think it's fair to assume that that will have some impact on, let's say, the available growth margin for promotional spending.

So that would, of course, indicate that there is a little bit less room going forward for these very aggressive promotional spends in North America. But at the same time, it's still a very attractive market, attracting a lot of volume and attention from local players. So we fully expect it to remain highly competitive.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Johan Eliason at Kepler Cheuvreux.

Johan Eliason

Just a question on -- related to your cash flow, I read that in Sweden you have made an agreement that you will sort of prolong the payments terms for the suppliers. Is that something you see impacting you overall or is it just such a minor thing mainly affecting Sweden so far?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, that is indeed a minor thing specific to Sweden. I think you've seen it over a number of years our strong focus on working capital is really paid off and we're down to just over 4% of net sales in the quarter. Of course, we see less of a further opportunity to improve that and we think we are at a very, very attractive level here. We'll continue the strong focus on it managing inventory and payment terms, but the big benefits I think are behind us on that.

Johan Eliason

Great. And then just on the situation in North America, coming back to that again, we heard Whirlpool the other day saying that they didn't agree on pricing with [CS] and they stopped selling their own labels there, but obviously still supplying the private label. Is that an opportunity for you or is this sort of such a rapidly declining account anyhow, so it won't really impact you?

Jonas Samuelson

Well, I mean as we tried to be clear on, we don't comment on individual accounts. So I can't really do that. But of course we're -- as I mentioned, we're really optimistic about the strength of the new range of products that we've launched under Frigidaire and we will, of course, push heavily to grow that business profitably. That's our key focus going forward. The Frigidaire brand family with a really strong line up behind it, that's our main weapon for the coming year.

Johan Eliason

Good. And then just a short question; the mix online sales versus brick and mortar, I mean maybe not directly for you, but implicitly through your clients, how is that today in the different geographies and how do you see that evolving?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, it's growing rapidly everywhere. In North America, I think we're now approaching around 15% of the market -- end market online, almost all or the very large majority of that is through our traditional customers. In Europe, it's approaching 20% with large varieties between different markets, with the U.K. being the highest or among the highest and countries like Italy being the lowest and big spread there, but on average around 20% and growing rapidly. There, it's a combination of -- it's called pure players -- pure Internet players as well as then click and mortar relatively even split between those two. In Asia, it's a really, really significant variation, so -- but again growing -- of course in China growing very rapidly, in other markets a little bit more cautiously.

And then finally, Latin America where in particular Brazil, I would say, is probably a leading market globally for the sort of development of online sales platforms and commercial models, which is really interesting to see and we're participating actively in that.

Johan Eliason

And is this trend positive or neutral to your margins?

Jonas Samuelson

I think it's largely neutral to our margins since most of this happens through our existing key accounts, yes. At the end of the day this is -- for us, what's interesting about this is that we want to serve our consumers where they want to shop, right, and with the right tools and the right service levels and the right products. So we're agnostic, let's say, to the channel in that sense as long as we meet the needs of our end consumers.

Operator

We're now over to Christer Magnergårds at DNB Markets.

Christer Magnergård

I have a question about -- well, if you look at historically, normally it's about 3 quarters live before -- from the appliance makers started to see raw material costing inflation to price starting to move up. And now we're seeing Whirlpool they are talking about the cost based price increase from the beginning of 2018, I heard something about the 5% lists increases, what are your thoughts about just general pricing for offsetting cost inflation then for 2018?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. Well clearly we have seen -- let's go a little bit back, right, in 2016, we saw a very significant downtrend in raw materials and that then turned around to a headwind this year and we do expect that next year as well, so again you have to kind of look at the cycle and see where we are versus, the let's say, long-term average. And I would say we're probably now back to the long-term average and maybe that's even going to go up a little bit further. As I mentioned we believe that some of the increased promotional pressure that we have seen -- has been a result of that initial sort of down wrap and it's been reasonable I think to expect that there will be some less -- some lower headroom, let's say, to be a promotionally aggressive.

So in that sense, I think that's a reasonable assumption that we will have some less price pressure, going forward. However, we are very clear that on the fact that we have an extremely competitive market backdrop and we don't expect that part to change.

Operator

Okay, we're over to the line of David MacGregor at Longbow Research.

David MacGregor

I almost feel like jumping on the last question and asking, so does that mean you're going for price increase or not? You seem to have an opportunity to get behind a large market leader here and gain from their cover. At any rate I leave that to -- if you want to comment on that. My question is just I guess with regard to the private label business, Jonas, and you know how you manage the P&L impact of declining private label volumes and are the pricing provisions that allow you to recover the inefficiencies that you undergo as the volume continues to drop?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, right. On the first one, I will not comment of course as we don't comment on competitor behavior or actions. The impact of private label volume decline, of course, we have to offset through capacity adjustments and cost efficiencies in our supply chain and that's something we're doing very, very actively as you can see of course in our numbers. So far, we are quite successful in doing that and we expect to be able to continue to do that at the current pace of decline of our private label sales, so that's not something that is overly concerning for us.

David MacGregor

Just a follow-up on Latin America, can you just talk about Continental acquisition, how it helps your Latin American business, how does the brand fit into your market segmentation strategy, does it help you at all in terms of your distribution?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, absolutely, I mean we have in Brazil, our current market share is in the mid-30s and that's with one brand we only cover Brazil with Electrolux brand right now. And our assessment is that it's challenging from a price point coverage perspective to grow that much more with a single brand approach. So Continental is a strong sort of mass brand position. A well-known brand in Latin America, which then allows us -- or in Brazil in particular, which then allows us to cover those price points with a broader offering. So that's the reason.

Operator

Next question is over to RBC and Matthew Spurr.

Matthew Spurr

Can you help me out with that sales decline in North America, 11% is quite a big decline, you talked about the new products having supply chain issues, you've got the decline in the private labels. But you also said you delayed the launch but you continued producing and selling the old products. I didn't quite understand why that impacted sales quite so much. Can you help me just get my head around that?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, this launch is a little bit sort of key account by key account. So while we're introducing the new product range at certain key accounts, we're still producing the old range for others, right. So that results in a quite challenging logistics and manufacturing execution during that transition period. And of course, that in the accounts where were we had or were transitioning, of course, to the new products then to the extent that we weren't able to deliver those that had a significant impact. So that's the reason behind that and that's a relatively sizable part of the net sales decline in North America in the quarter, which we then as I indicated, expect to only have much more minor challenges with, in the fourth quarter.

And we are seeing already, here in the key accounts that have fully transitioned, a very positive sales trend, here in October, on a sell lot of those new products.

Matthew Spurr

And then I had a follow-up on the guidance for the Q4 and price volume mix going slightly positive. So from your comments earlier, I think price is still going to be a headwind overall, you talk about the promotion environment perhaps not being as severe given the raw materials. But while we mix -- is it mixed from that product launch plus you expect to be -- volume to go positive and is that the main part of the guidance?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes exactly, so there's 3 parts to it that I also mentioned, one is North America, we are going to be largely let's say, floored with the new products of new Frigidaire product in the fourth quarter and we're seeing very good sell out of those products, we're really enthusiastic and optimistic about that. Given -- in the context of continued challenges on, as mentioned on private labels and pricing, but that sort of sequentially that's a big contributor. Then we have Latin America, which in the fourth quarter of last year, in particular in Brazil, we had a very weak quarter both from a market demand perspective and also we had a significant reduction on channel inventory.

Now, going into the fourth quarter we see positive market demand growth and a very healthy channel inventory situation. So that's a relatively sizable year-over-year benefit. And then in Europe, year-over-year, of course last year we were only in the beginning of our launch activities for the new AEG range and we have -- also had some other significant challenges in the fourth quarter last year in EMEA, and of course, we expect to recover that in the fourth quarter as well. And then finally, but a somewhat smaller impact, of course, we're continuing with the turnaround of our Home Care business area was really good traction.

So when you put all that together we see a significant more favorable environment than we saw in the third quarter.

Matthew Spurr

Okay. And then I have one very quick one. And Sears Canada, is there any exposure there? I know earlier you said you don't comment on individual accounts. But is there a template there for how volumes are displaced or any sort of consignment stock issues? I think I saw them on news feed that you had something out on the year with one of the retailers that went into liquidation around consignment sales. Just wondering if you had any thoughts there?

Jonas Samuelson

Sears Canada is behind us all the let's say financial impacts of that are behind us.

Operator

Before we go to James Moore, Redburn. [Operator Instructions]

James Moore

Thank you very much for the follow-up, I wanted to ask about LatAm and EMEA. I can see from you and others in the market data that volumes are getting rapidly better in Latin America. But it looks to me like pricing and mix is still quite a tough picture. As volumes carry on improving, do you think price and mix will remain for -- can they come up and do you still feel the same about the trajectory of margin potential in LatAm given another 3 months of development?

Jonas Samuelson

Right. So yes it is fair to say that a lot of the market recovery that we've seen has been in sort of the mass end of the business. I think that will likely continue and -- but then gradually improve. And we've seen also during the crisis that a lot of the mix shifted towards the low end. So I think we will continue to see that and that only gradually improving. I think the pricing has a lot to do with currencies and raw materials, and of course, we saw a strengthening of the real starting really mid-year last year and that I think has impacted pricing negatively, and we don't really expect that to continue sequentially unless there is something else significant happens on the currency side.

So when you kind of look through those items I think we're in a pretty healthy position, starting to get back into a pretty healthy position rather, in Latin America and we're quite optimistic on the market outlook here for the fourth quarter as well as into next year.

James Moore

And then on EMEA, I see that market volumes you talk about [indiscernible] positive, but you and a big U.S. player I think saw volume down. Is it just the U.K., or is there something else going on there?

Jonas Samuelson

Well, it's the U.K. for sure but then, of course, we kind of mix a little bit because we don't have good market data for Middle East Africa, when we talk about market data, we mainly -- we refer to Europe. And then of course, we have a relatively sizable exposure to Middle East and Africa. And particularly, Egypt and the Gulf region where we've had very, very tough market demand development, and that has negatively impacted our volume. So it's a combination of those two mainly.

James Moore

And lastly, on raw materials resins and plastic seem to be coming an issue as well as just steel. Given your comments earlier, were you factoring in with the significantly less next year that the picture for resins and plastics or is that something to incrementally worry about?

Jonas Samuelson

No, that's including -- well, I mean our current view on all raw materials, I think, the ability to lock in prices on resins is in most sort of -- most plastic compounds is lower. So of course, there we have a more variable exposure generally speaking than we do in steel, but it includes all raw materials.

Operator

We're now over to Olof Cederholm [ph] at ABG.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a quick question on the, how we should think about mix going forward. You say, you have done most of the sort of portfolio streamlining now. Going into 2018, 2019 should we expect that the mix effects, which have been very positive, they will slow, going forward?

Jonas Samuelson

Actually no, I think we're really continuing to put a huge amount of focus on our mix improvement and then the continued impact of that -- what I was referring to were mainly sort of the big decisions on that. Now, we're talking about execution, we're going into -- to the focus on really driving our star products with profitable growth in our most competitive, most profitable, most innovative products. So that will remain our -- one of our absolute key focus areas also into the coming year -- and the coming years.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, perfect. And then just a quick follow-up on capital allocation. You have been more active on M&A over the last 12 months. Is that the plan also going forward and could we also see larger deals going forward, you certainly have the balance sheet?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, I mean I think we're very pleased with the acquisitions that we've made, they're really kind of complementing and filling some gaps in our offering. And that's an approach that we continue to see also going forward. We have been focused a lot on professional and key emerging markets as we've been talking about. I think as the Home Care and SDA business is now also returning to its potential that is also an interesting area to further expand for us. So I can't really comment on the size because that's -- if something of larger size that fits our strategy comes across we will look at it, but that's hard to predict.

Operator

We're now over to David Vos at Barclays.

David Vos

Thanks for taking my questions. Just one more please on pricing in the U.S. We have spoken a bit about it already, but I have perhaps missed any comments around changing industry dynamics and what I'm particularly referring to here is with GE appliances in new hands for 12 months now, have you seen that business become more aggressive on pricing or not? That's a question, thanks.

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, again, we can't comment on individual competitors or accounts but I would say this that -- and as I indicated that, look the U.S. is a very active market, it's attracting a lot of attention, of course, one of the reflections of that is the higher acquisition of GE. And that's a tough competitor. So in general, yes, it's a competitive market, attracting a lot of volume, and focus, and attention resulting in continued promotional price pressure. And as we have indicated, of course, the -- we see less, let's say, gross margin opportunity for that going forward, given the raw material headwinds.

Operator

It looks like our ultimate question is over to the line of Johan Eliason at Kepler Cheuvreux.

Johan Eliason

Yes, just a minor follow-up. You mentioned [indiscernible] a significant impact on the top line in the small appliances. Could you say anything about the profitability of that business in the quarter?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, sure. Third quarter is not a very strong quarter for the Anova business it's mainly actually the fourth quarter, where were we see a lot of volumes and margin in Anova. So that's -- quarter-to-quarter will be a net contributor in the fourth quarter.

Operator

And just pass it back to you for any closing comments at this stage.

Jonas Samuelson

Thank you very much Operator and thanks everybody for good questions. So let us summarize the third quarter. The group achieved another quarter with strong earnings improvement, driven by most business areas. And this resulted in an increase of our EBIT margin from 5.9% to 6.7%.

We are focusing on product portfolio management and further improving our mix, while driving cost efficiencies, which is mitigating the increased costs from raw materials and currency headwinds. EMEA and Asia Pacific delivered strong profitability in the quarter and our North American operations showed a stable margin in development. In Latin America, markets are showing recovery and we're progressing according to plan on the cost savings program. Actions to restore profitability in Home Care and SDA are making excellent progress. And the profitable growth journey continues for our important Professional segments. All in all, Electrolux's focus on continuous earnings improvement resulted in a strong financial performance.

And before we close this presentation I'd like to remind everybody that you are now welcome to register for our Capital Markets Day here in Stockholm on November 16th. You can register to the event at our website and during the CMD we will provide you with further insight into our business and a financial outlook and update for 2018.

So with that, thank you very much for listening and the good questions, and talk to you in a couple of weeks' time. Bye, bye.

