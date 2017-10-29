PURE Bioscience's (PURE) CEO Hank Lambert on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PURE Bioscience, Inc., (NASDAQ:PURE)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 26, 2017, 16:30 ET

Executives

Terri MacInnis - Vice President of Investor Relations at Bibicoff & MacInnis, Inc.

Mark Elliott - Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer, Vice President of Finance

Hank Lambert - Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Terri MacInnis. Please go ahead.

Terri MacInnis

Thank you, operator and good afternoon everyone. As VP of Investor Relations representing PURE Bioscience, it's my pleasure to welcome you to the company's conference call to discuss fiscal Q4 and yearend financial and operating results and an update on PURE's food safety business strategy. On our call today is Hank Lambert, Chief Executive Officer and Mark Elliott, VP Finance.

Earlier this afternoon, PURE issued a financial results press release and filed its annual report on Form 10-K, copies of which are available on the SEC's website and the Investor Relations page of PURE's website PUREbio.com. This call is being webcast live and recorded. A replay of the event will be posted later today on the company's website and will remain available for at least 60 days following the call.

I'll now turn the call over to Mark Elliott, VP Finance. Mark?

Mark Elliott

Thank you, Terri. As we reported earlier today in our fiscal year 2017 operating results, and has previously discussed on prior conference calls, we continue to focus on building our commercialization efforts for our patented SDC technology as a food safety solution while simultaneously managing our resources as effectively as possible.

Upon conclusion of our successful $2.8 million tender after financing, we now have funding in place to support our operations through fiscal year 2018, accelerate the commercialization of SDC based as an FDA approved direct food contact processing aid for fresh produce and an FDA USDA approved processing aid for raw poultry, accelerate the commercialization of PURE Hard Surface for the sanitization of food, transport, trucks and pallets and further accelerate the development of PURE Hard Surface as a food contact surface disinfectant for both the food processor and restaurant chain markets.

I'll now discuss our fiscal 2017 operating results. Net product sales for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2017 were $1.839 million or $1.831 million and an increase of 42% compared with net product sales of $1.289 million for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2016.

Revenue from our core business food safety continues to gain traction, increasing 79% year-over-year. Total operating cost and expense excluding cost to goods sold in share based compensation for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2017 and 2016 were $6 million and $6 million respectively.

The fiscal year end net loss excluding non-cash derivative expense was $6 million compared with $7 million for the prior year. We ended the year with a cash position of $1.64 million, cash received from financing activities during fiscal 2017 was $1.2 million offset by cash used in operating and investing activities of $4.8 million.

Subsequent to year end, we received $2.8 million from the exercise of $4.8 million warrants pursuant to a tender offer financing. We received 100% participation for warrants that contain derivative features. As a result, as of October 2017 the warrant derivative has been removed from the balance sheet.

This concludes my financial review. I will now turn the call over to Hank for a progress update of our business strategy. Hank?

Hank Lambert

Thanks Mark and good afternoon everyone. Certainly I appreciate your joining us for today's discussion. As we close the books on fiscal 2017, a reflect back on a year of significant FDA and USDA regulatory accomplishments, new solutions development and sales and marketing achievements. The sum total of these milestones leaves me feeling more certain than ever. The calendar 2018 will be the year on which we deliver on our business plan and generate meaningful revenues.

We'll accomplish these goals with increasing sales and food safety market penetration of our powerful patented non-toxic SDC-based antimicrobial technology. SDC is being sold in EPA approved PURE Hard Surface disinfectant and in FDA and USDA approved PURE Control which is a direct food contact processing aid.

We're keenly focused on expanding upon the essential foundation PURE has built to-date. The ever present headlines consistently reinforce our results to help make food and the food supply safer by protecting people and protecting brands. Just as we man packing of Salinas, California recalled possible Listeria contaminated fresh cut vegetables affecting multiple supermarkets across the U.S. and Canada, including Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Albertsons and Safeway.

Let's look first at our progress with PURE Hard Surface. The growing market for PURE Hard Surface disinfectant now includes use by five national casual dining and quick service restaurant chains including Chipotle and Subway.

I'm pleased to note that two new national casual dining chains are preparing to rollout by the end of calendar 2017. Our goal for calendar 2018 is to add three additional restaurant chains. Dr. James Marsden, the Chairman of our Scientific Advisory Board and the Executive Director of food safety at Chipotle last week addressed the National Restaurant Associations' Quality Assurance Executive Group, attended by over 100 restaurant chain heads of QA and food safety.

In his presentation Dr. Marsden discussion how PURE Hard Surface has been incorporated into Chipotle's store food safety protocols in order to combat Norovirus. PURE Hard Surface is also being used for plant and environmental disinfection by more than 70 national food manufacturers and processors in a wide range of industry segments, including produce, bakeries, pet food, cheese and diary and meats.

Our calendar 2018 goal to increase our customer base to at least 100 in this category. Pure Hard Surface continues to deliver the superior ability to eliminate the two leading causes of foodborne illness outbreaks. Norovirus in a restaurant environment and Listeria in a processing environment.

With our added competitive advantages of being lowest in toxicity and use our environment friendly while providing a residual pathogen kill. Widening the horizons for our first product in response to heighten compliance requirements for the new food safety modernization act or FISMA rules, we've developed tested and have begun the market a new food safety application using PURE Hard Surface for the sanitization of food transport trucks and plastic pallets.

Our initial targets are refrigerated and non-refrigerated food transport trucks of which there are more than 200,000 in the U.S. Word has spread quickly in the transportation industry about our new superior solution and potential customers quickly started reaching out to us. I'm excited to report to you at this morning, we announced that we signed an agreement with and received an initial order from iGPS logistics, the largest supplier of plastic pallets to the food industry.

Needless to say we're encouraged by the swift early adoption of our new more effective and time efficient sanitization solution. In our proprietary solution PURE Hard Surface will be mist spray applied to the surfaces for plastic pallets to quickly eliminate microorganisms thus preventing cross contamination.

Our new solution helped the food transportation operations complied with the FISMA requirement that transport equipment being sanitized to prevent food contamination. This marks PURE's entry into a new $50 million plus U.S. food transportation sanitization market. This initial sale supports the start up operations in five of 15 iGPS pallet pulling centers.

We expect follow-on orders as well as rollout to the balance of the iGPS system which will result in an annuity like revenue stream in the coming months. We also look forward to our first order in this calendar quarter from one of the largest food service distributors to deploy our food transport solution to their fleet of trucks.

We've completed successful testing achieving several compelling competitive advantages for disinfecting refrigerated and non-refrigerated trucks. PURE Hard Surface can provide a mist spray non-toxic disinfection treatment to a trailer and generate a dramatic five log pathogen reduction.

Now for those non-scientist like myself, a log reduction is a mathematical term used to show the relative number of live microbes eliminated from a surface by disinfecting or cleaning. For example a five log reduction can best be illustrated as having five zeros meaning the number of germs is 100,000 times smaller or a two log reduction means the number of germs is 100 times smaller and so on.

PURE Hard Surface achieved that impressive five log reduction in just 15 minutes versus the current two hours it now takes carriers or distributors to clean and sanitize the truck. Of course this results in significant labor savings and minimizes trailer downtime.

Our simple time efficient solution is portable, easy to use, non-corrosive, odorless and non-caustic and provides 24 hour residual protection. We're also in discussions in testing with five additional major food carriers and interest from others is rapidly building. To say that we're enthusiastic about the prospects for this new solution would be a huge understatement.

Turning now to our second food safety solution PURE Control. It is applied directly on to food during processing to eliminate pathogens causing foodborne illness including importantly the leading causes being salmonella, E. coli, Listeria, and Campylobacter.

For produce, early in 2017 you may recall that we made our first PURE Control sale to Taylor Farms, one of the largest U.S. produce processors. It marked a critically validating sale into a new $300 million plus U.S. produce processing aids market.

Taylor Farms is currently scaling up the application of PURE Control on two additional lines in this largest plant in Salinas, California. Their plan is to be in full production on those lines by December and then move on to other lines in that first plant and then into a second plant in Salinas.

Ultimately Taylor plans to move PURE Control application into all 12 of their plants over the next 12 to 18 months. We estimate that when fully deployed, each plant has the potential to generate approximately $1 million in annual revenue to PURE or $12 million when fully rolled out.

While we are talking about Taylor Farms, I should emphasize that Taylor has been one of the earliest validators and adopters of our SDC technology. They are largest processor customer for PURE Hard Surface disinfectant where it is being used in their plants for environmental equipment and drain disinfecting.

Taylor is regularly finding new applications for PURE Hard Surface and they have recently adopted our truck sanitizing solution. Today we have five additional produce processors conducting or evaluating their own in-house validation and optimization testing, which is industry standard operating procedure before placing a first order. Our calendar 2018 goal is to attain five new produce processor customers using PURE Control.

Turning to poultry, in August 2017 we gained important USDA approval for use of SDC up to a 160 parts per million as PURE Control in pre-online reprocessing and post chill raw poultry processing. And immediately began commercialization efforts into the poultry parts market.

Poultry parts represent approximately 75% of our poultry sold to consumer is a very large and important market to us and we know of no other equally effective non-toxic solution and believe PURE Control as a breakthrough solution that poultry industry needs.

We previously reported that a processor is achieving outstanding pathogen reduction results on poultry parts from its own in-house validation and optimization testing. In initial testing PURE Control successfully eliminated salmonella and generated up to a 2.7 log or more than 200 times reduction in bacteria when applied in a dip tank on poultry parts in a real world production environment.

These are results that current chemistries are not consistently achieving. In addition our SDC antimicrobial as a whole host of other compelling advantages. It is lowest in toxicity, which means it is user and environment friendly, its non-corrosive to equipment which leads to a significant cost avoidance and maintenance and replacement. It mitigates bacterial resistance and that has no negative impact on yield as incumbent products do.

We're in the final stages of optimizing usage and pricing models, while ounce-for-ounce PURE Control will be somewhat more expensive than existing chemistries. We believe our total value proposition is compelling. In addition to seeking a superior answer to reducing salmonella, the poultry processes that we have talked with and are working with, are seeking ways to get peracetic acid or PAA in particular out of their operations, because of its toxicity and the fact that's irritant both of their users and for the USDA inspectors working in the plants.

PAA has a negative impact on the environment, has a negative impact on yield and is highly corrosive to equipment. Processors are anxious for a proven efficacious replacement for PAA that is non-toxic and we offer a compelling solution.

Our sales and marketing plan for poultry is poised to begin an Ernst when processors complete successful in-plant testing and optimization work. We have direct sales and technical services teams in place, which are augmented by existing strategic distributor and marketing partnerships. In addition, we have relationships with poultry industry experienced business development agents, as well as technical service and equipment groups who can assist with implementation.

Over time, as revenues build and we can support, we'd certainly expand our direct sales and technical service teams here internally. Our ultimate goal is to capture a 10% plus market share and we estimate that the total produce and poultry processing aiding markets that we target is approximately $650 million per year in the U.S. comprised of $300 million for produce and $350 million poultry.

For both PURE Hard Surface and PURE Control we acknowledge that because, we are going up against in French chemistries and much larger companies. It makes a very lengthy sales cycle, that because are confident in the safer, faster and superior results that our SDC-based products deliver. We believe our in-roads and momentum will continue to build.

In fact, we are encouraged by the relatively swift adoption of PURE Hard Surface for food transportation, coupled with the superior real world in-plant test results on poultry parts. We believe that the combined sales streams from PURE Hard Surface and PURE Control will enable us to achieve our revenue goal of a $12 to million to $15 million annualized revenue run rate to reach cash flow break-even by calendar Q4 of 2018.

I'd now like to turn our call over to our operator to begin the question-and-answer session. Steve?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Matthew Cress, Private Investor. Sorry, the next question is from [Peter Nitsch] [ph] stockholder. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Congratulations, I'm really happy to see how quickly you entered the transportation market. When you talk about the impressive benefits and cost savings to sanitize trucks, are you confident that this that your solution will have widespread acceptance?

Hank Lambert

Thanks Peter, yes great question. We have been very encouraged by the relatively rapid acceptance that we've gotten from the largest food service distributor in the country. They did extensive testing in a number of different distribution centers across the country and all the test results were consistently very positive. We are also able to demonstrate versus the incumbent methodology that they are using to clean and sanitize trucks which is typically some combination of bleach and quaternary ammonia which is flood applied to the trailers and is highly corrosive both for the trailers and the refrigeration units. We've been able to demonstrate that we can clean and sanitize the truck in 15 minutes versus what's currently taking them about an hour and a half to two hours. So, the significant labor and productivity, labor savings and productivity opportunities and they are able to get the trucks back on the road faster. So there are no other solutions available that can do what we do. So, I think that was the reason for the, what we are anticipating is a very quick adoption by this leading food safety distributor world, expecting initial orders within the week. We have also been contacted by three other top 10 food service distributors who have learned about our solution and they are just as anxious to be first to market with it, as the leading distributors. So, I think adoption will be quick, I think there are, because of our compelling value proposition, labor savings productivity savings being non-corrosive not negatively impacting waste water, the testing cycle should be fairly short and therefore the sales cycle should be short. So, sorry for the long answer, but yes we're very confident that we're going to get the up tick.

Unidentified Analyst

Well congratulations.

Hank Lambert

Thank you.

Operator

And next question is from [Matthew Cress] [ph], Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. Hi, congratulations. I had a question in the news release today regarding the partnership with iGPS with just using partnership in more of a colloquial sense or is there something more significant business-wise?

Hank Lambert

Well, I can tell you, it's what we signed with iGPS is an exclusive agreement to provide them with our sanitization solution for their plastic pallets. They have an exclusive for a year and we felt very comfortable doing that, because they are the largest supplier of plastic pallets to the food industry, they really don't have a meaningful competitor in that arena. So, they are actively marketing the fact that they can offer sanitize pallets to their customer base of retailers and food processors and they are getting significant interest, because these processors and retailers are under increased scrutiny as a result of the Food Safety Modernization Act and the FDA's rules around the food transport sanitization, they are under increased scrutiny to ensure that they have, that their trailers as well as the pallets that they are putting their food on is are sanitized and not subjecting their food to cross contamination. So, this really gives iGPS a strong foot forward in the pallet sanitization market.

Unidentified Analyst

Got you. Thank you, very exciting.

Hank Lambert

Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from [Gloria Getty] [ph], Individual Investor.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Hank. I have a question on the June 8 conference call, you had mentioned that for Taylor Farms that they tested PURE Control for year and now they are just putting it into two more additional lines that are we looking at a year and a half for produce processors or is this time line going to be reduced for others with their optimization testing?

Hank Lambert

Yes. Thanks Gloria. Great question. We did go through extensive testing with Taylor and, because Taylor was the first and they are market leader, they needed absolute assurance that introducing a new chemistry to their processing was not going to have any negative organoleptic impacts, any impacts on shelf life, in addition to providing them with a consistently superior pathogen kill to what they were getting and what they were expecting.

On that front, they've given us a target going in, so that you can increase our pathogen reduction by one log that will be a home run. While we're consistently generated between 1.5 and 2.5 log reductions in pathogens on their shredded letters and other produce. So, it takes time to conduct those tests and to get the results back they did multiple replicates of the test, they've done extensive organoleptic and shelf life testing, and that really is pretty much standard operating procedure for any major produce processor if we are going to introduce a new chemistry to their process. So, with Taylor it did take that long, we expect that with additional produce processors, because we now have Taylor who is perceived as and is truly a market leader and a market thought leader with them validating PURE Control as an additional treatment step.

They will serve as kind of the bell weather for us and other produce processors are now coming to us and showing interest in testing PURE Control as well, as they become aware that Taylor is using it. So, I think the sales cycle for additional produce processors will be shortened significantly, and as I mentioned in my remarks we're currently in testing our prepared, preparing to go into testing with five other produce companies as we speak.

Operator

The next question is from [Stan Caplan] [ph], Shareholder. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Mark and Hank, first I do want to congratulate you also on the entry into the pallet and food transport markets. This will certainly get us profitability sooner, and so that's really good news. Hank just to follow-up with the additional produce processors that you are going to be testing with? Any idea if you can give some estimate or equate what the potential revenue outlook might be for those side, you had mentioned that Taylor Farms represented approximately $12 million opportunity?

Hank Lambert

Correct and they are the largest and as you know. It's really too early to put a dollar number on, additional processors who are testing it until we complete the test and get, as we do with all testing we're constantly optimizing dosage rate and flow rates and its very dependant upon the pounds that they are putting through their processing. Taylor process is 20,000 pounds of letters an hour. We've worked with salary processors that might do a 1/10th of that in an hour. So, we've done some rough numbers and for the produce industry in general, we estimate that it could be plus or minus a million dollars per plant for an average plant in the produce industry.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, the good news is you finally got Taylor Farms after all those months to add on their additional lines and to start to rollout and that's great news.

Hank Lambert

Right. And I can, I mean just some added color on that, we've had a couple of very good meetings with Taylor very recently. They had lot of internal reasons why they were delayed in rolling this out, because they had excess demand for their plants, their plants are running 24/7 and they couldn't shutdown two lines long enough to implement the PURE Control step into the process, because they had excess demand for their products. But, they have now found time on these two lines in Salinas and in recent discussions with Bruce Taylor himself the owner and CEO, he is expressed great excitement and he is glad they are finally in a position where they can move forward and he wants to move forward as quickly as possible. So all the signs are good from Taylor to get this ramped up pretty quickly moving forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, guys. Thank you very much keep up the good work.

Hank Lambert

Thanks Stan.

Operator

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Hank Lambert for any closing remarks.

Hank Lambert

Great, thanks Steve. As I said before my optimism is fueled by both are near-term and long-term opportunities. We're delivering on our unique ability to help our customers supply safer food to their consumers, while protecting their company's brand. And we look forward to materially building on that foundation in calendar 2018. I'm looking forward to our next quarter's update call. And I thank you again for joining us today.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating. And have a pleasant day.

