LafargeHolcim's (HCMLY) CEO Jan Jenisch on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jan Jenisch - Chief Executive Officer

Ron Wirahadiraksa - Chief Financial Officer

Yves Bromehead - Exane BNP Paribas

Elodie Rall - JPMorgan Securities Plc.

Jean-Christophe Lefèvre-Moulenq - Crédit Mutuel CIC

Josep Pujal - Kepler Cheuvreux SA

Robert Gardiner - Davy Research

Martin Hüsler - Zurich Cantonal Bank

Philip Roseberg - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC

John Messenger - Redburn Partners

Nabil Ahmed - Barclays PLC

Bernd Pomrehn - Vontobel

Gregor Kuglitsch - UBS Investment Bank

Krishan Agarwal - Citigroup

Torsten Wyss - BZ Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arnaud Pinatel - Moore Capital Management LLC

Jan Jenisch

Yeah. Good morning and welcome, ladies and gentlemen. I'm very pleased to speak to you for the first time this morning in my new role at LafargeHolcim. I started two months ago. I had a - I have a very good induction phase and going around visiting our key markets, and very happy to report to you not only about Q3 today, but also about my impressions on the business, on the sector, and on the way forward, how we will develop the company to the next level.

I think today what we have done is, we have reset the expectations of the group to a new realistic level for 2017. And however, while I will review the business here I have an immediate focus on simplification on cost and on performance management going forward, I believe we have to reduce the complexity of the company and focus on operational excellence in order to really unleash the full potential of LafargeHolcim.

My goal is clear for the company. I want to develop a true global blue-chip company, not only with leading margins, but also with a growth profile. And when I say blue chip, not only for billing materials, but a real blue-chip company across all sectors in the future.

When you look at the company, we have the best asset-base in the industry for cement. And we can talk a lot about the details, but when you look at our positions we have in North America, in selected Latin American markets, in Europe, in Middle East, Africa and in Asia, you have to realize we have an amazing asset base. And one of my top priorities will be to further unleash the potential we have with these assets.

I think to do that we still have some room to go into performance culture and the management efficiency. I think we have done a lot here. The merger is completed now. I think we have realized synergies of more than CHF1 billion, which accused of the good run-rate going forward. However, there needs to be more to come.

On the billing material market, it's one of the, I think best industry sectors you can invest in. It's not only a huge market potential; you also have a growing market. World population is growing. It's growing in the cities. And this whole organization gives us a lot of opportunities because the megacities are built with much more concrete solutions, much more LafargeHolcim solutions compared to rural areas, and we will fully exploit this potential in the future.

We have some opportunities on top of that. You have followed already all our initiatives to further develop our cement aggregate and ready-mix business into infrastructure, into retail and with other initiatives, and we will continue to do that. Good.

When we look a bit about the Q3 highlights, and I think Ron will give you into more details. But I think, overall, even so we reset the guidance now, we have to realize the company makes progress. So, quarter three was a little bit short of 6% EBITDA growth. And maybe even more attractive, we have a growth, again, of more than 4% in sales.

And for the first nine months, we are with a little bit more than 9% EBITDA growth. We are a little bit shy of the guidance of 10%. And I think this is a - we are in good shape from that. The momentum is not fully aligned with the forecast the company gave previously. But overall, company continues to make progress. Our margins are increasing, and that we go with a good run rate into the last quarter, into next year.

We have some challenges, which we have identified, and you have to allow me a few more days or weeks to review the strategy, how we will go forward. We will certainly go into a growth profile from now on. I think we have two years of hard and successful merger work. And now it's time to set the signals for growth again, which we will do.

We will inform you fully about the strategy review, the key initiatives when we have the full year results. Also, at that point, you will get a clearer picture for 2018.

However, as of today, I can confirm that with the initiatives and the run rate we have in place, we are confident that our EBITDA growth is a minimum of 5% for next year. And after the review, we can talk in more detail what the real target will be for 2018.

I think with this, I'd like to hand over to Ron, and he will give us a little bit more insights into the results.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Thank you, Jan, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I will now take you through our third quarter 2017 results.

Let me start and I'm on Page 9, with an overview of our key financial figures in Q3 that marked our sixth consecutive quarter of earnings growth. In the quarter, cement volumes were up 4.7% on a like-for-like basis, and net sales grew by 4.1% like-for-like, compared to the year ago.

Adjusted operating EBITDA increased by 5.9% like-for-like, a performance that was driven by key markets like Nigeria, the U.S., Mexico and India. On the other hand, challenging market conditions in the Philippines and Egypt persisted in the quarter, while cement market trends were softer in Algeria.

Currency impact was neutral this quarter. As a result, year-on-year margin increased by a further 80 basis points in the quarter. This results in a full percentage point of margin gain year-to-date.

In the third quarter, our net income group share was down on last year, mostly reflecting the comparison to last year's significant capital gains on disposals. Operating free cash flow was an inflow of CHF903 million in Q3 versus CHF856 million in Q3 2016, a like-for-like increase of 7.6%.

Finally, net financial debt was CHF15.5 billion, down from CHF16.5 billion a year ago. In Q3, we booked around CHF280 million of net debt reduction linked to disposals, mainly for China and the Chile transaction. I will come to these details a bit later in my presentation.

Slide 10, let me start with the main drivers of the increase in adjusted operating EBITDA in the third quarter. First, the volume impact was broadly flat this quarter, including synergies of CHF32 million. Volume supported operating EBITDA growth by CHF25 million.

Second, the key performance driver remains pricing. This added CHF173 million in Q3, with all regions contributing positively. The U.S., Nigeria, India and Mexico provided the most significant share of this improvement, which more than compensated persistent pressures that we saw in Southeast Asia. On a year-on-year comparable basis, prices were up 5.6%, while they were almost flat on a sequential quarterly basis.

Third, on the cost side, we continue to be impacted by the inflation on both energy and other cost categories. Overall, inflation accounted for around CHF240 million, out of which CHF81 million was for energy alone. We could offset a fourth of the energy inflation due to operational performance and improved fuel flexibility.

As a result, our underlying cost inflation, excluding energy, was 3.4% in the quarter. The underlying cost improvement mitigated around half of the inflation in the quarter. I would remind you that the like-for-like contribution from joint ventures is included in our EBITDA in cost and others, and accounted for CHF12 million of improvement for the quarter.

Fourth, we delivered CHF97 million of synergies in the third quarter, following CHF250 million in the first half, with a significant contribution from growth and innovation synergies.

Finally, the currency impact was neutral in the quarter and amounted to CHF1 million versus CHF115 million in the first half of 2017.

Slide 11, on Slide 11 you'll find an overview of net sales and adjusted operating EBITDA by region in the third quarter. On slide 12. Despite continued earnings growth in India, in Oceania and the post-Ramadan rebound in cement demand in Indonesia, the performance of the Asia Pacific region remained affected by a challenging business environment in the Philippines and in Malaysia.

In India, cement volumes grew 15.2% in the quarter, on the back of stronger demand in the north. Volume growth accelerated at ACC and Abuja, mainly reflecting the three following factors: the benefit of the Jamul and Sindri plants commissioned in Q3 a year ago, an extended monsoon in 2016 and an increase in demand in both bulk and retail markets. Margin slightly improved over last year, benefiting from favorable pricing and effective cost management that mitigated energy inflation.

In Indonesia, cement demand in the country was up in the quarter, marking a strong rebound after Ramadan. This was mostly led by the execution of infrastructure projects in several micro markets. The uptick in volumes did not however benefit pricing, which remained under pressure in a context of an oversupplied market. Margin, nevertheless, was up for the first time this year on a year-on-year basis.

In Malaysia, volumes were down over last year. Cement demands continue to be impacted by delayed infrastructure projects and capacity additions commissioned in 2016. In the Philippines, soft demand for cement persisted in the quarter, and competitive pressure from imported cement continue to impact prices. This, combined with rising energy costs, let the margin degeneration in the quarter.

Slide 13, let's now turn to Europe, where a vast majority of the country's recorded increase in profits this quarter. Volumes in cement were broadly flat while the pricing environment was more favorable in a number of markets.

Cost initiatives and synergies positively impacted results. However, this effect was mostly offset by inflation, combined with volume pressure on aggregates and ready-mix activities. Most countries in Eastern Europe contributed to the growth, with notable increases in Russia, Poland and Romania. In France, we made good progress on the revision of our industrial network and could partly benefit from improving cement demand. Pricing revisions were also more favorable in the different businesses.

In Switzerland, the decline in cement, aggregates and ready-mix volumes continues, albeit at a slower pace than in the previous quarter. The market remains soft, and our volumes were further impacted by the completion of some large projects in 2016. As anticipated, construction activity in the U.K. showed some signs of a slowdown. While prices remain stable, our teams continue to work actively on cost reduction, in order to mitigate the effect of increasing input cost inherent to the currency depreciation.

And finally, in Belgium the kiln line production started again in August, with the reactivation of the old kiln line. Our Q3 results in Belgium includes insurance premium, which compensated for the operational losses in the country since the end of Q2.

Slide 14, Latin America overall recorded a very strong quarter. In Mexico, our commercial strategy enabled to capture the full benefit of a solid market environment. Our operations continue to deliver strong results in the quarter. Volumes were up again in Q3, although September saw some slowdown in trends after the earthquake that impacted several states. In the short-term, activity is expected to stabilize.

In Columbia, we regained volumes this quarter after last year's transport strike and amid a backdrop of an intense competitive environment. However, on the latter, some improvements were noticed towards the end of the quarter. Midterm, the outlook is promising with large infrastructure projects for the country.

Let me finally highlight Brazil, which like in Q2 contributed to the growth in the region. Volumes increased for the first time in the last eight quarters and drastic actions on cost reductions proved to be efficient.

Slide 15, the Middle East and Africa. Nigeria continued to strongly contribute to the growth in the region. The cement industry is still facing a drop-in demand as the country entered into recession months ago, and no firm rebound in demand is foreseen before 2018. Although volumes were under pressure, pricing, combined with additional cost reduction initiatives, supported the performance this quarter again.

The market environment remained challenging in Egypt. Cement volumes, however, remained stable, supported by our export strategy. Rising input costs following last November's currency devaluation could only partially be offset by higher prices, leading to a margin decrease in the quarter. The teams continued the strong work on cost to mitigate the inflation.

In Algeria, the volume rebound expected post-Ramadan did not materialize in Q3. While new cement capacities have been recently commissioned, the business environment is impacted by weakening economic indicators. This led to a margin pressure, which could only be partly mitigated by sustained pricing. In response to this, our local team has started deploying commercial and cost initiatives.

Slide 16, North America delivered again a strong operating EBITDA improvement, despite unfavorable volume developments in the U.S. The steady growth expected in U.S. cement demand did not materialize in the quarter after a slow Q2. Most specifically, in the South, our cement and aggregates operations have experienced slower growth than expected, impacted by the hurricanes.

Overall, higher pricing, combined with further cost efficiency, supported earnings growth in the quarter.

Canada delivered strong results. After a soft first half year, all business lines saw strong increase in activity. While overall demand caught up, activity in the Pacific West improved and we saw firm signs of economic recovery in the Prairies. The network optimization carried out in 2016, and the recent commissioning of the actual kiln line continue to support margin improvement.

Slide 17. In this quarter, the operating EBITDA was broadly flat when taking into account merger, restructuring and other one-offs of minus CHF127 million. Merger-related costs amounted to CHF22 million, restructuring and other costs CHF205 million. Compared to Q3, we recorded lower interest expenses, driven by improving financing terms. However, it was more than offset by an increase in other financial expenses because of nonrecurring expenses in relation to ongoing legal cases as well as lower foreign exchange gains.

The other income and expenses are lower than the one reported in Q3 last year, which, to remind, include a net gain of disposals of CHF439 million. The effective tax rate is 28.2% for the third quarter, the effective tax rate for the nine months 2017 is 27.2%, deriving from a yearly projected tax rate of around 28% and the impact of the divestments of Vietnam in Q1.

As a consequence of lower ForEx gains and higher non-merger one-off cost, our recurring net income group share was slightly down this quarter.

On a year-to-date basis, net income recurring group share was up 7.9%.

Slide 18. Our operating free cash flow resulted in an inflow of CHF903 million, an improvement compared to CHF856 million in Q3 2016. The improvement comes from lower CapEx spending after the completion of large projects like Biskra and Ravena.

On a year-to-date basis, the operating free cash flow was up 68% like-for-like, down on a reported basis, taking into account the impact of CHF174 million from scope. The year-to-date net working capital is still impacted by the evolution of the accounts receivables in the first part of the year, with notably higher activity in countries like India and tightening liquidity conditions in Nigeria and Egypt.

Slide 19, at the end of Q3 2017, our net debt stood at CHF15.5 billion compared to CHF16.5 billion at the end of Q3 2016, a strong improvement compared to last year. The effect of cash-in of China has gradually materialized throughout the quarter, with all proceeds now cashed in. In addition, the disposal of our operations in Chile effective in August resulted in a cash-in of CHF86 million net of tax.

Additionally, ForEx had a negative impact on net debt, mostly driven by the depreciation of the euro versus the Swiss francs, while other components of net debt reflect the purchase of a share in India for CHF325 million, which was affected in Q4 2016. Our share buyback program which started on June 1, resulted in 5.3 million shares purchased at the end of September for a total amount of CHF304 million, out of which CHF297 million were cashed out in the quarter.

Slide 20, let's now turn to our credit ratios. Looking at the trailing 12 months to Q3 2017 versus Q3 2016, net debt to adjusted operating EBITDA has improved from 2.9 times to 2.6 times, while cash flow from operating activities over net financial debt slightly declined from 18.6% to 17.9%.

With these final comments, I will hand over to Jan for concluding remarks.

Jan Jenisch

Thank you, Ron. I think, again, the company is making progress. However, we have much more potential compared to what we have seen now in the first nine months, and we will go now to unleash the potential. So, we have a business review underway, which also includes country strategies. And as basic principles, we will see some simplification, cost discipline and performance management to be introduced in the months to come.

We will have the next full update for you beginning of March with the full year results and also then with strategic [ph] update. And for the third quarter or maybe for September we're going to plan a Capital Markets Day, where we give some more insights on strategy and especially on the execution.

With this, we like to go into the Q&A and look forward to your questions.

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Yves Bromehead, Exane. Please go ahead. Mr. Bromehead, your line is open.

Yves Bromehead

Sorry, good morning. I would have three questions. The first one is on your comment on the group potentials to deliver an attractive growth profile. And in relation to the news this morning on discussion with PPC, I wanted to understand if there's a change of strategy and a senior [ph] of a return to M&A for LafargeHolcim.

My second question will be on Asia, where margins continue to be under pressure in Q3. Could you give us some color on the respective markets? And looking forward, given the recent recovery in volumes in Indonesia and in the Philippines, have you seen any changes in some of the pricing discipline, maybe on a sequential basis?

And lastly, my last question will be on the Mexico and Algeria. In Mexico, your results suggest that you've been gaining some market share in the region, at a time when volumes have recently come in under some pressure. How do you see the Mexican markets evolving next year, and now there are some risks on pricing, given the recent capacity additions?

And in Algeria, could you just comment on your cutting the outlook and your view on volumes and prices in the region? Thanks.

Jan Jenisch

All right, so I will try to answer your questions in the next 20 minutes or so. I think on these talks we have now in South Africa, adjusting from this morning, we talked to the director. So please allow us to explore the opportunity we have. No further information at this point.

I'd like to comment on the growth question. I think we are in the building material market. If you look at the industry sector overall, this is a growing sector. From the world population to urbanization, there's much better construction which is needed, much better concrete and cement which is needed, and many other solutions LafargeHolcim can provide. It is very clear. We have to come up with a growth strategy.

And also, here, the market is still very fragmented. We have - from a market share perspective, there is a lot of room to grow. And this is something we look into and we want to further accelerate our growth strategy going forward. Now on the market, you mentioned, I think I'll pass that over to Ron to give you some details.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Okay. So, you asked about Asia and the countries there, Southeast Asia. So, Indonesia, as indicated, reported earnings growth that was on the back of higher cement volumes. We really saw strong volume pickup post-Ramadan, so it rebounded strongly, 55%. The volume recovery was mainly linked to some of the small provincial and municipal government projects. But it was good, and we're well positioned there.

Of course, the continuous capacity growth keeps putting pressure on prices. So, we're pursuing the efforts on commercial initiatives, cost and operational efficiency. It's good to know that in Indonesia, we're very well positioned, competitive-wise.

In Malaysia, Malaysia Q3 was another difficult quarter. Movements been hampered by decreasing cement volumes sold and still at a low-price level. So, margins were down, but it was slightly better than what we saw in Q2 2017.

And the Philippines, the market remained particularly challenging in the third quarter. So lower volumes and the pressure on prices. The market was down in Q3 on the back of the delay of infrastructure projects and some of the disruptions that we saw due to martial law around Mindanao, so competitive pressure is a bit increasing with imported cement and new cement capacity coming on in Luzon. That's on Southeast Asia.

On Mexico, the Mexican operations, you asked about the share is rising. Well, Mexico has a strong performance in Q3, despite actually disruption related to the earthquakes in September. And we feel that the expectations remain very supportive for 2018. We are participating, as you know, in large projects like the New Mexico City airport and that was good. There's a potential fiscal boost with upcoming elections, which will be in July 2018.

And of course, we're doing something else there, as you know the rollout of the Disensa franchise, which is contributing very well. It's in the beginning stage. We want to install about 100 stores in that area. But for now, it looks very promising. And then, we spoke a little bit already about Algeria. Algeria is typically a bit under pressure, we can say. It was disappointing. Volumes were down 14%.

The uptick in post-Ramadan demand did not materialize, and economic challenges have been on the rise as well as new capacities that are coming on. So, there was a bit of a margin drop, and we were able to hold the pricing so that boded well, so partly mitigating this. And also, liquidity tightness there, basically leads to customers not paying so much in advance as they used to be. So that's a bit on the view. Of course, Algeria remains a very good market, a good growth market. The government usually invest a lot in infrastructure. It's a bit backlogged now, but this is for us a very good market to be in.

Yves Bromehead

And just in Algeria, the prices you mentioned that they are stable, is that what you're referring to?

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Yes. So, we've been able to sustain the pricing. And we'll - throughout this quarter we'll see how that is going to work itself through.

Yves Bromehead

So, you haven't seen any sequential decline in recent weeks?

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Not that we're aware of.

Yves Bromehead

Okay. Thanks.

Elodie Rall

Hi, good morning. I have three questions, please. First of all, Jan, since you started your review process, could you share with us what has been your biggest surprise so far?

Second, a question on CapEx, I don't think you've revised guidance here at this stage. The run rate for the 9 months is only CHF760 million versus the guidance of less than CHF1.8 billion, so what is your view on that? Do you think the current low of CapEx is sustainable?

And third, to come back on capital allocations, so pretty clear you want to go back to growth. But how do you think between growth, dividend, buyback? Is the dividend policy of CHF2 per share still sustainable? Are we still on track for the CHF1 billion of buyback versus CHF300 million so far? Thank you.

Jan Jenisch

Okay. Well, biggest surprise, I think I'm very good. What I have seen so far makes me very excited about the future. We have and - I talk about, we have fantastic assets and we can go through our position in North America, selected markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, India. These are all markets with substantial growth potential going forward. We have strong positions in Europe and selected African countries. So really, I'm very excited about the assets I have visited already in a number of countries. And I will continue to do so to look at all our 25 key markets over the next couple of weeks, and very promising.

Also from a people perspective, we have excellent people in place with great competence and great loyalty. So, I'm very positively surprised actually on the base of the business. We have to see that event, for 2 years now into the merger exercise, which I think was well done. But of course, selling assets and all that is a bit of different angle compared to what we have to deliver now.

So, I think we - please allow me a bit more time, together with the team, to review the strategy. And I think we will come with an exciting plan how we develop the company now into the next phase.

You mentioned the CapEx. We have a - I think we have done all the necessary investments this year, so even the number is maybe a little bit on the low side, if you look historically. But we have done some exciting growth investments like in the U.S. And I think we are good on the maintenance side. However, we will look at that, and we will come with a growth plan going forward, when we talk about the strategy in more detail, which will probably include some priorities, especially for the growth markets, which we will select for the future.

On the capital allocation you talk about, I think a business like LafargeHolcim, in my view, has to have a good cash conversion in the future and has to deliver cash for the shareholders. So, without now having the details how we proceed, I'm very happy that we have the dividend set by the board at this level. And then going forward, we have to define for the company the right cash conversion and the right cash return for the shareholder, which has to be an outcome of any successful strategy as I see it.

Elodie Rall

Okay. Thank you.

Jean-Christophe Lefèvre-Moulenq

Yeah, good morning, Dr. Jenisch. Good morning, everybody. I have actually an amicable remark and two questions. First, I deeply regret the lack of information regarding the price effect country by country. It is I regret this personally. Maybe you could give more flavor on the phone.

Second issue, could we get more flavor on Egypt? That was a very profitable market in the past, more than CHF100 million EBITDA contribution. And today, given the competitive landscape, the results are falling. So, could we have more flavor on your volume and price effect over the 9 months, and maybe your strategic view on this country?

Today, each player is experiencing a fall in results, and we have new entrants. So, will you keep this asset as a strategic asset or could you consider divestment? Secondly, could we have also more flavor on European networks? Where do we stand with some difficult market like Greece? And also, having maybe more comments on the revamping of your network, you're closing some capacity in France, in Belgium? And what is also the situation in Spain, volumes and price? Many thanks.

Jan Jenisch

Okay, a lot of questions regarding the markets. I would like to make maybe a fundamental statement how I see the markets overall. I think in our business, it's important to always consider - you always have markets going into a difficult phase and you have markets in a good phase. So, consequently, we will run this company in the future, maybe even much more agile than in the past, because at the end, you all bring up the important question, what's happening in Egypt, what's happening in the U.S., what's happening in Algeria, and all that.

And this is of course - this is our day-to-day business. So, for the future, this will continue. So, we will have tough, we will have challenging situations, and we will address them and make the most out of it.

As a general comment, the building material market will have good years to come. For 2018, I expect positive markets overall, and I want to say this because we're going to have challenging markets in 2018 and we're going to have very attractive markets, so just important to reset that. I'm happy to continue in the future to discuss country momentums and country situations with you. But it's important to I think understand the overall picture. And that we will run very agile and very fast and adapt to any local situation. And we will make money under any circumstances, that's my rule.

Now for the markets you have asked, maybe Ron can talk a little bit details. It was quite a number of countries.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

I think the question was specifically on Egypt. On Egypt, it has been a very challenging environment so far and for the year. That didn't change in Q3. And of course, as you know, it followed the currency devaluation. So, cement volumes remained stable, supported by exports, although pricing was a bit above last year.

However, that was not sufficient to compensate the currency move and the cost inflation. So, we saw some further margin erosion. And of course, adding Egypt could only partly mitigate there. Of course, Egypt has very good demographic and a favorable long-term cement demand growth. And the outlook is good, although the market is a bit fragmented with five large players. And in Q3, we saw, indeed, a said, continued margin pressure. But as said, we're doing the most on cost action plan. So, we're good on costs. We have a great plan, and that gives us strength and confidence.

Jean-Christophe Lefèvre-Moulenq

Yes. Just a detail, could you quantify the cement consolidated price effect over the third quarter and not over the 9 months, but third quarter versus third quarter 2016, please?

Ron Wirahadiraksa

I think we've given an indication on that on the Page 34, where you can clearly see that on volume it was a bit down as already indicated. And on the pricing side, as I also said it was up, this is the markets where we operate. Yeah. That's what I would say.

Jean-Christophe Lefèvre-Moulenq

Okay.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

You asked about the industrial setup in France. In France, of course, the market is good in France right now, particularly your ready-mix and aggregates. There is a very solid underlying trends, I would say. Some demand recovery, driven just as mainly by ready-mix cement volumes. That was good. We have made very good progress on the revision of our industrial network. So, we see that it is largely behind us, and we see that it's very positive.

You talked about Spain, not the largest country for us, but there was good continued improvements. Although, we also have to say, it's a bit from a lower base last year, when things were not as favorable. But also, Spain for us is a market that we focus on and where improvement really started to come through. Yeah.

Jean-Christophe Lefèvre-Moulenq

Okay. Okay, Ron. Many thanks.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Thanks.

Josep Pujal

Yes, good morning. Three for me, please. The first one is on the leeway or the speed of this growth strategy. You are saying that you should end 2017 with a 2.5 times net debt-to-EBITDA. Your CapEx is at a record low level. So, do you think that you can do, or you can search for this growth in a very quick way? And what does it mean to dividends and buybacks, which were presented to the market until now?

My second question is about the supply side. I agree with you that this industry has good growth urbanization, population growth, et cetera. The demand, for me, never was the problem. I think that the challenge comes from supply. There is less than 70% utilization rate. The product is a commodity. The industry is fragmenting. So, do you plan to also address this supply challenge? And a third question is about cost inflation. Could you update us about the guidance for 2017, please? Thank you.

Jan Jenisch

Okay. I think for the growth strategy - I think, again, we made significant investments in 2017 also in some new capacities. So, while the number statistically is on the lower end, it doesn't mean we have not done the investments needed. So, I'm quite satisfied with that. And going forward, you will see from us a more focused plan for 2018 and going forward to select our growth markets and do the investments accordingly.

For the cash for the shareholders, I think we have previously guided on the dividend, on the share buyback, and there is no change to that as of today. In my view, it's important a company like LafargeHolcim has to be not only successful, but also successfully returning cash to the shareholders. For the supply challenge, I didn't really fully get the question, sorry.

Josep Pujal

No, the question is that the demand is not the problem in that industry. The problem is that there is a plenty of small or big competitors, which have a lot of overcapacities also, and which are fighting for the same market. So, at the end of the day, pricing is weak. And as long as those markets will be as fragmented, all the industry will have a challenge, yes. So, my question was if you also - you will also address that problem.

Jan Jenisch

Okay. Address the problem. I think, I agree with you. I think the fragmentation industry for me is actually attractiveness. I think an industry fragmented like building materials in general, not only cement, this is a positive thing that gives you a lot of leverage to either consolidate or to have individual country strategies.

So, I picture a group like LafargeHolcim has to maybe pick up the agility a bit to really fully benefit from this fragmentation. And please understand at this point, I - we are in the middle of - I'm in the middle of my review. I don't want to give now any details what I see as this also have to come very much from the countries.

Josep Pujal

Okay. Thank you.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

On cost inflation. The cost inflation with the group was 3.4%, excluding energy in Q3. And for the full year, we're not changing anything in our guidance. That means we stay with the 10% for energy, as we already communicated, and around 3.4% for the cost excluding energy. All right.

Josep Pujal

Thank you.

Robert Gardiner

Good morning, gentlemen. I have just two - three for me, sorry. So, one, I just - for Dr. Jenisch there. Just wondering, he's mentioned new technologies and products, and maybe if he could expand a bit, not really thinking in those terms. And I want to come back on the Q4 comparison base in Africa and Middle East, where you had a very high EBITDA margin last year. Just wondering how we should think about that for Q4 2017 give the run rate.

And just on North America as well. It's obviously weather impacted in Q3. Just wondering how that's trending post the weather impact. And have you announced anything by way of price increase there for 2018? Thank you.

Jan Jenisch

Yeah, thanks for the questions. I think, when we look at Q4, I think we have to see that the company is progressing in the first nine months. EBITDA is over 9% growth. So, I think very solid progress, and you probably don't find many companies in our industry with such an improvement, so while I'm happy with this, we reviewed a little bit in Q4, and we have a very high comparison base in Q4 2016. So, this makes us a little bit cautious for Q4 by changing to be. It doesn't mean we're not progressing. I think, we have a good run rate than going into 2017.

Then, on the new technologies, I think you had a question. I think, we are progressing our business quite well, I mean, we are in - we are the leader in cement. We have a great position in aggregate and ready-mix concrete. And we have a quite some initiatives to further develop these technologies. So, we go from infrastructure, food service into retail and some emerging markets, and we have some new value-added products around cement.

So, I'm quite happy to see all that, and we will further push for these initiatives. And going forward, we can also imagine to even have other initiatives to round up our product offering for the customer. Then we have - Ron, do you want to take the question on the price in the U.S.?

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Yes. We're engaged with clients, but it's a bit premature to provide the figure. So, we'll come back to that later on.

Robert Gardiner

Okay. Thank you.

Martin Hüsler

Yes, good morning. I have two questions. First of all, in this week's newspaper, Neue Zürcher Zeitung, there was kind of an interview with your Chairman, Beat Hess, that he mentioned that he's convinced that Mr. Jenisch will achieve the set targets, i.e., CHF7 billion EBITDA for 2018. Now three or four days later, this clearly doesn't hold true anymore. And I was just wondering, if it was unfortunate communication. Or maybe could you give us some insight? How will you elaborate the new strategy together with the board? So, this is the first question, regarding the strategic steps. And then, about - maybe to Ron, you're mentioning or hinting some legal cases with higher costs in the third quarter. Can you give us the amount? How much million Swiss francs were those? And was this only Syria? Or were there any other legal costs?

Jan Jenisch

All right. Thanks, yes. Yeah, we have the - we have read - there was an article about Beat Hess, our Chairman. It was not an interview and it was very unfortunate. He didn't speak about the target at all, so he talked about that he wants to have a strategy development and execution. And then someone thought this means he put in some targets. He didn't talk about it at all. It was not the correct article in that aspect.

And you can see that, of course, I'm elected by the board to bring the company into the next phase of development, which we are - which is underway now. And we're of course fully aligned and especially with the Chairman. We have a very close working relationship and are fully aligned also with the resetting of some of the guidance.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

So, on what you said on the legal cases. Yes, there is some interest backlog - interest on legal cases. We don't comment on legal cases. So, we made a disclosure in our disclosure notes the geography that it pertains to. And let me reassure you that's not pertaining to Syria. Okay.

Martin Hüsler

Okay. Thank you.

Philip Roseberg

Good morning, gentlemen, and welcome, Jan. I've just got a couple of quick questions. One for Ron, I think. You've revised your year-end net debt target down from 2 times EBITDA to 2.5 times EBITDA. It sort of suggested net debt will be - in my calculation, about CHF2 billion higher than the previous target. Could you explain where this comes from and basically whether it will impact your current scheme of buying back shares?

The second question is for Jan. I guess, following on from what has been said. Can we expect some new midterm targets for the group, and if so, when?

Jan Jenisch

All right. Thanks, Phil. I think, of course, you will get some midterm targets from me, which will come a bit later. So, we are - I think, I'm quite happy to have this fast on-boarding in the last two months with a lot of analysis, conclusions and a great team I have here. So, I'm happy to already give you a guidance on how we're going to run the business from agility to cost and from more simplification and all that. And we will reset the midterm targets based on the strategy review. So once - together with the full year results, we also will give you a full set of how we see the future in numbers.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

On that net potential debt, we've always set around 2 times, so we're now giving more clarity on the 2.5 times. This is clearly related to the operating free cash flow, which has been lagging a bit behind expectations on the back of lower EBITDA. It's also related to ForEx, mainly due to the European currency. And I said, we are still in the tail end of our China restructuring, where due to a very difficult capital flows window that have come a bit in delay and that's now more expected to take place in 2018. That was all the key determinants.

Philip Roseberg

Could you give us the - therefore roughly the figure of net-to-debt that you expect to end the year on compared to 2016?

Ron Wirahadiraksa

No. So what we've set is not the absolute number. We've given the 2.5 times as guidance for the year.

Philip Roseberg

Okay. Thank you.

John Messenger

Hi, good morning. And I think - apologies, I have three as well. Just following on from Phil's question. Can I check in terms of the debt guidance? Is one ingredient here, for you view that actually rather than shrinking working capitals, you might have done, you expect that they're going to keep a bit more working capital in the business in that - taking the first half of the year, there was a reasonable restocking gain that would've benefited EBITDA. Are you kind of deliberately deciding not to unravel that in the second half of the year?

The second question was - just if I could, Jan, go on to the 5% guidance for next year. Forgive me and a lot of people on the call will remember this in the 5% is kind of a default number from the old Holcim business. Can you just clarify, how much detailed work is being done into that view of 5% as a deliverable number? And the reason I asked you is that if we look at this nine-month period EBITDA, as you say, it's up 9.2%. If I take out all the synergies, it's 1.5% of CHF58 million.

Are you already planning a lot of extra cost cutting to make that 5% next year? Or are you believing that actually North America and other better markets across the group will get you to that 5%. So just some clarification there.

And then finally, and Josep asked you a question earlier around consolidation and the absence of it, and you made the point that it was a positive aspect in terms of your ability to consolidate down the line. I guess, I just want to understand, obviously there is a bigger issue here in that there is more fragmentation rather than the status quo, particularly in emerging markets. Is that not something, I assume when you've been on the road, meeting with country teams, it is something they flagged to you. And have they been able to show you financially, how - what may look like very attractive assets?

Are they actually truly competitive against some of the new capacity that's coming through this proliferation of new players in many of these emerging markets? They look good, but do they compete? Clearly, they may have a first-mover advantage than lower energy costs, the better productivity from some of these newer plants. Are your people on the ground saying, we need CapEx to keep ourselves competitive, Jan?

Jan Jenisch

Okay, let me start with the last question. I think, again, in our industry, it's very important to have by country strategies. And this is one thing, we will focus on in our strategy review. We will always not only come with just the right strategy for the group. We will also make this based on the strategies of our key markets, because just at the momentum is very different from market-to-market that needs to be addressed. However, I think, overall, we have proven that our improving level of margins that we can, of course, compete with any company in the cement industry.

And we will do so going forward. And on a personal note, I like the fragmentation, because this gives you opportunities.

John Messenger

Okay.

Jan Jenisch

On the EBITDA margin, again, I apologize that we reset the guidance but to the level that we see their business performing at the moment. However, we have to say that we're progressing. So, we have some progress this year. We made some synergies, which will also go into next year. So, which makes us already confident at this time of the year to say 5% is the minimum EBITDA growth we will see for 2018. And then based on our review and based on our initiatives, we of course target to be on a higher level for next year. But to be fair to the visibility and especially to my review program, this is all what we want to say at this point in time.

John Messenger

Okay.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

On the net working capital. I said very specifically over Q2, what were the reasons for the increase. It was on the GST in India, the Ramadan effect and also the U.S. weather. So, the GST, we feel it's now largely behind us, maybe a small impact. As you know, in Algeria, we didn't have the run that we expected post-Ramadan, so that has led to some higher receivables. I can also tell you that in a couple of these markets, where liquidity is not, let's say, enough available instead of paying in advance for orders and for deliveries now some clients need returns.

We do have action plans in place, and we've seen a good progress of that in September. And we're looking forward to further drive that into Q4. And we'll give you the update when we come out with our earnings on that. So, there's not any - I don't know what you said, kind of intent other than driving very sound net working capital and improving.

John Messenger

Great. So sorry, Jan, just following up on your strategy plan for each country. The pricing versus volume equation, and obviously market was mentioned earlier in terms of Algeria, where you have kept prices higher. Is that something that when you look at it, that makes commercial sense? There is arguably a structural shift going on here, because of the extra capacity coming. Is that something where you would give your country teams more latitude to react accordingly to give your point about agility? Just to understand how much of this is going to be controlled by you at the center versus pushed into evolve [ph] to the teams and your confidence in them?

Jan Jenisch

That's a good point. I think, our business is one of the most local businesses. And then, while we will change ourselves very much to have global scale effects and use our product knowhow, this agility we need on the country level. We have the right strategy. And we currently as different from the cycle, from the structure, from the channels, from their market participants, and as you say, you need a very strong, agile management team to address, adapt and lead the market in this market.

And this is something I will fully support going forward. We will not have a centralization. We will have empowerment for the key markets.

John Messenger

Thank you.

Nabil Ahmed

Yeah, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. I have three, actually. So just one on the 2018 guidance. And it's obviously a very big change, a very reset. Could you maybe elaborate a little bit on the different moving parts? What are the countries and regions that are less performing as you were expecting?

Second question, I mean, I'm hearing, Jan, you're talking about growth. And to me, I might be wrong, but it looks like you're 180 degrees changing the strategy compared to what was maybe in the last two years, which was all about shrinking the asset base, returning cash to shareholders. So maybe could you elaborate a bit on why the board has changed its mind and now think that the growth is the right thing to do? And your perspective on that, trading, cash return to shareholders versus growth initiatives.

And finally, maybe just more of a housekeeping question on the Philippines. I mean, one of your competitors were mentioning some moving pressure from imports. Are you seeing that as well? Or not yet?

Jan Jenisch

Okay. I'll start with the Philippines. Of course, the Philippines is a very attractive and growing market. I'm very excited to have an actually good position in the Philippines. And then, at some imports at the moment, the pressure went a bit higher, so we have to react accordingly. This is the agility we need and the agility you will see from us. I think on the guidance 2018, I don't want to go into the details now.

We review, yes. Allow us a bit more time to look into the country strategies and to really define the final number for you and also for the years going forward. However, I think it's encouraging to see the business is in a good shape. We keep progressing. And also for next year, we have initiatives in the book to keep progressing the EBITDA going forward. So, I think that's all good from my angle.

When you look at the growth we talk now about, I think, it's a good timing we have two years of merger, two years of - it's not easy to make such a mega merger, as you know also from other mergers. And I think the teams have done a good job to make this happen. And you're right. We have to sell a significant amount of assets to make the picture fit. And I think this is now behind us, and now we're going to the next phase of the company, and that has to be, of course, growth as I think, no successful company who doesn't grow. So, we will now focus with the new strategy to go into that direction.

Nabil Ahmed

Okay. Thanks.

Bernd Pomrehn

Yes, good morning, gentlemen. Thanks for taking my questions. Actually, I have three, if I may. Firstly, two financial questions. In Q3, your sales declined by more than 1%. However, your administration expenses increased by more than CHF100 million, up 23% year-on-year. How should we understand this?

The other financial question - financial expenses, they also increased by more than CHF100 million in the third quarter. What's behind that? And then one question for Jan, please. What is your first impression regarding technical quality of LafargeHolcim's asset, corporate culture? So, have you been able to identify one corporate culture? And also, how satisfied are you with the visibility for top management, IT system especially? Thanks.

Jan Jenisch

Okay. I will start. As I said earlier, I have a very good impression. I mean, LafargeHolcim is the leader in building materials from the brands to the people. That's, I think, for me are unchallenged. Also from the systems, you will see we have very sound and professional systems for all aspects of the business. Here I can - I rather want to stress that we can make some things maybe more simple. We have, maybe rather an over-reporting and an underreporting, and we have to maybe give a bit of responsibility and agility back to the countries, as we discussed a bit earlier.

So, but overall, this is rock solid from the process and the systems. And I feel very comfortable to develop the company from here.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

On the financial income and expenses, so rest assured, and as I also said in my prepared remarks that the interest expenses have come down on the back half, what we did in basically refinancing the balance sheet last year and the beginning of this year. So that is all good. What is in there, as also explained, is this, under one-offs, a legal case that we - that I flagged. Also, it's fair to say that last year, we had better ForEx variance in the financial income expenses. So that explains that part.

Now on the SG&A, I hope I understood your question. But if you look at the SG&A, particularly the just operating EBITDA, that is in our book coming down gradually. So, we still have some restructuring at hand as reported, but there were initiatives that we're undertaking to bring down cost further. And on that, I would say also heard what Jan said, on reducing complexity and streamlining. So, I would leave it at that, but I don't see a 23% increase in our operating results.

Bernd Pomrehn

Yes, I know the administration expenses in the third quarter, they were up by more than CHF100 million, that's a year-on-year increase of 23%.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Yes, so there's also a translation in the - somewhat in the cost. There is somewhat of the corporate cost that increased, that was on the back of the Belgium insurance claim, which was partly covered by one of our CapEx. But other than that, there is not an underlying fundamental reason for these costs to be out of what we have intended to do.

Bernd Pomrehn

Okay. Thanks a lot, Ron.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Hi. I know the call has been going on for a while, so I'll try to be quick. But can I ask on the strategy going back to your point there? Can you give us a sense of the priorities between, say market consolidation on a local level? Obviously, today's announcement in indication of interest in PPC suggest that maybe one route. And within that, do you also, and I think to your point of simplification, is there a case to be had that you need to sort out some of the shareholdings and minority complexities that exist within the group? So that's more on the strategy side.

Then I've got a few just quick technical ones. Can you give us actually how much cash you think is deferred into next year from the China sale? You mentioned that in your statement, but you didn't say how much.

Secondly, did I hear correctly there was a gain on insurance in Belgium? If so, can you tell us how much that was in broad terms for the quarter?

And then, finally on working capital. I mean maybe, my number is off, but if I kind of look at the normal seasonality in Q4, it looks like you're on track you're going to burn CHF1 billion of cash on working capital in the year. Maybe that's a little bit aggressive, but is that kind of ballpark? Clearly, that's a huge number. Can you just walk us through again? I mean, clearly, I can't imagine it's all Algeria and Egypt, but that seems very significant. I just want to understand what's going on there.

Jan Jenisch

I think on the strategy side, I will address all your questions and you brought forward. However, I think it's not - to do it today. We had just now two months into the review, so you have to allow us a bit more time to come with these answers for the big countries and also then for the overall group strategy. So, I'm very happy to have that discussion when we come out with the full review.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Okay.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

On the - let's start with the cash flow questions. So, we have an operating free cash flow in Q4 last year of CHF1.3 billion. So that is fair. It does reflect the seasonality. Now I've also said that we have action plans in place to drive down further somewhat of a more off networking capital than we originally anticipated. And as such, in September, we saw actually some stabilization to further deteriorate. Also, I gave a few specific reasons on a couple of your markets, where liquidity is a bit under pressure, and where we have to give terms. And we're working through that to find the right solutions - how to manage that.

So, we have in a good way in our action plans and programs, they are delivering results. And we need Q4 to demonstrate that we're able to bring it down further. But the seasonality, otherwise, is always like that. It always comes down to Q4. You asked about China, the cash amount for that. We don't give guidance on that. So that will be something that we'll communicate with you as things progress, probably next year. And you asked about the gain on issuance in Belgium. We have not disclosed that number, but it's covering the costs. So that's the way to think about it.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Okay. Thank you.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Yeah.

Krishan Agarwal

Yeah, thanks, guys. Most of my questions are answered. The only question left is on the North American pricing. I can see a big sequential drop in the pricing integration in North America. I reckon that Ron has mentioned that negotiations are on with the clients and their own comment. So, can you make a comment on the directional sales for the North American pricing? As in the third quarter decline was kind of a weather event and then you will see a normalcy in fourth quarter?

Jan Jenisch

Just the overall picture, I think North American market is one of the - I think the best market for building materials, and we are very confident going forward in this market. As you can see from our numbers, it has excellent returns and I think a very good growth potential. And also, we forecast further growth in North America. I don't know, Ron, do you want to comment on the third quarter pricing or are we good? Want to go into detail?

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Yeah, so I've indicated a bit that the accomplishments there are very good profit growth, in particularly U.S., has been accomplished by much better pricing but also by ongoing cost reductions. So, we're very pleased by that. It's a clear attestation that - what is the strategy we put in place that create value. And sequentially, it's been more flat. So, we haven't seen detraction in the quarter.

Krishan Agarwal

Okay. Thanks.

Torsten Wyss

Yeah, thanks. I've got two questions, more in a strategic direction, so to speak. Jan, you've mentioned in your opening statement to develop LafargeHolcim as a strong blue-chip company, that there a need for better quality for cement and so on, which to me sounds as if you were open to expand into adjacent businesses, so to speak. Would you agree with that understanding, first?

And second, regarding cement prices, which have been developing quite nicely in the last few quarters. Here again, strategically speaking, how much focus will you put on pricing, and very - broadly speaking? And how do you tackle the market - the characteristics of typically offering a commoditized product? Thanks.

Jan Jenisch

Thank you, Torsten. I think for the strategic development of the group, I think you're hinting that we're entering into new market segments, product segments and so on. This is a little bit at the end of my working list. So first, I think, we have to make clear how to run the business, and I already give you some indications. We will just make it simple, we will make it more agile, and all that we talked about.

Then, for the developing further our offerings, we have already quite significant initiatives, in which we are executing at the moment to develop more as the partner for big projects. We're going into retail offerings in emerging markets and we also have quite a launch of new products, with value-added cement products and other initiatives. So, the group is developing nicely to improve the offering for the customer, let's say. And that's my - that's the other priority we have.

And then, building materials are exciting. Maybe we will select another area of products, which will complement our offering for the customer. But this is in the priority list that comes rather at the end. We have to first develop the current business and make it performing even on a better level.

Torsten Wyss

Okay. Thanks.

Jan Jenisch

On the cement pricing, I think, also here in the future, maybe you will see a little bit less pricing comments from my side for the group, because this is something country-by-country. And it's not only about pricing. It's the whole market scenario from capacity to demand to supply situation to channel, also how we develop our add-on services and everything. And pricing is a very important part of that.

But we should address this really market by market. And maybe, there's an aggregate number for the group at the end, but I will not have a guideline for the group in the future and say prices will be plus 3% for next year, maybe as an outcome of the country strategies but not as one-size-fits-all strategy. I think that's the wrong direction.

In this industry, I think we have to be - have plans for each country, and this includes the pricing and we don't make a one-size-fits-all pricing strategy in the future.

Torsten Wyss

Okay. I understood. Thank you.

Arnaud Pinatel

Yes, good morning. Arnaud Pinatel, Moore Capital. I have two questions. First, regarding the corporate governance. Could you comment a little bit more on your interaction with the board? Are you 100% free to implement your visions for LafargeHolcim? Or do you have to take some of the vision of the board, even, if you not completely share it?

And the second question is, can you also give us any flavor on your personnel incentives? What you will be judge on in terms of performance? Is there any criteria on incentives you could disclose to us?

Jan Jenisch

Thank you. That's actually a good closing question. I heard a bit questions about governance and the board and so on. And from my perspective, I think we have one of the best boards I have seen in any stock-listed companies. We have fantastic entrepreneurs in the board. And obviously, they are smart people and successful people. And I love to engage with them. Obviously, they have selected me, and to give you a bit of background, I have talked to each of them, before I decided to join the group.

And you can expect that there is a full alignment. And I want to say a bit more. I'm very transparent person, who running the business, what I have done in the last 20 years. And I will do that going forward. And I like to engage with knowledgeable and challenging people. And the board of LafargeHolcim, again, is one of the best boards I have seen in any stock-listed companies, so I'm quite excited about how this is organized.

On the incentives, I think, I'm fully aligned with the company's success, which I think for a company like LafargeHolcim, EBITDA growth is important. And then, of course, return on capital is important and cash conversion. I think if I can, and we will give you more details once we have completed the review. But this is, I think, how we have to run a company like LafargeHolcim. And I think I'm fully aligned with these indicators.

Arnaud Pinatel

Okay, thank you. I will also, if you don't mind, take the opportunity to thank Ron for all his interaction with me and the market in the recent years. Thank you very much.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Thank you. Thank you very much.

Jan Jenisch

Okay. Thank you very much for joining, and I look very much forward to engage with you in more details in the future and to see you very soon. Thank you very much.

