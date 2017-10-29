Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Bearish November Weather Forecast Punts Prices Lower

Welcome to the weekly natural gas recap edition of Natural Gas Daily!

December contracts finished the week down ~7%. (Contract change from Nov to Dec not illustrated in this chart)

The prompt futures pulled the rest of the curve lower this week with weather models showing bearish weather changes in the middle of November. The impact on storage as the result of the bearish weather shift was 35 Bcf, large but not to the point where December should trade below $3/MMBtu in our opinion.

Source: Tropicaltidbits.com

We have said in previous weeks that winter contracts remain too cheap, and they just got even cheaper. For those that are looking at the storage balances across winter, the bearish weather shift in November should seldom drive lower winter contracts by as much as 5%+, but that's exactly how the market treated this this week.

Jan and Feb 2018 contracts are now below $3.10/MMBtu providing a very asymmetric set-up for those willing to take a crack at the long side, and that's exactly what we saw this week from the traders we speak to.

We are currently seeing peak storage around 3.794 Tcf.

